Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
There has been talk in Asian football about a super league — although that is a label the AFC is keen to avoid at this stage — for many years. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
John Duerden

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League

Elite club football task force to study possibility of an Asian Super League
  • The introduction of such a competition, which is a divisive issue within the Asian Football Confederation, is at least two years away
Updated 23 sec ago
John Duerden

Rumors of the possibility of an Asian Super League continue to ripple through football circles across the continent, although any suggestion of concrete developments is premature at this stage.

Some reports have suggested that a proposed version of such an elite competition could get off the ground in time for the 2024-25 season but this might be overly optimistic given the controversial nature of any change.

The idea has proven to be divisive but, according to sources at the Asian Football Confederation, there is at least agreement that it should be studied as its never has been before.

There has been talk in Asian football about a super league — although that is a label the AFC is keen to avoid at this stage — for many years. It came to nothing but this time could be different. After a meeting of the confederation’s executive committee in Qatar last week its president, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, announced that members had agreed to look at ways in which club competition in Asia could be improved.

“I am pleased to announce that we will set up the Elite Club Competition Task Force, which will be responsible for establishing the ways in which we can transform our elite club football into a more attractive stage to improve technical performance, drive commercial value and excite investors to elevate our club competitions to the next level,” he said.

Currently, there are two major regional competitions for clubs in Asia: The AFC Champions League, which is the flagship tournament and open to leading member associations, and the AFC Cup, which is reserved for developing nations.

“The AFC’s commitment to raising the standards of the Asian game … to usher new heights of success, to build a better and brighter future, is stronger than ever and it is a future that holds great promise for the AFC and its members,” said Sheikh Salman.

The task force will include representatives from the eastern zone, including Football Australia, the Chinese Football Association, the Japan Football Association and the Korea Football Association. Representatives from Southwest Asia include the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association, the UAE Football Association and the Uzbekistan Football Association.

In addition to the establishment of the task force, there was agreement that officials from the member countries would study the feasibility of introducing a new, elite club competition. There is some debate within the AFC and among its member associations about whether this is something that club football in Asia needs but there seems at least to be general agreement that it is better to discuss the issue after it has been properly investigated and there is something specific to consider and debate.

Supporters of the idea point to the necessity of improving standards at the top end of the continental game. This argument suggests that similar to the way that UEFA introduced the Conference League as a third-tier European club competition, Asia could develop a new elite league for its biggest and best clubs.

A tighter and leaner top-level competition would, the theory goes, be more attractive to broadcasters, sponsors, the media and fans and, crucially, provide added revenue to clubs in the form of participation fees as well as prize money.

There are concerns among some that the current AFC Champions League, which was expanded from 32 to 40 teams last year, has failed to capture the imagination of fans in the biggest football markets. In addition there have been complaints that the prize money is insufficient, which recently prompted Chinese club Changchun Yatai to withdraw from the competition because they were struggling to afford to participate in the play-offs and group stages.

With details of what an elite club competition might look like still sketchy and, at the very least, more than two years away, it remains to be seen what it might mean for the Saudi clubs that already have a good relationship with the existing AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal have won two of the past three competitions, and all five groups in the western half of the 2022 competition will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

One of the biggest questions about a new competition would be how many teams would be included; there has been talk of 20 or 24 at most. The bigger footballing nations have four teams in the Champions League and there would be a reluctance among them to see top-tier allocations shrink. Another major stumbling block is how any new elite tournament would connect to other continental and domestic competitions.

There has long been criticism that the AFC Champions League is exclusionary. The 2022 competition features teams from only 21 member associations, fewer than half of the AFC’s 47 members.

Any development that proposes making the top tier of Asian club football the preserve of an even smaller number of countries is likely to meet significant opposition — but perhaps it will at least motivate the footballing powers on the continent to enter into their first real debate about the pros and cons of some kind of “super league.”

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle's Premier League fate: Eddie Howe

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe

Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
  • After 4 away games, Magpies return to St. James’ Park for 3 consecutive matches against Wolves, Leicester, Crystal Palace
Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Premier League fate will be decided by results in their next three matches.

The Magpies take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace in succession at St. James’ Park, straight off the back of four away games on the bounce.

And while Newcastle have eight games left and are nine points clear of the bottom three, Howe thinks the next three fixtures will go a long way to deciding whether they stay a top-flight side or drop to the Championship.

