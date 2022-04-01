You are here

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Car rental companies were hit hard by the collapse of global travel that accompanied the pandemic. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Car rental firm Budget Saudi, will expand its operations and enter into new investments in the logistics services sector this year 2022, President and Group CEO Fawaz Danish revealed.

Budget Saudi’s short and long term car rentals have significantly improved since early October 2021, Danish told Argaam, adding that he expects the month of Ramadan to lead to a higher demand for domestic rentals.

The company's net profit was hit by the sales of used cars in 2021, as it has a large number of unutilized cars, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the company made an exceptional profit, Danish said.

Danish pointed out that the 2021 dividend payout at SR 1.9 ($0.51) per share was “solid”, implying the company has a robust balance sheet and strong cash flows, as there is no debt. 

Car rental companies were hit hard by the collapse of global travel that accompanied the pandemic in 2020.

The board of directors partially retained cash liquidity for new expansions, after the resumption of Umrah and Hajj season 2022, he said.

The governmental and quasi-governmental entities depend on car rentals rather than purchases under long-term contracts of up to four years, and short-term contracts for car rentals at airports and within cities, according to Budget Saudi CEO.

Government contracts are a decimal part of the company’s business, which witnessed accelerated growth, he explained.

Budget Saudi’s market share was steady at 25 percent. The company reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 219.9 million for 2021, a rise of 9 percent from the previous year.

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
  • MSCI world index down 0.17 percent
  • US S&P futures down 0.29 percent
  • Oil heading for 14 percent fall this week
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: World stocks dipped further from recent six-week highs on Friday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine war and recession risks, and oil fell $2 a barrel on reserve releases, Reuters is reporting.

European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in rubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

The move on gas by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Western sanctions prompted Germany, the most reliant on Russian gas, to accuse him of “blackmail” as it activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing.

“The recession risk of selected countries such as Germany from the stopping of gas delivery would be non-negligible,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Galy added: “Russia is essentially a petrol station. If a petrol station doesn’t sell its products, it goes bankrupt — they are not in a position of power.”

The war threatens also to disrupt global food supplies, with a US government official sharing images of what they said was damage to Ukrainian grain storage facilities.

MSCI’s global share index fell 0.17 percent to 710.22, against a high of 724.49 hit on Wednesday, heading for little change on the week.

US S&P futures rose 0.29 percent while European stocks and Britain’s FTSE 100 index were steady.

BoFA strategists said recession risks will “jump” in the coming months as a “bull era of central bank excess, Wall Street inflation (and) globalization (is) ending.”

In its place “a bear era of government intervention, social and political polarization, Main Street inflation & geopolitical isolationism (is) starting,” they added.

US and European shares notched their biggest quarterly drops since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in the quarter that ended on March 31.

But the quarterly drop in US shares masked a late comeback in the S&P 500 index, which rallied from a near-13 percent decline to finish the quarter off about 5 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34 percent on Friday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 0.56 percent, notching up a 1.7 percent weekly fall.

Supply disruption and surging raw material costs drove Japanese business confidence to a nine-month low last quarter, data on Friday showed.

Chinese blue-chips rose 1.27 percent, helped by hopes for policy easing.

Oil Prices

Oil prices continued to slide following an announcement on Thursday of huge releases from US strategic reserves and ahead of a Friday meeting of oil-consuming nations to discuss their own reserve releases.

US crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel to $98.17 and Brent futures were also down $2 at $102.66 a barrel.

Oil is on course for a 14 percent weekly fall — the sharpest in almost two years, after an earlier surge due largely to the Ukraine conflict had seen prices rise by more than 30 percent.

Investors are fretting over whether inflationary pressures will force central banks into aggressive rate hikes, potentially triggering recessions.

US March jobs data at 1230 GMT will be watched for indications of wage inflation, in addition to the headline jobs figure.

“Average hourly earnings are surging but less quickly than inflation,” said Galy.

The closely-watched spread between US two-year and 10-year notes is nearly zero.

An inversion in this part of the US yield curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years. Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 2.4170 percent, while the two-year yield was at 2.4057 percent.

