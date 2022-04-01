You are here

Reluctant to condemn Russia, India faces Western pressure ahead of Lavrov visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
  • India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine
  • New Delhi’s ties with Moscow span over seven decades, with half of India’s military hardware sourced from Russia
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Reluctant to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India has been facing mounting Western pressure ahead of the visit of Moscow’s top diplomat on Thursday, in what analysts say is complicating New Delhi’s middle path among the world’s powers.

India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia, its longtime ally, who began a multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory in late February, calling only for a cessation of violence, as it continues to buy Russian oil and other goods amid international sanctions.

Western envoys, including US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, have flown into New Delhi this week prior to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to pull India off the fence and press for tougher action.

Lavrov’s trip is likely aimed at urging New Delhi to do the exact opposite.

“India is having to navigate a very difficult relationship from both sides. India has strong ties with Russia historically and of course in recent years ties with the West,” Prof. Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

New Delhi’s ties with Moscow span over seven decades, with half of India’s military hardware being sourced from Russia. On the other hand, its partnership with the West has been growing for the last 20 years, and it is a member of the Quad, a four-state strategic security dialogue — comprising also the US, Japan and Australia — that was established in the face of increased Chinese economic and military power, which poses a threat to its regional position. This threat has been heightened to extreme levels since the 2020 border clashes.

 

 

Tensions on the India-China border in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh that broke out in April 2020 have led to a deterioration in relations between the two Asian giants and the deployment of tens of thousands of extra troops to the region.

“At a time when India is facing Chinese soldiers along the border, you really cannot antagonize a partner on which you are dependent for 55 percent of your defense imports,” Harsh said.

“Russia continues to be a very reliable supplier of defense technology in defense equipment which is not something that the West has been best at.”

He said that while the West’s approach to Russia has been one of isolation and sanctions, it is not what India could do.

“India cannot really take a similar position because India does not want the Russia-China axis to go even stronger,” Harsh added. “I think the challenge for India is to have a channel of communication open with Russia, even at the most difficult of times.”

Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said that Russia’s historical support for India, especially in its conflicts with arch-rival and neighbor Pakistan, also plays a major role in New Delhi’s reluctance to condemn Moscow.

“Since the 1950s, the Russians have generally backed India on South Asia policies,” he said. “There is a lot of congruence, political congruence which goes back a long time. And in turn, the Indians were soft on the Russians for their invasion of Hungary in 1956, or the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. So, there has been this kind of a relationship.”

But besides the Western pressure on India to take sides, there may also be another dimension to the visits of its envoys.

Anil Trigunayat, India’s former ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, described the recent developments as possible attempts to have New Delhi play a role in ending the Ukraine crisis.

“They are trying to now somehow stop this conflict but, in my view, they are not becoming the direct agents for stopping it,” he said, adding the West knows that India has a strategic relationship with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

“What they want to tell is that India should try to use its personal clout, which we have with Russia and with President Putin, to expedite the closure as soon as possible,” Trigunayat told Arab News. “They know that if India condemns (Moscow), they will have no leverage over Russia.”
 

