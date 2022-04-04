You are here

  • Home
  • French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign

French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign

French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign
French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykfe8

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign

French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Renowned French jewelry brand Messika has launched its first-ever Ramadan campaign titled “Lailat Messika,” in collaboration with six well-known creatives from the Arabian peninsula.

Founder Valerie Messika has always felt a deep connection to the Middle East, having had fond experiences and developed strong ties with people living here. The Ramadan campaign is based on these forged relationships.




Founder Valerie Messika has always felt a deep connection to the Middle East. Supplied

The “Lailat Messika” campaign was lensed by award-winning Emirati director Abdulla Al-Kaabi and Tunisian photographer Moez Achour.

The campaign video stars Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, Emirati singer Almas, Bahrani journalist Nada Al-Shaibani, Saudi chef Sama Jaad, Qatari artist Alftoon Al-Janahi and Kuwaiti actress Eman Al-Hussaini, who all sit around a table enjoying each other’s company during sahoor (and decked out in Messika jewels, naturally).

The six women then invite Messika’s founder to join their gathering.




The campaign video stars Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani and other Arab women creatives. Supplied

“It was a real honor to be invited by these women to share in the warmth of sahoor,” said Messika in a statement. “It was a special moment that helped me feel and better understand the love I’ve received from the region for many years.”

“It was a very touching, intense experience. I had the pleasure of spending it with inspiring women who are paving the way for future generations, each of whom embodies the spirit of our Maison in their own way. Freedom, sharing, passion, not to mention the spirit of entrepreneurship — these are all values that I felt by their side,” said the designer.




The campaign video stars Bahrani journalist Nada Al-Shaibani and other Arab women creatives. Supplied

Each of the guests were wearing iconic pieces from Messika, including necklaces, rings, head pieces and hand chains.

Topics: messika ramadan campaign Ramadan jewelry

‘Morbius’ is a stylish but insipid vampire adventure 

‘Morbius’ is a stylish but insipid vampire adventure 
Updated 04 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Morbius’ is a stylish but insipid vampire adventure 

‘Morbius’ is a stylish but insipid vampire adventure 
Updated 04 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: There is one significant takeaway from “Morbius,” a new film inspired by a Marvel Comics character. One may be tempted to draw a parallel between his experiment with bats and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which many believe emerged from a lab after clinic errors. In a desperate attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disorder, Morbius, played brilliantly by Jared Leto — an Oscar winner who portrayed the Joker in the 2016 “Suicide Squad” — uses the DNA of vampire bats to create artificial blood which he injects into his diseased veins. But the reaction is unthinkable. He evolves into a monstrous and villainous creature, killing all those who step on his path. 

The film is playing in theaters. Supplied

The third film after “Venom” and its sequel, all based on characters from the “Spider-Man” universe, “Morbius,” directed by Daniel Espinosa and penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and others. But “Morbius” fails to hit the heights of the rest of the series. Espinosa’s work lacks all the pulse-pounding excitement that we have come to associate with Marvel. The film is bland and such a drag that it does get a tad difficult to sit through the 90-minute runtime, even if it has been stylishly presented. 

The opening scene shows Morbius getting off a helicopter on Costa Rican mountains to enter a bat-infested cave. He extracts their DNA in complete contravention of medical ethics and conducts his risky experiment on a cargo ship off the Long Island coast. Assisted by Martine Bancroft (Arjona), he injects the serum into himself, a picture of sunken cheeks with a cadaverous look. Although he morphs into a blood-thirsting vampire, the film offers little of the excitement that we have come to expect from the Marvel universe. But a bit of an emotional quotient is visible. Morbius is a good guy here, pushed into a terrifying pit. 

Morbius is played brilliantly by Jared Leto. Supplied

He has little control over his misadventures as he sucks and kills, but feels a deep sense of remorse that deepens when he has to meet his unwell childhood friend, Milo (Smith), from a Greek sanatorium, who though has no misgivings about ingesting the artificial blood behind his friend’s back and surrendering to his new devilish avatar.

A trashy time-killer, the movie has little of the magic and mayhem of the others in the genre. It disappoints as a vampire adventure, hanging as listlessly as bats do in dark caves. 

