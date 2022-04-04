French jewelry label Messika debuts Ramadan campaign

DUBAI: Renowned French jewelry brand Messika has launched its first-ever Ramadan campaign titled “Lailat Messika,” in collaboration with six well-known creatives from the Arabian peninsula.

Founder Valerie Messika has always felt a deep connection to the Middle East, having had fond experiences and developed strong ties with people living here. The Ramadan campaign is based on these forged relationships.







Founder Valerie Messika has always felt a deep connection to the Middle East. Supplied



The “Lailat Messika” campaign was lensed by award-winning Emirati director Abdulla Al-Kaabi and Tunisian photographer Moez Achour.

The campaign video stars Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, Emirati singer Almas, Bahrani journalist Nada Al-Shaibani, Saudi chef Sama Jaad, Qatari artist Alftoon Al-Janahi and Kuwaiti actress Eman Al-Hussaini, who all sit around a table enjoying each other’s company during sahoor (and decked out in Messika jewels, naturally).

The six women then invite Messika’s founder to join their gathering.







The campaign video stars Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani and other Arab women creatives. Supplied



“It was a real honor to be invited by these women to share in the warmth of sahoor,” said Messika in a statement. “It was a special moment that helped me feel and better understand the love I’ve received from the region for many years.”

“It was a very touching, intense experience. I had the pleasure of spending it with inspiring women who are paving the way for future generations, each of whom embodies the spirit of our Maison in their own way. Freedom, sharing, passion, not to mention the spirit of entrepreneurship — these are all values that I felt by their side,” said the designer.







The campaign video stars Bahrani journalist Nada Al-Shaibani and other Arab women creatives. Supplied



Each of the guests were wearing iconic pieces from Messika, including necklaces, rings, head pieces and hand chains.