Topics: India Russia Ukraine

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
AP

AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early Friday, more than a month after taking it over, Ukrainian authorities said, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. But there was no independent confirmation of that.
The withdrawal took place amid growing indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation in Ukraine as cover while regrouping, resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country were just a military tactic and that the forces are building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast.
“We know their intentions,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation. “We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us.”
“There will be battles ahead,” he added.
Meanwhile, a convoy of buses headed to Mariupol in another bid to evacuate people from the besieged port city after the Russian military agreed to a limited cease-fire in the area. But Russian forces blocked 45 of the buses, and only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private cars, according to the Ukrainian government.
Twelve Ukrainian trucks were able to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol, but they were all seized by Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said late Thursday.
A new round of talks was scheduled for Friday, five weeks into the war that has left thousands dead and driven 4 million Ukrainians from the country.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had been informed by Ukraine that the Russian forces at the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster had transferred control of it in writing to the Ukrainians.
The last Russian troops left the Chernobyl plant early Friday, the Ukrainian government agency responsible for the exclusion zone said.
Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the soldiers it said were exposed to radiation and did not say how many were affected. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the IAEA said it had not been able to confirm the reports of Russian troops receiving high doses. It said it was seeking more information.
Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the Feb. 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation. The workforce at the site oversees the safe storage of spent fuel rods and the concrete-entombed ruins of the reactor that exploded in 1986.
Edwin Lyman, a nuclear expert with the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said it “seems unlikely” a large number of troops would develop severe radiation illness, but it was impossible to know for sure without more details.
He said contaminated material was probably buried or covered with new topsoil during the cleanup of Chernobyl, and some soldiers may have been exposed to a “hot spot” of radiation while digging. Others may have assumed they were at risk too, he said.
Early this week, the Russians said they would significantly scale back military operations in areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to increase trust between the two sides and help negotiations along.
But in the Kyiv suburbs, regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media Thursday that Russian forces shelled Irpin and Makariv and that there were battles around Hostomel. Pavliuk said there were Ukrainian counterattacks and some Russian withdrawals around the suburb of Brovary to the east.
Chernihiv came under attack as well. At least one person was killed and four were wounded in the Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy of buses sent to Chernihiv to evacuate residents cut off from food, water and other supplies, said Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova.
Ukraine also reported Russian artillery barrages in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said intelligence indicates Russia is not scaling back its military operations in Ukraine but is instead trying to regroup, resupply its forces and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas.
“Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions,” Stoltenberg said. At the same time, he said, pressure is being kept up on Kyiv and other cities, and “we can expect additional offensive actions bringing even more suffering.”
The Donbas is the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial region where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. In the past few days, the Kremlin, in a seeming shift in its war aims, said that its “main goal” now is gaining control of the Donbas, which consists of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Mariupol.
The top rebel leader in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, issued an order to set up a rival city government for Mariupol, according to Russian state news agencies, in a sign of Russian intent to hold and administer the city.
The Red Cross, meanwhile, said its teams were headed for Mariupol with medical supplies and other relief and hoped to take civilians out of the beleaguered city, the site of some of the worst suffering of the war.
Tens of thousands have managed to get out of Mariupol in the past few weeks by way of humanitarian corridors, reducing its population from a prewar 430,000 to an estimated 100,000 as of last week, but other efforts to relieve the city have been thwarted by continued Russian attacks.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 45 buses would be sent to collect civilians from the encircled and bombarded city, where food, water, medicine and fuel were running low.
“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it.”
With talks set to resume between Ukraine and Russia via video, there seemed little faith that the two sides would resolve the conflict any time soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that conditions weren’t yet “ripe” for a cease-fire and that he wasn’t ready for a meeting with Zelensky until negotiators do more work, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said after a telephone conversation with the Russian leader.
In other developments, Ukraine’s emergency services said the death toll had risen to 20 in a Russian missile strike Tuesday on a government administration building in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
As Western officials search for clues about what Russia’s next move might be, a top British intelligence official said demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine are refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft.
In a speech in Australia, Jeremy Fleming, head of the GCHQ electronic spy agency, said Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion.
The Pentagon reported Thursday that an initial half-dozen shipments of weapons and other security assistance from the US have reached Ukraine as part of an $800 million aid package President Joe Biden approved this month.
The shipments included Javelin anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, body armor, medical supplies and other materials, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
US intelligence officials have concluded that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the war is going because they are afraid to tell him the truth.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US is wrong and that “neither the State Department nor the Pentagon possesses the real information about what is happening in the Kremlin.”

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister

Parliament adjourns session on no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister
  • Khan lost majority in parliament after a key ally quit ruling coalition on Wednesday
  • Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against him, voting expected by April 4
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A key Pakistani parliament session to debate a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned to April 3, minutes after it began on Thursday.
Khan, a former cricket star, is facing his toughest political challenge since assuming office in 2018 as the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly on Monday, amid accusations he has mismanaged the economy and governed poorly.
While a vote on the motion is to be held within seven days of its tabling, Khan has already lost his majority in parliament after a key government ally said on Wednesday that they had struck a deal with the opposition and subsequently quit Khan’s ruling coalition.
Thursday’s National Assembly session was suspended by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri after he opened the floor for questions but opposition leaders insisted instead that he call for the no-trust vote.
“I think nobody is interested in the question hour, therefore the house is adjourned till Sunday,” Suri said amid chants of “go Imran go” from the parliamentarians.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and current lawmaker from the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, told Arab News after the announcement that the deputy speaker was “playing a partisan role.”
“They have time until Sunday to conduct the voting,” he added.
During Thursday’s session, the opposition alliance had on its side 175 lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly, three more voters than the minimum required to topple Khan’s administration.
The joint opposition alliance said it would not allow Khan to escape the no-trust vote.
“There is no safe passage or backdoor passage for Khan now,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, said during a press conference with other opposition leaders. “We have proved our majority in the house.”
Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, rejected any possibility of withdrawing the no-trust motion against Khan.
“The prime minister has left with no legal and moral authority to cling to his position after we have shown 175 members in the house,” he said.
The opposition alliance has nominated Sharif, president of the PML-N, for the coveted premiership slot after Khan’s exit.
The speaker of the National Assembly has to carry out the vote no sooner than three days and no later than seven days after the motion is tabled. The vote must take place by April 4.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Parliament no-confidence motion

