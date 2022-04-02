Thousands held for labor, residency, border violations across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested nearly 15,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From March 24 to 30, a total of 9,271 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 3,651 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,771 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 217 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 63 percent were Yemeni, 34 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 74 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Makkah’s historic Ramadan cannon remembered 8 years on
Historical narratives indicate that Ramadan cannon was an unplanned idea that took place in Cairo first
Updated 03 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Ahead of Ramadan, Makkah residents are reminiscing over the firing of the city’s iconic iftar cannon, a tradition that ended eight years ago.
For years, an important daily event took place during the holy month, when residents would break their fasts with dates and Zamzam water after hearing the distinctive sound of a cannon being fired at the beginning of the Maghrib prayer.
Ahmed Saleh Halabi, a researcher on the history of Makkah, said that historical sources show that the idea was unplanned, and first took place in Cairo, Egypt. There are several narratives surrounding the origins of the tradition, he added.
BACKGROUND
Some historians claim that at sunset on the first day of Ramadan in 865, Mamluk Sultan Khosh Qadam wanted to test a new cannon he had received. The first time it was fired coincided with the Maghrib prayer, leading locals to believe that the sound signaled the breaking of the fast. They welcomed the new practice, and the cannon was then fired each day, as well to mark the start of sahoor and imsak.
Some historians claim that at sunset on the first day of Ramadan in 865, Mamluk Sultan Khosh Qadam wanted to test a new cannon he had received. The first time it was fired coincided with the Maghrib prayer, leading locals to believe that the sound signaled the breaking of the fast. They welcomed the new practice, and the cannon was then fired each day, as well to mark the start of sahoor and imsak.
Halabi said: “One narrative says that the appearance of the cannon was by chance and it wasn’t at all intended to be used for that purpose. Some of the soldiers were cleaning one of the cannons, and a shell set off in the sky of Cairo. It happened to be at Maghrib time one Ramadan day.”
Other sources claim that the tradition began through Qadam’s daughter, who heard the accidental cannon shot. Halabi said: “People thought that the government has introduced a new tradition to announce the end of fasting and they began talking about it. Fatima, Qadam’s daughter, found out what happened and liked the idea. She then issued a decree ordering the use of cannon at Maghrib, imsak and during official holidays.
“People thought that it is a new way of announcing the end of fasting. The cannon was therefore named after the princess,” Halabi said.
Both narratives show that the Ramadan cannon appeared for the first time in Cairo, becoming a traditional sound signaling the end of fasting.
As for the Ramadan cannon in Makkah, Halabi said that it was part of a Ramadan tradition across the Islamic world. In Makkah, a famous mountain called Cannon mountain is situated north of the Grand Mosque. It extends to the Quaiqian mountain, known as one of the Al-Akhshabayn mountains in Makkah.
The city’s existing cannon was located on a small area — about 10 square meters — overlooking Jarwal neighborhood. It had been in the foothills of Makkah for 100 years and its sound was heard across the city at prayer time.
Halabi said that Makkah’s Ramadan cannon fired blank ammunition weighing almost two kilograms. From the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until the announcement of the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr, it used to fire about 150 rounds.
He added that 2022 is the eighth consecutive year that the sound of the Ramadan cannon in Makkah will be absent. He hopes that the ritual associated with the holy month will be reintroduced.
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque resumes iftar meals for fasting people
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: With the beginning of the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, thousands of fasting people lined up in opposite rows in front of the iftar tables in the Grand Mosque and its courtyards waiting for the call to Maghreb prayer.
Iftar meals have been extended inside the Grand Mosque in designated places bringing together a wonderful cultural mixture of fasting people from different nationalities.
Official bodies and a number of associations distributed the iftar meals with the participation of volunteers, which will be seen on a daily basis and with participants from Makkah distributing different types of dates and Zamzam water.
The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques had granted more than 2,000 permits to provide specific iftar meals that have been prepared and distributed under COVID-19 guidelines, and also prohibiting the use of plastic cups for hot drinks and their distribution in the corridors and at the entrances.
A number of pilgrims and worshipers praised the return of the iftar meals for those who have been fasting to the Grand Mosque after a two-year hiatus.
