US returns smuggled ancient artifacts to Libya

A collection of ancient pottery is displayed, as part of a cache of antiquities is returned to Libya from the United States on Thursday. (AP)
AP

  • The repatriated items include two sculptures dating to the 4th century B.C. from the ancient city of Cyrene
  • Libyan antiquities authorities thanked American officials and law enforcement for the returned items
AP

TRIPOLI, Libya: The United States on Thursday returned a cache of smuggled ancient artifacts to Libya as the oil-rich Mediterranean country struggles to protect its heritage against the backdrop of years of war, turmoil and unrest.
The repatriated items include two sculptures dating to the 4th century B.C. from the ancient city of Cyrene.
One, named the “Veiled Head of a Female,” was previously in the hands of a private collector of other illegal artifacts, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Libya. The other, also a Hellenic bust, had been at the Metropolitan Museum of New York since 1998, the statement said. Both were displayed by Libyan antiquities officials at a reception ceremony in the country’s capital, Tripoli.
Libyan antiquities authorities thanked American officials and law enforcement for the returned items and said that they looked forward to future cooperation. The embassy credited the work of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security Investigations officials for the recovery of the artifacts.
“Although these antiquities were brought illegally to the United States by traffickers, legal efforts have succeeded in returning them to their country of origin,” the embassy statement read.
Libya boasts many ancient Greek and Roman structures, along with a wealth of ancient artifacts in its major museum in the capital of Tripoli and in other museums countrywide, though its archaeological sites have been plundered for decades.
Libya has been wrecked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country was after that split for years between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by an array of militias and foreign governments.
Large-scale fighting has only stopped in the past year, but Libyans have yet to unite under a single political leadership, despite strenuous UN-led efforts.
The Greeks founded the settlement of Cyrene, close to the modern town of Shahat, in the 4th century B.C. It was later incorporated into the Roman empire. The United Nations added Cyrene to the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in 1982 and it has been classified as a location that is particularly endangered due to neglect and looting since 2016.

Mohammed Najib

Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday, and 14 more were injured, according to Palestinian medical sources.
Yazid Saedi, 27, and Sanad Abu Attyiah, 17, were killed in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, during a large-scale operation by Israeli forces.
An Israeli settler, meanwhile, killed another Palestinian on a bus in southern Bethlehem after the Palestinian allegedly stabbed another passenger.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Nidal Juma’a Ja’fara, 30, was killed south of the town.
The violence coincided with an extremist member of the Knesset, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning, where he photographed some areas with his mobile phone.
Jenin Gov. Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub described to Arab News the situation in the city and refugee camp as “very tense,” adding that people there were angry.
“The Israeli occupation army’s incursion into the camp and the city this morning had no justification as they did not arrest anyone and did not enter a house as in the previous incursions. They deliberately shot with the aim of killing and wounding, perhaps to satisfy Israeli public opinion,” he added.
Videos circulated online showed smoke rising from the center of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoed in the background. Others appeared to show Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen moving through the narrow streets.
Israeli soldiers also fired tear gas in the vicinity of Jenin Government Hospital and entered its emergency department.
Rajoub said the Israeli forces, which stayed for a short time in the camp and the city, opened fire indiscriminately at civilians in the streets, injuring them and preventing ambulances from giving them treatment.
The camp was the scene of one of the deadliest battles of the Second Intifada. In April 2002, Israeli forces fought Palestinian fighters in the camp for nearly three weeks. Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and at least 52 Palestinians, including civilians, were killed, according to the UN.
Ziyad Al-Nakhala, secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, called on the members of the group’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, to mobilize.
“In light of the invasion of Jenin camp by the Zionist enemy army, the secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement announces the general mobilization of Al-Quds Brigades in all their locations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Force launched a spate of arrests across the West Bank early on Thursday that targeted more than 17 people.
On March 30 the Israeli Cabinet decided to cancel work permits for the relatives of Palestinians involved in violent attacks.
Israeli authorities agreed not to impose a closure on the West Bank despite various warnings of more impending attacks to coincide with the start of Ramadan on April 2.
Meanwhile, witnesses said police deployed at Al-Aqsa searched young men and prevented them from getting near extremist leader Ben-Gvir. They also stopped the Jerusalemite activist Mohammed Abu Al-Hummus and prevented him from moving into Al-Aqsa until Ben-Gvir left.
Bin-Gvir, who had announced two days ago his intention to visit Al-Aqsa every month, said during his tour: “I am here in Al-Aqsa, defying Hamas.”
The Palestinian presidency strongly condemned the killing of Palestinians and the provocative act at Al-Aqsa.
“The Israeli provocations, represented by the continuation of the incursions, the daily killings and crimes by the Israeli army and settlers will draw the region into more tension and escalation which is inconsistent with the efforts made at all levels to make the month of Ramadan, coinciding with the holidays, a quiet month,” it said in a statement.
The presidency held the occupation government fully responsible for this escalation and its repercussions, calling on the international community to take immediate action to restrain Israel and hold it accountable for its crimes.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also warned of the dangerous repercussions of the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Jenin and Bethlehem, and of allowing settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a violation and provocation to hurt Muslims.
Tariq Ezz El-Din, the official spokesman for Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, called Ben-Gvir’s tour of Al-Aqsa “a severe violation of the mosque’s sanctity,” and a move that “heralds a new uprising among our people.”
He warned Israeli leaders of the repercussions of such dangerous steps, and urged Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and inside Israel to confront these attempts with all force, and “travel to Al-Aqsa to defend and protect the mosque.”
The cycle of violence has continued despite efforts by King Abdullah II of Jordan to prevent it.
The king paid a visit earlier this week to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior political and security officials.
Later he received Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Yitzhak Herzog in Amman.

