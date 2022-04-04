You are here

Uproar over Israeli FM's 'provocative' visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem
Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid visits Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem. (@yairlapid)
Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem
Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid visits Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem. (@yairlapid)
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem

Uproar over Israeli FM’s ‘provocative’ visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem
  • Both sides resisting a new cycle of extreme violence despite rippling tensions across the West Bank and East Jerusalem
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have strongly condemned the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid’s provocative visit to Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem.

Violent clashes erupted after Lapid visited the area on Sunday evening, leading to the injury of 19 youths and the arrest of 11 Palestinians by Israeli police.

Violent clashes occurred at the same place during last year’s Ramadan season, which coincided with evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, with the combined tensions leading to 11 days of conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Following his visit to East Jerusalem, Lapid tweeted in Hebrew: “I participated today in assessing the situation in Jerusalem with the Commissioner, Yaakov Shabtai, and then I patrolled the Nablus Gate. This is a tense period, but we have a police force that can be trusted.”

Lapid added: “We give the security forces full backing; they work professionally. Impossible; we are committed to them and will give them all the necessary resources.

“When we are all with our families on Seder night, about 8,000 police officers will be outside guarding the lives of Israeli citizens; I am proud of our police officers, of the Border Police, of the IDF, of everyone who guards us in these tense days — take care of yourselves.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned Lapid’s storming of Bab Damascus Gate, describing his words as an embodiment of the apartheid regime.

The ministry also derided promises made by Lapid to domestic extremists to deploy more forces and police in Jerusalem under the pretext of protecting them during the Jewish holidays.

It said that Lapid’s promises are an incitement against the Palestinians and described Lapid’s actions as an “embodiment of the worst forms of the Israeli apartheid regime that the occupation imposes on the Palestinian citizen by force within the framework of its expansionist colonial system.”

This system restricts and confiscates the freedom of the Palestinian person, as if there are only Jewish holidays that need protection, in complete disregard for the existence of Muslim and Christian holidays, the ministy added.

It said that the Israeli apartheid regime is embodied by Lapid’s actions in Jerusalem, adding that he completely ignores the fact that it is occupied land, and storms it as an occupier to make sure that his security measures have been completed to suppress the Palestinian citizens.

The dozens of police and security forces that Lapid is trying to protect are only conclusive proof that he is an occupier and is afraid to walk on occupied land, the ministry said.

Lapid’s visit also inspired a reaction from Israeli far-right politician MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who tweeted: “Do you remember Lapid, who shouted that I was igniting the Middle East? I set up a bureau in Shimon the Tzaddik (Sheikh Jarrah); there is peace there; I went up to the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and passed in peace. 

“He ‘toured’ the Damascus Gate riots all night. The matter is simple: He who shows the determination and courage of the rioters respects him. Those who show weakness — get into it.”

Ben-Gvir added: “I spoke at the (parliament) Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and said that whoever attacked the police at Damascus Gate should have been shot.”

Meanwhile, with the start of Ramadan, Israeli police turned East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque into military barracks.

They tightened its procedures and restrictions on Palestinian worshipers, coinciding with the approaching Jewish holidays.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben-Menahem told Arab News: “I do not think that the clashes between Palestinian youths in Bab Al-Amud Square and the Israeli police are linked to Lapid’s visit to the area, which turned a year ago into an arena of daily clashes between the youth of Jerusalem and the police, where the youths provoke their personnel.”

Ben-Menahem continued: “It was assumed that the Minister of Internal Security and Police Omer Bar-Lev would take that tour yesterday, not Lapid, who went there looking for headlines in the Israeli press.”

Prof. Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University, told Arab News that things will not get out of control, despite the bubbling tensions.

He stressed that the presence of the occupation creates causes for anxiety. Still, it will not be an extraordinary and usual tension this time.

Prof. Nusseibeh added that increased security will help to secure the prosperity of the economic situation for the merchants of the old city, who have been waiting for Ramadan to improve their trade.

“There is a consensus among the Old City of Jerusalem merchants on the necessity of maintaining calm and discipline during Ramadan.”

Hamas spokesperson in Jerusalem Mohammed Hamada said in a statement that:

“The raid by the Israeli occupation Foreign Minister Yair Lapid into the Bab Al-Amud (Damascus Gate) area, which was followed by Israeli occupation forces opening fire toward the Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem, is strongly evident that the Israeli occupation is insisting on implementing its malicious schemes targeting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Hamada said the visit was “a grave escalation and a provocation to the feelings of Palestinians and Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan."

