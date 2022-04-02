Will anti-US rhetoric help embattled Pakistani PM win support?
Will anti-US rhetoric help embattled Pakistani PM win support?
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, carry signs as they chant slogans accusing the US of plotting to overthrow Pakistani PM Imran Khan, during a protest in Islamabad on Saturday. (Reuters)
ISLAMABAD: Fighting for his political survival, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken up anti-American rhetoric and doubled down on allegations of a foreign conspiracy against him. Experts are divided on whether this, a seemingly last-ditch effort, could save him.
As the cricketing legend-turned-prime minister is facing his toughest political challenge since assuming office in 2018, abandoned by coalition partners and with a no-confidence vote against him to be held on Sunday, a scandal erupted last week over a purported letter containing foreign threats to his government.
Pakistani officials have since said the letter was a cable written by a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, who conveyed threats by a “senior foreign official.”
While Khan himself for days did not mention the country from which it had come, during a televised address to the nation on Thursday he named the US. Then he tied the allegations to his visit to Moscow in late February, saying that a “powerful” country was angered by him meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
As the US State Department and the White House have denied the allegations, saying there was “absolutely no truth” to them, foreign policy experts and analysts are divided over the impact Khan’s anti-America rhetoric might have on both his position and Pakistan.
“It is important for a country not to appear antagonist(ic) to any other country. We can follow and pursue our interests without showing antagonism to other countries,” Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, told Arab News.
Referring to the cable, she said that using internal diplomatic documents as a political tool would have an impact on “how seriously people take your diplomats abroad in future.”
“Here, anti-Western sentiment is being used as a tool,” she added.
“It’s a dangerous trend which isn’t healthy for Pakistan.”
But another former Pakistani diplomat, Javed Hafeez, downplayed the controversy, saying it could affect Pakistan’s relations with the US only in the short term.
“If a new government comes after the no-trust vote, it can review Pakistan’s foreign policy toward the US or any other country,” he told Arab News.
“The foreign policy and diplomatic relations of each state are based on interests, and they aren’t held hostage to individuals’ choices.”
For Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Centre, Khan’s “anti-Americanism” may make him “face challenges galore if he loses the no-confidence vote.”
“The military — which had supported Khan for many years — values relations with the US,” he said.
“So, Khan certainly doesn’t do himself any favors by taking this position, beyond rallying his hard-core supporters, and especially when he’s in such a vulnerable political position and needs all the help he can get from key actors at home, including the military.”
Khan had campaigned against the US before.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party rose to prominence in 2011, after it blocked roads for NATO supply shipments to Afghanistan, as a way to demand the US stop firing missiles in Pakistan’s northwest.
The anti-US narrative may now be repeated to galvanize voters and supporters in case a new election is held if Khan does not complete his term in office.
“Imran Khan’s narrative is very strong. At this point in time that resonates with sentiments of (the) general public,” political analyst Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais said.
“Khan is definitely going to contest (the) next election on this narrative of national integrity and (the) country’s sovereignty, hoping people will respond (to) him as they did in the past.”
UK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals
Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday
Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested
Updated 21 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, in the space of 48 hours as climate change protesters blockaded oil terminals.
Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonization efforts.
Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.
The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offenses.
“Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion,” said Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan.
Extinction Rebellion said on Friday it planned to increase the pressure on the government with daily protests in London, which are due to begin on April 9.
Zelensky: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around the capital
Moscow’s focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs
Updated 02 April 2022
AP
KYIV: As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday.
Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.
The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelensky said he expects departed towns to endure missile strikes and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense.
“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting. We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling,” the president said during his nightly video address, though his claims about Russian mines couldn’t be independently verified.
Moscow’s focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs. The port city on the Sea of Azoz is located in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian troops for eight years. Military analysts think Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to capture the region after his forces failed to secure Kyiv and other major cities.
The International Committee of the Red Cross planned to try Saturday to get into Mariupol to evacuate residents. The Red Cross said it could not carry out the operation Friday because it did not receive assurances the route was safe. City authorities said the Russians blocked access to the city.
