El Salvador grabs 1,000 gang suspects, cuts food for inmates

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (AFP)
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

  • The homicides appeared linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, who effectively control many neighborhoods in the capital
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: The government of El Salvador said Monday it has arrested more than 1,000 gang suspects after a wave of killings over the weekend.
President Nayib Bukele ordered food for gang members held in Salvadoran prisons be reduced to two meals per day, seized inmates’ mattresses and posted a video of prisoners being frog-marched through corridors and down stairs.
The government declared a state of emergency and locked down prisons after 87 murders were committed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Authorities have blamed the killings on gang members, and on Monday authorities said soldiers and police had raided gang strongholds around San Salvador.
Bukele wrote that those detained would not be released. His order that food for gang inmates be cut apparently was aimed at stretching current food supplies to feed the new detainees as well.
“Don’t think they are going to be set free,” Bukele wrote in his Twitter account. “We are going to ration the same food we are giving now (to inmates).”
“And if the international community is worried about their little angels, they should come and bring them food, because I am not going to take budget money away from the schools to feed these terrorists,” the president wrote.
Bukele also posted a video showing guards with billy clubs roughly forcing inmates to walk, run and even descend stairs with their arms held behind their necks or backs.
At one point, a handcuffed inmate tumbles down a flight of stairs as a guard forces him to descend running. The prisoner groans and then is forced to his feet to continue running.
The inmates were stripped to their underwear, and their mattresses were taken away.
El Salvador’s congress granted Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid the wave of 87 gang-related killings over the weekend. By comparison, there were 79 homicides in the entire month of February.
The state of emergency suspends constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days, but could be extended. The decree allows suspects to be detained without a lawyer for up to 15 days, and allows police to search cell phones and messages.
The homicides appeared linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, who effectively control many neighborhoods in the capital. The National Police reported they have captured five leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13, who they claimed ordered the weekend killings.
Bukele previously ordered the head of the country’s prisons to carry out an immediate 24/7 lockdown of gang inmates in their cells.
“They are not to go out even to the patio” of prisons, Bukele wrote, adding ”a message to the gangs: because of your actions, now your homeboys will not see even one ray of sunlight.”
Bukele’s tough attitude on crime is likely to find few critics in El Salvador.
“This is unbearable. The gangs kill whenever they want, they do whatever they want. They have to be punished, and very hard,” said Mario Alas, 39, as he got off a commuter bus in San Salvador, the capital.
Capital resident Juana Sánchez, 55, complained, “Nothing happens to them, they put them in jail for a while and fatten them up, and when they get out they get out they continue to prey on people, taking their money and killing them.”
But the country’s enormously powerful street gangs have proved a double-edged sword for Bukele.
“We must remind the people of El Salvador that what is happening now is due to the negligence of those who protected criminals,” the conservative Arena party said in a statement.
That was an apparent reference to a December report by the US Treasury Department that said Bukele’s government secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the gangs. That contradicted Bukele’s denials and raised tensions between the two nations.
The USgovernment alleges Bukele’s government bought the gangs’ support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cellphones. Bukele has vehemently denied the accusations.
The explosive accusations cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s homicide rate.
The revelations are not the first time that Bukele’s disdain for legal niceties have raised tensions with the Biden administration. After the new congress removed the attorney general and the justices of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court in May, the US government expressed concern over the direction of the country.
The US Agency for International Development announced it would shift aid from government agencies in El Salvador to non-governmental organizations.
El Salvador’s new attorney general in June announced the government was canceling the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission in the Central American country.
Bukele enjoys extremely high popularity. He stepped into a political vacuum left by discredited traditional parties from the left and right.

Topics: El Salvador

France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants

France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants

France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

DIJON, France: French President Emmanuel Macron hit the campaign trail on Monday and immediately took aim at his far-right rival Eric Zemmour as the clock ticks down on elections less than two weeks away.

Switching from his lofty perch as head of state to the rough and tumble of domestic politics, Macron traveled to the eastern town of Dijon for a classic pre-election walkabout and visit to a high school.

He was asked about weekend images from a Zemmour rally in Paris at which the crowd chanted “Killer Macron” as the anti-immigration former TV pundit criticized the government for letting foreign criminals into the country.

Macron allies have criticized Zemmour for failing to condemn the chants, while Zemmour’s team has said he did not hear them.

“There are two theories: The first is that it is shameful act, which seems to be the most credible, but is not a surprise,” Macron told reporters in bright spring sunshine.

“The second one is that there’s a lack of knowledge about a very important reform during my term in office,” he added, before explaining how the cost of hearing aids was now fully covered by the social security system.

“I invite the hard-of-hearing candidate to get himself sorted out at lower cost,” he added.

Macron has so far deliberately stayed out of the campaign and declined to engage directly with his opponents, insisting that he has had to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and latterly war in Ukraine.

Monday marked the start of the official campaign period running up to the first round of voting on April, with all 12 candidates now entitled to equal time and space in the media.

