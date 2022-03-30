You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve

Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve

Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
1 / 2
50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds, and 20 mountain ibexes were released in different areas of the Tubaiq Reserve. (NCW twitter)
Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
2 / 2
50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds, and 20 mountain ibexes were released in different areas of the Tubaiq Reserve. (NCW twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wx2hu

Updated 11 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve

Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
  • As part of a program to restore threatened species in natural habitats across the Kingdom, 50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds and 20 mountain ibexes were released into the wild
  • The National Center for Wildlife released 785 animals into reserves and national parks in the Kingdom last year and plans to release more than 1,000 this year, according to the organization’s CEO
Updated 11 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with the King Salman Royal Natural Reserve, on Wednesday released 200 animals belonging to endangered species into the wild at Al-Tubaiq nature reserve in the northwest of the Kingdom.

As part of an NCW program to propagate and resettle local endangered species in natural habitats across the Kingdom, the center released 50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds and 20 mountain ibexes in the reserve, which if one of the three main sections of the 130,700-square-kilometer KSRNR.

The open-environment release was the first of its kind involving Arabian oryx in the northwest of the Kingdom, which is an ancient natural habitat for the species.

Observers at the release included Prince Mutib bin Fahad Al-Faisal, chairman of the executive committee and advisor to the chairman of the board of directors at KSRNR, Mohammed Qurban, the CEO of NCW, and Abdullah Al-Amer, the CEO of KSRNR.

Qurban said that the release of the animals forms part of the center’s initiatives to resettle local endangered species, restore biodiversity, enhance the ecological balance and improve environmental sustainability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Amer echoed these comments and said that the aim is to increase biodiversity in the reserve, which will help to improve the ecological balance and achieve environmental-development goals associated with the restoration of wildlife.

He added that the NCW operates a number of specialist centers that are at the forefront of global facilities that specialize in breeding endangered species and returning them to their natural environments in accordance with the highest approved standards for such projects.

Qurban said that the center released 785 animals in reserves and national parks in the Kingdom last year and has plans to release more than 1,000 this year.

There are currently 15 nature reserves in Saudi Arabia and proposals to grant 20 other areas protected status.

It has been reported that the center is carrying out research related to antelope and oryx populations to help plan the periodic release of more of the animals into reserves. The center also monitors biodiversity in protected areas, using the latest technology to track wildlife and collect data to document and understand the threats to wildlife.

Topics: Saudi wildlife King Salman Royal Natural Reserve Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Related

Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Wildlife center releases gazelles, oryxes into King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi Arabia’s marine, terrestrial species focus of wildlife conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s marine, terrestrial species focus of wildlife conference

Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan

Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Updated 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan

Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Updated 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Over a dozen artists gathered on Tuesday at Jeddah’s Al-Marwa Lulu Hypermarket to honor the holy month of Ramadan through an Arabic calligraphy art exhibition.    

According to Moona Mohammed, an Indian art curator and the event’s organizer, the intention behind the exhibition was to highlight the importance of understanding the Holy Qur’an and disseminate its noble message.

Speaking to Arab News, Mohammed said that the exhibition was inspired by the Quranic verse: “It is a blessed book that we have sent down to you (Prophet Muhammad), so that those possessed with minds might ponder its verses and remember.”

“It is every Muslim’s duty to understand the teachings of the Qur’an, act upon its orders and teach them to other people,” she said, adding that it was essential to help people ponder Qur’anic verses rather than merely recite them.

Mohammed believes that artists have the power to convey Qur’anic messages through their talent.

“This event represents the participants’ willingness to begin Ramadan with deeds devoted to Allah. Through this art exhibition, we are trying to use our artistic talent to express our deep Islamic faith by depicting some of the wonderful verses inscribed in the Qur’an,” she said.

The organizer carefully chose the verses and requested that the artists work on them.

“I am excited to see these artists proudly displaying Qur’anic artwork for the love of the Almighty and in preparation for the month of Ramadan, in which the Muslims’ most sacred book was first revealed,” she said.

Elham Mohammed Abdu, a Yemeni artist, said that the exhibition was an opportunity to explain some of the teachings of the Qur’an to those who know little about Islam.