The humanitarian group said a team with three vehicles and nine Red Cross staff members was headed to Mariupol on Saturday to help facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians. It said its team planned to accompany a convoy of civilians from Mariupol to another city.
“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation,” it said in a statement.
The Mariupol city council said Saturday that 10 empty buses were headed to Berdyansk, a city 84 kilometers (52.2 miles) west of Mariupol, to pick up people who manage to get there on their own. About 2,000 made it out of Mariupol on Friday, some on buses and some in their own vehicles, city officials said.
Evacuees boarded about 25 buses in Berdyansk and arrived around midnight to Zaporizhzhia, a city still under Ukrainian control that has served as the destination under previous cease-fires announced — and then broken — to get civilians out and aid into Mariupol.
Among them was Tamila Mazurenko, who said she fled Mariupol on Monday and made it to Berdyansk that night. Mazurenko said she waited for a bus until Friday, spending one night sleeping in a field.
“I have only one question: Why?” she said of her city’s ordeal. “We only lived as normal people. And our normal life was destroyed. And we lost everything. I don’t have any job, I can’t find my son.”
Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russian forces a month ago, has suffered some of the war’s worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theater that was sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and they are facing dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
The city’s capture would give Moscow an unbroken land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. But its resistance has also has taken on symbolic significance during Russia’s invasion, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think-tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table,” Fesenko said.
An adviser to Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview with Russian lawyer and activist Mark Feygin that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement to allow 45 buses to drive to Mariupol to evacuate residents “in coming days.”
About 500 refugees from eastern Ukraine, including 99 children and 12 people with disabilities, arrived in the Russian city of Kazan by train overnight. Asked if he saw a chance to return home, Mariupol resident Artur Kirillov answered, “That’s unlikely, there is no city anymore.”
Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Saturday blasted Russia for launching a “savage” war in Ukraine and said he was considering a trip to Kyiv. Francis, who was visiting Malta, said “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an “infantile and destructive aggression” under the guise of “anachronist claims of nationalistic interests.”
The pope didn’t mention Putin by name Saturday, but his subject was clear enough.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies left in streets and fields and scattered military gear covered the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank.
Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Brovary, 20 kilometers east of the capital, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said in a televised Friday night address. Shops were reopening and residents were returning but “still stand ready to defend” their city, he added.
“Russian occupants have now left practically all of the Brovary district,” Sapozhko said. “Tonight, (Ukrainian) armed forces will work to clear settlements of (remaining) occupants, military hardware, and possibly from mines.”
A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital was found dead Friday in the Huta Mezhyhirska village north of Kyiv, the country’s prosecutor general’s office announced. Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.
The prosecutor general’s office attributed his death to two gunshots allegedly fired by the Russian military, and it said an investigation was underway.
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles did not hit the critical infrastructure they targeted in Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
Ukraine’s state nuclear agency reported a series of blasts Saturday that injured four people in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine that has been under Russian control since early March along with the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Ukrainian officials also reported that the death toll from a Russian rocket strike Tuesday on a government building in Mykolaiv, a port city east of Odesa, had risen to 33, with a further 34 people wounded. The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.
As the war dragged on, the US Defense Department said Friday night it is providing an additional $300 million in arms to Ukrainian forces, including laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.
There was no immediate word Saturday on the latest round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, which took place Friday by video. During a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
On Friday, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast at the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border. If Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.” Later, in an interview with American TV channel Fox News, Zelensky refused to say whether Ukraine was behind the attack.
Flight of people out of Ukraine brings global refugee crisis to the fore
Fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since Second World War swells global population of forcibly displaced
UN aid agencies scrambling to find funds and resources to house, feed and treat traumatized Ukrainians
Updated 02 April 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: They have become a sign of our times: Long queues of people in distress at border checkpoints, carrying the few belongings they could grab before hurriedly abandoning their homes and livelihoods. Hunger gnaws away at their dignity while their eyes plead for mercy, yet they must do exactly what they are ordered by impassive border guards tasked with maintaining order.
