Daesh 'Beatle' received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears
A statue outside the Alexandria federal court house during the trial of Daesh member El Shafee Elsheikh, the "Beatle", in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 30, 2022. (File/AFP)
Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears

Daesh ‘Beatle’ received weapons training as British Army cadet, court hears
  • US hearing told El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, was taught to use SA80 service rifle and read maps
  • Elsheikh accused of role in kidnap and murder of four US and two British citizens in Syria
LONDON: El Shafee Elsheikh, the 33-year-old British man accused of being a member of Daesh, said that his training as a British Army cadet had been “very useful” when he traveled to fight in Syria.

Elsheikh, from east London was captured in Syria in 2018 and is currently on trial in Virginia in the US, where he stands accused of charges related to the kidnapping and murder of several people, including four Americans and two British aid workers.

One of four British Daesh members nicknamed “the Beatles” after the English pop band, Elsheikh had been trained in the use of firearms, orienteering and several other skills “at a variety of military bases” in the UK.

John Chiappone, an FBI agent who interviewed Elsheikh after he was caught by the Syrian Defense Forces, told the court: “The defendant stated he used to be a British Army cadet — a group for youth under 18 to receive military training.”

Elsheikh was stripped of his British citizenship by the UK government in March 2018 after he was captured. He initially pretended to be a Yemeni citizen, speaking only Arabic until his identity was revealed via a fingerprint database.

“He stated that he received firearms training in the SA80 rifle, and map and compass training, which was very useful when he began fighting for Isis (Daesh),” Chiappone said. “He stated that while he was in the UK, he conducted robberies, assaults, was involved in knife fighting and was previously arrested.”

Chiappone told the court that while he interviewed Elsheikh in custody in the northern Syrian city of Kobani, the Daesh fighter confirmed that fellow “Beatle” Mohammed Emwazi had been the masked figure who carried out the videoed beheadings of US citizens James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig, and British citizens David Haines and Alan Henning.

Elsheikh had said elsewhere of Emwazi that “he was one of the most loyal friends I’ve had — trustworthy, honest, upstanding.”

Chiappone said: “(Elsheikh) said he knew Emwazi from a mosque on Harrow Road in west London. They went swimming together and would pray together at Friday prayers and weekday prayers.”

The FBI agent added that Elsheikh and Emwazi had shared the same Daesh senior overseer, Osama Atar, also known as Abu Ahmed Al-Iraqi, suspected of being the man who ordered the killings of the American and British victims, as well as being the mastermind behind attacks in Paris and Brussels.

“Elsheikh said that he and Emwazi met Atar at the same time in 2013. He stated that he knew Mohammed Emwazi was the individual in the execution videos of the US and UK persons,” Chiappone added.

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say
Updated 23 sec ago

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town, local authorities say
Updated 23 sec ago
DUBAI: Local authorities in the occupied Ukrainian town of Enerhodar said Russian forces had violently dispersed a pro-Ukrainian rally on Saturday and detained some participants.
Residents had gathered in the center of the town in the south of the country to talk and sing the Ukrainian national anthem, when Russian soldiers arrived and bundled some into detention vans, the local administration said in an online post.
“The occupiers are dispersing the protesters with explosions,” it said in a separate post on Telegram, sharing a video of what appeared to be multiple stun grenades landing in a square and letting off bangs and clouds of white smoke next to the town’s main cultural center.
It also accused Russian forces of shelling another part of the town on Saturday and said as a result four people had been wounded and were being treated in hospital.
Reuters could not immediately verify the video or the local administration’s reports.
Moscow denies targeting civilians and describes its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.” Ukraine and the West say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.
Residents of some towns and villages seized by Russian troops since they invaded on Feb. 24 have staged regular rallies against the occupation.
Enerhodar lies on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine and is home to workers of the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has also been occupied by Russian troops.

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv

Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
  • Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: “Yes, it is on the table.” He gave no further details.
Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine’s Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.
He has spoken on the phone with Zelensky and Shevchuk.
Since the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine, the pope has strongly condemned what he has called an “unjustified aggression” and denounced “atrocities.”
But he has only referred to Russia directly in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25.

Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’

Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’

Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’
  • Macron has a comfortable lead in polls so far over far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other challengers
  • But the word ‘McKinsey’ is becoming a rallying cry for those trying to unseat him
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

PARIS: As French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to hold his first big rally Saturday in his race for re-election, his campaign has hit a roadbump.
It’s been dubbed “the McKinsey Affair,” named after an American consulting company hired to advise the French government on its COVID-19 vaccination campaign and other policy. A new French Senate report questions the government’s use of private consultants, and accuses McKinsey of tax dodging. The issue is mobilizing Macron’s rivals and dogging him at campaign stops ahead of the April 10 first-round vote.
His supporters hope he can rev up his campaign and drown out his detractors at Saturday’s rally in a huge arena west of Paris. Macron, a centrist who has been in the forefront of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, has a comfortable lead in polls so far over far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other challengers.
But the word “McKinsey” is becoming a rallying cry for those trying to unseat him. Critics describe the government’s 1 billion euros in spending on consulting firms like McKinsey last year as a sort of privatization and Americanization of French politics, and are demanding more transparency.
The French Senate, where opposition conservatives hold a majority, published a report last month investigating the government’s use of private consulting firms. The report found that state spending on such contracts has doubled in the past three years despite mixed results, and warned they could pose conflicts of interest. Dozens of private companies are involved in the consulting activities, including giants like Ireland-based multinational Accenture and French group Capgemini.
Most damningly, the report says McKinsey hasn’t paid corporate profit taxes in France since at least 2011, but instead used a system of “tax optimization” through its Delaware-based parent company.
McKinsey issued a statement saying it “respects French tax rules that apply to it” and defending its work in France, but didn’t elaborate.
McKinsey notably advised the French government on its COVID vaccination campaign, which got off to a halting start but eventually became among the world’s most comprehensive. Outside consultants have also advised Macron’s government on housing reform, asylum policy and other measures.
The Senate report found that such firms earn smaller revenues in France than in Britain or Germany, and noted that spending on outside consultants was higher under conservative former President Nicolas Sarkozy than under Macron.
Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt said the state money spent on McKinsey was about 0.3 percent of what the government spent on public servants’ salaries last year, and that McKinsey earned only a tiny fraction of it. He accused campaign rivals of inflating the affair to boost their own ratings.
“We have nothing to hide,” said Amelie Montchalin, the government’s minister for public service.
The affair is hurting Macron nonetheless.
A former investment banker once accused of being “president of the rich,” Macron saw his ratings resurge when his government spent massively to protect workers and businesses early in the pandemic, vowing to do “whatever it takes” to cushion the blow. But his rivals say the McKinsey affair rekindles concerns that Macron and his government are beholden to private interests and out of touch with the concerns of ordinary voters.
Everywhere Macron goes now, he’s asked about it.
“The campaign should be about purchasing power, how to settle security problems, how to end the war (in Ukraine),” he told voters Thursday. “Don’t make it about a false issue.”
On a talk show last Sunday, he said defensively, “If there is proof of manipulation, let them take it to court.”
A woman who lost her father to COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Friday accusing McKinsey and other consulting companies of misusing public money when they were hired to advise the government on mask and vaccine supplies. Julie Grasset now runs a support group for people who lost loved ones in the pandemic.
“It’s a serious issue. We are talking about public health,” Grasset said.
The financial prosecutor’s office did not comment. It could take weeks for prosecutors to decide whether to take up the case, one of several Grasset and others have filed involving the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted
  • The West has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russia’s space director said on Saturday that the restoration of normal ties between partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other joint space projects would be possible only once Western sanctions against Moscow are lifted.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, said in a social media post that the aim of the sanctions is to “kill Russian economy and plunge our people into despair and hunger, to get our country on its knees.” He added, “they won’t succeed in it, but the intentions are clear.”
“That’s why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between the partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other projects is possible only with full and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions,” Rogozin said.
Rogozin added that Roscosmos’ prosposals on when to end cooperation over the ISS with space agencies of the United States, Canada, the European Union and Japan will soon be reported to Russian authorities. He has previously said that the sanctions could “destroy” the US-Russian partnership on the ISS.
The West has introduced sweeping sanctions against Russia over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24.
Despite the tensions, a US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts safely landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the space station aboard the same capsule.
The European Space Agency said last month it was suspending cooperation with Roscosmos over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars.
British satellite venture OneWeb said last month it had contracted with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send its satellites into orbit after calling off a March 4 launch of 36 satellites from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan because of last-minute demands imposed on it by Moscow.