He added: “We hold the Israeli occupation leaders fully responsible for the repercussions of this move. We, alongside the Palestinian people, are committed to protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque with all means possible.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Minister of the Islamic Awqaf and Religious Affairs Hatem Al-Bakri said that Israel desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque through 20 invasions throughout March. He said that Israeli authorities allowed the entry of more than 4,200 Jews, including officers, soldiers and students of biblical institutes, who intended to perform Talmudic prayers in the mosque while a Jewish cleric performed.

The staff of the temple servants, in their priestly attire, performed Talmudic rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock, while some of them chanted the “Israeli national anthem” in the mosque, as part of their attempts to confirm that the mosque is under Israeli sovereignty.

Ben-Gvir was among the participants in the raids on March 31, which the Palestinians described as a provocation.

Despite the waves of small acts of violence and tension rippling across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, both sides are resisting a new cycle of mass violence.

Topics: Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid Damascus Gate East Jerusalem

Libyan artisans restore old Qur'ans for Ramadan

Libyan artisans restore old Qur'ans for Ramadan
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Libyan artisans restore old Qur'ans for Ramadan

Libyan artisans restore old Qur'ans for Ramadan
  • Purchase of new Qur'ans traditionally increases before Ramadan, but this has recently changed in Libya: Drebi
  • For many, tradition has been interrupted by an increase in the cost of Qur'ans
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: With the arrival of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in war-scarred Libya, a group of volunteers work around the clock to restore old or damaged copies of the Qur'an.
Khaled Al-Drebi, one of Libya’s best-known restorers of Islam’s holy book, is among the artisans who arrive at a Tripoli workshop daily to meet the needs of the influx of customers during Ramadan.

Libyan restorer of the Holy Qur’an Khaled Al-Drebi (R), assembles pages together to be glued into a volume during a workshop on the restoration of copies of Islam’s holy book, in Tripoli on March 22, 2022. (AFP)


For Muslims, Ramadan is a month of spirituality, where a daily dawn-to-dusk fast is accompanied with prayer and acts of charity — often translating into a surge in sales of Qur'ans.
“The purchase of new Qur'ans traditionally increases before the month of Ramadan, but this has recently changed in Libya,” Drebi told AFP.
For many, tradition has been interrupted by an increase in the cost of Qur'ans, especially “since the state stopped printing” them in Libya, he added.
The North African nation has endured more than a decade of conflict, leaving many of its institutions in disarray and dealing a major blow to the oil-rich country’s economy.
“The cost of buying (Qur'ans) has increased, and so the turnout for restoring old Qur'ans has gained unprecedented popularity,” Drebi said.
Compared to the cost of a new Qur'an — at more than $20 depending on the binding — Drebi’s workshop charges just a few dollars to restore one.
But cost is not the only factor — for many, the older copies also have a sentimental value.
“There is a spiritual connection for some customers,” Drebi said, adding that many choose to preserve Qur'ans passed on from relatives. “Some say this Qur'an has the smell of my grandfather or parents.”

A woman places glue with a brush on the hardcover binding for a volume of the Holy Qur'an, Islam’s holy book, during a workshop on the restoration of its copies in Tripoli on March 22, 2022. (AFP)


At the back of the room, Abdel Razzaq Al-Aroussi works on sorting through thousands of Qur'ans based on their level of deterioration.
“The restoration of Qur'ans with limited damage takes no more than an hour, but for those that are very damaged, they could require two or more hours,” Aroussi said.
They “must be undone, restored and then bound,” he said — a meticulous process that requires a great deal of “time and concentration.”
Mabrouk Al-Amin, a supervisor at the workshop, said the restoration process “requires a good number of artisans.”
“Working with the book of God is very enjoyable and we don’t get bored... there is an indescribable joy in this work,” he said.
Restorers say they have repaired a staggering half a million Qur'ans since the workshop opened in 2008, and more than 1,500 trainees have graduated from 150 restoration workshops.
In recent years, more and more women have been joining the ranks of the volunteer restorers.
“A large number of women were trained on restoring the holy Qur'an and today they have their own workshops,” Drebi said.