Nearly seven years after a record number of arrivals of refugees and migrants led to a crisis in the European Union, the spectacle of a mass flight of people out of Ukraine has brought the global refugee crisis to the fore. It has also prompted accusations of double standards and racial discrimination in Europe’s embrace of civilians displaced by war.
Since February 24, more than 4.1 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, producing the sixth-largest refugee outflow of the past 60-plus years, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of UN data.
These Ukrainians, taken in by Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus, are part of a human tide made up of more than 10 million people, representing over a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war population, who are thought to have fled their homes.
UN aid agencies are scrambling to find funds and resources to house, feed and treat wounded and traumatized Ukrainian refugees, all the while hoping a peace deal can be secured quickly to allow them to return home safely.
But even the biggest refugee crises of modern times cannot obscure the mind-boggling scale of the problem on a global level. According to the UN, at least 84 million people, almost half of whom are children, are currently displaced worldwide.
If the war in Ukraine drags on without a clear conclusion, the civilians forced out of their homes by the fighting may end up as a mere statistic, an insignificant fraction of the total number of refugees the world over who are unable to return home, in many cases even decades later.
These victims of conflicts are denizens of refugee camps across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, South America and Southern Europe, unable to return home or move on to a new country. What were originally intended as temporary shelters became over time permanent settlements, absorbed by host communities.
Across the Middle East and Central Asia, there has been scant progress in returning or resettling the millions of people who have fled the spate of major conflicts over the past 20 years.
The US invasion of Iraq in 2003, which ousted dictator Saddam Hussein, sparked a deadly Sunni insurgency and a sectarian war in 2014 that contributed to the rise of Daesh. The resulting violence and insecurity forced millions of Iraqis — ethnic Arabs, Kurds and other minorities — from their homes.
More than 260,000 fled Iraq and 3 million more were internally displaced during this period. Many of those who remained inside the country settled in camps or informal settlements in urban areas of the Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR estimates more than 4.1 million Iraqis, around 15 percent of the country’s post-war population, still need some form of protection or humanitarian assistance, years after Daesh’s territorial defeat in late 2017.
The conflict spilled over into neighboring Syria, where an uprising against the regime of Bashar Assad had already sparked an exodus of civilians into Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, three countries where the bulk of them remain to this day.
Since 2011, more than half of Syria’s pre-war population of 22 million have faced forced displacement, many more than once. An estimated 6.7 million Syrians remain internally displaced.
A large number have sought shelter in Idlib, a volatile, rebel-held corner in the northwest that comes under routine regime and Russian bombardment.
Hajj Hassan, originally from Syria’s Homs region, was first displaced in 2012, then again in 2016. The 62-year-old has been in Idlib ever since. “We lost everything in 2012,” he told Arab News.
“Not a single building was left standing. I moved again and the bombardment followed. I now live in the world’s most miserable place. I am a refugee in my own country.”
Syrian children have borne the brunt of displacement, through exposure to violence, shock, trauma, hunger and harsh weather conditions. Many have been forced to grow up in exile, often separated from their families, where they have been subjected to violence, forced early marriage, recruitment by armed groups, exploitation and psychological distress.
Since the collapse of the internationally recognized government in Kabul in August last year, Afghanistan has been beset with humanitarian challenges, made worse by reductions in foreign aid, international trade and the nature of Taliban governance.
Afghans have been the victims of civil wars, insurgencies, natural disasters, poverty and food insecurity for the past 40 years, and today form one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with at least 2.5 million registered by the UN, most in neighboring Iran and Pakistan.
When the humanitarian crises in Yemen, Myanmar and North African countries are added to the mix, the refugee numbers seem too large for a war-weary world and an overstretched NGO community to handle.
Meanwhile, in the Middle East, aid agencies have been struggling to secure donor funding to support projects in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. “Compassion fatigue” is threatening the viability of health and education programs in all three countries, senior aid workers say.
“Now, with Ukraine, there is going to be even less focus on Yemen than before. It may well be time to do something else,” one Middle East-based aid worker told Arab news. “I can’t deal with the crushing blow that would be walking away when the money runs out, so I may as well exit first.”
