Humanitarian crisis casts shadow over first Ramadan in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

Updated 11 sec ago
 MODASER ISLAMI

  • Afghans are struggling with rising prices, food shortages this holy month
  • Interim govt says vulnerable families will receive assistance  
KABUL: Rising prices, food shortages and a looming famine across Afghanistan have cast a shadow this year over the holy month of Ramadan, the first since the Taliban seized control of the country last year.

This year’s Ramadan marks the first peaceful holy month for many young Afghans who were born after the US-led occupation in 2001. But it also coincides with a humanitarian situation that has “deteriorated alarmingly” since the Taliban takeover in August, with the economy facing near collapse. UN agencies estimate that more than 24.4 million Afghans, over half of the population, require humanitarian assistance to survive.

“With increasing poverty, lack of income and roaring prices, even more people won’t have the ability to provide food for their families every day this Ramadan,” Osman Hamim, a development worker and economic expert, told Arab News.

The Taliban interim government, which has yet to be recognized by the international community and has no access to the country’s foreign reserves, has said it will assist needy Afghans during Ramadan.  

“The era of oppression, corruption and usurpation has ended. For economic development, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has plans inside the country and is in talks with neighboring and other countries,” Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, told Arab News.

“In Ramadan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is distributing assistance to vulnerable families. The assistance is provided from internal sources and from abroad.”

Many Afghans hope the promise of aid will be fulfilled. They also hope for peace in a month in which violence has typically escalated in the country over the past two decades.

One of the worst attacks in Kabul took place during Ramadan in June 2017, when an explosion killed more than 150 people and wounded more than 300 others.

This year too, on the first day of Ramadan, a blast hit the money exchange hub in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Even so, Mirwais Azizi, 28, said he was thankful that security in Kabul had markedly improved.

“There are still small incidents taking place in Kabul and some other cities but thanks to God we are not witnessing everyday bomb explosions and insurgent attacks like in the past,” Azizi told Arab News.

In the months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Kandahar-based aid worker Ahmad Shah Nekzad said he has been able to access remote areas and witness communities across the country enjoying a relative sense of security.

But feeding the people remained a major challenge this Ramadan, Nekzad added.

“More and more people ask for help every day. We are not able to reach all,” he told Arab News. “In the absence of war, we must also provide food for the needy. This year, Ramadan is going to be very difficult for millions of Afghan families.”

Hamim said that economic stability was “the only way out of the current crisis” since financial challenges risked forcing people toward criminal activities.

“Economic difficulties may push people to join military groups,” he added.

UN Security Council urges Houthis to abide by terms of truce

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2. (UN)
The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2. (UN)
Updated 5 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia last month.

The Iranian-backed Houthis struck critical civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom on March 20 and 25.

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2, and immediately cease all cross-border attacks. 

They further recalled the Houthis’ obligations under international law, including those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

During a session on Monday, the members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability. 

The members urged the building of confidence through measures such as, but not limited to, the re-opening of Taiz road and the regular flow of fuel deliveries, goods, and flights, in accordance with the agreed truce.

The Security Council called on all parties to seize the opportunity provided by the truce and work with the UN Special Envoy to make progress towards a comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement.

It also expressed full support for the UN Special Envoy’s political consultation efforts, reiterated the urgency of an inclusive Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned process, under UN auspices, and underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation in them by women in line with the Outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022). 

It welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative for Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue which launched last week in Riyadh, in support of the UN’s own efforts and expressed deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and underlined the urgent need to fund the humanitarian response. 

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints

US customs, border agency to create position to address Arab, Muslim complaints
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

  • Grievances of communities in state of Michigan include racial profiling, Islamophobia
  • New position ‘a positive step towards building trust,’ expert tells Arab News
ATLANTA: US Customs and Border Protection has announced the establishment of a Detroit-based community relations position within the Department of Homeland Security that will be tasked with building trust and working with Arab and Muslim communities in the state of Michigan.