“I remember when one of my paintings was displayed at an event organized by the Saudi Art Association on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. A British woman was amazed to learn that the writing on the Saudi flag reads ‘There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger,’” Abdu said.

“That lady told me that neither she nor her friends had any idea about what the writing on the Saudi flag meant.”

Abdu said it was a good chance to explain to the woman the country’s pride in its Islamic roots.

Maysa Mostafa, an Egyptian participant, said that several artists from different countries took part in the exhibition.

“We have great artists from many countries, such as Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Egypt and Yemen. They all came to celebrate Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan,” she said.

She added that the LuLu Hypermarket honored the participants with certificates of appreciation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arabic calligraphy Ramadan

Related

According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Dhee Ayn lit up to mark Arabic calligraphy’s addition to UNESCO list
The audience was provided with a space to enjoy the beauty of the Arabic language, revive the arts of language, and exchange its rich types. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra promotes Arabic calligraphy through special initiative

Saudi Shoura Council speaker, Cuban envoy discuss parliamentary ties

Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Wednesday received the Cuban Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vladimir Andres Gonzalez Quesada. (SPA)
Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Wednesday received the Cuban Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vladimir Andres Gonzalez Quesada. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2022
(SPA)

Saudi Shoura Council speaker, Cuban envoy discuss parliamentary ties

Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Wednesday received the Cuban Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vladimir Andres Gonzalez Quesada. (SPA)
  • In February, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the Cuban envoy in Riyadh
Updated 30 March 2022
(SPA)

RIYADH: Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Wednesday received the Cuban Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vladimir Andres Gonzalez Quesada at the advisory body’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Asheikh pointed out the importance of strengthening communication links between the two countries in all fields especially those involving the parliamentary friendship committees of the council and the National Assembly of People’s Power (legislative parliament) in Cuba.

The reception was also attended by Dr. Ibrahim bin Mahmoud Al-Nahhas, a member of the Shoura Council and chairman of its Saudi-Cuban parliamentary friendship committee.

In February, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the Cuban envoy in Riyadh and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, a subject highlighted by Al-Nahhas during the committee’s January meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cuba Shoura Council

Related

Saudi minister meets French, Cuban officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets French, Cuban officials
A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) launched the project in Camaguey City in central Cuba. (Photo/SFD)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $40m water and sewage rehabilitation project in Cuba

Coalition halts all military operations in Yemen

Coalition halts all military operations in Yemen
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Coalition halts all military operations in Yemen

Coalition halts all military operations in Yemen
  • Decision comes ahead of the holy month of Ramadan
  • The ceasefire began at 6 a.m. on Wednesday
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Tuesday that it will stop all military activities in Yemen starting Wednesday March 30 at 6 a.m.

This comes in response to the request of the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General and in support of the efforts and endeavors to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to end the Yemeni crisis, the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition also said it will take all steps and measures to make the ceasefire a success, and create appropriate conditions and a positive environment during the month of Ramadan to make peace.

“Our position is firm in support of the legitimate Yemeni government in all its political stance and military measures, and we affirm our stand with the Yemeni people to achieve their aspirations and build their state in a way that achieves security and prosperity,” the coalition further said.

GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf on Tuesday called on the coalition and all Yemeni parties to halt all military operations in Yemen.

The GCC said in a statement that Al-Hajraf's call emanated from the keenness of GCC leaders and peoples to achieve peace and stability in Yemen. It also came to emphasize the great interest that Yemen and its people enjoy within the GCC.

The Secretary General affirmed that the call is addressed to all Yemeni parties, and renewed the invitation to Ansar Allah to attend and participate in the dialogue with their “Yemeni brothers”, and to prioritize Yemen's interest and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

On Friday, the Iran-backed militia attacked an Aramco oil storage facility in Jeddah causing a fire.

The coalition announced later that the fire in two tanks at the North Jeddah oil facility had been brought under control, and there were no casualties.

Saudi Arabia said after those attacks that it would bear no responsibility for any shortage of global oil supplies caused by Houthi attacks.

The North Jeddah plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in the city. It accounts for over a quarter of Saudi Arabia’s supplies and also provides fuel for a desalination plant.

Last week and prior to Friday's attack, Saudi air defenses forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthis targeting the southern part of the Kingdom. The attacks deliberately targeted civilian areas and energy installations, the coalition said, and threatened both regional and international security.