Topics: Morbius review

Music’s top stars dazzle at 2022 Grammys wearing looks by Arab designers

Music’s top stars dazzle at 2022 Grammys wearing looks by Arab designers
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Music’s top stars dazzle at 2022 Grammys wearing looks by Arab designers

Music’s top stars dazzle at 2022 Grammys wearing looks by Arab designers
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Some of the most iconic fashion looks ever have emerged at the Grammy Awards with Jennifer Lopez’s dramatic plunging green Versace gown in 2000 immediately springing to mind.

Each year, music’s biggest night is the awards season event with the boldest looks, and the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was no different. Celebrities pulled up to the MGM Grand Garden Arena wearing bold and memorable looks both on and off the red carpet.

Lady Gaga was a whirling catwalk show, changing outfits multiple times, and brought in the glamor wearing a strapless Elie Saab gown for her emotional performance of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett.

Lady Gaga wearing a strapless Elie Saab gown to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Getty

The satin mint-colored gown was adorned with a large bow and was custom-designed by the Beirut-born couturier.

Also championing Arab talent on a global stage was US actress Rachel Zegler, who honored the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim with a musical tribute, alongside Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ben Platt.

During the performance, which was part of the Grammys In Memoriam segment, the singers sang songs from popular musicals such as “West Side Story” (where Zegler made her screen debut).

Rachel Zegler opted for a plunging red Zuhair Murad gown to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. Getty

Zegler opted for a red, plunging Zuhair Murad creation for the performance, which was a glamorous change from the flowing grey Dior gown she wore on the red carpet.

On the red carpet, reality star and socialite Paris Hilton posed for pictures with her husband Carter Reum on her arm wearing an Atelier Zuhra creation in eye-popping silver with strategically placed sequins and a gauzy flowing cape.

Paris Hilton took to the Grammys red carpet wearing an embellished creation from Omani label Atelier Zuhra. Getty

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen changed out of the opulent pink gown she wore on the red carpet into a sparkling gold off-the-shoulder dress with voluminous pink feathered sleeves from Georges Hobeika.

The embellished gown from the Lebanese designer’s fall 2022 couture collection featured a keyhole cutout in the midriff and a high slit.

Topics: 2022 Grammy Awards Elie Saab Zuhair Murad Georges Hobeika

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks
Updated 04 April 2022
CHEF RAMI NASSER

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks
Updated 04 April 2022
CHEF RAMI NASSER

DUBAI: Food is a way to bring loved ones together. This dish was created to be enjoyed at an intimate gathering with family and friends. This braised lamb shank is my mother’s recipe which she used to make during Ramadan. The nostalgia and memories from this dish evoke a lot of emotions. The flavor of the lamb shank and orzo instantly transports me back to my childhood home in Beirut.

Portrait of Chef Rami Nasser. Supplied

Ingredients:

For the marinade

2.5kg lamb shanks

3 cloves of garlic roughly sliced

3 tbsp of plain yoghurt

1/4 tsp of paprika

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp seven spice

1/4 tsp kamouneh spices or any Middle Eastern Spice blend

1/4 tsp black pepper

Drizzle of vegetable oil

 

Method:

To prepare the marinade

1. In a bowl, add the yoghurt, roughly sliced garlic, marinade spices (turmeric, paprika, ground coriander, seven spice, kamouneh spices and black pepper) along with the vegetable oil.

2. Rub the marinade into the lamb shanks well, cover and allow to marinade for around 24 hours in the fridge.

 

To cook the lamb shanks

1. Remove the lamb shanks from the fridge at least 30 minutes before you want to start cooking. Scrape off any extra garlic pieces you might notice and heat up a non-stick pan to medium high.

2. Sear the lamb shanks in batches until browned for a few minutes at a time, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Transfer to a large casserole dish and turn the heat to the lowest setting.

3. In a new pan, sauté the sliced onions in a good drizzle of regular olive oil on medium heat until golden brown. Add the chopped carrots and red bell pepper and sauté for another five minutes. Transfer to the casserole dish.

4. Add the very finely chopped garlic and ginger, tomato concentrate along with the spices (turmeric, paprika, ground coriander, seven spice, kamouneh spices and black pepper) to the casserole dish and turn the lamb shanks gently.

5. After half an hour, add the salt, ground almonds and cashews as well as the chopped tomatoes with around a cup of boiling water.

