Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

A key moment of Pope Francis’s trip to Malta will be his visit Sunday to meet migrants living at the peace center set up in honor of former Pope John XXIII. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

  • Malta is a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe.
The 85-year-old pontiff is the third pope since 1990 to visit the tiny Mediterranean archipelago, where Saint Paul was said to have shipwrecked in 60 AD — and which wears its religion proudly.
Catholicism is part of the constitution, and 85 percent of the just over half-a-million residents declare themselves believers, while Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion.
But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.
During five speeches, one of them at a migrant center, the pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for a better welcome for these arrivals — particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a fresh migrant crisis on Europe’s eastern flank.
“Malta is symbolic in several ways,” said Bernard Valero, a former French diplomat and expert on the Mediterranean region, noting its strategic positioning between Europe and Africa and a “scene of the migration tragedy.”
“And the islands themselves — with a history of shipwrecks, of Saint Paul, of migration — have a very strong religious symbolism,” he said.
Even in normal times, religion is evident everywhere in Malta, from the historic churches — often illuminated — to the streets where crosses are suspended above the road.
Ahead of the pope’s visit, key sites have been spruced up, with new pavements laid, although preparations were forced to take a back seat due to March 26 general elections.
No sooner had the Labour government declared re-election, however, the political billboards were replaced with pictures of the smiling pontiff.
A key moment of the pope’s trip to Malta will be his visit Sunday to meet migrants living at the peace center set up in honor of former pope John XXIII.
The Hal Far peace lab was founded five decades ago by a Franciscan friar, Dionysius Mintoff, who still runs it today, aged 91, with the help of volunteers.
He proudly displays a birthday message Francis sent him last year, and said ahead of the visit: “After Pope John, he is number one.”
Mintoff is currently preparing for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine — a conflict the pope has repeatedly condemned, calling for an end to the “massacre” and the “rivers of blood.”
Speaking at his weekly audience on Wednesday, the pope said he was looking forward to visiting the “luminous land” of Malta and paid tribute to the welcome it had shown to “so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge.”
Malta has been accused by NGOs of refusing to help migrant boats in distress in its waters, but it insists that it takes a disproportionate share.
After arriving Saturday morning, the pope will meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and give a speech to officials and diplomats.
He will take a catamaran trip from the harbor at the capital Valletta to the island of Gozo, where he will preside over a prayer meeting at the national shrine of Ta ‘Pinu.
On Sunday, he will visit the Grotto of St. Paul, the patron saint of the island, and celebrate mass in a square in Floriana before a 10,000-strong crowd.
The visit — which had been planned in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus — has been meticulously organized to accommodate the pope’s health needs.
“He has health problems, which include knee and vision issues, so we have to count every step,” Carlo Schembri, who designed the areas where Francis will speak, told the Times of Malta daily.
Francis underwent an operation to his colon last summer and canceled a trip to Florence in February because of knee pain.

Red Cross ready to lead Mariupol evacuations Friday

Red Cross ready to lead Mariupol evacuations Friday
Updated 31 March 2022

Red Cross ready to lead Mariupol evacuations Friday

Red Cross ready to lead Mariupol evacuations Friday
Updated 31 March 2022
GENEVA: The Red Cross said it was preparing to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Friday, provided all parties agree to the terms.
Russian forces have pummelled the city and tens of thousands of civilians are trapped in besieged Mariupol with little food, water or medicine, and previous attempts to agree a humanitarian corridor have failed, despite international pressure.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “desperately important” that the evacuation attempt goes ahead.
“Our teams are traveling right now with pre-positioned relief items and medical supplies to be ready to facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of Mariupol,” the ICRC said in a statement on Thursday.
“For logistics and security reasons, we’ll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms, including the route, the start time, and the duration.
“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it.”
Ukraine said Thursday it was sending dozens of buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol after a Russian cease-fire announcement.
The ICRC said earlier this week that it had made detailed proposals for safe passage of civilians from Mariupol to ease the suffering in the city, but to no avail.
“Civilians are taking the life-and-death decision to flee when there is no cease-fire or other agreements in place that would allow them to leave safely,” spokesman Ewan Watson told reporters on Tuesday.
“Time is running out for civilians in Mariupol and in other frontline areas who have now gone for weeks with no humanitarian assistance. The militaries on the ground need to give civilians and humanitarian organizations security guarantees and practical agreements to allow aid in and, for those who wish, to evacuate safely.”

