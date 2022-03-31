You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’
A cobbler takes a nap while waiting for customers along the roadside in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7nt78

Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’
  • UN has reached less than 13 percent of its $4.4 billon fundraising goal for Afghanistan this year, the secretary-general said
  • Guterres lambasted actions by the Taliban including barring girls from secondary education
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Afghanistan’s economy risks falling into a “death spiral” without urgent aid, with some Afghans already forced to sell their children and body parts to survive, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday.
The United Nations has reached less than 13 percent of its $4.4 billon fundraising goal for Afghanistan this year, the secretary-general told a virtual conference of donors co-hosted by the UN, Britain, Germany and Qatar.
“Wealthy, powerful countries cannot ignore the consequences of their decisions on the most vulnerable,” he said, after Western nations withdrew from Afghanistan last year and allowed the Taliban back to power.
Since then, the international community has frozen nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets overseas.
Guterres lambasted actions by the Taliban including barring girls from secondary education.
“There is simply no justification for such discrimination,” he said, calling on the fundamentalist militia to deliver “an inclusive and representative government.”
But foreign donors must not abandon the Afghan people, Guterres warned, stressing that some 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough to eat and nine million are at risk from famine.
“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan. People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” he said.
“The first step in any meaningful humanitarian response must be to halt the death spiral of the Afghan economy.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women humanitarian aid

Related

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister
  • Khan lost majority in parliament after a key ally quit ruling coalition on Wednesday
  • Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against him, voting expected by April 4
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A key Pakistani parliament session to debate a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned to April 3, minutes after it began on Thursday.
Khan, a former cricket star, is facing his toughest political challenge since assuming office in 2018 as the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly on Monday, amid accusations he has mismanaged the economy and governed poorly.
While a vote on the motion is to be held within seven days of its tabling, Khan has already lost his majority in parliament after a key government ally said on Wednesday that they had struck a deal with the opposition and subsequently quit Khan’s ruling coalition.
Thursday’s National Assembly session was suspended by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri after he opened the floor for questions but opposition leaders insisted instead that he call for the no-trust vote.
“I think nobody is interested in the question hour, therefore the house is adjourned till Sunday,” Suri said amid chants of “go Imran go” from the parliamentarians.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and current lawmaker from the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, told Arab News after the announcement that the deputy speaker was “playing a partisan role.”
“They have time until Sunday to conduct the voting,” he added.
During Thursday’s session, the opposition alliance had on its side 175 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly, three more voters than the minimum required to topple Khan’s administration.
The joint opposition alliance said it would not allow Khan to escape the no-trust vote.
“There is no safe passage or backdoor passage for Khan now,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, said during a press conference with other opposition leaders. “We have proved our majority in the house.”
Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, rejected any possibility of withdrawing the no-trust motion against Khan.
“The prime minister has left with no legal and moral authority to cling to his position after we have shown 175 members in the house,” he said.
The opposition alliance has nominated Sharif, president of the PML-N, for the coveted premiership slot after Khan’s exit.
The speaker of the National Assembly has to carry out the vote no sooner than three days and no later than seven days after the motion is tabled. The vote must take place by April 4.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Parliament no-confidence motion

Related

Pakistan’s parliament to begin debate on no-trust motion against PM Khan
World
Pakistan’s parliament to begin debate on no-trust motion against PM Khan

Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults

Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults
Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults

Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults
  • European governments rejected Putin’s ultimatum for Friday, with Germany, calling it “blackmail”
  • Ukraine’s state nuclear company said most of the Russian forces that occupied the Chernobyl nuclear station had left the defunct plant
Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

TROSTYANETS/LVIV: President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
European governments rejected Putin’s ultimatum for Friday, with the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it “blackmail.” Moscow did, however, offer a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.
The energy showdown has huge ramifications.
Europe wants to wean itself off Russian energy but that risks further inflating soaring fuel prices. Russia has a huge revenue source at stake even as it reels from sanctions.
Putin’s five-week invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands, pulverised residential buildings, left masses of terrified people cowering in basements, and uprooted about a quarter of the 44 million population from their homes.
Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine’s military and a militant Western stance, Putin has played one of his biggest cards in the demand on European energy buyers.
“They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” he said on Thursday, adding that Europe had until now been getting some gas for free because it was paying in euros then freezing them.
“If such payments are not made (in roubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences ... existing contracts will be stopped.”

Energy crash?
Western companies and governments say that would be a breach of contracts in euros or dollars, but they were anyway preparing for a potential full-blown energy crisis.
However, the order signed by Putin does allow them to send foreign currency to a so-called “K” account at Russia’s Gazprombank, which would then return roubles for the buyer to make payment for the gas.
“Russia would have to physically halt gas flows to EU 27 (European Union member states) to force the issue, marking a major escalation not even performed at the height of the Cold War. It would mark another major financial blow to Russia’s coffers,” said analysts at Fitch Solutions.
Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine.
But at talks this week, Moscow said it would scale back offensives near the capital Kyiv and north as a goodwill gesture and focus on “liberating” the southeastern Donbas region.
Kyiv and its allies say Moscow is simply trying to regroup following losses after a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.
US and European officials say Putin has been misled by generals about his military’s dire performance.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised “our defenders” who had resisted aerial bombardments and pushed armored columns back. Now, he said, Russia was building up forces for new strikes on the Donbas, which it demands Ukraine cede to pro-Moscow separatists.