‘Tash Ma Tash’ still rules hearts even as new Saudi shows hit screens
Iconic comedy ran for 18 seasons from 1992 to 2011 featuring 109 actors
Highlighted many social issues facing Saudi society with nuanced satire
Updated 03 April 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Ramadan features many new shows highlighting the work of talented local and Arab actors, but none has proven to be more iconic and beloved in Saudi Arabia and internationally than “Tash Ma Tash.”
The hit comedy series was a staple in every Saudi household during Ramadan between 1992 and 2011. It has had an enduring influence on Saudi television productions and gained popularity worldwide with its insight into social issues facing society.
The show ran over 18 seasons and starred Saudi duo Nasser Al-Qasabi and Abdullah Al-Sadhan and a further 109 renowned actors and actresses from the Kingdom, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Lebanon. Several leading directors from the Arab world were involved in its production, including the late Saudi director Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim, who directed 13 seasons.
Thirteen seasons were broadcast on the first Saudi channel Al Saudiya, and the rest on MBC, starting usually around 7:30 p.m. when families would finish their iftar and eagerly wait for it to start.
Ahmed Al-Ash’ari, a 36-year-old Saudi mechanical engineer from Jeddah, said that the series represented the most intimate times with his family. “Once it was show time, as a kid I used to rush to turn on the TV.”
HIGHLIGHT
Several leading directors from the Arab world were involved in its production, including the late Saudi director Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim, who directed 13 seasons.
The character of Saeedan, the Bedouin teenager who falls in love with the charming Jasmine and tries hard to reach her is “one of my favorites,” Al-Ash’ari said.
“The series was pretty much like ‘Friends’ as it (highlighted) many social problems, including bold, positive, controversial, and negative ones, which were associated with generations of Saudi society,” he said. The “fun of watching the show” lay in the surprising storylines based on real issues and played by actors quite skillfully, which kept viewers “eager for more,” he said.
In an interview with Arab News, Nawwaf Al-Sadhan, the 32-year-old son of Abdullah Al-Sadhan, said that “Tash Ma Tash” was an iconic TV show that became “part of our daily routine during Ramadan as it highlighted problems related to Saudi society in a comic format, and I can assure you that it is stuck in the minds of Saudi society till today.”
Al-Sadhan said that his father’s fame did not change the way he perceived him. “He is so spontaneous in real life too, and I used to watch the series with my family, including my father, like any normal viewer. I can tell you that he has the same personality you see on TV.”
Famous Saudi actor Abdulelah Al-Sinani was an important part of the show because he acted in 12 seasons. He is credited with creating awareness about theater and acting in the Kingdom.
He told Arab News that “Tash Ma Tash” included many Saudi artists looking to build their profiles in the Arab world. The unprecedented success of the series, and because it ran for so long, certainly boosted the careers of many. No other series has been as successful, he said.
Al-Sinani said the government’s introduction of Vision 2030 has changed the face of art in the country, with a greater focus on education and training at colleges, and not a total reliance on innate talent.
After a glorious career of 18 years on television, Al-Qasabi has now launched a drama series “Al-Asouf,” dealing with the old Saudi state and the political, historical, and social background. This Ramadan will see it begin its third season.
Al-Sinani, who also stars in “Al-Asouf,” said the series has been a great success. He said “Al-Asouf” has shown that Saudi viewers have refined their taste and become more selective as consumers. The Kingdom’s television production was “on the verge (of a) renaissance” with its focus on all aspects of Saudi society. And “we are confident that we have created a special impact within the international and Arab drama (world),” Al-Sinani said.
Al-Sinani was discovered by Saudi actor and producer Muhammad Al-Ali, who is considered one of the founders of drama and theater in Saudi Arabia. The Mohammed Al-Ali theater, with a 600-seat capacity, has been built in Riyadh’s Boulevard to honor his career and showcase his plays.
Al-Ali, who helped Al-Sinani develop his television career, is known for the famous 1985 Saudi drama series “The Return of Aswid,” which also featured Al-Qasabi and Al-Sadhan.