Updated 31 March 2022

  • Imran Khan lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition
Updated 31 March 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.
An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between Thursday and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

  • Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday
SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities on Thursday appealed to residents to keep cooperating with tight curbs imposed to stop COVID-19 spreading, saying they recognized their frustrations as China’s most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.
The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, said its overall daily COVID-19 caseload eased, for the first time in about two weeks, in an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant that began about a month ago.
It reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier. Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday, and about 20 percent of those with symptoms.
In a letter to the city’s residents, the Shanghai government saying it was grateful for citizens’ efforts and acknowledged their sacrifices, as it sticks with China’s “dynamic clearance” approach — detecting the virus, tracing contacts and centrally quarantining all positive cases.
“Pandemic prevention and control work have brought much inconvenience to people,” it said in the letter, posted to its official WeChat social media account on Thursday.
“Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”
Shanghai is being locked down by splitting the city into two roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic center west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong. Authorities say this allows for staggered mass testing.
Movement curbs on residents in the eastern districts started on Monday and are set to be lifted at 05:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Friday.
Ma Chunlei, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, told a daily news conference on Thursday that officials would look at testing results and confer with experts to determine how the lifting of the first stage of the lockdown would be carried out.
Areas west of the river will be locked down from 03:00 on the same day, though some housing compounds in western districts already directed residents to stay home from Wednesday.
Many across the city have taken to social media to vent their frustrations in lockdown, posting videos and images of crowded quarantine centers and also issuing calls for help with medical treatment and purchasing food.
Business has also been disrupted. Volkswagen said it would partially shut production at its Shanghai factory on Thursday, due to a lack of parts from suppliers.
Shanghai government official Ma acknowledged that the city could have done more, and that authorities were trying to improve provision of food supplies as well as addressing issues with seeking medical help.
“Our knowledge about the highly contagious omicron variant has been insufficient, we were inadequately prepared for the fast-rising number of infected patients, and our control measures have not been up to speed,” he said.
Still, despite the irritation among some in Shanghai who question its practicality, the “dynamic clearance” approach adopted by China will not be relaxed, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary late on Wednesday. The tactic was essential to protect lives and the people’s health, Xinhua said.
In Shanghai the city government said it would try its best to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.
“We implore residents to keep cooperating and follow the pandemic control and prevention guidelines. We can only safeguard our home and our city through everyone’s efforts.”

Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

  • Says the Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory
SYDNEY, Australia: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers fear telling him the truth about his “failing” Ukraine war strategy, the head of Britain’s top communications spying agency said Thursday.
Putin had “massively misjudged” the invasion, the director of Britain’s intelligence agency GCHQ Jeremy Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.
His remarks, released in advance, echoed US intelligence issued by the White House the previous day indicating Putin was being “misinformed” by his advisers about the progress of the Russian operation.
Western intelligence sources have been keen to play up Russia’s failures in the war and highlight divisions within Putin’s inner circle.
Fleming said Putin had underestimated the Ukraine resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him, and the impact of economic sanctions.
The Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory, he added.
“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming said.
“And even though Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.”
Russia’s public statement this week that it would “radically” reduce combat operations around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv “perhaps shows they have been forced to significantly rethink,” Fleming said.
He warned that cyberattacks from Russia remain a threat.
Though some people were surprised that Moscow had not launched a catastrophic cyberattack, Fleming said it was “never our understanding” that such an offensive was central to the Russian invasion.
Britain’s intelligence services had, however, detected a “sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems,” he said.
“We’ve certainly seen indicators which suggests Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions.”
On the battlefields in Ukraine, Moscow was using mercenaries and foreign fighters to support its own forces, Fleming said.
They included the Wagner Group, which was “taking it up a gear” after being active in the country since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
“The group works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations,” he said.
Fleming noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had refused to condemn the invasion, providing a level of diplomatic and economic support for Russia.
“With an eye on re-taking Taiwan, China does not want to do anything which may constrain its ability to move in the future,” he said, predicting however that the China-Russia relationship may deteriorate as China’s military and economy grow in power.

