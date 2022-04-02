You are here

India calls for end to Ukraine ‘violence’ amid visit of Russia’s Lavrov 

CAPTION: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov sit for a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (AP)
India calls for end to Ukraine ‘violence’ amid visit of Russia’s Lavrov 

  • Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India after meeting Chinese leaders earlier this week
  • New Delhi is facing mounting Western pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called for an end to the violence in Ukraine, and respect for the UN Charter, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in New Delhi on Friday.

Lavrov arrived in India for a two-day visit on Thursday, after meeting Chinese leaders earlier this week.

Moscow has tried to keep the two Asian powers onside since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in late February, after Western countries imposed a slew of major sanctions on Russia. Both India and China have so far abstained from UN resolutions condemning the invasion.

During his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar “emphasized the importance of (the) cessation of violence and ending hostilities” in reference to the situation in Ukraine.

“Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and by respect for international law, (the) UN Charter, sovereignty and (the) territorial integrity of states,” Jaishankar’s office quoted him as having said.

While Russia is trying to shore up international support, India is facing mounting pressure to condemn it. Western envoys, including US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, flew to New Delhi prior to Lavrov’s visit to press India for tougher action against Moscow. 

“Russia is desperate for legitimacy, so there’s no question at all that’s what this visit is about,” Dr. Radha Kumar, policy analyst and chair of the UN University Council, told Arab News.

“The government of India is at the same time talking to the Americans, to the Europeans, to the British, to Quad partners,” she said, referring to a four-state strategic security dialogue comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Kumar added that Jaishankar’s emphasis on ceasing hostilities and respecting the UN Charter during his meeting with Lavrov was “definitely a rebuke,” but that condemning Russia was not on the agenda.

“Clearly, they are trying to say we are ready to hear everybody, we are absolutely with the international community when it comes to saying the war must end, and that there should be negotiations, however, we are not willing to take that further step of condemning Russia or isolating it,” she said.

With over half of India’s military hardware coming from Russia, New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow for defense equipment plays a part in the equation, but according to Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director at Bangalore-based think tank the Takshashila Institution, the more prominent factor is balancing the position of China.

“Indian foreign policy is aimed towards addressing the challenge of China,” he told Arab News. “In India’s calculation, it is thought that Russia can be an instrument to manage the China threat.”

Indian-Chinese ties have significantly deteriorated since April 2020, when tensions on their border in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh led to a continuing standoff and the deployment of tens of thousands of extra troops to the area.

“Instead of cutting ties with Russia altogether, the Indian establishment thinks that, by continuing engagement with Russia, there might be a way in which you can prevent Russia from completely going along with China,” Kotasthane said. “The ideal situation for India is to have a relationship with Russia, so that Russia and China don’t get too close together.”

Despite this, Lavrov’s visit may not change much in India’s approach towards the invasion of Ukraine.

“India has in fact taken a neutral position vis-a-vis the West, vis-a-vis Ukraine, vis-a-vis Russia, and has called for a quick end to the conflict and quick end to the humanitarian crisis,” said Nandan Unnikrishnan, distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

“I think this is not a binary choice that we have to be either with the West or against the West, or against Russia or with Russia against the West. There is no such binary choice in front of India. India is going to make choices according to its national interest, and abstaining or not taking a position on a particular thing is also actually a very conscious choice.”

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said Friday that it would expel another Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying, just two weeks after the Balkan country declared ten Russian diplomats ‘persona non grata’.
“The foreign ministry handed a note declaring the diplomatic official ‘persona non grata’, giving him a 72-hour deadline to leave the country,” the ministry said in a statement.
The move followed an alert by the Bulgarian prosecution that the diplomat — a first secretary at Russia’s embassy in Sofia — was “involved in unregulated intelligence activity” by collecting “information of national importance,” the prosecution said in a statement earlier Friday.
Specialized prosecutors announced that two mid-level officers at Bulgaria’s counter intelligence State Agency for National Security (SANS) and a third ministerial official were being investigated for suspected spying for Russia, without giving further details.
SANS chief Plamen Tonchev said at a subsequent news conference that the two long-time officers — a sector chief and a department chief — were suspended from work after an internal investigation at the agency revealed that one of them was “working in the interest of Russia.”
Tonchev hinted that revelations would see “more (Russian diplomats) declared ‘persona non grata’ in Bulgaria ... after this case.”
Bulgaria already expelled ten Russian diplomats on March 18, amid a series of expulsions of Russian diplomats from European countries in the aftermath of the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The EU and NATO member — a once staunch ally of the Soviet Union under communism — still has very close cultural, historic and economic ties with Russia.
But a series of espionage scandals since 2019 has soured relations between the two countries and seen some 20 diplomats and a technical assistant expelled.
Sofia also recalled its ambassador to Russia last week for consultations amid angry exchanges between its Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the Russian envoy to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova in recent weeks.
Petkov said he expected that Russia would also recall Mitrofanova but there was no indication by Friday that Moscow would do that.

LONDON: An Afghan-American navy reservist and his brother have been released after being held captive by the Taliban for 105 days. 