“The children are shaking”
The war has been particularly fierce in the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, which links a strategic corridor between Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula.
The mayor’s office estimates 5,000 people have died.
Tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with scant food, water and other supplies in the city that once housed 400,000 people but has been pulverised by bombardment.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was sending an aid convoy and Ukraine dispatched 45 buses in hopes of evacuating people on Friday.
In a Russian-held part of Mariupol, people climbed out of cellars to appear, ghostlike, among the ruins. One man named Pavel placed a bowl and spoon as a tribute on a makeshift grave in a patch of grass, marked with a plain wooden cross.
“Our friend. March 16. Driving in a car. A bullet hit him in the throat. He was dead in five minutes,” he said.
Elsewhere, there was evidence of Ukraine’s successful counter-attack in Trostyanets, an eastern town. Burnt-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered muddy roads while dazed civilians and a few Ukrainian soldiers roamed.
“We spent 30 days in the basement, with small children. The children are shaking, even still,” said a woman named Larisa.
“They don’t understand what has happened.”
Ukraine’s state nuclear company said most of the Russian forces that occupied the Chernobyl nuclear station had left the defunct plant, possibly concerned over radiation.
Western countries say Putin’s real aim was to swiftly topple Ukraine’s government, and that its failure is a strategic catastrophe, bringing economic ruin and diplomatic isolation.
Britain piled on more sanctions, including on state media organizations behind the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency. “Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The United States also imposed fresh sanctions, targeting Russia’s technology sector, a sanctions evasion network and what it called “malicious cyber actors.”
With the war exacerbating fuel prices around the world, US President Joe Biden was to release 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest release ever, to try to bring down gasoline costs.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine
World
UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message
  • Malta is a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe.
The 85-year-old pontiff is the third pope since 1990 to visit the tiny Mediterranean archipelago, where Saint Paul was said to have shipwrecked in 60 AD — and which wears its religion proudly.
Catholicism is part of the constitution, and 85 percent of the just over half-a-million residents declare themselves believers, while Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion.
But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.
During five speeches, one of them at a migrant center, the pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for a better welcome for these arrivals — particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a fresh migrant crisis on Europe’s eastern flank.
“Malta is symbolic in several ways,” said Bernard Valero, a former French diplomat and expert on the Mediterranean region, noting its strategic positioning between Europe and Africa and a “scene of the migration tragedy.”
“And the islands themselves — with a history of shipwrecks, of Saint Paul, of migration — have a very strong religious symbolism,” he said.
Even in normal times, religion is evident everywhere in Malta, from the historic churches — often illuminated — to the streets where crosses are suspended above the road.
Ahead of the pope’s visit, key sites have been spruced up, with new pavements laid, although preparations were forced to take a back seat due to March 26 general elections.
No sooner had the Labour government declared re-election, however, the political billboards were replaced with pictures of the smiling pontiff.
A key moment of the pope’s trip to Malta will be his visit Sunday to meet migrants living at the peace center set up in honor of former pope John XXIII.
The Hal Far peace lab was founded five decades ago by a Franciscan friar, Dionysius Mintoff, who still runs it today, aged 91, with the help of volunteers.
He proudly displays a birthday message Francis sent him last year, and said ahead of the visit: “After Pope John, he is number one.”
Mintoff is currently preparing for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine — a conflict the pope has repeatedly condemned, calling for an end to the “massacre” and the “rivers of blood.”
Speaking at his weekly audience on Wednesday, the pope said he was looking forward to visiting the “luminous land” of Malta and paid tribute to the welcome it had shown to “so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge.”
Malta has been accused by NGOs of refusing to help migrant boats in distress in its waters, but it insists that it takes a disproportionate share.
After arriving Saturday morning, the pope will meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and give a speech to officials and diplomats.
He will take a catamaran trip from the harbor at the capital Valletta to the island of Gozo, where he will preside over a prayer meeting at the national shrine of Ta ‘Pinu.
On Sunday, he will visit the Grotto of St. Paul, the patron saint of the island, and celebrate mass in a square in Floriana before a 10,000-strong crowd.
The visit — which had been planned in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus — has been meticulously organized to accommodate the pope’s health needs.
“He has health problems, which include knee and vision issues, so we have to count every step,” Carlo Schembri, who designed the areas where Francis will speak, told the Times of Malta daily.
Francis underwent an operation to his colon last summer and canceled a trip to Florence in February because of knee pain.