Global currencies

The dollar, which has benefited from safe-haven flows and expectations of rising US rates, remained firm. Against a basket of peers, the greenback was up 0.16 percent at 98.471, and it was up 0.67 percent against the yen at 122.48.

The euro was steady at $1.1060.

Euro zone March flash inflation data at 0900 GMT is forecast to give a reading of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll, although inflation readings for countries within the bloc suggest it might surge even higher.

The German 10-year government bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, rose 5 basis points to 0.6 percent, after jumping 39 bps in March, its biggest monthly rise since 2009, on expectations of monetary tightening.

Safe-haven gold dipped 0.25 percent after its biggest quarterly gain in two years. Spot gold was last quoted at $1,932.34 per ounce.

- Reuters

Saudi corporates' funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings

Saudi corporates' funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi corporates' funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings

Saudi corporates' funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, with the debt capital market for firms increasing noticeably and averaging a 10 percent increase year-on-year, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.

The US agency expects Saudi DCM issuances to continue growing in the near term, supported by the private sector’s increased contribution to the overall economy. 

Fitch also expects the large Islamic banking sector to drive domestic sukuk growth, increasing the contribution of DCM and equity capital markets to capital structure in the medium term. 

The capital structure diversification may however be challenged by low-cost bank funding and still-developing regulatory framework, the New York-based agency said.

Bank funding represented nearly 98 percent of Saudi corporates’ capital structure in 2021, with the remainder being funded by equity and debt instruments.

DCM activity remains predominantly Sukuk-based, representing nearly 100 percent of corporates’ fixed-income issuances in 2021 compared to 60 percent in the previous year. 

Local Sukuk issuances have steadily grown in the local capital market, totalling 41 percent of DCM activity in 2021.

Fitch expects local and international issuance to continue growing in 2022 and 2023. 

Saudi corporates have also raised SR32 billion ($8.5 billion) through initial public offerings and equity proceeds on the region’s largest stock exchange. 

Equity proceeds represented nearly 74 percent of total funds raised on the debt and equity capital markets in 2021, a key differentiating factor for Saudi corporates compared to regional peers, according to Fitch.

To avoid distortions, the dashboard excludes fixed-income and equity issuances raised by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. the agency said.

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot
Updated 01 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot
  • Spain consumer goods sales rise on worries over supply amid Ukraine war, while its January public deficit, minus town halls, narrows to 0.47 percent of GDP.
  • Brazil's jobless rate hits six-year low for quarter through February, as Euro zone unemployment at record low of 6.8 percent in Feb
Updated 01 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Euro zone unemployment fell to a record low in February as the economy continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as energy prices rose sharply in the build-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s statistics office, Eurostat, said unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 6.8 percent of the workforce in February from a revised 6.9 percent in January.

The February rate is the lowest since records started in 1998, just before the official launch of the euro in January 1999. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 6.7 percent.

Eurostat said 11.155 million people were without a job in the euro zone in February, down from 11.336 million a month earlier.

Norway central bank to buy currency

Norway’s central bank said on Thursday it would buy foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund in April for the first time in almost nine years, amid a surge in the country’s oil and gas revenues, weakening the crown currency.

Norges Bank plans to exchange 2 billion crowns ($231.9 million) per day into foreign currency, which will in turn be invested abroad by the wealth fund, already the world’s largest with assets of $1.3 trillion.

Declining goods purchases curb US consumer spending

US consumer spending barely rose in February as an increase in outlays on services was offset by declining purchases of motor vehicles and other goods while price pressures mounted, with annual inflation surging by the most since the early 1980s.

The report from the Commerce Department on Thursday showed spending in January was much stronger than initially estimated. 

That put consumer spending on track for solid growth this quarter, which would keep the economy expanding, despite the rising headwinds from inflation that is driven by shortages.

“Despite sagging confidence due to the war (in Ukraine) and inflation, American consumers are hanging tough, undergirded by strong employment growth and built-up savings,” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.2 percent last month. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7 percent instead of 2.1 percent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 0.5 percent.

A significant decline in COVID-19 infections boosted demand for services like dining out, hotel stays, recreation, air travel and health care. Services increased 0.9 percent after rising 0.7 percent in January. But spending on goods dropped 1.0 percent after surging 6.5 in the prior month. The decline in goods purchases signals the rotation of spending back to services.