Safi Rauf, 27, and his brother Anees Khalil were picked up by the Taliban on Dec. 18 as they worked with the aid agency Rauf co-founded, Human First, to help evacuate those stranded in Kabul following the US withdrawal last August.

Rauf thanked the US for securing his and his brother’s release after more than three months of negotiations.

“Anees and I wish to thank everyone who worked tirelessly to secure our release as well as everyone who has supported the humanitarian efforts of our organisation, Human First,” Rauf said on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Our understanding is that this exceptionally unfortunate situation arose due to a misunderstanding; we did nothing wrong.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration is “grateful” for the hard work of those involved in securing the release, but called out the Taliban for having “unjustly detained” the brothers.

He said “more work remains” to secure the release of navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban in February 2020.

“Unjustly holding Americans captive is always unacceptable, and we will not stop until every American who is being unjustly held against their will is able to hug their families once again,” Price said.

For Rauf and Khalil, presently awaiting a flight to the US from Qatar, the immediate priority is reuniting with family.

“Ultimately, I hope we can continue to advocate for and seek ways to serve the Afghan people in this critical time of need in Afghanistan,” Rauf said.  

CHICAGO: President Joe Biden sent his “warmest greetings” to the Arab community in the US on Friday to mark the start of Arab American Heritage Month. The annual celebration shines a spotlight on Arab culture, heritage and experiences, and the contributions the community has made to the development of the nation.

It offers an opportunity to present a positive image of Arab culture and society among the wider American public, who are more used to negative portrayals of Arabs in the entertainment industry and the mainstream news media.

“I send my warmest greetings to all those around the United States celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month,” Biden wrote in a letter from the White House dated April 1.

“The history of the Arab American community goes back to the early days of our country’s inception, and their story is deeply woven into the diverse tapestry of America. For centuries. Arab Americans have embraced working hard, giving back, and cultivating friendship and community — helping shape our nation’s history and build our future.

“Today, we see the contributions of Arab Americans reflected in every aspect of American life. By advancing innovation, leading businesses, serving in our military, teaching in our schools, and representing communities in elected office, Arab Americans make us stronger and help us form a more diverse and vibrant America.”

Biden also acknowledged the challenges and discrimination that Arabs continue to face in the US.

“We also recognize that too many Arab Americans continue to be harmed by discrimination, bias and violence,” he wrote. “As president, I have made it a top priority to strengthen the federal government’s response to hate crimes and to advance a whole-of-government approach to racial justice and equity so that all Americans, including Arab Americans, can meet their full potential.

“I am grateful for the tireless work of organizations that promote Arab American heritage and empower Arab Americans across our country. Today and every day, we must continue to celebrate our nation’s diversity and ensure that the foundational promises of freedom, equality and opportunity are within reach for all of us — no matter who we are or where we are from.

“This National Arab American Heritage Month, I thank the Arab American community for all that you have done to help move us forward and for representing the best of who we are.”

Samer Khalaf, president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, applauded Biden for publicly acknowledging the annual celebration of Arabs and their culture. Similar celebration take place each year in honor of the nation’s other ethnic and national groups, including African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans.

“We welcome the message from President Biden and the administration’s continued work with the ADC and the community to advance the interests of the community,” said Khalaf. “We look forward to celebrating our rich culture and heritage, and highlighting the rich history and achievements of Arab Americans.

“We invite you to attend our events and to be on the lookout for all the different productions happening in celebration of Arab American heritage around our community. This is a time to learn more about our history, celebrate our heritage, highlight our contributions and brainstorm ways to keep our community always moving forward. Happy Arab American Heritage Month.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement to “honor the contributions of this diverse community” to America.

“Immigrants with origins from the Arab world have been arriving to the United States since before our country’s independence and have contributed to our nation’s advancements in science, business, technology, foreign policy and national security,” he said. “The litany is long and includes Private Nathan Badeen, a Syrian immigrant who fought and gave his life during the American Revolution.

“At the State Department, we recognize tremendous diplomats such as Ambassador Philip Habib, former under secretary for political affairs, who played a prominent role in the Vietnam peace talks, resulting in the 1973 Paris Peace Accords, and later successfully pursued a ceasefire in Lebanon.

“We also recognize Ambassador Selwa ‘Lucky’ Roosevelt, who served the president and secretary of state as the chief of protocol of the United States from 1982-1989; nearly seven years and longer than anyone else prior.

“The department is fortunate to have had these and so many other talented Arab American colleagues, who strive every day to protect and promote the interests and values of the American people, while representing the United States to the world,” Blinken added.

Until 2018, Arab American Heritage Month was celebrated in the US in a number of states at different times of the year; Arizona celebrated in April, for example, and Illinois in November. Four years ago the recognition of the ethnic heritage of Arab Americans, who began to arrive in America in the early 18th century, was consolidated nationally and April was set as the month for the celebration.

Cities around the country are organizing special events this month to showcase the contributions made by Arab Americans to small and large businesses, medicine and healthcare, the law, engineering, journalism, education and civil rights.

