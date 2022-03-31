Highlights from Tammam Azzam’s works on show at Art Dubai

In his latest series of works, Syrian artist Tammam Azzam incorporates a new practice: Paper collage. “His fragmented compositions highlight the physical remnants of conflict and showcase the importance of rebuilding and creating from destruction,” his gallery’s notes say of this series.
‘Untitled’ (2022)
Azzam — who was born in Damascus in 1980 — has focused much of his work on the conflict in his homeland since leaving, first to Dubai and then to Berlin, where he currently lives and works. This series is no exception. His gallery describes it as “a look at the memory of war.”
‘Untitled’ (2022)
Azzam first came to international attention — along with several of his compatriots — during the Syrian Civil War. But, as he told Aesthetic Magazine in 2014, “I am not a political protestor. I am an artist who can work from any place, within any conditions, to produce art of freedom.”
Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness: family
“Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”
The post is signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children
LOS ANGELES: Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the “Die Hard” franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family announced Wednesday.
“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a post on Instagram signed by his family said.
“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
The post is signed by Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.
“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia often occurs after a stroke or a head injury, and “robs you of the ability to communicate.”
“It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”
Exercise offers wide-ranging benefits to expectant mothers
DUBAI: “The body is always changing, whether it’s working hard to grow and nurture a baby or conquer everyday life,” said Ellis Harwood, a pre and postnatal pilates specialist, doula and co-founder of the “Mother Tongue” podcast.
Harwood and her co-host Maryanne Ellis, who are both from Britain and now call the UAE home, founded the inclusive podcast to support expat mothers across the region and create unity between moms who might be away from their families and friends.
They also offer non-judgmental advice, covering topics such as traveling with babies and the products they swear by, as well as dispelling common pregnancy myths.
One such misconception is that women should not train or exercise while they are pregnant.
However, according to Ellis, there are plenty of benefits to be reaped from staying active while pregnant, including reducing backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling as well as boosting energy and sleep quality, preventing excess weight gain and promoting muscle tone, strength and endurance for labor.
Other possible benefits include a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, potentially shortening labor and reducing the risk of requiring a cesarean section.
But some mothers are not interested in running or strength training. Ellis has an alternative: Adding pilates to their workout regime.
Ellis, who is a pre and postnatal pilates instructor at MyCore, a studio in Dubai’s Science Park, believes it is never too early nor too late in your pregnancy to start introducing pilates — even if you have never done it before.
“Pilates exercises have several variations that can be scaled up or down depending on experience and competence, in which your instructor will judge and guide accordingly,” Ellis said.
There is a great variety of pilates classes available, so finding the right one for you can sometimes be tricky to navigate.
“First and foremost, I would encourage everyone to start with mat pilates to ensure the fundamentals of pilates are understood and practiced before exploring equipment classes such as reformer,” she said, adding: “Not only are the results better but the risk of injury is significantly reduced. I believe the energy and expertise of the instructor play a huge role when choosing a class. I love teaching upbeat and high-energy prenatal mat pilates ensuring I provide my clients the knowledge and comfort that everything they are doing is completely safe and adapted for pregnancy.
“Finally, it’s very important to check that the instructor is pre and postnatally trained in order for safety not to be compromised.”
She also warned that many people do not understand that prenatal pilates can help with labor as it focuses heavily on pelvic floor engagement, strengthening and also release, which is hugely beneficial in labor.
See below for Ellis’ top tips for getting back into exercise after having a baby:
Don’t underestimate the importance of seeing a women’s health physio to check both your pelvic floor and diastasis (abdominal separation) before exercising.
Take it slow, you can do more harm than good by rushing into high-impact movement.
Prioritize movement, not just for the physical benefits but more for the mental improvements. Hormones, lack of sleep and motherhood challenges can seem a whole lot lighter after a little exercise.
