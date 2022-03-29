You are here

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street
Revelations of the gatherings, many of which took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital due to strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, sparked widespread anger. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street

UK police issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street
  • The police said they would not confirm which events the fixed penalty notices referred to as it could lead to the identification of the individuals involved
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Tuesday they would be recommending an initial 20 fixed penalty notices are issued over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offices and residence.
Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson’s staff had enjoyed alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.
“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of COVID-19 regulations,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that the fines would be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office.
“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.”
Fixed penalty notices are issued to people deemed to have broken COVID-19 rules. The penalty for participating in a gathering of more than 15 people is an 800 pound ($1,048) fine.
The police said they would not confirm which events the fixed penalty notices referred to as it could lead to the identification of the individuals involved.
Revelations of the gatherings, many of which took place when people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital due to strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, sparked widespread anger.
The police have said over 100 questionnaires had been sent out as part of the investigation to ask them to explain their involvement in the gatherings. Johnson was among those who received such a questionnaire.
Police said earlier this month they had begun to interview witnesses as part of their investigation.

Singapore court rejects Malaysian man's final appeal against execution

Singapore court rejects Malaysian man’s final appeal against execution
Updated 18 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

Singapore court rejects Malaysian man’s final appeal against execution

Singapore court rejects Malaysian man’s final appeal against execution
  • Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was sentenced to death in 2010 after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin
  • Defense argued that with an IQ of 69 — recognized as a disability — he was not capable of proper decision-making
Updated 18 sec ago
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s top court rejected on Tuesday a last-ditch appeal by a Malaysian man against his death sentence, dismissing his legal team’s argument that he has an intellectual disability.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, was sentenced to death in 2010 after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin in a bundle strapped to his thigh into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws. His execution was stayed in November last year amid pressure from international rights groups, Malaysia’s prime minister, and the EU.

Dharmalingam’s defense had filed another appeal, saying that he had learning disabilities and that with an IQ of 69 — a level recognized as a disability — he was not capable of proper decision-making. This meant that under international law he could not be executed. They had also requested an independent psychiatric evaluation.

The Singapore Court of Appeal said the appeal had “no factual and legal basis” and that Dharmalingam’s defense had put “nothing forward to suggest that he has a case.”

M. Ravi, a former member of Dharmalingam’s legal team in Singapore, told Arab News that the decision was “absolutely shocking.” Singapore is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. “He was not given an opportunity (to be examined) by his psychiatrist. The court said there is no medical evidence,” he said. “This is a serious violation of international law. I would ask for the Malaysian government to take this matter to the international court of justice and ask for an interim stay immediately.”

Dharmalingam’s Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, said the court made the ruling without considering his client’s medical records. “That they did not even allow an independent psychiatric assessment shows that there is no fairness or impartiality in the court’s handling of the matter,” he said.

His sister told Arab News the family is now hoping that his appeal for a pardon, supported by several rights groups, would succeed. “We appeal to the public to urge the Singapore government to grant him this, we hope our prayers come true,” Sharmila Dharmalingam said. “Our only hope is clemency.”

The case has put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment and zero-tolerance drug laws. Rights group Amnesty International has condemned the court’s decision.

Brian Yap, Amnesty International’s Malaysia researcher, said it was high time for the Singaporean authorities to act and “stop a grave travesty of justice from taking place and end its inhumane, shameful strategy of using the death penalty to address drug-related problems.”

