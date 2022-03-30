You are here

Six Pakistan soldiers killed in attack by local Taliban: military

At least six Pakistan soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base.
  • Six soldiers killed during intense exchange of fire
ISLAMABAD: At least six Pakistan soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.
“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” a military statement said.

Updated 30 March 2022
  • ‘Refugees should be treated equally regardless of their race’: White Helmets chief
Updated 30 March 2022
LONDON: Britain and other European countries have been accused of employing “double standards” over their treatment of Ukrainian and Syrian refugees.

Raed Al-Saleh, chief of the search and rescue White Helmets charity in Syria, said that all refugees should be “treated equally” and not receive “preferential treatment.”

In an exclusive interview, he told Times Radio: “The preferential treatment of the Ukrainian refugees is there — we can see it. It is double standards. Refugees should be treated equally regardless of their race, ethnicity, or religion, because they have equal rights.”

The White Helmets group has supported civilians in Syria targeted by Russian-backed airstrikes and attacks ordered by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime. It claims to have saved the lives of up to 125,000 people.

Britain has granted 22,000 visas to Ukrainian refugees under a family visa scheme launched on March 4. A further 2,000 are expected to be supported in an additional program.

But Britain resettled just 20,000 Syrians fleeing the conflict over a six-year period, with a further 666 arriving in the country via a separate scheme.

Al-Saleh told the Times that the work of his White Helmets team possibly reduced the flow of refugees to Europe.

“The White Helmets are still providing an array of services including ambulance services, urban search and rescue, fire extinguishing services, healthcare, utility maintenance — whether it is electricity, power, or water networks — and they are providing maintenance and repair wherever it’s needed, so that they support the steadfastness of civilians so that they remain in their home areas.

“This led to the mitigation of the refugee crisis because without the White Helmets, the refugee crisis would have been worse and would have been bigger and would have continued for more years,” he added.

Al-Saleh was visiting London this week to meet politicians but has not secured a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He told the Times that he would issue a plea to Johnson to secure an end to the bombardment of the Syrian people and hold to account “those who perpetrated those violations against them, especially the use of chemical weapons.”

He said that Western powers must provide “support for a peace process and for a political solution that will guarantee the rights of the people and that would provide the people with a better life so that it helps them return back to their own homelands.”

Updated 30 March 2022
Updated 30 March 2022
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.
Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.
More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on Feb. 24, based on counts provided by governments.
From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine — though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts.
“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.
Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”
UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

Updated 30 March 2022
  • Moscow’s pledge comes at peace talks with Ukraine
  • US says on lookout for major offensive elsewhere
Updated 30 March 2022
LVIV/KYIV OUTSKIRTS: Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia’s promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.
Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia’s economy with sanctions.
The invasion has been halted on most fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities. “In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters.
He made no mention of other areas that have seen heavy fighting, including around Mariupol in the southeast, Sumy and Kharkiv in the east and Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south.
“Ukrainians are not naive people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.
“Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result.”
Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Kyiv in a move that is more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
“We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing. “It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over.”
Britain’s Ministry of Defense in an intelligence update said: “It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the claims made by either side.
The Moscow-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, its leader was quoted as saying. Kyiv has said any such move would have no legal basis.
US President Joe Biden will talk to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, the White House said.
French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Russia calls its assault a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. The West says it launched an unprovoked invasion.
Some analysts noted that Russia’s promise to reduce fighting mostly covered areas where it has been losing ground.
The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Russia’s promise to curtail military operations in some areas was “probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead.”
The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces in cities under attack of using cease-fires to restore their combat readiness and set up firing points in hospitals and schools, Interfax news agency said.
US troops in Poland are “liaising” with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them and a total of 10 F-18 aircraft and more than 200 troops are being deployed to NATO member and Russian neighbor, Lithuania, said Kirby.
Ukrainian negotiators said that under their proposals, Kyiv would agree not to join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have security guaranteed in terms similar to “Article 5,” the collective defense clause of the transatlantic NATO military alliance.
They named Israel and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that may give such guarantees. Russia, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy could also be involved.
The proposals, which would require a referendum in Ukraine, mentioned a 15-year consultation period on the status of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.
The fate of the southeastern Donbass region, which Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, would be discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.
Kyiv’s proposals also included one that Moscow would not oppose Ukraine joining the European Union, Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said. Russia has previously opposed Ukrainian membership of the EU and especially of NATO.
Medinsky said Russia’s delegation would study and present the proposals to president Putin.
To prepare a peace agreement, Medinsky later told the TASS news agency, “We still have a long way to go.”
In Ukraine’s besieged seaport Mariupol, thousands of civilians may have died, the head of the United Nations human rights mission in the country told Reuters on Tuesday.
Those who remain are suffering.
“We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions,” said Irina, an engineer, in her apartment where windows had been blasted out.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces have made advances, recapturing territory from Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv, in the northeast and in the south.
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, a missile blasted a hole through the main administrative building. Authorities said at least 12 people were killed and 33 injured.