AFP

  • "We consider that the parliament remains operational," Rached Ghannouchi told AFP
  • "The president does not have the constitutional right to dissolve parliament"
AFP

TUNIS: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly the previous day.
“We consider that the parliament remains operational,” Rached Ghannouchi told AFP in an interview.
“The president does not have the constitutional right to dissolve parliament.”
Saied had dissolved the chamber on Wednesday, dealing another blow to the political system in place since the North African country’s 2011 revolt which sparked the Arab Spring.
It came eight months after he sacked the government, froze parliament and seized sweeping powers, later moving to rule by decree in moves opponents have dubbed a “coup.”
The president’s announcement on Wednesday evening came hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online — their first since Saied’s power grab — and voted through a bill against his “exceptional measures.”
Addressing his National Security Council, Saied said MPs who had taken part would be prosecuted.
But Ghannouchi, who heads the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that has dominated Tunisia’s post-revolution politics, Saied’s decision was “null and void because it contradicts the constitution.”
Many Tunisians welcomed Saied’s moves against political parties seen as self-serving and corrupt, but his moves have prompted accusations that he is moving the country back toward autocracy.

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Spike in interest from Russian, Ukrainian buyers has seen real estate prices treble
  • Increase in sales will help to offset loss of tourism revenue
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Russians looking to bypass Western sanctions and Ukrainians seeking to flee the war are driving a property boom in Turkey, with prices in some areas more than trebling in recent weeks.

As part of the sanctions imposed on Russia, several banks in the country have been excluded from the SWIFT messaging system. Oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin have also been targeted.

But Ankara is not party to the Western financial sanctions and has not halted direct flights with Russia. That means Russians have the opportunity to build a new life in Turkey, and can take their cash, gold and cryptocurrencies with them.

After Iranians and Iraqis, Russians are the third-largest buyers of Turkish property. According to official figures, in February alone, they bought 509 houses, almost doubling the figure for the same period of last year. Ukrainians bought 111 properties in the month.

The spike in interest was noted by Turkish property website Emlakjet.com.

“Searches by Russians rose by 61 percent compared to the previous month,” its CEO Tolga Idikat told Arab News.

“The highest number of property searches by Ukrainians occurred in February when the political crisis reached its peak. Their demand is mostly concentrated in the Mediterranean resort town of Antalya, while they prefer villas and single-family houses.”

The number of searches by Russians in March more than doubled year on year, while those made by Ukrainians rose by 30 percent, Idikat said.

The increase in demand has driven up prices by at least threefold and made them euro-denominated, while real estate agents are predicting a supply shortage in the months ahead, he added.

“The number of houses cannot match the demand, which increases day by day. The currency advantage that foreign investors have also pushes prices up,” Idikat said.

Unlike Russians, who mostly want to live in Turkey, Ukrainians are looking for short-term deals, usually for about three or four months, as they expect to return home after the war, he added.

Russians’ preferred destinations are Istanbul, Antalya, the western city of Izmir and the northwestern city of Bursa. They are looking for properties both to buy and rent.

Under Turkish law, Russians who buy a property worth $250,000 and keep it for at least three years are entitled to a Turkish passport. The slump in the value of the Turkish lira is also a draw for buyers.

There are currently about 30,000 Russians and 9,000 Ukrainians living in Antalya, mostly in Konyaalti and Manavgat districts.

In response to the spike in demand, several real estate websites, including Emlakjet, are now promoting their properties directly to Russian buyers.

“Although we haven’t yet offered a special content for Russian and Ukrainian house-seekers, some of our members have begun publishing notices in the Russian language,” Idikat said.

The housing spike is a boon for Turkey, which is set to lose out on tourism revenue as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tourism accounts for about 3.8 percent of the country’s GDP, and more than a quarter of all visitors last year were from Russia and Ukraine — 4.7 million from the former and 2.1 million from the latter.

“Turkey is quite exposed to the economic shocks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Robert Mogielnicki, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News.

So a short-term boost to real estate markets could help to soften the economic blow, he said.