Topics: Russia space russia sanctions

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
  • Muslims protested, and Hindus staged counterdemonstrations
  • Soon more schools imposed their own restrictions, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a statewide ban
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: A recent court ruling upholding a ban on Muslim students wearing head coverings in schools has sparked criticism from constitutional scholars and rights activists amid concerns of judicial overreach regarding religious freedoms in officially secular India.
Even though the ban is only imposed in the southern state of Karnataka, critics worry it could be used as a basis for wider curbs on Islamic expression in a country already witnessing a surge of Hindu nationalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party.
“With this judgment, the rule you are making can restrict the religious freedom of every religion,” said Faizan Mustafa, a scholar of freedom of religion and vice chancellor at the Hyderabad-based Nalsar University of Law. “Courts should not decide what is essential to any religion. By doing so, you are privileging certain practices over others.”
Supporters of the decision say it’s an affirmation of schools’ authority to determine dress codes and govern student conduct, and that takes precedence over any religious practice.
“Institutional discipline must prevail over individual choices. Otherwise, it will result in chaos,” said Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, who argued the state’s case in court.
Before the verdict more than 700 signatories including senior lawyers and rights advocates had expressed opposition to the ban in an open letter to the court’s chief justice, saying, “the imposition of an absolute uniformity contrary to the autonomy, privacy and dignity of Muslim women is unconstitutional.”
The dispute began in January when a government-run school in the city of Udupi, in Karnataka, barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms. Staffers said the Muslim headscarves contravened the campus’ dress code, and that it had to be strictly enforced.
Muslims protested, and Hindus staged counterdemonstrations. Soon more schools imposed their own restrictions, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a statewide ban.
A group of female Muslim students sued on the grounds that their fundamental rights to education and religion were being violated.
But a three-judge panel, which included a female Muslim judge, ruled last month that the Qur’an does not establish the hijab as an essential Islamic practice and it may therefore be restricted in classrooms. The court also said the state government has the power to prescribe uniform guidelines for students as a “reasonable restriction on fundamental rights.”
“What is not religiously made obligatory therefore cannot be made a quintessential aspect of the religion through public agitations or by the passionate arguments in courts,” the panel wrote.
The verdict relied on what’s known as the essentiality test — basically, whether a religious practice is or is not obligatory under that faith. India’s constitution does not draw such a distinction, but courts have used it since the 1950s to resolve disputes over religion.
In 2016, the high court in the southern state of Kerala ruled that head coverings were a religious duty for Muslims and therefore essential to Islam under the test; two years later India’s Supreme Court again used the test to overturn historical restrictions on Hindu women of certain ages entering a temple in the same state, saying it was not an “essential religious practice.”
Critics say the essentiality test gives courts broad authority over theological matters where they have little expertise and where clergy would be more appropriate arbiters of faith.
India’s Supreme Court is itself in doubt about the test. In 2019 it set up a nine-judge panel to reevaluate it, calling its legitimacy regarding matters of faith “questionable”; the matter is still under consideration.
The lawsuit in Karnataka cited the 2016 Kerala ruling, but this time the justices came to the opposite conclusion — baffling some observers.
“That’s why judges make for not-so-great interpreters of religious texts,” said Anup Surendranath, a professor of constitutional law at the Delhi-based National Law University.
Surendranath said the most sensible avenue for the court would have been to apply a test of what Muslim women hold to be true from a faith perspective: “If wearing hijab is a genuinely held belief of Muslim girls, then why ... interfere with that belief at all?”
The ruling has been welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party officials from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the federal minister of minority affairs, to B. C. Nagesh, Karnataka’s education minister.
Satya Muley, a lawyer at the Bombay High Court, said it’s perfectly reasonable for the judiciary to place some limits on religious freedoms if they clash with dress codes, and the verdict will “help maintain order and uniformity in educational institutions.”
“It is a question of whether it is the constitution, or does religion take precedence?” Muley said. “And the court’s verdict has answered just that by upholding the state’s power to put restrictions on certain freedoms that are guaranteed under the constitution.”
Surendranath countered that the verdict was flawed because it failed to invoke the three “reasonable restrictions” under the constitution that let the state interfere with freedom of religion — for reasons of public order, morality or health.
“The court didn’t refer to these restrictions, even though none of them are justifiable to ban hijabs in schools,” Surendranath said. “Rather, it emphasized homogeneity in schools, which is opposite of diversity and multiculturalism that our constitution upholds.”
The Karnataka ruling has been appealed to India’s Supreme Court. Plaintiffs requested an expedited hearing on the grounds that a continued ban on the hijab threatens to cause Muslim students to lose an entire academic year. The court declined to hold an early hearing, however.
Muslims make up just 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people, but nonetheless constitute the world’s second-largest Muslim population for a nation. The hijab has historically not been prohibited or restricted in public spheres, and women donning the headscarf — like other outward expressions of faith, across religions — is common across the country.
The dispute has further deepened sectarian fault lines, and many Muslims worry hijab bans could embolden Hindu nationalists and pave the way for more restrictions targeting Islam.
“What if the ban goes national?” said Ayesha Hajjeera Almas, one of the women who challenged the ban in the Karnataka courts. “Millions of Muslim women will suffer.”
Mustafa agreed.
“Hijab for many girls is liberating. It is a kind of bargain girls make with conservative families as a way for them to go out and participate in public life,” he said. “The court completely ignored this perspective.”

Topics: India school girls Hijab ban

