Tear gas fired as Nigeria fans riot over World Cup loss

Tear gas fired as Nigeria fans riot over World Cup loss
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Outraged supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium in the capital
ABUJA: Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry fans who stormed the pitch and went on a rampage after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup late Tuesday.
Outraged supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium in the capital, after Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off on away goals and dash Nigeria’s hopes of appearing in the World Cup later this year.
Some of fans smashed benches while others chanted “Pinnick must go! Pinnick must go!!,” referring to the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.
Tuesday’s match marked the first time since October 2011 that the Nigerian football team played in MKO Abiola stadium, which underwent about one-million-dollar renovation spearheaded by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

Saudi Arabia's Hassan Al Tambakti celebrates with teammates after the match. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2022
John Duerden

  With their place at the finals in Qatar 2022 confirmed last week, the final match of the campaign lacked intensity and was eventually settled by a Salem Al-Dawsari penalty
JEDDAH: With Saudi Arabia’s place at the World Cup finals in Qatar already secured, the fans came to celebrate on Tuesday and the players responded by finishing their qualification campaign on a high in Jeddah.

They defeated Australia 1-0 to take top spot in Group B, with Salem Al-Dawsari’s decisive second-half penalty livening up a match that had been robbed of its expected intensity, given that there was little riding on the game.

Nonetheless, it was a deserved win for the hosts, who finished the group with 23 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Japan. It marked the end of a long qualification journey that began in 2019 but the Green Falcons have improved along the way and few could argue that they do not deserve to progress as group winners to a sixth World Cup finals.

With the home team already through and Australia guaranteed third place, and the prospect of a play-off against the UAE in June, the atmosphere at King Abdullah Sports City was more celebratory than competitively hostile.

Despite the pre-match fighting talk from coach Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia played the first half with exactly the urgency you might expect from a team that had already qualified. Still, they enjoyed most of the possession, although the visitors had the greater number of chances.

Al-Dawsari had the first attempt on goal, after eight minutes, cutting in from the left to send a looping shot over Mat Ryan’s goal. For much of the rest of the half, however, it was the Aussies who were knocking at the door.

 Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring the opening goal. (AFP)

Shortly after Al-Dawsari’s attempt, Awer Mabil met Martin Boyle’s low cross from the right but the shot rolled just wide of the right-hand goalpost, with keeper Mohammed Al-Owais beaten. This set the scene for a period of pressure from the visitors, who got themselves into some good positions in the ensuing minutes without quite managing to create clear-cut openings.

However, Trent Sainsbury headed just over from a deep free-kick after 26 minutes and, soon after, Boyle, who recently joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Faisaly, pulled a shot from the right side of the area across the face of goal.

Then, five minutes before the break, came the major talking point of the first half. The busy Boyle ran onto a through ball from inside the Australia half to find acres of space and round the goalkeeper. Although he rolled the ball home, the assistant referee quickly raised his flag and then slowly — after a wait of five minutes, in fact — the goal was ruled out after a review by the video assistant referee, much to the frustration of coach Graham Arnold.

There was a little more energy on display after the break, as Saudi Arabia started to turn the screw. Mohammed Kanno’s looping header dropped just over the Australian crossbar and then there was a quality passage of play as Mabil moved away from Hassan Al-Tambakti to unleash a fierce shot from the edge of the area. A diving Al-Owais had to move quickly to tip the ball over the bar.

Just after the hour, everything changed when James Jeggo dragged Sami Al-Najei’s leg in the area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Up stepped Al-Dawsari to send Ryan the wrong way with a low shot.

This breakthrough spurred Saudi Arabia on. With 13 minutes remaining, Ryan was forced to pull off a fine save to deny Al-Dawsari’s fierce shot from close range. He then made another stop, this time from Firas Al-Buraikan.

In the end it might not have been the most exciting of qualifiers but it was another clean sheet for the Saudis and another scalp taken from a top Asian federation nation. Finishing top of a tough group, above Japan, is a fine achievement and the prefect way to begin the final preparations for the World Cup.

At full time the celebrations by the players and coaching staff began in earnest on the Jeddah turf. They were a long time coming and richly deserved.
 

