Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon

Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon
Some of the artifacts that were returned to Iraq. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon

Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon
  • Minister says handover a ‘gesture embodying cultural cooperation’
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Iraq on Sunday received hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon.

The artifacts had been in Nabu Museum, a private institution in Lebanon’s Byblos region, and the handover took place at the National Museum, with the items given to Iraq’s embassy in Lebanon.

“A total of 337 artifacts were handed over, 331 of which are cuneiform and six others that were among 32 disputed pieces,” said Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammed Wissam Al-Murtada. “Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese committees verified that the six pieces belong to Iraq, so it was decided that they should be handed over as well.”

Al-Murtada described the handover as “a gesture embodying cooperation between Lebanon and Iraq in the cultural field.”

Speaking about whether or not these disputed artifacts had been smuggled from Iraq, he said: “Lebanon’s General Directorate of Antiquities had previously revealed in a 2018 report that some pieces may have Iraqi origins.”

He added that the ministry “consequently assigned a committee of technical specialists to look into these disputed pieces.”

Archeology expert Dr. Jaafar Fadlalah told Arab News: “The owner of the Nabu Museum, who is a well-known businessman, obtained the antiquities displayed in his museum either by buying them from markets specialized in antiques or from auctions. When they were displayed in the museum, some of these pieces were found to belong to either Syria or Iraq.

“These artifacts should thus be returned to their rightful owners, while the disputed pieces remain in place until their ownership is proven. This is a rule followed in all museums around the world.

“During the wars in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, a large number of antiquities were lost, and some of them were seized later, either during smuggling operations or found in antique shops.

“However, several artifacts may still be stored by those who acquired them but never displayed them, so it is impossible to know where they are and who their rightful owners are.

“The ceremony that was held at the National Museum to hand over the pieces to the Iraqi authorities is to encourage collectors to preserve the antiquities."

He said that Lebanon had previously returned many pieces “without any celebrations” because they had been seized either during smuggling operations or found in local markets.

Nabu Museum owner Jawad Adra emphasized the “ongoing communication” with countries of the region to revive and preserve heritage, and that this understanding “annoys smugglers because we embarrass them.”

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces announced on Sunday the recovery of 300-year-old antiquities belonging to the ancient Saint John Church in Byblos, after they were stolen in late January.

It said that three people had been arrested. One was Lebanese, another was Syrian, and the third was Egyptian.

Topics: Iraq Antiquities artifacts Lebanon

West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over

West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
Updated 28 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over

West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
  • Protests leave future of 15,000 Birzeit University students in the balance
Updated 28 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK: Mohammed Khweis, 21, was enjoying his studies and looking forward to completing his course at Birzeit University’s College of Business Administration, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Now the third-year student from East Jerusalem has a very different outlook following sit-ins and violent protests by representatives of student blocs that have disrupted classes and forced the university to close at least once.

The protests have left students unable to complete their coursework and the academic future of 15,000 pupils hanging in the balance.

Khweis was used to traveling almost 40 km daily to the university and returning home at the end of the day — but now spends his days sleeping and nights playing cards with friends.

“I am bored and worried that this situation will continue,” he told Arab News.

Even in these circumstances, Khweis is not in a position to look for temporary work because he cannot predict when the university will reopen and students will be able to resume their studies.

The crisis escalated when the university administration — concerned that protest activities could be used as an excuse by Israeli armed forces to invade the institution — prevented Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine representatives from displaying cartoon rockets on campus during a march to celebrate the anniversaries of their political parties on Dec. 13-14.

However, politically affiliated students rejected the decision and accused the administration of imposing restrictions on freedom of political expression on the campus.

The dispute led to a temporary closure of the university, with students and academic staff prevented from entering the facility.

In the wake of the row, student activists are demanding that the university administration fire the vice president and the acting dean of students’ affairs.

Ghassan Al-Khatib, the university’s vice president, told Arab News on Friday that people are worried about their children’s academic future.

