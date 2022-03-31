You are here

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space

Rehla CR spots new opportunity in mobility space
Rehla CR CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shikhy speaking to Arab News
George Charles Darley

Jeddah-based mobility app Rehla CR has shifted its focus on a rather overlooked area of the ride-hailing space in Saudi Arabia: tourism.

The company plans to connect customers with tour guides across tourist spots such as Abha and AlUla. It has obtained the necessary licenses from the Ministry of Tourism and hopes to introduce this service later this year.

“Rehla has the same license as ride-hailing apps Uber and Careem, but we specialize in inter-city journeys. The app is like Airbnb, except our product is a car seat rather than a bed,” Rehla CR CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shikhy told Arab News.

The company currently focuses on inter-city trips around the Umrah circuit in Makkah, Medina and Jeddah and will soon be covering the whole of Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transportation, the Kingdom clocks more than 53 million inter-city trips in a month.

Launched in 2020, the mobility firm started as a bootstrap operation with SR1 million in capital raised from a bank loan, Al-Shikhy’s family support and later via the crowdfunding platform Scopeer.

As the operation gains more traction and attracts drivers with a generous commission structure, Al-Shikhy is more optimistic about further investment rounds.

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Rehla CR

RIYADH: Trella, described by its CEO and co-founder Omar Hagrass as the Uber for trucks, is going to introduce a new tech-enabled financial product to support its customers in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Arab News during the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, Hagrass explained that the startup is currently focusing its expansion plans in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We’re growing our business exponentially in the GCC. We don’t want to grow beyond that for now because we want to start rolling out other products that we’ve had in Egypt and Pakistan,” Hagrass said.

Trella first started its operations in Egypt and expanded to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE, using a revenue model that Hagrass described as the same as Amazon.

“When you’re on Amazon, you go put a shirt online, you sell the shirt, Amazon gets a cut. In our case, fast moving goods companies and shipping lines put a load online and then the driver books the load, and we take a cut,” Hagrass elaborated.

The trucking industry has seen huge investments in the last couple of years; Trella alone received funding for over $50 million since it started operations back in 2019.

Trella is using the funding it raised to grow further in the GCC region. It has been working to advance its technology, grow its current operations, and it also plans to introduce more products.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Trella

RIYADH: Egyptian start up and intelligence provider Intella announced the closing of a $1 million seed round during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh.

The funding was provided by Hala Ventures, and will be used to segment Intella’s growth strategy and build more digital data products, with the aim to acquire over one million data points per day within the coming two months.

“Saudi is one of our primary markets in terms of business,” Nour Al-Taher, co-founder and CEO of Intella, told Arab News on the sidelines of the GEC.

Intella has recently agreed with the Saudi Ministry of Information Technology to provide analytical data on the Kingdom’s start ups.

The analysis requires Intella to reach different ecosystems in the sector including investors, start ups, industry experts, and so on, she said.

Topics: Intella

RIYADH: The Social Development Bank has signed a SR1.1 billion ($293 million) financing agreement with the ride-hailing firm Careem to provide 7,500 job opportunities for Saudi drivers. 

As per the agreement, SR150,000 in financing will be offered for each driver’s vehicle, in low instalments for a period of three years, Alarabiya reported. 

During the year 2021, Careem stated that Saudi drivers completed around 250 million trips, with profits exceeding SR430 million.

 

Topics: economy Careem Financing

OPEC+ agrees on current oil output unchanged despite pressure from consumers to increase more oil, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The International Energy Agency's decision to release 61.7 million barrels of oil stock, the largest such move in history, has failed to calm the market volatility, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The comments came during the meeting of the group on Thursday, March 31.

OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

“Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused,” it said.

Topics: OPEC+ IEA