A Cathay Pacific airlines passenger plane prepares to take off from the international airport in Hong Kong.
Updated 30 March 2022
  • Cathay declined to be drawn on the reasons for its flight path giving a wide berth to Russia’s airspace, which it has previously flown through, according to Bloomberg
Updated 30 March 2022
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific is planning the world’s longest passenger flight by rerouting its New York to Hong Kong service over the Atlantic instead of the Pacific, the airline said Tuesday, in a new path that steers clear of Russia.
The flight path will cover “just under 9,000 nautical miles” (10,357 miles) — or 16,668 kilometers — in 16 to 17 hours, Cathay said in a statement to AFP.
It will surpass a Singapore Airlines flight traveling from the Southeast Asian city-state to New York, which flies a shorter distance in a longer time — about 15,343 kilometers (9,534 miles) in 18 hours.
Cathay declined to be drawn on the reasons for its flight path giving a wide berth to Russia’s airspace, which it has previously flown through, according to Bloomberg.
Many airlines have canceled routes to Russian cities or are avoiding its airspace over Moscow’s bloody invasion of neighboring Ukraine last month.
Russia also closed its skies last month to several European countries and all UK-linked flights in a tit-for-tat response to a similar ban placed on them.
Cathay is currently seeking an overflight permit for the journey which will fly across the Atlantic, Europe and Central Asia.
“We are always running contingency routings for potential events or scenarios within the world of aviation,” Hong Kong’s flagship carrier said Tuesday in a statement to AFP.
The trans-Atlantic option is more favorable than their usual trans-Pacific route because of “strong seasonal tailwinds at this time of the year,” it said.
Pre-pandemic, Cathay operated three round trips between the two cities every day.
Flights to Hong Kong now face frequent cancelations due to the financial hub’s strict anti-Covid measures, as well as a lack of passengers.
Starting April 1, flights from the US and eight other countries will be allowed to land in Hong Kong again, as the government relaxes some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 restrictions.
As of Tuesday evening, Cathay lists a New York-to-Hong Kong flight for April 3 — a non-stop journey that will stay in the air for 17 hours and 50 minutes, according to its website.

Updated 30 March 2022
  • The ARTF was frozen in August when the Taliban took power as US-led international troops departed after 20 years of war
Updated 30 March 2022
WASHINGTON: The World Bank has put four projects in Afghanistan worth $600 million on hold amid concerns over a decision by the country’s ruling Islamist leaders to ban girls from returning to public high schools, the bank said.
The projects, to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, were being readied for implementation by United Nations agencies to support projects in agriculture, education, health, and livelihoods.
But the bank’s guidance requires all ARTF-financed activities to support access to — and equity of services for — women and girls in Afghanistan, the bank said, citing its deep concerns over the Taliban’s ban on girls attending high school.
As a result, the bank said, the four projects will be presented to ARTF donors for approval only “when the World Bank and international partners have a better understanding of the situation and confidence that the goals of the projects can be met.” It was not immediately clear when that could occur.
US officials last week canceled planned meetings in Doha with the Taliban over the decision to keep girls out of secondary school.
The executive board of the World Bank on March 1 approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from the ARTF fund to finance urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs that would bypass sanctioned Taliban authorities and disburse the money through UN agencies and aid groups.
The ARTF was frozen in August when the Taliban took power as US-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.
Foreign governments also ended financial aid comprising over 70 percent of government expenditures, accelerating the country’s economic collapse.
When it agreed to free up ARTF funds for new projects to be implemented by UN agencies, the World Bank had stipulated that it expected a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support.”
The Taliban has unraveled gains in rights made by women during the last two decades, including restricting them from working and limiting their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.
But Taliban leaders had said all girls would be allowed to return to classrooms later this month.