“Students have the right to sit and strike, practice freedom of expression and hold elections, but not through methods that have a high price,” Al-Khatib said.

“It is unreasonable to disrupt the educational process and mortgage the interests of 15,000 students to demands that can be achieved by other means without causing losses, such as closing the university,” he added.

“Academic and cultural institutions are not the place for military parades.” 

Despite prominent Palestinian civil society institutions attempting to mediate between the university administration and student representatives, the students insist their demands be met.

Nader Oweidat, 23, a political science and international relations student, and the coordinator of the Islamic bloc at Birzeit University, claimed that “we do not like to close the university.”

But he told Arab News that the university administration had appointed an acting dean of student affairs “who took advantage of her position in an attempt to domesticate the student movement at the university.”

He added: “This is unacceptable, so we have clear demands for her dismissal.”

Oweidat said that Birzeit University enjoys unparalleled freedoms in comparison with other Palestinian universities, “and we want to preserve that democratic and pluralistic atmosphere.”

With the dispute threatening the academic year of 15,000 students, families have begun to voice their frustration with student representatives’ “irresponsible position.”

Mahmoud Khweis, father of university student Mohammed, told Arab News: “I do not trust the students’ ability and their future vision to maintain Birzeit University’s scientific position in Palestine and the world. We should not allow them to be responsible for the future of the university.”

The general rights of students are more important than the individual rights of a small group, he said.

Khweis said that the Palestinian police should reopen the university’s doors, and allow both students and teachers to resume the educational process.

The role of student activists should be limited to helping students reduce educational fees and solving their academic problems, and not engaging in political work on campus, he said.

The Birzeit University campus is the only West Bank arena left for the Hamas movement to stage its political activities freely.

However, Owaidat said: “While the university administration tolerated Fatah activists in the university organizing a military parade with real weapons, it was annoyed by the presentation of the Qutub (PFLP) and the Islamic bloc (Hamas) with cartoon models of rockets.”

The Palestinian Authority asked Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Mahmoud Abu Muwais on Jan. 31 to communicate with the university administration and student representatives in a bid to solve the dispute.

However, some believe that the government’s influence is minimal since Birzeit University is a private entity, unlike other Palestinian universities. 

Birzeit University was established in 1972 as a private institution. It has become one of the oldest Palestinian universities, and is characterized by a liberal atmosphere and policies that allow freedom for various student activities.

Many prominent Palestinian leaders have graduated from the university, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

The university awards a bachelor’s degree in dozens of subjects, a second degree in 35 subjects, and a third doctorate in two subjects. It also maintains academic relations with many prestigious universities in Europe and the US. 

“We get used to seeing the Israeli occupation closing the university and not its students,” Khweis said.

“We should raise our voices in the face of those students from a young generation and tell them what they are doing is wrong.”

Topics: West Bank Birzeit University Ramallah

Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster

Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster
Updated 7 min 23 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster

Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster
  • Houthis first said they supported new plan by UN officials to pump one million barrels of oil out of the vessel
  • They then backtracked and said the UN was guilty of “continued disregard of its obligations” over the tanker
Updated 7 min 23 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Sunday reneged on a deal to head off an environmental disaster in the Red Sea, only hours after reaching an agreement with the UN.

The Houthis first said they supported a new plan by UN officials to pump one million barrels of oil out of the decaying oil storage vessel Safer, which is moored off the port of Hodeidah.

But as the UN’s Yemen coordinator David Gressly hailed “constructive” talks on the plan, which is also supported by Yemen’s government, the Houthis backtracked. They said the UN was guilty of “continued disregard of its obligations” over the tanker and accused the UN mission of wasting funds allocated for maintaining the vessel.

The rusting storage tanker is more than 40 years old and has not been maintained since early 2015, when international experts fled as the Houthis took control of swaths of Yemen in a coup. 