Updated 30 March 2022
AP

  Senegal's victory, with Mané hitting the winning spot-kick, was a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final last month
Sadio Mané sent his country to the World Cup at the expense of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah on Tuesday as Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 in a penalty shootout after their playoff ended 1-1 on aggregate.
Senegal’s victory, with Mané hitting the winning spot-kick, was a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final last month when Mané clinched a first major title for his country by also scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against the Egyptians.
There was more pain for Salah, who missed Egypt’s first penalty in this shootout and again had to watch as Mané celebrated a major victory.
The teams missed the first four penalties of the shootout. Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly hit the crossbar with the first penalty. But Salah then blasted his penalty over the crossbar. Egypt missed three of its four penalties.
Ultimately, Mané was given the chance to seal a place at the World Cup in Qatar with Senegal’s fifth penalty. He looked at the referee, gave him a thumbs-up and then smashed it down the middle and celebrated in front of his home fans.
The game finished 1-0 for Senegal after extra time thanks to a fourth-minute own goal by Egypt’s Hamdi Fathi. That left it 1-1 on aggregate after Egypt’s narrow first-leg victory in Cairo on Friday.
It’s just the third time Senegal has qualified for the World Cup and the first time it has reached back-to-back tournaments after also making it to Russia in 2018. Before that, Senegal’s only other appearance was in 2002, when it surprised everyone to reach the quarterfinals on its World Cup debut.
Ghana earlier became the first team from Africa to qualify for this year’s World Cup with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria in the second leg of their tie to advance on away goals.
Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal for Ghana in the 10th minute in Abuja. William Troost-Ekong equalized for Nigeria with a penalty in the 22nd but Nigeria couldn’t use its home advantage to get a winner.
The teams drew 0-0 in Ghana in the first leg.
The result soothed the pain of a terrible African Cup of Nations campaign for Ghana, when the four-time African champion was eliminated in the group stage in Cameroon in January.
It also gave new coach and former Ghana player Otto Addo immediate success. He was brought in to lead the team when Milovan Rajevac was fired after that African Cup failure.
Ghana will return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 tournament.

Updated 29 March 2022
AFP

  Japan booked their place at a seventh straight World Cup with a win against Australia last week
SAITAMA, Japan: Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their target of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Vietnam in their final qualifier on Tuesday.

Japan booked their place at a seventh straight World Cup with a win against Australia last week, but they ended their campaign on a flat note at home to a Vietnam team that had taken just three points from nine games in Group B.

Moriyasu said he wants his side to reach at least the last eight for the first time in Qatar, but he is looking for improvement after fielding an experimental lineup against Vietnam.

“I have to look at the future but I also need to make sure that we take each game as it comes,” said Moriyasu, who watched his captain Maya Yoshida miss a gilt-edged chance late in the game.

“We clinched our World Cup place last week in Australia but there are still things that we need to work on. We have a target but that doesn’t mean that we won’t look at the things in the near future.”

Vietnam went in front in the 19th minute when Nguyen Thanh Binh headed in direct from a corner, and the visitors held their lead going into halftime.

Yoshida equalized in the 54th minute but Japan could not find a winner despite fierce second half pressure, and had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

“The players did their best but we needed to function as a team,” said Moriyasu.

“It was a little bit difficult for the players on the pitch today. We didn’t really have much time to prepare with this lineup, but all the players need to be ready.”

Japan and Saudi Arabia had already clinched the two automatic qualification spots in Group B going into the final round of matches, with Australia assured of the playoff place.

Vietnam had lost all of their previous games with the exception of a home win over China, and manager Park Hang-seo said drawing with Japan had “real significance.”

“I have nothing but appreciation for the players,” said the South Korean.

“It was only a draw but to get this result against Japan is a proud moment for all Vietnamese people.”

Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News

  • The Kingdom is fast becoming a go-to place to host major boxing matches
  • Ukrainian Usyk was fighting in his country’s army until recently, but is now preparing for his rematch
LONDON: Saudi Arabia could host the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch in late June, according to Ukrainian promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Ukrainian Usyk is set to face Anthony Joshua after beating the Brit last year for the title of unified heavyweight champion.

Their much-awaited rematch could take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi is the place we are in discussions with at the moment,” Krassyuk told BBC Sport.

“Late June is the date we are looking at. Nothing has been confirmed on paper. We are working on it.”