Those communities have long complained of violations of their civil rights and liberties via racial profiling, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism by federal agencies, especially at points of entry into the US by CBP agents.

Michigan’s Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the US Senate, had convened a meeting between leaders of the Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to address their concerns.

The senator released a statement to Arab News saying the new position is in response to that meeting.

An aide of his told Arab News: “This is a new position, so we don’t have all the specifics besides the fact that the person will report to the DHS / CBP about the communities’ concerns, and that the position is in response to concerns the secretary heard during the meeting Sen. Peters hosted in Dearborn.”

Peters said in the statement: “Community leaders have long raised serious concerns about experiences with the travel screening process, and this new role will be a vital link between these communities and CBP officials to help address these concerns and other important civil rights issues.”

He added: “This is a key step to ensure that the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies are effectively serving all of our communities.”

Abdullah Hammoud, mayor of the city of Dearborn who participated in discussions with Peters and the DHS leadership, released a statement to Arab News in which he said: “It’s no secret that over the last two decades, DHS programs and tactics have effectively criminalized Arab and Muslim identity.

“I was encouraged to hear Secretary Mayorkas acknowledge the failure of these approaches, and the importance of engaging our community with interest rather than suspicion.

“This position is a positive first step to establishing a medium for accountability so that members of the community no longer feel there is an asterisk next to their place in this nation.”

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, the nation’s oldest Arab-American civil rights organization, commended the efforts of the community in Michigan.

Chris Habiby, ADC’s legislative and policy coordinator, told Arab News: “I’m glad to see that Secretary Mayorkas actually listened to community members when he visited Dearborn.

“Having been present at the meeting, it was clear that Customs and Border Protection has an overwhelming issue with how they treat Arab Americans.

“This new community relations position is a positive step towards building trust between our community and the government.”

The US House Judiciary Committee held a groundbreaking hearing last month about racism and discrimination against Muslim, Arab and South Asian Americans.

Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the US. The census estimates the number of Arab Americans in the state at around 300,000, and about 3.7 million nationwide.

NGOs voice ‘grave concern’ over vulnerable people still trapped in Afghanistan

NGOs voice ‘grave concern’ over vulnerable people still trapped in Afghanistan
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

  • Joint letter by top bodies warns UK extracting at-risk individuals, their families too slowly
  • Limit on who can be evacuated leaves many with choice of staying in hiding, finding different route out
LONDON: The British government has been told to act as “a matter of urgency” to offer vulnerable Afghans at risk of persecution safe and legal ways to reach the UK.

In a joint letter penned on Monday, 23 non-governmental organizations, including the British Red Cross and Refugee Council, expressed “grave concern” at London’s failure to open safe and legal routes for vulnerable people still in Afghanistan, more than half a year since Kabul fell.

The Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme was announced on Aug. 18 with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging that it would resettle up to 20,000 of the most vulnerable people at risk in the country, with around 5,000 arrivals expected in the first year.

Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces as interpreters or in other functions are in danger of reprisals by the Taliban for their cooperation.

Around 14,000 of those people and their families were evacuated in August, and approximately 2,000 more have been brought out since then.

The ACRS opened in January, but, in their joint letter, the NGOs warned that in reality the scheme offered “little or no capacity for those most at risk in Afghanistan to come to the UK in a safe and secure manner.”

The failure was due, in part, to government-imposed limits on who could be directly relocated from Afghanistan in the first year.

Only those who “supported the UK and international community effort in Afghanistan, including those British Council and GardaWorld contractors and Chevening alumni who are most at risk” are allowed.

But this, the NGOs — also including Oxfam UK and Refugee Action — said, left thousands of vulnerable Afghans with the “invidious choice” of remaining in Afghanistan at risk of persecution, fleeing into a neighboring country such as Pakistan in the hope of being able to access the UN High Commissioner for Refugees referral pathway, or embarking on even more dangerous journeys further afield.

