What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Dien Bien Phu by Christopher Goscha

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Dien Bien Phu by Christopher Goscha
Updated 30 March 2022
What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Dien Bien Phu by Christopher Goscha

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Dien Bien Phu by Christopher Goscha
On May 7, 1954, when the bullets stopped and the air stilled in Dien Bien Phu, there was no doubt that Vietnam could fight a mighty colonial power and win. After nearly a decade of struggle, a nation forged in the crucible of war had achieved a victory undreamed of by any other national liberation movement. 

The Road to Dien Bien Phu tells the story of how Ho Chi Minh turned a ragtag guerrilla army into a modern fighting force capable of bringing down the formidable French army.

Taking readers from the outbreak of fighting in 1945 to the epic battle at Dien Bien Phu, Christopher Goscha shows how Ho transformed Vietnam from a decentralized guerrilla state based in the countryside to a single-party communist state shaped by a specific form of “War Communism.” Goscha discusses how the Vietnamese operated both states through economics, trade, policing, information gathering, and communications technology.

Panoramic in scope, The Road to Dien Bien Phu transforms our understanding of this conflict and the one the United States would later enter, and sheds new light on communist warfare and statecraft in East Asia today.

What We Are Reading Today: Plato's 'Republic'
What We Are Reading Today: Plato's 'Republic'

  • Plato divided the world into two realms — the visible, and the intellectual or intelligible one to the mind’s eye
“Republic” is a political philosophy manuscript by Greek philosopher Plato, written in the form of a Socratic dialogue.
Divided into 10 books, “Republic” was written as a debate or conversation between individuals on intellectually stimulating questions, which in turn promotes critical thinking and the propagation of philosophical interpretations or answers.
The manuscript voices Socrates as a person rather than the actual philosopher, as he converses with retired affluent businessman Cephalus, the latter’s son Polemarchus, teacher of philosophy Thrasymachus, and Plato’s half-brothers Adeimantus and Glaucon.
The discussion is centered on the nature of justice and the just man and how different versions of it can be implemented as a blueprint for ruling hypothetical city states.
Plato divided the world into two realms — the visible, and the intellectual or intelligible one to the mind’s eye.
He proposed that a strong relationship between three kinds of people was required to sustain harmony in a city state, namely producers, auxiliaries, and guardians.
He classed producers as craftsmen or farmers, auxiliaries as soldiers or protectors, and guardians as those who ruled the city state in which all were supposed to stick to their specific roles.
Plato combined philosophy and politics to draw the ideal and just city state, which would influence just governance and policy for all future emerging states.
The manuscript has the theme of three running throughout the 10 books, reflecting the three social classes.
For instance, he states that a human soul has three parts, the rational or intellectual, the spirited or honorable, and the appetitive, or lustful and financial.

“Republic” was authored around 375 B.C. and is considered Plato’s longest work.
A pupil of Socrates and teacher of Aristotle, Plato was a Greek philosopher in the fifth century B.C. who founded the Academy, regarded as the first Western university or academic institution.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Restarting the Future
What We Are Reading Today: Restarting the Future

What We Are Reading Today: Restarting the Future
Authors: Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake

The past two decades have witnessed sluggish economic growth, mounting inequality, dysfunctional competition, and a host of other ills that have left people wondering what has happened to the future they were promised.

Restarting the Future reveals how these problems arise from a failure to develop the institutions demanded by an economy now reliant on intangible capital such as ideas, relationships, brands, and knowledge.

In this groundbreaking and provocative book, Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake argue that the great economic disappointment of the century is the result of an incomplete transition from an economy based on physical capital, and show how the vital institutions that underpin our economy remain geared to an outmoded way of doing business.

The growth of intangible investment has slowed significantly in recent years, making the world poorer, less fair, and more vulnerable to existential threats. Haskel and Westlake present exciting new ideas to help us catch up with the intangible revolution.

What We Are Reading Today: Politics: Ideas in Profile

What We Are Reading Today: Politics: Ideas in Profile
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Politics: Ideas in Profile

What We Are Reading Today: Politics: Ideas in Profile
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Author: David Runciman

The book asks the big questions about politics: What is it, why we do we need it and where, in these turbulent times, is it heading?

From the gap between rich and poor to the impact of social media, via Machiavelli, Hobbes and Weber, Runciman’s comprehensive short introduction is invaluable to those studying politics.

Fusing animation and images from the award-winning animators behind RSA Animates, beautifully adapted to both print and digital formats, the Ideas in Profile series boldly reinvents what introductions can and should be in the twenty-first century.

Concise, clear, relevant, entertaining, original and global in scope, the book makes essential reading — and viewing for students and general readers, according to a review on goodreads.com.

What We Are Reading Today: 'Sands of Arawiya' duology
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sands of Arawiya’ duology

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sands of Arawiya’ duology
The “Sands of Arawiya” duology — “We Hunt The Flame” and “We Free The Stars” — is written by Hafsah Faizal.
Although the books are for everyone, the Arab community can especially relate to it as the descriptive narrative emulates Arab culture and traditions.
The story starts with a kingdom divided into lands led by different caliphs under a single sultan and revolves around the main characters Zafirah and Nasir.
Zafirah is a huntress who dresses up like a man and refuses to reveal her gender to her town while she travels to a dark and dangerous forest to hunt for her people. Nasir is a trained assassin prince who kills for his father and sultan as he tries to gain the affection of his father and earn his place as the prince.
The two travel to the cursed island of Sharr on separate routes but decide to unite to retrieve an ancient item to bring magic back to the land.
A personal favorite character was Altair who, from the beginning, seems shady but his nonchalant behavior and witty humor make him someone who makes the reader laugh every time he appears on the page.
Arab readers will find themselves completely immersed in the story with its mentions of gahwa, dates, kunafah, and so much more.
Perhaps the most brilliant thing about the books is that, even though they are based on Arab culture, they can be enjoyed by anyone.
In terms of genre, the books are a healthy mix of romance, fantasy, adventure, found family trope, and an enemies-to-lovers trope in the duology, making sure everyone has a good time.
The characters, their emotions, and their journey are described so intricately that they feel like real people. Each character brings their personal touch that makes the story so much better. An interesting read, the books are available on Amazon in all formats.

What We Are Reading Today: The Urban Brain; Mental Health in the Vital City
What We Are Reading Today: The Urban Brain; Mental Health in the Vital City

What We Are Reading Today: The Urban Brain; Mental Health in the Vital City
Authors: Nikolas Rose and Des Fitzgerald

Most of the world’s people now live in cities and millions have moved from the countryside to the rapidly growing megacities of the global south. How does the urban experience shape the mental lives of those living in and moving to cities today? Sociologists study cities as centers of personal progress and social innovation, but also exclusion, racism, and inequality. Psychiatrists try to explain the high rates of mental disorders among urban dwellers, especially migrants. But the split between the social and life sciences has hindered understanding of how urban experience is written into the bodies and brains of urbanites. In The Urban Brain, Nikolas Rose and Des Fitzgerald seek to revive the collaboration between sociology and psychiatry about these critical questions. Reexamining the relationship between the city and the brain, Rose and Fitzgerald explore the ways cities shape the mental health and illness of those who inhabit them.

Drawing on the social and life sciences, The Urban Brain takes an ecosocial approach to the vital city, in which humans live and thrive but too often get sick and suffer.