Topics: Malta Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis urges end to ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine
World
Pope Francis urges end to ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
World
Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks

Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks

Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks
  • Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities on Thursday appealed to residents to keep cooperating with tight curbs imposed to stop COVID-19 spreading, saying they recognized their frustrations as China’s most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.
The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, said its overall daily COVID-19 caseload eased, for the first time in about two weeks, in an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant that began about a month ago.
It reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier. Shanghai accounted for almost 80 percent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday, and about 20 percent of those with symptoms.
In a letter to the city’s residents, the Shanghai government saying it was grateful for citizens’ efforts and acknowledged their sacrifices, as it sticks with China’s “dynamic clearance” approach — detecting the virus, tracing contacts and centrally quarantining all positive cases.
“Pandemic prevention and control work have brought much inconvenience to people,” it said in the letter, posted to its official WeChat social media account on Thursday.
“Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”
Shanghai is being locked down by splitting the city into two roughly along the Huangpu River, dividing the historic center west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong. Authorities say this allows for staggered mass testing.
Movement curbs on residents in the eastern districts started on Monday and are set to be lifted at 05:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Friday.
Ma Chunlei, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, told a daily news conference on Thursday that officials would look at testing results and confer with experts to determine how the lifting of the first stage of the lockdown would be carried out.
Areas west of the river will be locked down from 03:00 on the same day, though some housing compounds in western districts already directed residents to stay home from Wednesday.
Many across the city have taken to social media to vent their frustrations in lockdown, posting videos and images of crowded quarantine centers and also issuing calls for help with medical treatment and purchasing food.
Business has also been disrupted. Volkswagen said it would partially shut production at its Shanghai factory on Thursday, due to a lack of parts from suppliers.
Shanghai government official Ma acknowledged that the city could have done more, and that authorities were trying to improve provision of food supplies as well as addressing issues with seeking medical help.
“Our knowledge about the highly contagious omicron variant has been insufficient, we were inadequately prepared for the fast-rising number of infected patients, and our control measures have not been up to speed,” he said.
Still, despite the irritation among some in Shanghai who question its practicality, the “dynamic clearance” approach adopted by China will not be relaxed, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary late on Wednesday. The tactic was essential to protect lives and the people’s health, Xinhua said.
In Shanghai the city government said it would try its best to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.
“We implore residents to keep cooperating and follow the pandemic control and prevention guidelines. We can only safeguard our home and our city through everyone’s efforts.”

Topics: China Shanghai Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
World
Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case
World
Shanghai Disneyland closed over single COVID-19 case

UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine

UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine

UK spy chief says Putin advisers fear telling truth on Ukraine
  • Says the Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP

SYDNEY, Australia: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers fear telling him the truth about his “failing” Ukraine war strategy, the head of Britain’s top communications spying agency said Thursday.
Putin had “massively misjudged” the invasion, the director of Britain’s intelligence agency GCHQ Jeremy Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.
His remarks, released in advance, echoed US intelligence issued by the White House the previous day indicating Putin was being “misinformed” by his advisers about the progress of the Russian operation.
Western intelligence sources have been keen to play up Russia’s failures in the war and highlight divisions within Putin’s inner circle.
Fleming said Putin had underestimated the Ukraine resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him, and the impact of economic sanctions.
The Russian leader had also overestimated his own military’s ability to secure a rapid victory, he added.
“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming said.
“And even though Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.”
Russia’s public statement this week that it would “radically” reduce combat operations around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv “perhaps shows they have been forced to significantly rethink,” Fleming said.
He warned that cyberattacks from Russia remain a threat.
Though some people were surprised that Moscow had not launched a catastrophic cyberattack, Fleming said it was “never our understanding” that such an offensive was central to the Russian invasion.
Britain’s intelligence services had, however, detected a “sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems,” he said.
“We’ve certainly seen indicators which suggests Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions.”
On the battlefields in Ukraine, Moscow was using mercenaries and foreign fighters to support its own forces, Fleming said.
They included the Wagner Group, which was “taking it up a gear” after being active in the country since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.
“The group works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations,” he said.
Fleming noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had refused to condemn the invasion, providing a level of diplomatic and economic support for Russia.
“With an eye on re-taking Taiwan, China does not want to do anything which may constrain its ability to move in the future,” he said, predicting however that the China-Russia relationship may deteriorate as China’s military and economy grow in power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Vladimir Putin

Related

Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’
World
Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Vladimir Putin ‘alarming’
Update Putin not seen ready to compromise ahead of peace talks
World
Putin not seen ready to compromise ahead of peace talks

Latest updates

Nigeria backs Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Nigeria backs Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Aoun vows to stay in office until he ‘exposes all corrupt elements’
Aoun vows to stay in office until he ‘exposes all corrupt elements’
Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister
Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister
Coalition says committed to halting military operations in Yemen
Coalition says committed to halting military operations in Yemen
UK foreign aid cuts ignored local impacts: Audit
UK foreign aid cuts ignored local impacts: Audit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.