Chicago already hosted a celebration, on March 30, that was attended by more than 250 leaders of the state’s Arab American community and more than 40 elected officials, who feasted on Middle Eastern cuisine, enjoyed Arab entertainment and engaged in cultural discussions on a number of topics, including the significance of dates in the observance of many Islamic holidays and religious festivals.

“Each year we see more and more of our elected government officials and community leaders join us to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

“Arab American Heritage Month reinforces in the minds of everyone in the country the strong and positive role our community of Christians and Muslims have, and it is effective in countering the many false, negative stereotypes often conveyed by the media and movie industries.”

Authorities in Chicago organized the celebratory dinner for heritage month at the end of March rather than in April as a sign of respect for Arab American Muslims who will be fasting during Ramadan, which this year coincides with heritage month.

Officials from more than 36 US states have issued proclamations honoring Arab Americans. Illinois is the only state, however, that has officially codified April as Arab American Heritage Month, in a law adopted by the state legislature in January 2019.

DMYTRIVKA, Ukraine: Ukraine recaptured more territory around Kyiv from Russian soldiers who left shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks in the path of their retreat, while a disputed cross-border attack complicated peace talks on Friday.
In the hamlet of Dmytrivka to the west of the capital, wisps of smoke were still rising from the smoldering wrecks of tanks and the bodies of at least eight Russian soldiers lay in the streets, Reuters correspondents saw.
“From one side we were hearing the tanks shooting at us, and from the area of Bucha was a massive mortar shelling,” said resident Leonid Vereshchagin, a business executive, referring to a town to the north.
Ukrainian forces went on to take back Bucha, its mayor said on Friday in a video that appeared to be filmed outside the town hall. The advances followed several days of Ukrainian gains around Kyiv and in the north.
Three rockets hit a residential district in the region of Odesa in southwest Ukraine on Friday, causing casualties, its governor Maksym Marchenko said, without saying how many. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Marchenko said the missiles were fired from an Iskander missile system in Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

CONSTANT EXPLOSIONS
Moscow said a huge fire at a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, a logistics hub for Russia’s war effort near the border with Ukraine, was the result of an air raid by Ukrainian helicopters. Such an attack would be the first of its kind in the five-week war.
Ukraine later denied responsibility for blaze.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the incident and the strike could jeopardize Moscow’s peace negotiations with Kyiv, which resumed on Friday by video link.
Hours after the reported attack on the oil depot, an eyewitness reached by telephone in Belgorod, who asked not to be identified, said aircraft were flying overhead and there were continuous explosions from the direction of the border.
“Something is happening. There are planes and constant explosions in the distance.”
Security camera footage, from a location verified by Reuters, showed a flash from what appeared to be a missile fired from low altitude in the sky, followed by an explosion on the ground.
Ukraine’s top security official said the Russian allegations it was behind the attack were not correct. Earlier the defense ministry had declined to confirm or deny Ukrainian involvement.
“Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia’s territory,” said ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.
Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.
A Russian threat to cut off gas supplies to Europe unless buyers paid with roubles by Friday was averted for now, with Moscow saying it would not halt supplies until new payments are due later in April.

EVACUATION THWARTED
Russia says the southeastern region of Donbas, where it has backed separatists since 2014, is now the focus of its military operation. The besieged and bombarded Black Sea port city of Mariupol has been its main target there.
Conditions on Friday made it impossible to go ahead with a plan to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, where tens of thousands of citizens are trapped with scant water or food, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths will travel to Moscow on Sunday and then to Kyiv as the United Nations pursues a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.
A total of 6,266 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said in an online post.
After failing to capture a single major city, Russia has painted its draw-down of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture for the peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses due to poor logistics and determined Ukrainian resistance.
Regional governors in Kyiv and Chernihiv said Russians were pulling out of areas in both those provinces, some heading back across borders to Belarus and Russia.
In Irpin, a commuter suburb northwest of Kyiv that had been one of the main battlegrounds for weeks, now firmly back in Ukrainian hands, volunteers and emergency workers carried the dead on stretchers out of the rubble. About a dozen bodies were zipped up in black plastic body bags, lined up on a street and loaded into vans.
Lilia Ristich was sitting on a metal playground swing with her young son Artur. Most people had fled; they had stayed.
She listed neighbors who had been killed — the man “buried there, on the lawn“; the couple with their 12-year-old child, all burned alive.
“I pray for all this to end and for them never to come back,” she said. “When you hold a child in your arms it is an everlasting fear.”

TIRANA, Albania: Albanian prosecutor’s office said Friday it has charged an Iranian man of supporting terror organizations and abusing computer data.
The Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, a prosecutor’s office in charge of special crimes and those committed by senior officials, said the case against Bijan Pooladrag has been sent to the court. The statement did not give more details on the defendant or when he was arrested.
More than two years ago, Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats for allegedly engaging in illegal activities while violating their diplomatic status and threatening the country’s security.
The Iranians were suspected of illegal activities related to a World Cup qualifying match between Albania and Israel in 2018. About 20 people were arrested in Albania and Kosovo following that match, which officials say was threatened by an alleged terrorist plot.
Albania is also home to more than 2,000 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedin el-Khalk, which moved there from Iraq.