They also voiced concern that those who had managed to make it out of Afghanistan were struggling to reunite with their families.

The joint letter added: “Many of our organizations have been involved in delivering practical and emotional support to people evacuated to the UK, many of whom are suffering from trauma and high levels of anxiety about family and friends left behind in Afghanistan.

“Many of these people are anxious to hear further details of when the scheme would open, how it would operate, and whether friends and family would be eligible to come to the UK under the ACRS.”

Muslims in Italy offer Zakat for Ukraine conflict

Muslims in Italy offer Zakat for Ukraine conflict
Updated 04 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Initiative is “concrete token of solidarity with those suffering,” Moroccan representative tells Arab News
  • Archbishop of Bologna expresses “best wishes for Holy Ramadan to all our Muslim brothers”
ROME: Muslims in the Italian province of Pordenone have decided to donate Zakat — alms — this Ramadan to people most affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Mustafa Nadif, a representative of the Moroccan community in the province, which has taken in refugees from Ukraine in recent weeks, told Arab News that the initiative aims to provide a “concrete token of solidarity with those who are suffering.”

He added: “Our solidarity and closeness goes out to all those suffering from wars or forgotten conflicts, especially during this holy period for Muslims worldwide.”  

Yassine Lafram, president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy, said after meeting the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bologna Cardinal Matteo Zuppi: “The prayers of the Islamic community will be not only for Ukraine, but for all the forgotten wars of the world. We will pray for the people killed, wounded, for oppressed peoples deprived of their liberty.”

Zuppi, who is considered one of the most influential Catholic figures in terms of interreligious dialogue with Muslim communities in Italy, expressed his “best wishes for Holy Ramadan to all our Muslim brothers.”

He added: “May your fasting really be a sign of our participation in the suffering of our sisters and brothers who are overwhelmed by war, in Ukraine as well as in many parts of the world, in the so-called ‘forgotten wars’.”

Meet the US family going all out for Ramadan

While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they have gone all out. (AN Photo/Screenshots)
While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they have gone all out. (AN Photo/Screenshots)
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

  • Syrian father Faisal Al-Sawaf and his Egyptian wife Hana Al-Sawaf go all out to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for their five American children
LOS ANGELES: Like billions of their fellow Muslims around the world, families in the US are revelling in an observation of Ramadan without strict COVID-19 restrictions. 

During the holy month, Syrian father Faisal Al-Sawaf and his Egyptian wife Hana Al-Sawaf go all out to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for their five American children. 

While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they are hosting bonding activities, marking traditions, and have set up a large, classically styled tent in their garden.

“We had to arrange with a couple of friends and family back in Saudi Arabia, we bought it from a city called Hafr Al-Batin,” Faisal explained to Arab News. 

“It’s a family gathering, we always like to have friends, people, family, neighbors, the tent, it actually solved a big problem for us as it's hard to host everybody in one place in the house,” he added.

The tent is the dazzling centerpiece of a house already decorated with lanterns, stickers and signs and where the Al-Sawafs have been crafting ornate wooden boxes filled with desserts to give to their loved ones.

“We customized certain boxes that we got engraved with an Arabic message,” Hana told Arab News. “And within, it has a lot of traditional Arabic sweets, desserts, chocolates, dates, so we spent a lot of time preparng the boxes. Each box has something different, something new.”

She continued: “We just composed it together, and we plan on when we go see the families, and when we’re going to go give them.”

 

 

 

It may not be the typical way to observe the Holy Month, but for families so far from their cultural community, it's a way to stay connected. And with everyone gathered under the same canvas, that sense of connection can be shared.

 

One of the Al-Sawaf daughters, Dana, explained to Arab News what the holy month means to her.


“Ramadan means a lot of things but most importantly means family because it’s a time where we all get closer together and it surrounds us with the people you love and it also gives us the time to connect spiritually and physically.”

 

 