These attacks were condemned by countries and organizations from around the world.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis

Related

Houthi ceasefire proposal is bid to foil Riyadh talks, say Yemeni experts
Middle-East
Houthi ceasefire proposal is bid to foil Riyadh talks, say Yemeni experts
Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
Middle-East
Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping

Winners of 2022 King Faisal Prize awards honored in Riyadh

Egyptian scholar Prof. Hassan Mahmoud Al-Shafei receives King Faisal Prize award from Prince Khalid Al-Faisal in Riyadh. (SPA)
Egyptian scholar Prof. Hassan Mahmoud Al-Shafei receives King Faisal Prize award from Prince Khalid Al-Faisal in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

Winners of 2022 King Faisal Prize awards honored in Riyadh

Egyptian scholar Prof. Hassan Mahmoud Al-Shafei receives King Faisal Prize award from Prince Khalid Al-Faisal in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Glittering ceremony held in Riyadh under auspices of King Salman
  • Awards made for services to Islam, Arabic language, literature, medicine, science
Updated 30 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The winners of this year’s King Faisal Prize on Tuesday received their awards at a glittering ceremony staged in Riyadh.

The annual gongs — held under the auspices of King Salman — are the most prestigious in the Muslim world and recognize outstanding achievement in services to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine, and science.

The service to Islam prize was jointly awarded to former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Egyptian scholar Prof. Hassan Mahmoud Al-Shafei.

FASTFACT

Since 1979, the King Faisal Prize has awarded 282 laureates of 44 different nationalities who have made distinguished contributions to serving Islam, and humanity at large.

The Arabic language and literature award went to Prof. Suzanne Stetkevych and Prof. Muhsin Al-Musawi from the US.

American Prof. David Liu secured the medicine prize while the science accolade was shared by Prof. Martin Hairer of the UK and Prof. Nader Masmoudi of Tunisia.

The Islamic studies prize, that this year focused on the Islamic heritage of Al-Andalus, was withheld because the nominated works did not meet the necessary criteria.

Mwinyi was honored for actively participating in Islamic advocacy and promoting religious tolerance. He established Islamic schools and translated many resources and references in hadith, jurisprudence, and the Prophet Mohammad’s biography into Swahili, the language spoken by millions of people in East Africa.

Al-Shafei, who was president of the Academy of the Arabic Language in Cairo from 2012 to 2020, held several academic positions and established a series of institutes concerned with Al-Azhar. He also contributed to the establishment of the International Islamic University in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

The Arabic language and literature prize was jointly presented to Stetkevych, chair of the department of Arabic and Islamic studies at Georgetown University, and Al-Musawi, professor of Arabic and comparative literary studies at Columbia University.

Stetkevych’s extensive research and numerous works have analyzed Arabic literature with unmatched depth from the pre-Islamic period to the Nahda/revivalist period. Her research approach, which is characterized by its application of varied methodologies, resulted in the renewal of the critical perspective and methods of studying classical Arabic poetry.

The research and studies of literary critic and novelist Al-Musawi have had a great impact on Arabic studies students and researchers in the Arab world and the West, through his distinctive methods of presentation, analysis, critical interpretation, and openness to Arab and international creative texts in prose and poetry.

Meanwhile, the medicine prize concentrated on gene-editing technologies. Its winner Liu, director of the Merkin Institute for Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, invented the first so-called base editor to make alterations on DNA and genes by replacing letters in the DNA base.

Hairer, chair in probability and stochastic analysis at Imperial College’s mathematics department, was one of the science prize recipients. His work has been in the general area of probability theory with a focus on the analysis of stochastic partial differential equations. He recently developed the theory of regularity structures which gave a precise mathematical meaning to several equations that were previously outside the scope of mathematical analysis.

The other joint science award winner, Masmoudi, a professor of mathematics at the New York University of Abu Dhabi, unlocked the mystery surrounding many physics problems which have remained unsolved for centuries.

He found a flaw in (Leonhard) Euler’s mathematical equations, which for more than two centuries had described the motions of fluids under any circumstance. Masmoudi discovered that the equations did not apply to all circumstances, as previously thought, and his findings helped to solve a raft of conundrums related to fluid-modeling, such as weather predictions.