6. Raise the heat to a boil, then return back to the lowest heat. Cover and simmer for another 2 hours, 30 minutes. Keep gently turning the lamb shanks every 15 minutes, scraping the bottom of the casserole dish with a wooden spoon.

 

Note: The marinade is key to packing in extra flavor. The yoghurt will make the meat more tender and the spices will do most of the work for you.

Topics: Ramadan recipes Ramadan

New trailer offers first look at Sofia Boutella in ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

New trailer offers first look at Sofia Boutella in ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

New trailer offers first look at Sofia Boutella in ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

New trailer offers first look at Sofia Boutella in ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The first trailer of upcoming World War II drama series “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” starring Sofia Boutella, is here.

The six-part show from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, which has officially wrapped up filming in the UK and Morocco, is based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name and tells the true events of the formation of the Special Air Service, the British special forces unit during that great conflict.

Directed by Tom Shankland, it is described as a dramatized account of “how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II.”

The cast also includes Egyptian star Amir El-Masry. The actor is a two-time BAFTA nominee who made his film debut in Egyptian cinema, following advice given to him by screen legend Omar Sharif.

Boutella and El-Masry star alongside “Sex Education” actor Connor Swindells, “Skins” star Jack O’Connell, Dominic West, who will appear in the newest season of “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen, and English actor Tom Glynn-Carney.

The six-parter will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022. Supplied

The 30-second clip, launched by the BBC this week, opens with a voiceover. “We are a band of oddities, gentlemen, and pirates,” while setting the scene in Cairo, in 1941.

In the trailer, we can see hints of fights, explosions and romance in addition to glimpses of several of the high-profile cast.

 It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

The Algiers-born actress takes on the role of Eve, who is one of the series’ leads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

The “Atomic Blonde” actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. Boutella has had at least one movie hit on the big screen since 2016, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Though she just wrapped up the filming for “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” it’s back to work soon for Boutella, who is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi epics “Alpha Gang” and “Rebel Moon” which are all in the pre-production phase.

Today, the US-based actress, who pressed pause on her dancing career to pursue acting, has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Prisoners of the Ghostland” and “The Mummy,” in which she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

 

Topics: Sofia Boutella

The Wanted star Tom Parker bonded with Muslim woman over shared terminal illness

The Wanted star Tom Parker bonded with Muslim woman over shared terminal illness
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

The Wanted star Tom Parker bonded with Muslim woman over shared terminal illness

The Wanted star Tom Parker bonded with Muslim woman over shared terminal illness
  • Singer praised Amani Liaquat as “incredible young lady” a month before his own death
  • “They clicked straight away” because their journeys “were almost identical,” her father said
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tom Parker of hit UK band The Wanted supported a 23-year-old Muslim woman suffering from a brain tumor just months before his own death.

Prior to dying on March 30 aged 33 from a brain tumor, Parker had become friends with Amani Liaquat, bonding over their shared struggles with the illness, the Mail Online reported.  

Liaquat, a first-class law graduate who met Parker during the filming of a TV documentary, died on Feb. 21.

Her father Khuram said: “Their journey, the stories of seizures and so on were almost identical so they clicked straight away. To have him keep in touch, to have almost this lifeline from Tom, gave Amani some hope and excitement.

“She was a trapped soul, completely isolated because she couldn’t go out during the pandemic when she was sick. Tom was one of the few people battling the same disease she met in person. Their exchanges turned into almost a little conversation piece.”

When Liaquat died, Parker said on Instagram: “My thoughts and love are with her family. She was an incredible young lady. Bright, smart, funny and I had the greatest pleasure to meet her.”

He sent gifts to her family shortly before his own death. Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020. 

Topics: UK Tom Parker The Wanted Amani Liaquat

Related

Saudi medical team conducts new immunotherapy for Saudi girl with brain tumor and genetic disorder
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical team conducts new immunotherapy for Saudi girl with brain tumor and genetic disorder
Surgeons remove 130-pound tumor from American man
Offbeat
Surgeons remove 130-pound tumor from American man

Latest updates

French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign
French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign
Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%
Indonesian government sets crypto tax at 0.1%
Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake
Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2% stake
GCC ambassador at Yemeni talks says aim is to establish security, safety, and stability
GCC ambassador at Yemeni talks says aim is to establish security, safety, and stability
Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs
Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.