One thing common to the Ukraine war and recent Middle East conflicts is the major role played by neighboring countries in the humanitarian effort.
Just like the countries bordering Syria, which took in millions of refugees over the past decade, Eastern European nations that have accepted that displaced Ukrainians will likely need outside help to deal with the increased population pressure, especially if the invasion turns into a long, grinding war.
Lebanon currently hosts about 850,000 of the Syrians turned into refugees by the civil war, Jordan another 600,000 and Turkey more than 3 million. But weighed down by their own socioeconomic problems and fiscal difficulties, these countries have shown an increasing reluctance to shoulder the burden while attempting to push some refugees back to Syria.
Many of those who returned to their homes in the war-torn country found themselves rapidly enlisted into the national army or shaken down by mafia-style groups for protection.
While the influx of Ukrainians has elicited an outpouring of generosity from European governments, the continent’s unified welcome is in marked contrast to the lukewarm reception that the Syrian refugees received, to say nothing of the outright hostility to migrants who tried to cross the Belarus-Poland border late last year.
Indeed, it seems hard to believe that just a matter of months ago, Poland began work on a $380 million wall along its border with Belarus to block thousands of non-European refugees seeking asylum in the EU.
“The situation of non-Ukrainian refugees at the borders, especially right now, has been horrible. It’s been appalling to watch,” Nadine Kheshen, a Lebanon-based human rights lawyer, told Arab News.
“On the one hand, it’s beautiful to see Ukrainians being welcomed with open arms. On the other, it’s heartbreaking to see how Syrian, Afghan, Kurdish, Iraqi and other refugees are being treated on the Polish border.”
Kheshen’s opinion is echoed by Nadim Houry, executive director of the Paris-based Arab Reform Initiative think tank. “There is no doubt some sort of double standard in the way refugees are being treated,” he told Arab News. “I would say, particularly vis-a-vis Afghan refugees in Europe, this must be condemned. People fleeing violence should be welcomed.”
Although the needs of refugees are the same no matter where they come from, it does seem that the kind of conflict they are fleeing could well determine how long they are displaced, or whether they can return at all.
“There is a major difference between Ukraine and Syria, for example,” said Houry. “In the case of Ukraine, people are fleeing an external aggressor. The moment the external aggressor stops, people will feel safe going back. However, in Syria, people were fleeing the Syrian regime mostly.
“The same happened between Israel and Lebanon in 2006. You had massive displacement, but once the Israelis stopped, the Lebanese went back to their towns.”
Although Eastern and Central European countries have been quick to welcome the millions of Ukrainians arriving on their soil, there are concerns that the new arrivals could ultimately find themselves consigned to a life as permanent refugees. Many might eventually outstay their welcome.
“We are now seeing high levels of support and welcoming by neighboring countries and high levels of solidarity,” Houry told Arab News. “However, some countries, such as Moldova and Poland, will require support so as not to be strained.
“People tend to forget the beginning of the conflict in Syria. Syrian refugees were generally welcomed. But then it changed as the conflict raged on.”
So far, Europe’s show of solidarity with people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been impressive. But given that the invasion is entering just its fifth week, it may be early days yet.
Muslims in Italy celebrate first post-pandemic Ramadan
Worshippers express gratitude for holy month of ‘rebirth and freedom’
Mosques reopen for prayers after authorities lift emergency COVID-19 measures
Updated 02 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Muslims in Italy celebrating their first post-pandemic holy month are enjoying what one described as a “Ramadan of rebirth and freedom.”
Mosques and Islamic centers around the country are organizing prayers and gatherings along with distribution of food and aid for the needy.
“It is a time of participation and sharing. Fasting leads me to have greater involvement with others and, above all, with those in difficulty,” Monia Ali, who works at the University of Brescia, near Milan, told Arab News.
Raisa Labaran, a youth worker in an Islamic center in Brescia, said: “This is a Ramadan of rebirth, of freedom. Even if the coronavirus is not completely gone and we have to be still careful with distancing, this year it is possible to experience the true meaning of this month which is solidarity and community.”