Saudi Arabia is believed to be the front-runner, but Krassyuk has not ruled out the rematch taking place elsewhere.

“There are other options, but we take it step by step,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its sporting and entertainment industries, and has hosted a series of high profile sport events in recent years, including boxing matches.

Joshua, 32, could return to Saudi Arabia having regained his world title belts by beating Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. in Riyadh in December 2019, after being knocked out by the Mexican in a shock knockout defeat six months earlier.

The fight had originally been billed for May, but was pushed back to allow Usyk, 35, to fight for the Ukraine army against Russian forces in the country.

Usyk left Ukraine on March 23, and confirmed two days later that he had begun to prepare for his fight with Joshua.

Updated 29 March 2022
John Duerden

  The Whites will now play Australia in an AFC playoff, with the winner taking on the fifth-placed team in the South American qualifying group
DUBAI: Teenage winger Harib Abdullah was the toast of the UAE on Tuesday after his first-ever international goal proved enough to beat South Korea 1-0 in Dubai and confirm a June World Cup playoff against Australia.

The result means that dreams of Qatar, and a second appearance on the global stage, are very much alive as victory against the Socceroos will mean progress to a final showdown against the fifth-placed team in South America’s CONMEBOL standings, currently Peru.

Abdullah, the 19-year-old Shabab Al-Ahli star, was making his first international start and scored just after the break against the already-qualified South Korea to ensure that the Whites finish third in Group A with 12 points from 10 games.

Iraq, who started the day just a point behind, drew 1-1 with Syria, also in Dubai, to finish three points behind in fourth. 

The Taeguk Warriors arrived at the Al-Maktoum Stadium as the only Asian team still unbeaten in the third round of qualification. Korea had over three-quarters of possession and most of the goal attempts, but were unable to get the goal that would have given them first place in the group above Iran, who had defeated Lebanon 2-0 earlier in the day.

Despite having so much of the ball, the visitors failed to create enough. In the first half, there was little goalmouth action. The only shot on target in the 45 minutes came from Abdullah, though his low effort from outside the area was straight at Jo Hyun-woo.

Hwang Hee-chan came closest to actually scoring, and it would have been a beauty. Khalid Eisa punched a Son Heung-min corner clear of the area, but there was the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward to execute a spectacular sidefoot volley chip that came back off the crossbar.

The first half saw video reviews for two possible penalties, one for each team. Earlier, the Omani official seemed to blow for a shirt tug by Kim Tae-hwan outside the area. A review showed that the pull had been inside, but it would have been the softest of spot kicks. The original decision stood, as was the case in stoppage time when there was a handball inside the area from a Korean corner. Once again, the referee had a look and decided that there was no reason to change his mind.

At the start of the second half, the visitors again came out of the blocks strongly, but after 54 minutes, out of nothing and against the run of play, UAE took the lead. Abdullah collected a header from Mohammad Al-Baloushi, sprinted clear of the Korean defense and kept his cool in impressive fashion to roll the ball past Jo from just inside the area. It was only the third goal conceded by Korea in the 10 games of the group stage.

Korea were soon back in attack, with Eisa pushing a Hwang Ui-jo header onto the crossbar. But, again, there was a lack of fluency in attack and they struggled to break down the home team. There were nerves as the 90 minutes ended with a Son free-kick that was beaten away by the goalkeeper. That was the last meaningful action and the cue for the home fans to start celebrating.

That unlikely result ended Iraq’s chances of third, though the team failed to do their part anyway, drawing 1-1 with Syria, also in Dubai. Syria, who had picked up their first win of the stage against Lebanon last week, took the lead after just three minutes.

A delightful flick from Mardik Mardikian wrong-footed the Iraqi backline and there was Alaa Al-Dali to chest the ball down and then volley home powerfully from just outside the six yard box. Iraq were stunned, but slowly started to threaten and drew level just after the half hour. Syria failed to clear the danger and when Dhurgam Ismail crossed from the left, an unmarked Aymen Hussein headed home into the bottom corner powerfully.

Both teams continued to have chances in the second half, but the scoreline stayed the same.

The point lifts Syria off bottom place into fifth above Lebanon. Iraq stay in fourth, with the UAE taking third. It means that a disappointing campaign for the UAE ends on a high and now the game with Australia can be approached with confidence. Win that and Qatar really will start to move into view.

