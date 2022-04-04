You are here

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia's Muslims fast
This combination of photographs shows plates with traditional food for Muslims to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

  • Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling
  • Crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor
AFP

DHAKA: Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day’s Ramadan fast.
The Islamic holy month began over the weekend and during that time believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.
The fast is conceived as a spiritual struggle against the seduction of earthly pleasures — but for the nightly “iftar” meal, festive meals traditionally bring families together and there is intense social activity.
The centuries-old Chawkbazar market in Bangladesh is a traditional center for evening meet-ups during Ramadan, with hundreds of makeshift food stalls selling traditional grilled meats and delicacies.




People purchase food for iftar meal from the Chawkbazar makeshift market during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 3, 2022. (Reuters)


Huge crowds returned to the neighborhood on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in large public gatherings.
“I am so happy to see people here,” said Ramzan Ali, who has sold barbequed quail at the market for around four decades. “The last two years were painful.”
Traditional dishes of pakoras and lentil soup were on offer alongside more esoteric fare, like kebabs made from the meat of bull genitalia and the ever-popular fried goat brain served to accompany roast meats and vegetables.
“It felt so good to come here again,” said businessman Mohammad Ashrafuddin.
“Without Chawkabazar’s iftar items, I feel like my Ramadan isn’t complete.”
Pakistan’s Muslims are also basking in the opportunity to again break fast in company and out from under a Covid crowd, with the government lifting restrictions on public gatherings weeks earlier.




Volunteers distribute food plates to Muslims to break their fast at a free food distribution point on the first day of Ramadan in Lahore on April 3, 2022. (AFP)


Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor.
In India, crowds flock to stalls which line a street in the shadow of New Delhi’s resplendent Jama Masjid, one of the country’s largest houses of worship, snacking on wrinkled dates and seasonal sweet buns baked with infusions of coconut or cherries.




A shopkeeper selling a sweet dish waits for customers at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi. (AFP)


More subdued evening gatherings are underway in Afghanistan, where people are still reckoning with an acute humanitarian crisis in the wake of last year’s US withdrawal and the Taliban’s return to power.
The most popular fast-breaking local dish is Kabuli pulao — rice sprinkled with saffron and mixed with dry fruits, especially black raisins.
Special spicy pickles and jalebis — a calorific sphere of deep-fried batter soaked in sugary syrup — are also relished by families during their evening meals after breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast.




A vendor selling jalebis waits for customers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kandahar. (AFP)


But many have been forced to keep their purchases to a bare minimum this year on account of the country’s food shortage.
“For the first time I’m seeing that food prices have risen so much in Ramadan,” Kabul resident Shahbuddin told AFP on the weekend.
“People were expecting that in an Islamic country prices would drop during Ramadan, but that has not happened.”
Islam is the second-largest religion in South Asia after Hinduism, and the region is home to around a third of the faith’s adherents.
Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Qur'an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during that month.
The global observance draws to a close with the Eid Al-Fitr festival, a celebration marked with prayers and feasts.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 iftar south asia Muslims

International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia

The Al-Matal complex houses Belgravian Brasserie, Hellenika, and Nozomi. (Supplied)
The Al-Matal complex houses Belgravian Brasserie, Hellenika, and Nozomi. (Supplied)
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia

The Al-Matal complex houses Belgravian Brasserie, Hellenika, and Nozomi. (Supplied)
  • Founders of the restaurants aim to transport diners to France, Japan, and Greece with decor, authentic flavors
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

ALKHOBAR: They say all good things come in threes, and Alkhobar has triple the options to offer foodies an elegant gastronomic experience while soaking in the corniche sunset this Ramadan.

After nearly three years since the beginning of the lockdown, these clusters of restaurants by the sea opened on Saudi Arabia’s first Founding Day, aiming to transport diners to three contained destinations in Al-Matal complex: France on the ground floor, Japan on the second and Greece on the third.

Following the successful launch of these three remarkable restaurants in February, charismatic Chef Marios George and the Cavadore Group are offering tantalizing options with their refined hospitality for the holy month of Ramadan. In partnership with Abdul Aziz Al-Moajil, his brother Saad and their father Mohammed Saad, vice chairman of the Al-Moajil Group, they have created another reason for the world to visit Alkhobar.

I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located.