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Tuesday it was ready for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to negotiate a comprehensive peace treaty amid new tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.
“If Armenia is serious about a peace agreement, then concrete steps have to be made. We repeat that Azerbaijan is ready for this,” the foreign ministry in Baku said in a statement.
The ministry pointed out that Azerbaijan had proposed that the two countries hold peace talks a year ago.
In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over the long-contested enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh which claimed more than 6,500 lives.
A cease-fire deal brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin saw Armenia cede swathes of territory to Azerbaijan, and Moscow deploy a peacekeeping contingent to the mountainous region.
Last week, Yerevan and Moscow accused Baku of violating a cease-fire in the Russian contingent’s zone of responsibility.
They accused Azeri forces of capturing the village of Farukh in the Askeran region of Karabakh, where three Armenian soldiers were killed in a shootout last week.
Baku rejected the accusation, insisting the area was part of its internationally recognized territory.
On Monday, Armenia’s security council accused Azerbaijan of “preparing the ground for fresh provocations and an offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh.”
It urged Baku to “immediately start talks on a comprehensive peace treaty.”
Armenia also demanded an investigation into the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s actions during the Azeri “incursion” and urged the Russian force to take “concrete steps” to diffuse tensions.
A major flare-up in Karabakh could pose a challenge for Moscow, at a time when tens of thousands of Russian troops are engaged elsewhere, in Ukraine.
Moscow has deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers in Karabakh and a land corridor linking it with Armenia.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes
  • The monarch, who turns 96 next month, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since she spent a night in hospital last October
  • Buckingham Palace only confirmed her attendance at Prince Philip's memorial service around two hours before it was due to start at Westminster Abbey in central London
Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made her first major public appearance in months, at a thanksgiving service for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
The monarch, who turns 96 next month, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since she spent a night in hospital last October.
Ill health, including a bout of Covid, and difficulties walking and standing forced her to pull out of the Commonwealth Day service at the last minute on March 14.
Buckingham Palace only confirmed her attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial service around two hours before it was due to start at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Unlike other members of her family and guests, she arrived by a side entrance and used a walking stick as she was helped to her seat by her second son, Prince Andrew, 62.
It was Andrew’s first public appearance since settling a US civil claim for sexual assault, and after public outrage at his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew took up a seat in the front row alongside his younger brother, Prince Edward. His elder brother Prince Charles, sister Princess Anne, and the queen sat opposite.
The Duke of Edinburgh, to whom the queen was married for 73 years, died on April 9 last year, just a few weeks short of his 100th birthday, after treatment for a heart condition.
Coronavirus restrictions at the time meant long-rehearsed plans for his funeral were hastily revised, and just 30 mourners attended.
The sight of her alone at the service has become an enduring image of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s event in front of the 1,800-strong congregation was a chance to include elements of the original plan, including sermons, prayers and music he chose himself.
Much of the focus was on the straight-talking former naval officer’s charity work, particularly his Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme for young people around the world.
The sight of royals and their foreign counterparts, dignitaries, a traditional Church of England service, plus crowds outside the abbey, gave the impression of a return to business as usual.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country.”
But it has been an eventful year in the storied history of the royal family, with the growing sense of the end of an era.
Much of the focus has been on the queen and her health since her unscheduled hospital stay was revealed, soon after she hosted world leaders at Windsor Castle and made a speech at the opening of the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff.
Doctors ordered her to rest and she canceled a string of high-profile engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.
She has held private audiences from her Windsor Castle home, mostly by videoconference.
On February 5, she met some members of the public at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, a day before the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
She has complained of mobility issues, with reports she has been using a wheelchair — and even a golf buggy — in private.
Speculation has also been rife that she could soon spend more time at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, after claims that a stairlift has been installed.
Andrew’s lengthy legal battle has overshadowed the royal family, which has also faced claims from the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, of racism.
He and his wife Meghan Markle quit frontline duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.
Harry, 37, who also criticized his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William in an explosive television interview last year, is currently battling the UK government in the courts over his security arrangements.
He stayed away from his grandfather’s service but has confirmed he will be at his Invictus Games for disabled veterans in the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
With eyes increasingly on the succession, there have been clear signs future issues loom, when William toured Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas last week.
The visit was criticized for being a throwback to colonialism and afterwards William acknowledged calls for the British monarch to be replaced as head of state.
That has been seen as potentially fueling similar movements in other Commonwealth countries, with Edward due to visit other Caribbean nations next month.

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence
Updated 29 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence
  • President Tebboune: ENI founder Enrico Mattei ‘was a friend of Algeria and of the revolution’
  • Piero Angela reported on the revolution for Italian broadcaster Rai
Updated 29 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Rome: Italian oil tycoon Enrico Mattei, founder of the ENI energy group, was posthumously awarded the Friends of the Algerian Revolution Medal by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Established in 1987, the medal is awarded by the Algerian government to foreigners who supported the country’s struggle for independence from France.

The medal was presented in a ceremony to Mattei’s grandson by Algerian Ambassador Abdelkrim Touahria, in the presence of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

“This honor to Mattei is of great importance for our country,” Touahria said at the ceremony at his residence in Rome, which was attended by Arab News.

“He was a friend of Algeria and of the revolution, as well as a great industrialist who was able to mobilize the political class and the media of the country, making them aware of the Algerian cause.”

Touahria said Mattei, who died in 1962 when his airplane crashed near Milan, “contributed to upsetting the monopoly of the big oil companies with more advantageous contracts and helping the government.”

Aroldo Curzi Mattei said Algeria was in his grandfather’s “heart and mind.”

Italian journalist Piero Angela was also awarded at the same ceremony. His TV reporting of the revolution for Italian broadcaster Rai was recently restored on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Di Maio described Italian-Algerian relations as “precious” to Rome.

Egyptian president, UK PM hold talks

Egyptian president, UK PM hold talks
Updated 29 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president, UK PM hold talks

Egyptian president, UK PM hold talks
  • El-Sisi praises ‘remarkable development and qualitative leap in bilateral relations in all fields’
  • Johnson: ‘Egypt is one of Britain’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa’
Updated 29 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: During a phone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s readiness to make any possible efforts to maintain peace and stability around the world.”

According to a presidential statement, the phone call touched upon “a review of ways of coordinating efforts between Egypt and Britain regarding various international files,” including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the call, El-Sisi praised “the remarkable development and qualitative leap in bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.”

He stressed “Egypt’s aspiration to maximize fruitful cooperation during the coming period, enhance political coordination and exchange views in light of the common challenges facing the two countries at the international and regional levels.”

He affirmed his country’s aspiration to “further engage Britain through the mechanisms of its various development institutions in the priorities of Egyptian development plans in various fields, as well as work to double the volume of British investments in Egypt and push the wheel of economic cooperation between the two sides, especially in light of the improvement in the investment and business climate in Egypt.”

The presidential spokesman said El-Sisi and Johnson also discussed Egypt’s preparations to host COP27 in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt will adopt a comprehensive and neutral approach during its upcoming presidency of the conference to build on the success achieved in the Glasgow conference, and to ensure positive results that are in the interest of supporting international climate action.”

Johnson praised the important role played by Egypt in the framework of international efforts to confront climate change, stressing the UK’s aspiration to continue cooperation with Cairo in this field.

He also praised “the close ties between Egypt and Britain, and the tangible momentum witnessed by the relations between the two countries, especially in the field of economic and trade relations.”

Johnson said: “Egypt is one of Britain’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa, especially in terms of consolidating security and stability.”

He stressed “the British side’s keenness to continue to support the ambitious measures and the pioneering experience carried out by Egypt in an effort to advance the economy and achieve comprehensive development, especially through increased investments, transfer of expertise and technology, and localization of industry.”

