Saudi Arabia grants eight mining companies exploration licenses at Khnaiguiyah

Saudi Arabia grants eight mining companies exploration licenses at Khnaiguiyah
A conference is set for later this month to reveal more details about the licences (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced that eight companies have qualified for an exploration license at the Khnaiguiyah site in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Maaden, and Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., known as AMAK, are among the qualified bidders, the ministry said in a statement. 

The other companies are Alara Saudi Ventures, Moxico Resources, Norin Mining, Essel Mining & Industries, Vedante and Ivanhoe Electric.

Qualified companies will have a two-month period to complete the second phase which is submitting proposals and providing supporting documents.

The ministry is to hold a conference during April 2022 to give more information about the next phase of the licensing process.

Spanning over 350 square kilometers, the exploration area is one of the largest sites in the Kingdom. 

It includes huge mineral resources estimated at about 25 million tons of Zinc and copper.

Russia, Belarus set to lose EBRD’s funds for development projects

Russia, Belarus set to lose EBRD’s funds for development projects
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Russia, Belarus set to lose EBRD’s funds for development projects

Russia, Belarus set to lose EBRD’s funds for development projects
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, known as EBRD, is pressing ahead with its plans to exclude the Russian Federation and Belarus from receiving funding for the projects.

The EBRD board of governors has approved tough measures against the Russian Federation and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine.

The access of the Russian Federation and Belarus to the bank’s resources will be officially suspended with immediate effect, which means that there can be no new financing for projects or cooperation activities in either country.

Moreover, the bank takes advantage of all rights to suspend or cancel further financing payments on existing projects.

It also announced that it is in the process of closing its resident offices in both Moscow and Minsk.

“It is sad that we have come to this point after so many years of cooperation and activity in both countries,” EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

However, the Russian-led war on Ukraine has left us no choice but to show our condemnation with more than just words.”

The bank is now focusing on delivering a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) support package to Ukraine and other countries in the region directly affected by the refugee crisis.

In addition, the bank will provide fast-track financing to enable Ukrainian companies to obtain liquidity support, loan deferrals and trade finance, and companies will be helped to transition to continue their operations.

The bank also pledged to participate in the reconstruction program for Ukraine. 

Oil exports help Saudi Arabia’s current account touch $26bn in 4Q of 2021

Oil exports help Saudi Arabia’s current account touch $26bn in 4Q of 2021
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil exports help Saudi Arabia’s current account touch $26bn in 4Q of 2021

Oil exports help Saudi Arabia’s current account touch $26bn in 4Q of 2021
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: A rise in oil exports helped increase Saudi Arabia’s current account deposits touch $26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Saudi Central Bank report. 

The rise in the current account balance was attributed to a strengthening surplus in the goods balance, which reached $48.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $37.9 billion in the previous quarter. 

Oil exports surged by 16.5 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to stand at $64 billion while non-oil exports rose by 18 percent to $21.5 billion.

Additionally, the Kingdom’s net flow of foreign direct investment reached $1.92 billion in the fourth quarter, easing significantly from the second quarter's figure of $13.8 billion. Yet, it went up compared to the third quarter, which witnessed a net inflow of $1.75 billion. 

The massive second quarter figure of net FDI was primarily attributed to a $12.4 billion infrastructure deal between Aramco and a global investor consortium, in which the consortium acquired a 49 percent stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, according to Aramco press release issued 18 June 2021. 

Equity and investment fund shares reached $21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 61 percent when compared to the previous quarter. 

Russia suspends announcing March oil output amid technical difficulties

Russia suspends announcing March oil output amid technical difficulties
Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Russia suspends announcing March oil output amid technical difficulties

Russia suspends announcing March oil output amid technical difficulties
Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia’s Energy Ministry suspended announcement of  March oil output data due to technical difficulties, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as the country is struggling to keep up stable pumping rates in light of all the international sanctions.

Information on when the data — which was originally set to come out on April 2 — may be published are yet to be disclosed.

Output, exports, and deliveries to refineries of Russian oil saw steady declines toward the end of March.