Haifa Al-Sudairi, Fashion designer

Be transported to the streets of Paris this Ramadan, with an elegant French-style iftar at Belgravian Brasserie from Maghrib to 1 a.m. daily. The menus include everything from French toast to roast chicken. For those not observing the fast, Belgravian Brasserie offers French afternoon tea from 2-5 p.m. on weekdays in a secluded area designed with discretion in mind. They also offer curated Ramadan gift hampers for pre-order such as an elegant basket with an array of freshly baked cakes, handcrafted chocolates, chocolate-dipped dates, pastel-colored pillowy macarons and sparkling tea, deemed the best “high-end non-alcoholic product” on the market today.

Haifa Al-Sudairi,
Fashion designer

Break bread at Hellenika from sunset until 8 p.m. The iftar menu is served family-style on the table, with platters to pass around, showcasing a mouth-watering selection of Greek and Middle Eastern dishes, including traditional dips, refreshing crisp salads and hot grills. Between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., Hellenika hosts a convivial sahoor, featuring an à la carte menu of popular Greek dishes and traditional live music that will capture the spirit of the season. The restaurant is inspired by the Greek islands and Aegean Sea.

The Cavadore Group’s acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nozomi offers an enchanting Ramadan retreat, decorated with lanterns, candles and floral arrangements that honor this holy month. Open only for sahoor, the restaurant offers foodies the chance to sample tantalizing offerings from 9:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Nozomi was chosen because of this generation’s love for the structured Japanese style of food.

All restaurants are considered to be on the higher end of the price point. They also have rooms for private events, which have been very popular with employees and dependents of Aramco and for birthday parties.

“I went to Saudi in 2011, and I saw just how passionate everyone was and thought, let’s put a restaurant here,” Chef George told Arab News. “I’m a huge believer in, ‘Build it and they will come.’ I believe Alkhobar is a very important city. You’ve got some huge industries there. You’ve got some fabulous big families.”

George said he was impressed by the “sophisticated palate” in Alkhobar because it is adjacent to Bahrain with the many fine eateries there and only a car ride away from Riyadh. Until these restaurants opened up, foodies have had to travel to other locations to get their fix. Now, it’s in their backyard.

“In Saudi, we can do grand things. In London, we have to do things in smaller places; 600 square meters in London is considered a big restaurant, right? Here, we built three restaurants at 1,200 square meters each. That sets a pattern for the region. It’s not just about money. If it makes a statement, we bring something that adds to the culture, which is the wealth of the region,” George said.

Way before work began on the design of the restaurants, the company strategically set up the infrastructure by creating a company first to import certain products, such as the olive oil that comes from one olive oil plantation in Greece, which was listed as the No. 1 olive oil in the world for the past five years. This enabled them to hold a powerful position to ensure continuity of the experience and quality control so that customers could enjoy consistent excellence on the plate each time they visited.  

Next, they are establishing an academy based in Alkhobar to train Saudis, especially women, who want to work in the restaurant business. They will offer support and resources to enable eager Saudis in the area to acquire the necessary skills.

“We’re going to open in Riyadh soon. But my father mentioned that if I wanted to start a company, I would have to start in the Eastern Province because we live here. We love the city, and we love the people. So, we have to add to our city before adding to other cities in Saudi Arabia,” Abdul Aziz told Arab News.

“As a managing director and CEO, it would not have happened without the support from my father and my brother, Saad. They believe in my goal — it’s a family kind of community,” he said.

In keeping with the Alkhobar roots, all of the elegant clothing worn by the women at the reception were designed by local fashion designer Haifa Al-Sudairi.

“When I started to design, I asked the owners to send their renderings, colorings — everything from A-Z. I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located. I’m so honored to have designed the reception clothing for these wonderful restaurants and so proud that we have such offerings in our dear city of Alkhobar,” Al-Sudairi said.