Since 1979, the King Faisal Prize has awarded 282 laureates of 44 different nationalities who have made distinguished contributions to serving Islam, and humanity at large.

Each winner received a $200,000 prize, a 24-carat gold medal, and a certificate written in Arabic calligraphy signed by chairman of the prize board, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

Topics: King Faisal Prize (KFP) Saudi Arabia King Faisal

Related

Nominations open for King Faisal Prize awards 2023
Saudi Arabia
Nominations open for King Faisal Prize awards 2023
King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates
Saudi Arabia
King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates

Skilled workers from Thailand are ready to contribute to Saudi growth, says Thai minister

Thailand aims to export labor to fill jobs in various industries in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdulaziz Alnoman)
Thailand aims to export labor to fill jobs in various industries in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdulaziz Alnoman)
Updated 30 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Skilled workers from Thailand are ready to contribute to Saudi growth, says Thai minister

Thailand aims to export labor to fill jobs in various industries in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdulaziz Alnoman)
  • Talks have been taking place about the return of Thai workers to the Kingdom after a 30-year hiatus, following the recent restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Updated 30 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: As the diplomatic relationship between the Kingdom and Thailand, which was fully restored in January, continues to develop, skilled workers in the hospitality, healthcare, and food and beverage sectors will soon begin to arrive in Saudi Arabia, according to Thai Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin.

“In the past, Thai workers in Saudi Arabia were mainly unskilled workers,” he told Arab News. “Nowadays, however, Thailand has changed its policy to one of sending semi-skilled and skilled workers.”

Speaking on Monday after roundtable talks held at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the minister said that Thailand aims to export labor to fill jobs in various industries in the Kingdom, covering a wide range of positions.

Thailand aims to export labor to fill jobs in various industries in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdulaziz Alnoman)

“Thai workers have many skills that are very acceptable to the international standards and they are very hard working,” Suchart said. “We believe that Saudi Arabia should be able to receive many quality Thai workers.”

He gave some examples of the types of roles that Thai workers are expected to fill in the Kingdom.

“There are many demands in Saudi Arabia for high-skilled workers in industries such as hotels, as receptionists, and in healthcare and rehabilitation services, for nurses,” he said.

The minister said that progress has already been made since a visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh in January, during which he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The Thai government has developed an electronic application process to receive requests from Thai workers who want to work in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“As of now there are more than 1,000 workers in Thailand who (have said they want) to work in Saudi Arabia and we expect that there will be demand for chefs, cooks, healthcare workers and in other service sectors.”

The expected timescale for Thai workers to begin arriving in the Kingdom is yet to be confirmed. Suchart said that general labor requirements were discussed during the roundtable discussions, along with the procedures for supplying Thai workers.

“We are waiting for the public sector to contact us to share the demands of Thai workers, and which occupations and which sectors are most in demand in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of meeting salary expectations among Thai workers interested in coming to the Kingdom.

“The most important thing they need is the same salary for their work; they are skilled workers so they expect the base salary (to be) at least the same as in your neighboring countries; for example, the UAE,” said Suchart.

The minister added that the Thai Embassy in Riyadh will serve as a point of contact for requests for Thai workers. In addition, the Thai Ministry of Labor has created a skills-development department to provide vocational training.

“Many Thai workers are interested in working in hotel services in Saudi Arabia,” said Suchart.

He added that by providing skilled labor, Thailand aims to contribute to the development of the Kingdom by helping to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

To accomplish this, he said, “service-sector workers will be needed and we are even looking at the main industry of Saudi energy. I think we can focus on tourism and the financial sectors as well.”

Suchart also highlighted the role that Thai workers can play in the ongoing development of the tourism sector in the Kingdom through the building of new resorts and hotels.

“We think that construction workers will be needed as well as construction services,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand

Related

The first group of workers from Thailand was expected to join the Saudi job market in May after a 30-year hiatus. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Thailand to start sending workers to Saudi Arabia after 30-year hiatus
Saudi Arabia and Thailand restored full diplomatic ties and a planned exchange of ambassadors in January this year. (Reuters/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban for citizens to Thailand

Latest updates

Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions
Oil up over 2% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.