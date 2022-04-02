Reality show ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ unveils cast for June 1 release

She will be joined by US-Lebanese content creator Nina Ali, Dubai-based model Chanel Ayan, US entrepreneur Caroline Brooks, UAE-born businesswoman Sara Al-Madani and Jamaican fashion designer Lesa Milan.
The stars quickly took to social media to share the news and the promo with their thousands of followers on Instagram.
“NO MORE SECRETS! It’s official we are The Real Housewives Of Dubai! You ready?” wrote Brooks to her supporters, while Ali teased: “I can finally announce the news to you all! #RHODubai glitters in gold when the series premieres June 1st on Bravo TV.”
According to a previously released statement from Bravo, the UAE show will put the spotlight on this group of six women as they navigate “their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.”
Dubai is the 11th city in the “Housewives” franchise and the first in the Middle East. Some of the previous cities that have their own shows include New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Miami, Beverly Hills and Salt Lake City.
News of the Dubai show was first announced in November 2021.
LOS ANGELES: Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the weekend ceremony, a statement said on Friday.
“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote in a statement carried by multiple outlets.
“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.
“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”
Attendees at the Dolby Theatre watched open-mouthed as Smith mounted the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the comic made a joke about his wife’s closely cropped head.
Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.
He returned to his seat and shouted obscenities at Rock, who has been widely praised for keeping a cool head and getting things back on track.
Half an hour after the astonishing attack, Smith was awarded the best actor Oscar for his role in sports biopic “King Richard.”
There have been conflicting reports in recent days over whether Smith was asked to leave the ceremony, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying he refused to go.
The group said this week it was starting disciplinary action against Smith – only the fifth Black man to win the movie world’s higest individual award for a man – and warned he could face a rare expulsion.
But on Friday, Smith pre-empted that punishment.
“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.
The show also stars British-Syrian actor Laith Nakli, Palestinian star Hiam Abbass, Egyptian actor Amr Waked, “Moon Knight” actress May Calamawy, Canadian-Lebanese comedian Dave Merheje, Palestinian-American talent Mohammed Amer and US actor Steve Way.
Season One of the series was an outsized success, netting Youssef — who is the writer, director, creator and executive producer of the show — a Golden Globe for Best Actor and an international following.
In the second season, Ramy digs deeper into his Muslim faith, introducing a charismatic new imam named Sheik Ali, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, with whom Ramy quickly bonds.
Kin Euphorics, founded by Saudi Arabia-raised Jen Batchelor, is a non-alcoholic tonic that was “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being,” as per the beverage brand’s official website.
In a 2017 interview with Porter magazine, Hadid talked about her father, Mohamed Hadid, and her faith.
“He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim,” she said.
Highlights from the auction house’s recent 20th Century Art/Middle East sale
Hamed Abdalla
‘Ville Arab’
Cairo-born Abdalla was the son of peasants and a self-taught artist whose work drew from Egyptian folk art and his own deep connection to his homeland (despite leaving for Europe as an adult). His lack of formal artistic education enabled him to create with academic limitations and his work became an important component of modern Egyptian art. This painting is a fine example of both his aesthetic and thematic styles, showing a traditional house and its kitchen, with a farmer standing at the open door — embodying the rustic simplicity that Abdalla so admired, and the hospitality that is so important in Arab culture. The gallery notes: “A variety of pale blue and white tones dominate the composition, in accordance with Abdalla’s belief that these are the colors characterizing the Egyptian palette, due to the dazzling sunlight that softens their intensity.”