In keeping with the theme of family and community building, the organizers are hosting a monthly high tea in which they will invite one woman of note in the region to be interviewed. Al-Sudairi will be the first woman in this series of talks when they launch after Eid.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi restaurants Saudi Arabia

Ramadan Recipes: Vegetable Samosa

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Vegetable Samosa

Photo/Supplied
  • While Arabs fill their samosas with minced meat or cheese, in other countries like India and Pakistan, other fillings include potatoes, peas, and a range of vegetables
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Samosas comes in all kinds of shapes and fillings, and is one of the most popular Ramadan dishes taking center stage at the iftar dining table, not only on the Indian subcontinent by also in the Arab and Islamic world.
The crunchy savory is made various ways using different types of dough, including the kneaded type or with pastry sheets. The fillings can include meat, cheese, or vegetables.
While Arabs fill their samosas with minced meat or cheese, in other countries like India and Pakistan, other fillings include potatoes, peas, and a range of vegetables.
Many say the origin of the samosa can be traced back to India. Some historians claim it originated in Persia, then migrated around the globe with travelers, with the name changing from “Sanbosag” to “Samosa.”
This particular Indian-style deep-fried samosa recipe with soft and savory potato filling melts in the mouth, for greater satisfaction during iftar.
To begin, boil three large potatoes and let them cool down. Then into the pan to roast on medium heat, add: One-and-half tablespoons of curry powder, half a tablespoon of turmeric, one teaspoon of cumin seeds, one teaspoon of fennel seeds, one teaspoon of mustard seeds, one teaspoon of ajwain seeds, one teaspoon of chili flakes, one teaspoon of ground coriander seeds, and a few curry leaves.
Mash the potatoes in a bowl, then add the spices and mix. Prepare a flour-and-water paste on a side plate for closing the samosas if using pastry sheets.
Fold a pastry sheet into a cone and fill it with the potato mix, then fold it into a triangle and close it with flour paste.
Pour frying oil into a pan and heat it before adding the samosas.
Fry until they turn a lovely golden-brown color.
Place the crunchy samosas with the soft fillings on a plate to serve at the iftar table. Then all one has to do is wait for the Maghrib call to prayer to savor them.

Topics: Ramadan recipes

Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022

Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022
Updated 04 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022

Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022
  • The campaign’s virtual opening event was held on April 1 ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21
  • The theme of IDY this year is “Health, Well-being and World Peace”
Updated 04 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will take part in the eighth International Day of Yoga 100-day countdown campaign along with 100 other countries, Saudi Yoga Committee President Nouf Al-Marwaai has said.

To commemorate the campaign — also known as Yoga Mahotsav — of the International Day of Yoga 2022 (IDY), Al-Marwaai announced the launch of an 81-day yoga awareness program in the Kingdom.

The campaign’s virtual opening event was held on April 1 ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21.

IDY was formally recognized for its health benefits under UN resolution 69/131. The international event aims to promote the practice of yoga and its associated health benefits.

The theme of IDY this year is “Health, Well-being and World Peace.”

It is organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under India’s Ministry of AYUSH, an institution established for research, development and education in ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy.

MDNIY Director Dr. Ishwar Basavaraddi said that this year’s campaign will cover 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organizations in the lead-up to IDY.

“The campaign’s program will include yoga demonstrations, workshops and seminars in India and across the globe,” he said.

The Kingdom’s virtual event on April 1 featured yoga lessons, a class with registered trainer Faisal Al-Awaji, a vinyasa session with Samah Diab, and pranayama and meditation classes with Bhola Shanker of the Himalayan meditation tradition.

“We are honored to be part of Yoga Mahotsav 2022. As we prepare to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, it is a very important to highlight yoga’s message for health, well-being and world peace. With today’s challenges around the world, yoga promotion is needed the most,” said Al-Marwaai in an opening speech at the virtual event.

She added that the Kingdom is making significant strides toward incorporating and integrating the practice of yoga in Saudi society.

Basavaraddi said that practicing yoga is “related to the human interest,” and that it can “liberate the world from tension” in a “message of love, peace, unity and good intentions.

“Embracing yoga is a clear and beautiful example that embodies the life quality enhancement in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Saudi certified yoga instructor and architect Shahad Khalid.

She told Arab News: “By supporting sport communities and healthy lifestyles, yoga is a way for individuals to increase their awareness and connect with their bodies, with countless health benefits.”

Shahad said that the Kingdom’s participation in IDY is empowering for the Saudi yoga community, which can spread awareness and showcase the benefits of practicing yoga.

On IDY last year, the Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding with India to  promote yoga education.

Signed between the Saudi Ministry of Sport and India’s Ministry of AYUSH, the deal aimed to activate and organize yoga in the Kingdom, paving the way for the Saudi yoga community to take part in the IDY 2022 campaign.