Updated 31 March 2022
Sonia AVALOS | AFP

  • The tiny South Atlantic archipelago, lying about 480 km from the Argentine coast, is home to 3,500 mostly British people
  • Argentine troops seized the Falklands in April 1982. Britain recovered it after 10-week war that resulted in heavy casualties and losses from both sides
BUENOS AIRES: Whether it is found in children’s school books, on bank notes, murals and road signs, tattooed on people’s bodies or even as an article in the constitution, Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands is a national obsession.
Forty years since Argentina launched its disastrous invasion of the tiny South Atlantic archipelago, which covers 12,000 square kilometers (4,600 square miles), the political powers in the South American country show no signs of giving up hope of somehow claiming the islands, as well as the island of South Georgia.
“The recovery of the said territories and the full exercise of sovereignty... constitute a permanent and irrevocable objective of the Argentine people,” says the Constitution, written in 1994.
Lying about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from the Argentine coast, the rocky wind-beaten islands are home to 3,500 mostly British people, some of whom can trace their ancestry on the islands back 10 generations.
It is officially a British Overseas Territory, but Argentina claims that the islands should be theirs.
And wherever you travel in Argentina, there are constant reminders of the state policy: signs proclaiming “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” using the Spanish name for the Falklands and asserting ownership.
Murals also show the shape of the islands, often painted in the sky blue of the Argentine flag and with the words “We will return” emblazoned next to it — a reference to the Argentine belief that it once had a settlement in the islands.
In many towns and cities, road signs specify the distance to the Falklands.
Every April 2, a day marking the Argentine invasion, school children sing the official 1941 hymn claiming the islands.

Unifying factor

Throughout the country, football stadiums, towns, hundreds of roads and even the 50 pesos bill carry the name “Argentine Malvinas.”
“Argentina is a complex country with many cracks, there are few issues that” bring people together, said Edgardo Esteban, director of the Malvinas Museum in Buenos Aires.
“The Falklands is one, it’s like the national football team.”
In a 2021 survey of 5,000 people, more than 81 percent said the country should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. Only 10 percent said it should stop.
Governments also have been keen to continue, although not always in the same way.
Argentina has clung to a non-binding 1965 United Nations resolution that recognized a sovereignty dispute, dating back to the 1830s, and invited the Argentine and UK governments to negotiate a solution.
The South American country has been less enthusiastic to acknowledge the right to self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter — and which the Falkland islanders exercised in 2013 when 99.8 percent of them voted to remain British.
Argentina long sought to achieve its claims by diplomatic means, but that was dramatically abandoned by the military dictatorship in its ill-fated 1982 invasion.

National claim
“What Europe cannot understand is how a people could hail the dictators” following the invasion, the 1980 Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel said recently.
“It was very difficult to explain that the Falklands were a national claim and not support for the dictatorship.”
Following the war, which ended on June 14 with Argentina’s surrender to a British expeditionary force sent by the government, there was a period when the issue was put on the back burner.
Diplomatic and commercial relations were reestablished in 1989, while the Argentines adopted an unsuccessful policy of trying to seduce the “kelpers,” as the islands’ inhabitants are known.
“But since 1982, the discourse on the Falklands has remained a prisoner to the scars of the war,” said Esteban.
The Peronist governments of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner (2003-2015) used the Falklands issue as a rallying cry to drum up support, whereas the liberal Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) showed far less interest.
At the Malvinas Museum, created in 2014 under the government of Cristina Kirchner, the nationalist narrative is nourished for future generations.
And while the museum does mention the war, it prefers to focus on “geological unity,” the “continental maritime shelf” or the pioneering presence of Argentine scientists in Antarctica to push its claims.
It even talks about elephant seals that have been traced making journeys between the islands and the South American continent.
Proof, it would seem, that even aquatic mammals support the Argentine claim to the Falklands.

 