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’

UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’
AFP

  • UN has reached less than 13 percent of its $4.4 billon fundraising goal for Afghanistan this year, the secretary-general said
  • Guterres lambasted actions by the Taliban including barring girls from secondary education
AFP

LONDON: Afghanistan’s economy risks falling into a “death spiral” without urgent aid, with some Afghans already forced to sell their children and body parts to survive, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday.
The United Nations has reached less than 13 percent of its $4.4 billon fundraising goal for Afghanistan this year, the secretary-general told a virtual conference of donors co-hosted by the UN, Britain, Germany and Qatar.
“Wealthy, powerful countries cannot ignore the consequences of their decisions on the most vulnerable,” he said, after Western nations withdrew from Afghanistan last year and allowed the Taliban back to power.
Since then, the international community has frozen nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets overseas.
Guterres lambasted actions by the Taliban including barring girls from secondary education.
“There is simply no justification for such discrimination,” he said, calling on the fundamentalist militia to deliver “an inclusive and representative government.”
But foreign donors must not abandon the Afghan people, Guterres warned, stressing that some 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough to eat and nine million are at risk from famine.
“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan. People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” he said.
“The first step in any meaningful humanitarian response must be to halt the death spiral of the Afghan economy.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women humanitarian aid

Reuters

  • European governments rejected Putin’s ultimatum for Friday, with Germany, calling it “blackmail”
  • Ukraine’s state nuclear company said most of the Russian forces that occupied the Chernobyl nuclear station had left the defunct plant
Reuters

TROSTYANETS/LVIV: President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
European governments rejected Putin’s ultimatum for Friday, with the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it “blackmail.” Moscow did, however, offer a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.
The energy showdown has huge ramifications.
Europe wants to wean itself off Russian energy but that risks further inflating soaring fuel prices. Russia has a huge revenue source at stake even as it reels from sanctions.
Putin’s five-week invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands, pulverised residential buildings, left masses of terrified people cowering in basements, and uprooted about a quarter of the 44 million population from their homes.
Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine’s military and a militant Western stance, Putin has played one of his biggest cards in the demand on European energy buyers.
“They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” he said on Thursday, adding that Europe had until now been getting some gas for free because it was paying in euros then freezing them.
“If such payments are not made (in roubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences ... existing contracts will be stopped.”

Energy crash?
Western companies and governments say that would be a breach of contracts in euros or dollars, but they were anyway preparing for a potential full-blown energy crisis.
However, the order signed by Putin does allow them to send foreign currency to a so-called “K” account at Russia’s Gazprombank, which would then return roubles for the buyer to make payment for the gas.
“Russia would have to physically halt gas flows to EU 27 (European Union member states) to force the issue, marking a major escalation not even performed at the height of the Cold War. It would mark another major financial blow to Russia’s coffers,” said analysts at Fitch Solutions.
Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine.
But at talks this week, Moscow said it would scale back offensives near the capital Kyiv and north as a goodwill gesture and focus on “liberating” the southeastern Donbas region.
Kyiv and its allies say Moscow is simply trying to regroup following losses after a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.
US and European officials say Putin has been misled by generals about his military’s dire performance.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised “our defenders” who had resisted aerial bombardments and pushed armored columns back. Now, he said, Russia was building up forces for new strikes on the Donbas, which it demands Ukraine cede to pro-Moscow separatists.