Topics: Yoga Saudi Arabia Saudi Yoga Committee President Nouf Al-Marwaai

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks
Updated 04 April 2022
CHEF RAMI NASSER

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks

Ramadan Recipes: Four Seasons’ chef Rami Nasser’s tantalizing lamb shanks
Updated 04 April 2022
CHEF RAMI NASSER

DUBAI: Food is a way to bring loved ones together. This dish was created to be enjoyed at an intimate gathering with family and friends. This braised lamb shank is my mother’s recipe which she used to make during Ramadan. The nostalgia and memories from this dish evoke a lot of emotions. The flavor of the lamb shank and orzo instantly transports me back to my childhood home in Beirut.

Portrait of Chef Rami Nasser. Supplied

Ingredients:

For the marinade

2.5kg lamb shanks

3 cloves of garlic roughly sliced

3 tbsp of plain yoghurt

1/4 tsp of paprika

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp seven spice

1/4 tsp kamouneh spices or any Middle Eastern Spice blend

1/4 tsp black pepper

Drizzle of vegetable oil

 

Method:

To prepare the marinade

1. In a bowl, add the yoghurt, roughly sliced garlic, marinade spices (turmeric, paprika, ground coriander, seven spice, kamouneh spices and black pepper) along with the vegetable oil.

2. Rub the marinade into the lamb shanks well, cover and allow to marinade for around 24 hours in the fridge.

 

To cook the lamb shanks

1. Remove the lamb shanks from the fridge at least 30 minutes before you want to start cooking. Scrape off any extra garlic pieces you might notice and heat up a non-stick pan to medium high.

2. Sear the lamb shanks in batches until browned for a few minutes at a time, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Transfer to a large casserole dish and turn the heat to the lowest setting.

3. In a new pan, sauté the sliced onions in a good drizzle of regular olive oil on medium heat until golden brown. Add the chopped carrots and red bell pepper and sauté for another five minutes. Transfer to the casserole dish.

4. Add the very finely chopped garlic and ginger, tomato concentrate along with the spices (turmeric, paprika, ground coriander, seven spice, kamouneh spices and black pepper) to the casserole dish and turn the lamb shanks gently.

5. After half an hour, add the salt, ground almonds and cashews as well as the chopped tomatoes with around a cup of boiling water.

6. Raise the heat to a boil, then return back to the lowest heat. Cover and simmer for another 2 hours, 30 minutes. Keep gently turning the lamb shanks every 15 minutes, scraping the bottom of the casserole dish with a wooden spoon.

 

Note: The marinade is key to packing in extra flavor. The yoghurt will make the meat more tender and the spices will do most of the work for you.

Topics: Ramadan recipes Ramadan

Ramadan Recipes: Freekah and Chicken Soup

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Freekah and Chicken Soup

Photo/Supplied
  • Freekah in Arabic means “rubbing” and the grain has Arabic origins
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Freekah is a rich-tasting grain that is roasted over a fire to give it its signature smoky flavor. It is often called the new super grain, with much more protein and fiber than other carbohydrates such as quinoa and rice.

Freekah in Arabic means “rubbing” and the grain has Arabic origins. It is said to date from when an eastern Mediterranean city was set on fire. In a desperate attempt to salvage their burnt crops the citizens rubbed the charred grains and discovered Freekah.

Freekah can be eaten in all sorts of ways. You can add it to salads, soups and stews. If you have more of a sweet tooth, it makes for a great-tasting and healthy bowl of cereal and even looks and tastes good with yogurt parfaits —very Instagram-worthy.

However, what suits the spirit of Ramadan better is a Freekah and Chicken Soup to warm the souls of people fasting. First prepare the rich chicken broth with a whole chicken cut in quarters (do not debone the chicken), a whole onion, a leek, three carrots and two stalks of celery. For the spices in the broth add one cinnamon stick, allspice, a bay leaf, and six pods of cardamom. Pour in three liters of water and simmer on low heat for 45 minutes.

While the broth is simmering be sure to remove any impurities that collect on the surface with a spoon. When the chicken is tender strain the broth and set it aside. Fish out the chicken as well and shred it for later.

Dice an onion and sauté it in a separate pan. Once the onion is softened add a cup of freekeh. Stir for two minutes, then add the cooked chicken and the sieved chicken broth and simmer for twenty minutes. Before serving garnish it with chopped parsley, and it will bring happiness to everyone’s faces around the table.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan recipes