The Italian Ministry of Foreign affairs sent its “wishes for a Ramadan of serenity and peace to the entire Muslim community in Italy and the world.”
Many city councils and Roman Catholic bishops around the country also offered Ramadan greetings to local Muslim communities.
The Italian government lifted emergency measures on April 1, allowing Muslims to gather in mosques to pray. “But we will try to respect the safety measures because the virus is still circulating,” Labaran said.
Italy’s northern Lombardy region was one of the first to be hit by the wave of infections in Europe.
In Vicenza, an industrial city near Venice, representatives of the 30,000 Muslims living in the area met local authorities and outlined activities planned for Ramadan.
“We will always be wearing a mask,” Abderahim Rom, president of the Ettawba Cultural Center, told a local newspaper.
In southern Italy, where the economic slump after the pandemic has hit hard, Ramadan will be a time to help those in need.
Caritas, a Roman Catholic relief organization, donated food and aid to needy Muslims in Catania, the second-largest city in Sicily, which has been hit hard by unemployment following the closure of several industrial sites.
“We want to give a concrete sign of brotherhood to our Muslim friends at such an important time,” Don Piero Galvano, director of Caritas in Catania, told Arab News.
Distribution of food is organized at the city’s mosque, and will be handled by Catholic and Muslim volunteers every night during Ramadan.
Kheit Abdelhafid, the mosque’s imam, said that Caritas’ “gesture reflects the importance of our friendship and brotherhood, and is more than welcome in the name of peaceful coexistence and fruitful dialogue.”
Charities warn half of British Muslims will struggle to eat during Ramadan
About 50% of UK’s 3.37m Muslims live in poverty, opposed to 18% of general population
Expert tells Muslims to give zakat payments to needy people within their communities
Updated 02 April 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A charity has warned that as many as half of Muslims living in the UK will struggle to feed their families during Ramadan.
Islamic Relief said it and other groups had seen an uptick in food bank use since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been exacerbated by the subsequent increase in the cost of living.
The additional cost of living to the average family in the UK is expected to reach around £1,000 ($1,311) in 2022, according to research from the Resolution Foundation.
On Friday, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “While no government can control the global factors pushing up the cost of everyday essentials, we will absolutely act wherever we can to mitigate rising costs.”
It estimated, meanwhile, that around 1.6 million Muslims live in poverty in the world’s fifth-largest economy, compared to 18 percent of the general population.
“Families across the UK will be suffering as a result of record rates of inflation as well as increasing energy prices due to the war in Ukraine,” said Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK.
“We urgently call on the UK government to … take the bold actions necessary to avoid pushing families into destitution. This is especially important as Muslim families begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan.
“Many will be fasting from sunrise to sunset and there is a real risk that families will not have enough food or will go without to feed their children,” he added.
UK broadcaster Sky News interviewed mother-of-three Bushra Begum, from east London, who said her home, which shares a kitchen and bathroom with other families, was infested with rats and didn’t have working heating.
“They (the rats) come in during the night. Not just one, two or three. I have no choice but to stay here, rent is so high,” she said.
“Sometimes my children want to use the bathroom but they have to keep waiting because other people are using it.
“Even here, we give my husband’s entire salary to cover the rent for just this single room, and now they are increasing the bills for electricity. It has become so difficult.”
Fahim Dahya, logistics manager at Sufra NW10 food bank in London, told Sky News: “The bills are not going to hit until the end of this month, so we are bracing ourselves for a big explosion.
“After the pandemic hit, within a couple of months, we had a 400 percent increase (in users). It used to be a calming experience — people would come, get some food, have a chat. We’d talk to them and find out about their situation, try to offer help. Now, they’re just feeling anxiety and uncertainty,” he added.
One expert has asked British Muslims to give their zakat payments to the needy within their own communities this Ramadan.
Sohail Hanif, chief executive of the UK’s National Zakat Foundation, said: “One of the key things is that zakat should be spent within the area where you live.
“Within the UK there are a lot of families struggling. We’re really seeing it now.”