Fahrelnissa Zeid
‘The Blue Tree’
Zeid was a significant pioneer in modernist art. She was one of the first women to study fine arts in Turkey and, according to Sotheby’s, “her works were often said to feature intricate blends of Islamic and Byzantine patterns infused with Western modernist and abstractionist inspirations.” She experimented with numerous techniques and styles throughout her career, during which she worked in Istanbul, Paris, Berlin, Baghdad and London. This painting was completed in 1943, when Zeid was still in the Turkish capital, and was part of her first solo exhibition, which also featured several other paintings in which trees were the focus. “The Blue Tree” — inspired by a tree from Zeid’s own garden, is, Sotheby’s says, “indicative of the artist’s gradual transition towards abstraction, the branches made of undulated lines roaming the canvas, enlightened by a bluish glow conferring a mystical atmosphere to the painting.”
Munira Al-Kazi
‘Untitled’
The India-born Saudi-Kuwaiti Al-Kazi is one of the GCC’s most significant female artists. Throughout her career, she demonstrated a willingness to experiment with form and materials. She studied at London’s Central School of Art and Design, where she specialized in printmaking, and this work from the early Sixties reflects this. “The work is at once painted, cut, creased, and etched,” the auction catalogue states. “It comprises her notable geometric motifs and a button added to the center in a unique manner that is inherent to the artist’s style.”
Farid Belkahia
‘Untitled’ (1981)
Belkahia, who died in 2014, was hugely important to Morocco’s modern-art scene, founding the Casablanca Group with Mohammed Melehi and Mohamed Chebaa. He focused much of his life on taking Moroccan folk traditions and “updating” them in his art, in which the principles of Arabic calligraphy were a guiding factor. This is a stretched leather painting that incorporates traditional Berber motifs. The artist gave up on oil paints and canvas in the Sixties, instead creating his own surfaces from animal skin and using pigments he created from minerals and plants. “On this painting, the undulating shapes seems to flow through the vellum, spreading a vital energy of primitive nature, almost bestial,” Sotheby’s says. “Through these dynamic artworks, Belkahia appeals to the fundamental sensory function of skin, conveying both sensuality and mysticism.”
Salah Yousri
‘Le Temps des Labours’
This atmospheric painting is a prime example of why this Egyptian artist is so lauded. Like so many of his peers around the Arab world, Yousri was inspired by the traditions and iconography of his homeland, and wanted to celebrate his country’s working-class people. “Yousri emphasises his country’s ancestral artistic heritage while subtly demonstrating his political engagement, in what can be interpreted as a call for social reform,” the auction brochure states.
Gazbia Sirry
‘Palm Tree’
The researcher and writer Fatenn Mostafa-Kanafani describes Sirry as “one of the most influential figures of 20th-century modern Arab art and a leading figure in the Egyptian modernist movement. If Mahmoud Saïd is considered the father figure of Egyptian modernism, Sirry is the mother.” She continues: “Unwavering in her commitment to the nationalist discourse and gender politics, Sirry dedicated the first part of her career to drawing attention to the socio-political conditions of the Egyptian working class. She pioneered a movement of eclectic social realism with a punch in the process.”
Safwan Dahoul
‘Untitled’ (From the Rêve Series)
This Syrian artist is, Sotheby’s says, “known for his unique and innovative techniques of figuration, which — throughout his three-decades-long career — (he used) to describe the fluctuations in feelings and psyche within the Arab world.” Influenced by the Cubist movement in the West and by Assyrian and ancient Egyptian art, Dahoul formulated a singular style “distinguishable by a melancholic and monochromatic aura.” That style was most perfectly realized in his “Dream” series, to which this piece belongs. “Both defensive yet surrendered, the painting suggests a form of weariness slowly giving place to serenity,” the catalogue states.
Hussein Bikar
‘Untitled’ (1995)
Legend has it that the Alexandria-born Bikar was a child prodigy — not just a talented artist, but also a poet and musician who was teaching the lute to others by the age of nine. Sotheby’s auction catalogue says of his art that, “while paying homage to the miniature paintings of the earlier Islamic period, Bikar had the keen ability to articulate form in an impeccable relation to geometry spacing his compositions in a logical and linear manner … Bikar flattens his overlaying patterns to demarcate an imaginative sense of space and perspective.”