Output in the second half of March slipped to below 11 million barrels per day, reflecting a 1.2 percent decrease when compared to the first half of the month.

This is mainly attributed to the restrictions imposed by Western nations and their allies in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

That said, local refineries have been urged to bring down processing volumes to curb overstocking.

Umm Al Qaiwan signs series of agreements to back blue economy strategy

Umm Al Qaiwan signs series of agreements to back blue economy strategy
Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Umm Al Qaiwan signs series of agreements to back blue economy strategy

Umm Al Qaiwan signs series of agreements to back blue economy strategy
Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: UAE city Umm Al Qaiwan, or UAQ, has signed a series of cooperation agreements in an attempt to achieve its sustainable blue economy strategy, according to WAM.

The ‘blue economy’ is a concept that encourages sustainable exploitation, innovation, and stewardship of the oceans and its resources.

UAQ’s sustainable blue economy strategy 2031 is anticipated to play a vital role in the Gulf country’s efforts to switch to a more diversified and flexible economic model in line with the requirements for sustainable development, according to the Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri — who is also chairman of the CSR UAE Fund's Board of Trustees and one of those signed up to new agreements with UAQ Ruler’s Court.

Others involved include Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, minister of state for Defense Affairs and chairman of the Emirates Nature Association; and Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, UAE and International Markets at HSBC Bank Middle East.

“We signed a number of agreements to achieve strategic objectives in the economic development sectors and attract investments through sustainable management of natural resources in accordance with the best international standards and practices,” said Sheikh Majid, head of the department of tourism and antiquities in Umm Al Qaiwain, WAM reported

UAQ is aiming to raise the blue economy’s share of the UAE’s gross domestic product to a minimum of 40 percent, Majid disclosed.

 

Turkey’s inflation jumps to 20-year high as energy prices surge

Turkey’s inflation jumps to 20-year high as energy prices surge
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey’s inflation jumps to 20-year high as energy prices surge

Turkey’s inflation jumps to 20-year high as energy prices surge
  • Consumer price inflation was driven by transportation, including petrol prices, and education prices
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual consumer inflation leapt to a 20-year high of 61.14 percent in March, data showed on Monday, fueled by rising energy and commodity prices as the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict compounds the impact of the lira’s plunge last year.


Inflation has surged since last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank (CBRT) launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.


Month-on-month consumer prices rose 5.46 percent, the Statistical Institute said, just below a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7 percent. The annual consumer price inflation forecast was 61.5 percent.


“CBRT policies are just not working in countering inflation,” said Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management. “Indeed, I think the overwhelming consensus is that the unorthodox policy settings of the CBRT are a major cause of inflation.


“The war in Ukraine is just making things that much worse,” Ash added, nothing the bank had not hit its annual inflation target of 5 percent since 2011.


The data had little impact on the lira, which weakened 0.15 percent to 14.715 against the dollar. The local currency tumbled 44 percent in 2021 and another 10 percent this year.

TRADE DEFICIT BALLOONS


The government has said inflation will fall to single digits next year under its new economic program — prioritising low interest rates to boost production and exports — aimed a achieving a current account surplus.


However, data on Monday showed the trade deficit widened 77 percent year-on-year in March to $8.24 billion, with a 156 percent increase in the value of energy imports, threatening to derail the current account goal.


Haluk Burumcekci, founder of Burumcekci Consulting, said inflation could peak at 70 percent-75 percent even if the lira does not weaken from its current level, only falling with the base effect in the last months of the year.


“It will not at all be easy for the CBRT to maintain its loose monetary policy stance,” he said.


Consumer price inflation was driven by transportation, including petrol prices, and education prices, which rose 13.29 percent and 6.55 percent respectively. Rising energy prices have drawn public protests in recent months.


Annually, transportation prices rose 99.12 percent and food and non-alcoholic drink prices were up 70.33 percent.


Economists marked up inflation expectations globally following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with energy prices hitting multi-year highs as the West sanctioned Moscow.

Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs.


The Reuters poll forecast year-end inflation of 52.2 percent, up from 38 percent in last month’s poll.


Producer prices climbed 9.19 percent in March, or 114.97 percent annually.