Environmentalists have issued a series of warnings about the danger. The Safer has neither power nor a functioning fire-fighting system, and volatile gases are thought to be building up inside. “The risk of imminent catastrophe is very real,” Gressly said. “We need … action as soon as possible.”

Greenpeace said last week that the Safer posed a “grave threat.” An oil spill would prevent access to Yemen’s main ports of Hodeidah and Salif, affecting food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.
The environmental group said desalination plants on the coast could be affected, which would interrupt the drinking water supply for about 10 million people. Yemeni fisheries would probably shut down and ecosystems in the Red Sea would be destroyed, it said, with the impact reaching Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Eritrea.

The Safer crisis erupted again as the top US military officer in the Middle East arrived in the UAE for defense talks after a series of Houthi missile attacks on Abu Dhabi.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, said: “I think it’s a very worrisome time for the UAE. They’re looking for support. We’re here to help provide that support.” Last week the Pentagon deployed advanced F-22 fighter jets and the guided missile destroyer USS Cole to the UAE.

McKenzie blamed Iran for the attacks on Abu Dhabi. “Medium-range ballistic missiles that were fired from Yemen and entered the UAE were not invented, built, designed in Yemen,” he said. “All that happened somewhere else. So I think we certainly see the Iranian connection to this.” 

Topics: Yemen Safer tanker Houthis UN oil spill Red Sea

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
  • Key positions for Hussein Al-Sheikh, Rawhi Fattouh likely as concerns remain over ‘divisions’
  • PFLP official: Palestinian Authority ‘still active in Oslo orbit in violation of previous decisions’
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The Palestine Central Council began a two-day meeting in Ramallah on Sunday night with the aim of filling a number of positions vacated due to age and resignations.

Suheil Khoury, member of the central committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, told Arab News that the council was not fulfilling the goal of being a unifying body.

“In our previous meetings in Beirut and the meeting of secretary-generals, we made a commitment that the Palestine National Council should be held in order to represent unity not division,” said Khoury.

“They have moved all issues from the Palestine National Council to the Palestine Central Council and the Palestinian Authority is still active in the Oslo orbit in violation of previous central council decisions.

“They are ignoring the calls of the people and are not making any movement toward the aspirations of Palestinians,” he added.

Khoury told Arab News that senior Palestinian officials offered the PFLP leadership a reinstatement of regular funding and the continuation of the positions of the deputy speaker of the PNC to one of their representatives.

“We refused … to make personal gains on the account of our people,” said Khoury.

Hilmi Al-Araj, a leader in the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine — whose faction agreed to attend after a bitter internal fight — told Arab News he hopes the council will take serious decisions that will help unify Palestinians.

“We want to have general elections in 2022 and a genuine effort at ending the division,” Araj said “We need to reaffirm previous decisions and withdraw Palestinian recognition of the occupiers.”

Asked why have previous decisions to end coordination have not been carried out, he replied: “It takes a struggle to implement those decisions.”

Al-Araj said that the DFLP plans to nominate Ali Faisal, one of its politburo members, to the position of deputy PNC speaker.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary of Fatah, told Arab News that the late Saeb Erekat would be replaced by Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Fatah also plans to nominate Gaza-born Rawhi Fattouh to succeed fellow Gazan, and current speaker of the PNC, Salim Zanoun.

Another key position to be filled will be that of Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi.

A source in Ramallah told Arab News that Ramzi Khoury, head of the Palestine National Fund, might be nominated to replace Ashrawi, who also published a statement saying that she will not attend.

Dr. Faiha Abdel Hadi, a member of the PCC as part of the quota for independent Palestinian writers and intellectuals, told Arab News that she had apologized for not attending because of the failure of the implementation of decisions taken since 2015.

“After the last session in which I and others were not allowed to express ourselves in the meeting, I published an article in which I asked the question of why previous decisions were not implemented,” she said.