Jared Leto and co-stars discuss the new Marvel movie ‘Morbius’
‘I’m attracted to roles where there’s an opportunity to transform’
Updated 01 April 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s never been a Marvel character quite like Dr. Michael Morbius before. Nor has there been an actor quite like Jared Leto in the lead role of a Marvel movie before. The Academy Award-winner chooses his roles very carefully — only appearing in eight films in the last 10 years. When he does pick a part, though, he arguably commits more fully than any actor alive today. Leto is a famed practitioner of the ‘method’ approach, disappearing fully into the character from the start of filming until it’s all over.
“He’s quite an immersive actor, Jared. He has his own process. In fact, I didn’t meet him until the first day that we shot together and, even though we were together for months, I still never really met him as Jared, only as Michael,” his co-star Matt Smith, star of “Doctor Who” and “The Crown,” tells Arab News.
For “Morbius,” Leto’s process took him from a sickly doctor on the brink of death, searching for a cure, into a vampiric creature who fights his darkest urges to become an unlikely hero.
“I’m attracted to roles where there’s an opportunity to transform — physical transformation, but also mental, emotional… any and all,” says Leto. “I played Dr. Michael Morbius from his most frail, to his most powerful, to his most monstrous. There’s a lot of range in there, so that was really fun to tackle. Not only does the movie have action, stunts, and fighting, but the role itself was taxing. Whenever he’s fighting the affliction, he’s caught in a crossroads between different parts of the character. It’s like a withdrawal process, a full-body experience.”
Leto’s commitment also forced his co-stars to up their game, they say.
“You have to match his energy. It forces you to. You stay in character as well. You have no other way to communicate. You can’t be like, ‘Hey, what are you going to do tonight?’ I would call him Dr. Morbius. He would call me Martine. And the conversations that we would continue to have were very much about the material,” says Adria Arjona, the film’s female lead.
“There’s no small talk, which was good. We just dove right in — straight into the work with an insane focus — which I found entertaining and enjoyable,” Smith, who plays the film’s villain Milo, echoes.
The process made Arjona bolder than she ever had been before.
“Because I was in character, I had the confidence to mess around with him too. Because Martine does, though I would never do that as myself to Jared. Then the more we spoke, the more little things started to arise,” Arjona continues.
Even the film’s director Daniel Espinosa had to alter his directing style to suit Leto’s process — unable to speak to him as a filmmaker usually does to their star.
“It turns you into a bit of a weirdo. As a director, you want to follow every person’s process. For this, I had to become a bit like his subconscious whispering into his ear. I would softly say things behind him like, ‘Maybe you should rise up a bit earlier in the scene.’ It put me in a strange position, but I felt it was my duty to follow his process, as it’s their creativity on display, not mine,” says Espinosa.
For the director, who refers to himself as ‘Sweden’s second-biggest comic-book fan,’ the chance to helm a Marvel film was a dream he never thought he’d be able to realize, as most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe exist in a style so different from the one he forged in films such as the 2017 sci-fi horror “Life” with Jake Gyllenhaal, or the 2012 thriller “Safe House” with Denzel Washington.
“I never knew how I would make this jump, because I don’t fit in with the kind of quasi-comedies that most Marvel pictures ultimately are. The idea to do something that had a sub-element of horror ignited the twin passions I’ve had for both comic books and horror since I was a kid,” Espinosa explains.
The chance to play a Marvel superhero marks a move in a lighter direction for Leto, who has famously gravitated almost exclusively to dark material for the better part of his career. As Morbius finds himself headed towards somewhere more hopeful by the end of the film, so too does Leto himself.
“I don’t feel that same attraction to darker material that I did when I was younger,” Leto says. “I probably wouldn’t want to spend that kind of time anymore — and I don’t want roles that could bruise my psyche. Luckily, there’s a lot of other things to explore.”
Perhaps rumors of a team-up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will prove true, then.