A woman binds with glue a hardcover for a volume of the Holy Qur'an, Islam’s holy book, during a workshop on the restoration of its copies in Tripoli on March 22, 2022. (AFP)


One female restorer, Khadija Mahmoud, has even held training sessions for blind women.
“We would not have been able to think of doing this... were it not for this capable woman,” Drebi added.
For Mahmoud, who trains women at a workshop in Zawiya, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Tripoli, restoring Qur'ans in a women’s workshop allows them to work comfortably and at a faster pace.
She added that the restoration work has given many women a meaningful way to fill their “spare time.”
“A large segment of trainees and restorers are retirees,” she said. “For them, there is nothing better than spending their spare time in the service of the Qur'an.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Qur'ans Libya

Japan welcomes Yemen two-month truce

A displaced Yemeni girl sits next to an armoured military vehicle at a camp in the Khokha district of the western province of Hodeida, on January 21, 2019. (AFP)
A displaced Yemeni girl sits next to an armoured military vehicle at a camp in the Khokha district of the western province of Hodeida, on January 21, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan welcomes Yemen two-month truce

A displaced Yemeni girl sits next to an armoured military vehicle at a camp in the Khokha district of the western province of Hodeida, on January 21, 2019. (AFP)
  • Japanese government said it appreciated the mediation efforts made by Hans Grundberg
  • Japan has been providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japan government welcomed the entry into force of the agreement for a two-month truce in Yemen on April 2, which was mediated by the United Nations. 

Further the Japanese government appreciated the mediation efforts made by Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, towards the peace and stability of Yemen, including this agreement and the recent political consultations,

“There is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict, but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people. From this perspective, the government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties concerned, achieving the import of fuel and the renewal of commercial flights, and lead to progress in dialogue towards achieving a political solution to the situation in Yemen,” the ministry said.

Japan has been providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen “and remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen,” according to the ministry. 

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to see it.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Japan

GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis

GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis

GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis
  • Al-Minaikher said the talks aim to include all Yemeni parties and the door remains open for any party to join
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Decisions made at ongoing Yemen peace talks sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh are for Yemenis to make and will be supported, the council’s ambassador for the crisis-stricken country said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarhan Al-Minaikher said the bloc “will support all decisions that Yemenis agree on” and that the talks are giving Yemenis a platform for dialogue.

He said that although participants were still discussing obstacles and had not reached the solution-forming stage, they agreed on strengthening state institutions.

The GCC envoy added that the peace talks are not a substitute for UN negotiations and do not aim to pressurize. Instead, they aim to establish dialogue between Yemenis.

Al-Minaikher said the talks aim to include all Yemeni parties and the door remains open for any party to join.

“We stand by the Yemenis in resolving the current crisis and we aim to establish security, safety, and stability in the country,” Al-Minaikher said.

Topics: Yemen Peace talks Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians

Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
  • Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed “the need to avoid escalation immediately”
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has strongly condemned Israel’s escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories in recent days, its targeting of civilians, and incursions by settlers — under police protection — into the courtyards of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed “the need to avoid escalation immediately, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and Christian and Jewish holidays, while not slipping into cycles of violence that prevent achieving the desired stability.”

He also stressed “the importance of adhering to the rules of international law to provide protection for Palestinian civilians and to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sanctities and the identity of East Jerusalem.”

Topics: Egypt Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa Jerusalem

Egypt keen to host African Medicines Agency headquarters

Egypt keen to host African Medicines Agency headquarters
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt keen to host African Medicines Agency headquarters

Egypt keen to host African Medicines Agency headquarters
  • Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s belief in the importance of the AMA as a regulatory framework for Africa’s pharmaceutical industries
  • Madbouly called on the AU delegation to make a field visit to the new administrative capital
Updated 04 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s government is ready to provide all means of support and facilities necessary to host the new headquarters of the African Medicines Agency, said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

During a meeting with an African Union delegation, he indicated the importance that Egypt attaches to hosting the AMA headquarters, which was approved during the country’s presidency of the AU.

Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s belief in the importance of the AMA as a regulatory framework for Africa’s pharmaceutical industries, and for the advancement of public health on the continent.

He said Egypt has designated a diplomatic quarter in its new administrative capital to be the headquarters of diplomatic missions and the residence of their workers, and it could host the AMA headquarters.

He added that the government has already begun a gradual move to the new administrative capital in preparation for its complete relocation.

Madbouly called on the AU delegation to make a field visit to the new administrative capital to see the work carried out and to visit the diplomatic quarter there.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly African Medicines Agency