Abdel Hadi argued that if members were not convinced of those decisions, they should not have taken them, adding that she was concerned that the meeting would make unity more difficult.

“This council is being held at a time of controversy and this makes the session difficult. As an independent member we want to be part of unity, not part of a session that is increasing divisions.”

Former Fatah central committee member Naser Qidwa, now the head of the National Democratic Forum, argued that the controversial meeting would make things worse, adding: “They are insisting on holding an illegitimate meeting that will blow up the efforts of unity.”

Topics: Palestine Central Council (PCC) Ramallah Palestine

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
  • “Troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center”: Official
  • Expelling Houthis from Haradh would help the government reopen the Al-Tewal border crossing with Saudi Arabia
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government troops backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen's warplanes on Sunday pushed deeper into the strategic northern city of Haradh after heavy fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis, a Yemeni army spokesperson told Arab News.

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops seized control of parts of battered Haradh in the northern province of Hajjah after defeating Houthi fighters who sought to fight and obstruct government troops by planting thousands of land mines and traps.

“The national troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center,” Majili said.

On Friday, Yemen army troops surrounded Haradh after seizing locations on its surrounding eastern edges under Houthi control, including a strategic military base.

Hours later, government troops sent urgent appeals to the besieged Houthi fighters to lay down their arms or they would attack the city.

Videos broadcast by official media showed dozens of army infantry units entering residential areas in Haradh amid blaring sounds of explosions.

Instead of surrendering, the Houthis planted a large number of land mines and IEDs along main roads, deployed snipers inside ruined houses and dug trenches.

Majili said that coalition jets thwarted Houthi attempts to break the siege by targeting military vehicles carrying fighters and equipment arriving from neighboring districts, adding that army engineers are defusing land mines from liberated areas to allow displaced people to return home.

Expelling the Houthis from Haradh would help the Yemeni government reopen the Al-Tewal border crossing with Saudi Arabia, cut Houthi supply routes in Hodeidah and pave the way for the liberation of areas in Hajjah under Houthi control.

Heavy fighting also broke out in other contested areas south of the central province of Marib, where government troops pushed to liberate the Al-Juba and Abedia districts.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Haradh

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 
  • Duo raise issues relating to economic development, trade, and crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

 

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation in several areas with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The two presidents covered a number of issues, especially the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines and electric cars, according to a statement by the Egyptian president’s official spokesman.

Xi welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Beijing, which, he said, would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and praised positive developments following from the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Cairo, especially in trade, communication and political consultation on regional and international issues.

He stressed that China attaches special importance to its relations with Egypt in view of the pivotal role the North African country plays across the continent, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on the momentum resulting from the regular meetings held between senior officials of both states in order to broaden cooperation, especially economic development and trade.

He continued that Egypt was keen “to attract more Chinese investments to take advantage of the promising opportunities that are currently available in Egypt in various sectors,” taking into account the good reputation of Chinese companies in Egypt as one of the most important sources of foreign direct investment and advanced technological expertise in a number of economic sectors.

The talks focused on cooperation in scientific research and technology transfers related to the pharmaceutical industry, the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines, and industrial technologies, in addition to strengthening cooperation in information technology and electric car manufacturing, and maximizing cooperation between healthcare providers in the two countries to transfer Chinese experiences in combating COVID-19.

The pair also discussed ways to enhance trade, as well as reviewing other joint projects in various fields and the progress made in their implementation.

The two presidents agreed on the importance of the role played by the Suez Canal Economic Zone in promoting China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, especially through the Egyptian-Chinese zone for economic and trade cooperation, which contributes to pushing Egypt’s efforts to employ the important strategic location of the canal to become a global logistical and economic center.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman added that the meeting touched on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the Palestinian cause and the ongoing crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, where the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation at a bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, as well as strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of combating terrorism.

They also discussed ways to support the tripartite partnership and broader cooperation in Africa, with a focus on development programs, the African Development Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Topics: Egypt China