AFP

  • Mass demonstrations have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military coup on October 25
  • Sudan's already ailing economy has taken severe blows since the coup
AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday denouncing last year’s military coup and worsening living conditions, an AFP correspondent said.
“The military should go back to the barracks,” protesters in the capital Khartoum chanted. “Down with the government of hunger,” they added.
Mass demonstrations have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military coup on October 25 that drew wide international condemnation.
The military power grab upended the country’s transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir.
Sudan’s already ailing economy has taken severe blows since the coup, as Western donor countries cut crucial aid pending the restoration of transition to civilian rule.
In recent weeks, the Sudanese pound has plummeted against the dollar as prices of food, fuel and basic commodities soared.
Meanwhile, the authorities have pressed ahead with a violent crackdown on anti-coup protests that has left at least 92 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to medics.
On Monday, United Nations special representative Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading toward “an economic and security collapse” unless the civilian-led transition is restored.
He said the UN, along with the African Union and the regional IGAD bloc, have agreed to join efforts to facilitate Sudanese-led political talks.
The so-called Friends of Sudan, a grouping which includes Western powers, also warned on Wednesday of “the immense economic pressures” facing the Sudanese people.
The group also said the restoration a civilian led transition “would pave the way to restore economic assistance and international debt relief.”
This week, Burhan dismissed senior members and boards of some 30 public universities in Sudan in the latest sign that he is tightening his grip on power.
The move has prompted many professors to submit collective resignations, while others launched open ended strikes.
“This decision is a blatant infringement on the independence of universities,” a union for Sudanese university and higher institution professors said in a statement.
Sudan has yet to appoint a prime minister since the January resignation of premier Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in the coup before he was later reinstated.

Saeed Al-Batati

  • Houthis escalate conflict, kidnap several academics, say reports
  • GCC and coalition committed to ceasefire despite violations by the Iran-backed militia
Saeed Al-Batati

RIYADH: The GCC-sponsored Yemeni peace talks continued on Thursday in Riyadh with discussions held on opening corridors for humanitarian aid, medical care for the wounded and disabled, and removing barricades blocking roads between the war-ravaged country’s cities.

The talks, which started on Wednesday and will end on April 7, has brought together hundreds of Yemeni politicians, tribal leaders, current and former military and security officials, non-governmental organizations, and Islamic scholars. The Houthis have refused to attend the gathering which also saw the participants discuss economic development, security and press freedom issues.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, an MP, said his discussion group focused on ways to improve the humanitarian situation in Yemen, including providing medical care for the growing numbers of injured and disabled, and opening corridors to allow aid organizations to enter the country’s cities.

He said Yemen should ensure that all relief efforts assist in ensuring sustainable development in the country, rather than promoting a dependence on food consignments that would “create a begging society.”

The Iran-backed Houthis have refused to participate in the conference and seek direct talks with Saudi Arabia. They have also demanded the lifting of what they have termed a “blockade” on Sanaa airport and restrictions on the Hodeidah seaport.

To create the conditions for successful peace talks, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Tuesday night announced it would halt all military operations in Yemen, including airstrikes, during the talks and the month of Ramadan. It has urged the Houthis to agree to these peace efforts.

However, the Houthis have reportedly exploited the coalition’s ceasefire by intensifying attacks on the government-controlled central city of Marib and the northern province of Hajjah, sparking fierce battles with loyalists.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry and local media reports said on Thursday that army troops pushed back a Houthi offensive in Bani Hassan area, north of Hajjah’s Abes district.

At the same time, Yemen’s army’s chief of staff said on Thursday that the army is committed to stopping hostilities on the ground in line with the coalition’s declaration, despite the Houthi violations.

“From our long experience, we know that the aggressive and terrorist Iranian militia will not abide by any agreement or call for peace since it (peace) will threaten its existence,” Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz said on Twitter.

The Houthi escalation on the ground came as Yemeni politicians and human rights activists slammed the movement for abducting three Yemeni academics and activists who were heading to Riyadh to attend the talks.

Local media and relatives said the Houthis abducted Hamud Al-Awdi, an octogenarian professor of sociology at Sanaa University, and activists Abdul Rahman Al-Olifi and Khaled Shouaib, in the province of Ibb while they were heading to government-controlled areas before flying to Riyadh.

The three men had been given permission by the Houthi authority in Sanaa and alerted the movement’s leaders about their travel.

Relatives said the Houthis transferred them from Ibb to the intelligence detention center in Sanaa and barred their families from visiting or contacting them.

Khaled Al-Ruwaishan, a former Yemeni culture minister and an outspoken writer, said the Houthis’ abduction of the three men contradicted their latest commitment to swap hundreds of prisoners with the Yemeni government.

“While we were waiting for you to release hundreds, according to your announcement two days ago, you arrested a prominent academic who is over 80 years old!” Al-Ruwaishan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to Al-Awdi.