The top two candidates in the first round will go through to a second-round run-off on April 24.

Macron is the current favorite to win, with the war in Ukraine seen as helping raise his profile. Veteran far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is running in second place, polls suggest.

A new poll by the Ipsos/Sopra Steria group published in Le Monde newspaper on Monday showed Macron on 28 percent ahead of the first round, down a point, while Le Pen had gained 1.5 points to 17.5 percent.

Le Pen continues to run a low-key campaign that has seen her tone down her usual hardline rhetoric on immigration in favour of focusing on household income, voters’ biggest priority.

Zemmour, who soared in opinion polls in September and October last year while teasing his presidential ambitions, has since slipped to fourth or fifth.

Frederic Dabi, a leading polling expert at the Ifop group, stressed that the race remained unpredictable despite Macron’s apparent strength in voter surveys.

“When I see such a low level of interest in the campaign, when I see that a quarter of French people have not made up the mind... things can still change,” he told the Public Senat channel.

Topics: France elections French President Emmanuel Macron

UN chief steps up efforts to secure humanitarian truce in Ukraine 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has asked the organization’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, to explore the possibility of a humanitarian truce in Ukraine. (Reuters)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has asked the organization’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, to explore the possibility of a humanitarian truce in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Updated 28 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief steps up efforts to secure humanitarian truce in Ukraine 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has asked the organization’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, to explore the possibility of a humanitarian truce in Ukraine. (Reuters)
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has tasked his top humanitarian envoy to immediately explore with both sides the possibilities for a ceasefire
  • Responding to fears the war might escalate into a biological, chemical or nuclear conflict, he said he ‘can’t imagine’ the possibility and added ‘it must be avoided’
Updated 28 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he has asked the organization’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, “immediately to explore with the parties involved” the possibility of a humanitarian truce in Ukraine.

He said that Griffiths will begin his efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire straight away and has already initiated some contacts.

“I hope that (he) will be able to go to both Moscow and Kyiv as soon as that becomes possible,” said Guterres. “It’s very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties in relation to the possibility of this humanitarian ceasefire.”

He added: “A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely. It will save lives, prevent suffering and protect civilians.”

He also called for the ceasefire “to allow for progress in serious political negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Guterres said he has been in close contact with authorities in a number of countries who have been exploring potential options for mediation with the warring parties that could pave the way to a political solution, including Turkey, Qatar, Israel, India, China, France and Germany.

He added that he hopes a ceasefire will also help to tackle the wider global consequences of the war in Ukraine “which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs.”

The UN chief lamented the “senseless loss of thousands of lives” since the war began on Feb. 24, along with “the displacement of 10 million people, mainly women and children, the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure, and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide.”

He said: “This must stop. The solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political.”

In response to fears that the conflict could escalate into a biological or nuclear war, Guterres said the International Atomic Energy Agency will announce a number of “very important initiatives” soon “to guarantee the security of the nuclear facilities inside Ukraine.”

He added: “On the other hand, I can’t imagine the possibility of having a nuclear, a biological or a chemical war in this scenario. That will be something that I think will be avoided. It must be avoided.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN Antonio Guterres

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
Updated 28 March 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka receives Indian FM’s ‘Neighborhood First’ visit amid economic crisis
  • New Delhi had extended a $1bn line of credit to Sri Lanka to help pay for critical imports
  • Visiting FM said India ‘will continue to be guided by Neighborhood First’
Updated 28 March 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday assured Sri Lanka of his government’s “continued cooperation and understanding” toward its neighbor, as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in decades. 

Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for essential imports, as it faces a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020, which has led to a currency devaluation. 

New Delhi extended a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka this month to help pay for critical imports, on top of a $400 million currency swap and a $500 million credit line for fuel purchases earlier this year. 

Jaishankar met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday as part of his visit to Colombo, where the two reviewed the countries’ “close neighborly relationship.”

“Assured him of India’s continued cooperation and understanding,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. 

Rajapaksa also thanked India for providing the credit line during the occasion, which he described as an “invaluable assistance.” 

In an earlier meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Jaishankar said India “will continue to be guided by Neighborhood First,” referring to his country’s foreign policy focus on its South Asian neighbors.  

As Sri Lankan imports stalled after foreign currency reserves fell to $2.31 billion by February, the country has been facing shortages of many essential items, including food, fuel and pharmaceuticals. 

The nation just off India’s southern tip must repay about $4 billion in debt in the rest of 2022, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July. 

The government said it will seek an International Monetary Fund bailout to restructure its foreign debt as it also seeks more loans to overcome its currency crisis, though some doubt the effectiveness of this approach. 

“These small loans from China and India are not going to help Sri Lanka,” Azath Salley, former governor for the Western Province and leader of the National Unity Alliance, told Arab News. 

“We should have a master plan to overcome this crisis.”

Topics: India-Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis S. Jaishankar