Riyadh Season saw the joint effort of 1,255 companies that created 150,000 job opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 03 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: Launched Oct. 20, 2021, the second edition of Riyadh Season has come to a close after hosting 14 activity zones and welcoming 15 million visitors during its five-month festivities.
The season was launched under the motto “Imagine More,” with tourists visiting from 125 countries.
Riyadh Season became the go-to destination for all sorts of entertainment for families, friends, and international tourists in the Kingdom’s capital.
People were met with a vast array of entertainment options in the 14 zones: Al-Athriyah, Al-Murabaa, Al-Salam Tree, Boulevard Riyadh City, Combat Field, Khalouha, Riyadh Front, Riyadh Safari, Riyadh Oasis, Riyadh Pulse, Winter Wonderland, The Groves, Qariat Zaman, and Via Riyadh.
The season amused its visitors with a whopping 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab plays and six global plays.
FASTFACT
7,500
The season amused its visitors with a whopping 7,500 diversified entertainment events, including 70 Arab concerts, six global concerts, 10 global exhibitions, 350 theatrical shows, 18 Arab plays and six global plays.
Among its attractions were 200 fast food and fine dining restaurants, and 70 coffee shops.
The season’s activities also included two international wrestling matches, a freestyle wrestling tournament, 100 interactive and electronic gaming experiences, and many more.
Riyadh Season saw the joint effort of 1,255 companies that created 150,000 job opportunities for Saudi citizens.
The season succeeded in making the Saudi capital a prominent global and regional player in entertainment and tourist attraction.
Saudi Cultural Ministry hosts ‘A Jazzy Tale’ in Riyadh
Educational musical presents the development of jazz from its very early days
Updated 02 April 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: “A Jazzy Tale,” a presentation of the history of jazz through live performances and dance, was hosted by the Ministry of Culture in Riyadh Front’s Culture Square.
The ministry and the Quality of Life Program joined together with its three creators, Mohamad El-Hajj, Elie Fleyhan, and Zied Zouari, to bring this show to life.
“‘A Jazzy Tale’ is an educational musical that showcases the development of jazz from its very early days, the different sources of inspiration it got, its evolution through time, and how it was affected by other types of music till our current day,” Mohamad El-Hajj told Arab News.
“Jazz is about the different types of instruments, how the music can blend and, within harmony, create this beautiful fusion,” he explained.
The show consisted of songs from the different eras as jazz evolved over time through interacting with other genres of music.
HIGHLIGHT
The songs performed include George Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ from 1935, ‘Whatever Lola Wants’ from 1955, and ‘New York, New York,’ the 1977 song that Frank Sinatra made a popular hit.
“This is reflected with every single detail in the show from the band, the music choice, the singers, the dancers, their costumes, the choreography,” Fleyhan said.
Two live singers, accompanied by a jazz band and dancers, created breathtaking musical performances that paid tribute to the timeline and development of jazz.
The songs performed include George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from 1935, “Whatever Lola Wants” from 1955, and “New York, New York,” the 1977 song that Frank Sinatra made a popular hit.
“It showcases how jazz evolved over time using songs, screen content, choreography, and scenography,” El-Hajj said.
Zouari, the third co-creator of “A Jazzy Tale,” said that the whole musical came to life in just under a month.
“The most difficult part was that we had the musicians between London and Armenia. We were here based in Saudi, the dancers and the choreography were done in Dubai, so everything was done online,” Zouari said.
The creators explained that the show focuses on the evolution of jazz through its relation to human feelings and how human feelings are reflected in jazz songs.
“We wanted to showcase this type of evolution because, at the end of the day, the purpose of the whole thing is to educate people about jazz and increase the fan base here in the Kingdom,” El Hajj said.
The educational aspect of “A Jazzy Tale” did not end with the show. Following each show the ministry offered a program for those who interested in lights, sound, performing arts, direction and all aspects of show production.
“What’s more beautiful about this project, is that it’s entertaining but mostly educational. The educational part of it is so important because we’re giving opportunities for young students or art lovers or practitioners to come and meet some of our crew,” Fleyhan said.
“We usually have workshops for local students where they get to meet the dancers, the choreographers, the technicians, they can ask questions and they have workshops to learn how from their experience in the field.”