Spain consumer goods sales rise on worries over supply 

Sales of consumer goods rose 13 percent in Spain in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as supply concerns, exacerbated by a partial transport strike, prompted shoppers to stock up on staples, market research firm Kantar said on Thursday.

Kantar measured the sales between March 6 and 20, compared to the same period a year ago, and their total increase far outpaced a 5 percent rise in Spanish mass consumer products prices in the same two weeks, meaning sales volumes were growing.

“Spain’s shoppers are starting to change their habits and it is directly related to the concern they are showing about the current scenario,” said Kantar, adding that 90 percent of consumers surveyed were worried about the impact of the conflict that began on Feb. 24.

Spain’s January public deficit, minus town halls, narrows

Spain’s public deficit — which includes the central government, social security system and regions, but not town halls — narrowed in the first month of 2022, the Budget Ministry said on Thursday.

The deficit during January narrowed to the equivalent of 0.47 percent of gross domestic product, the ministry said, down from 0.73 percent of gross domestic product in the same period a year ago.

The deficit was equivalent to 4.62 percent of GDP in the first eleven months of 2021.

Brazil's jobless rate hits six-year low 

Brazil's jobless rate stood at 11.2 percent in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the lowest level for the period in six years, amid a drop in the number of people seeking employment.

The rate showed no change from the three months through January, and was down four-tenths of a percentage point from the September 2021 to November 2021 period.

A Reuters poll of economists had projected that the unemployment rate would be 11.4 percent in the three months through the end of February.

The Economy Ministry has emphasized that job creation will underpin economic growth this year. But private economists continue to project that Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, will expand well below official government estimates.

Japan PM expects BOJ to stay focused on achieving 2 percent inflation target

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he expects the Bank of Japan to maintain efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

The government “will take appropriate steps on currency policies in close communication with currency authorities in the United States and others, as currency stability is important and sharp exchange-rate moves are undesirable,” Kishida told parliament, when asked about the yen’s recent weakening and its impact on the economy.

Colombia central bank may hike rate higher than initially expected

Colombia’s central bank is likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by at least 150 basis points — the highest figure in two decades — on Thursday, as policymakers around the world struggle to control soaring inflation.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll last week — 13 of 16 — estimated the seven-member board will raise borrowing costs to 5.50 percent, which would mark the largest uptick since November 1999. 

“Larger inflationary pressures, added to the rapid reduction in the production gap and the ample twin deficits (in trade balance and current account), support a more contractive monetary policy posture,” said David Cubides, an economist at Itau.

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based ride-sharing service provider Swvl will start trading its shares on US’s Nasdaq Stock Exchange at a price of $10 per share.

The firm will offer its shares on the US bourse through a merger with the American company Queen's Gambit Growth Capital with the purpose of acquisition.

Swvl will be offering a share ranging between 20-30 percent of the company’s total shares, Wamda reported. 

It aims to expand its global footprint to several countries including the US, Colombia, Mexico, UK and South Africa.

With this initial public offering, the Dubai-based company will become the second Middle Easter unicorn startup to list on the US bourse, after music streaming platform Anghami’s debut. 

Wael Amin, co-founder and managing partner at Sawari Ventures, said: “We are extremely proud of Swvl for reaching this monumental milestone, being the very first Egyptian startup to go public outside of Egypt and ring the bell at Nasdaq, an event which will have a huge impact on the ecosystem as a whole.

“This team has been and still is very uniquely positioned to execute on this tremendous market opportunity, and continues to demonstrate significant momentum towards their strategic goals.

“We’re also proud to have been one of the first VCs, and the only Egyptian investor, to believe in the team and their vision since 2018.”

Founded in 2017, Swvl currently operates in 16 countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Kenya, Pakistan and Jordan.

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia’s foreign currency and gold reserves have plunged by $38.8 billion since February, Bloomberg reported citing the central bank.

As of March 25, the country’s stockpile declined to the lowest level since last August to reach $604.4 billion. 

The decline is attributed to the extended sanctions and the measures preventing the central bank from deploying its assets, which are compelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. 