“The children are shaking”
The war has been particularly fierce in the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, which links a strategic corridor between Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula.
The mayor’s office estimates 5,000 people have died.
Tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with scant food, water and other supplies in the city that once housed 400,000 people but has been pulverised by bombardment.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was sending an aid convoy and Ukraine dispatched 45 buses in hopes of evacuating people on Friday.
In a Russian-held part of Mariupol, people climbed out of cellars to appear, ghostlike, among the ruins. One man named Pavel placed a bowl and spoon as a tribute on a makeshift grave in a patch of grass, marked with a plain wooden cross.
“Our friend. March 16. Driving in a car. A bullet hit him in the throat. He was dead in five minutes,” he said.
Elsewhere, there was evidence of Ukraine’s successful counter-attack in Trostyanets, an eastern town. Burnt-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered muddy roads while dazed civilians and a few Ukrainian soldiers roamed.
“We spent 30 days in the basement, with small children. The children are shaking, even still,” said a woman named Larisa.
“They don’t understand what has happened.”
Ukraine’s state nuclear company said most of the Russian forces that occupied the Chernobyl nuclear station had left the defunct plant, possibly concerned over radiation.
Western countries say Putin’s real aim was to swiftly topple Ukraine’s government, and that its failure is a strategic catastrophe, bringing economic ruin and diplomatic isolation.
Britain piled on more sanctions, including on state media organizations behind the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency. “Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The United States also imposed fresh sanctions, targeting Russia’s technology sector, a sanctions evasion network and what it called “malicious cyber actors.”
With the war exacerbating fuel prices around the world, US President Joe Biden was to release 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest release ever, to try to bring down gasoline costs.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message

Pope Francis heads to Catholic Malta with migrant message
AFP

  • Malta is a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis heads Saturday for a two-day trip to Catholic-majority Malta where he will again highlight the plight of migrants, as the Ukraine war sends a stream of refugees across Europe.
The 85-year-old pontiff is the third pope since 1990 to visit the tiny Mediterranean archipelago, where Saint Paul was said to have shipwrecked in 60 AD — and which wears its religion proudly.
Catholicism is part of the constitution, and 85 percent of the just over half-a-million residents declare themselves believers, while Malta is the only EU country that completely bans abortion.
But Malta is also a key destination for Pope Francis for its frontline role in managing the mass influx of migrants who try to reach Europe, with thousands arriving here by sea over the years.
During five speeches, one of them at a migrant center, the pontiff is expected to repeat his calls for a better welcome for these arrivals — particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a fresh migrant crisis on Europe’s eastern flank.
“Malta is symbolic in several ways,” said Bernard Valero, a former French diplomat and expert on the Mediterranean region, noting its strategic positioning between Europe and Africa and a “scene of the migration tragedy.”
“And the islands themselves — with a history of shipwrecks, of Saint Paul, of migration — have a very strong religious symbolism,” he said.
Even in normal times, religion is evident everywhere in Malta, from the historic churches — often illuminated — to the streets where crosses are suspended above the road.
Ahead of the pope’s visit, key sites have been spruced up, with new pavements laid, although preparations were forced to take a back seat due to March 26 general elections.
No sooner had the Labour government declared re-election, however, the political billboards were replaced with pictures of the smiling pontiff.
A key moment of the pope’s trip to Malta will be his visit Sunday to meet migrants living at the peace center set up in honor of former pope John XXIII.
The Hal Far peace lab was founded five decades ago by a Franciscan friar, Dionysius Mintoff, who still runs it today, aged 91, with the help of volunteers.
He proudly displays a birthday message Francis sent him last year, and said ahead of the visit: “After Pope John, he is number one.”
Mintoff is currently preparing for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine — a conflict the pope has repeatedly condemned, calling for an end to the “massacre” and the “rivers of blood.”
Speaking at his weekly audience on Wednesday, the pope said he was looking forward to visiting the “luminous land” of Malta and paid tribute to the welcome it had shown to “so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge.”
Malta has been accused by NGOs of refusing to help migrant boats in distress in its waters, but it insists that it takes a disproportionate share.
After arriving Saturday morning, the pope will meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and give a speech to officials and diplomats.
He will take a catamaran trip from the harbor at the capital Valletta to the island of Gozo, where he will preside over a prayer meeting at the national shrine of Ta ‘Pinu.
On Sunday, he will visit the Grotto of St. Paul, the patron saint of the island, and celebrate mass in a square in Floriana before a 10,000-strong crowd.
The visit — which had been planned in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus — has been meticulously organized to accommodate the pope’s health needs.
“He has health problems, which include knee and vision issues, so we have to count every step,” Carlo Schembri, who designed the areas where Francis will speak, told the Times of Malta daily.
Francis underwent an operation to his colon last summer and canceled a trip to Florence in February because of knee pain.

Topics: Malta Pope Francis