The head coach said: “This is a massive period coming up for us. We were very aware that this period we are coming out of was very difficult. So many games away from home, coming to places like Tottenham Hotspur, are very difficult matches.

“We are pleased to return home, where our form has been very good. But we know we have a massive spell. Games we need to maximize, we need the crowd united, we need to make the atmosphere as intense as we can for our opponents.

“This is going to be a massive spell, which will go a long way to deciding our fate,” he added.

Newcastle’s 5-1 loss at Spurs ended an unlikely sequence of long-distance, consecutive away days, with 1-0 defeats to both Everton and Chelsea following a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

In that time, the gap to the bottom three has only been closed by one point, from 10 to nine.

While Howe remains clear in his assessment that Newcastle remain deep in a battle to remain in the division, he has also urged fans, players, and everyone connected with the club to remain calm.

He said: “I think it’s important for me, the team, and everyone connected with the club, because these results can happen against the quality of opposition we have today.

“That doesn’t mean my expectations for this team are not high — and I made that clear to the team. I don’t think there is any point going hard, or very negative, we have to be positive.

“We have to focus on what’s to come — and what’s to come is a key week for us. We’re in a position that we maybe didn’t expect to be in, but if there is a positive to come from this, it’s just a little jolt and reminder that we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We can’t think we’re better than we are, in this current moment we have to battle for every point, it won’t be given for us,” Howe added.

With safety within touching distance — a points tally of 35 points has kept every team in the division in all but one of the last 10 years — has a touch of complacency crept in?

Howe said: “You don’t know what the players are feeling, you can’t control how they think. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We need to be very calm but use the pain of this in our next games ahead.

“We need to deliver the performances that have made the difference for us, the solid, aggressive running that we’ve become accustomed to.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
  • 7 of world’s leading automotive manufacturers currently registered to race new Gen3 car from Season 9 of Formula E
  • Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to public on April 28 in Monaco ahead of 2022 Monaco E-Prix
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile to race the new Gen3 car which will debut in the next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the Monaco E-Prix on April 30.

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seeing them battle against each other.

“As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology, as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater, and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story.”

The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are DS Automobiles of France, the UK’s Jaguar, Mahindra Racing of India, Maserati of Italy, NIO 333 of the UK and China, Japanese firm Nissan, and Porsche of Germany.

The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.

When released, the Gen3 is set to be the world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city center racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it.

“The Gen3 race car will set the standard for sustainability, performance, and efficiency and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the Championship,” he added.

Topics: Formula E Motorsport

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 
  • Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe struck twice and created two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-1 at home on Sunday to edge closer to the Ligue 1 title.

After three defeats in four games before the international break and a traumatic Champions League exit, PSG began the end-of-season run-in with a crushing win at the Parc des Princes.

They lead Marseille by 12 points and need just 13 more from their final eight games to be assured of a record-equalling 10th French title.

"We've got to keep winning and show that we want to get this 10th title," Neymar told Prime Video.

"Losing is very difficult, that's what happened in Madrid. We have to keep moving forward. It really hurt us to lose (in Europe), we wanted to go all the way in the competition."

Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes as the Brazilian struck for just the sixth time in another injury-plagued campaign.

Mbappe then doubled the advantage with a neat finish inside the near post, but Terem Moffi gave Lorient hope early in the second half after punishing a defensive mix-up.

The Nigerian beat an uncertain Marquinhos to a loose pass from Achraf Hakimi, poking beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Lorient threatening to get back into the game, Mbappe restored PSG's two-goal cushion by drilling home from 20 metres to take his league goals tally to 17, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappe teed up Messi to crash in a fourth via the underside of the crossbar on 73 minutes, moments after Sergio Ramos came on for a first appearance since January 23.

Neymar and Messi were both whistled by supporters in PSG's last home game. This time it was Ramos who was jeered following a nightmare first season in Paris blighted by a calf problem.

Mbappe nearly capped a sensational performance with a hat-trick, his shot grazing the post after a scorching burst into the box.

He instead turned provider in the final minute, exchanging passes with Neymar to send the Brazilian racing through to complete a 14th win in 15 home games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Marseille reclaimed second place with a 4-2 win at Saint-Etienne in a game that was rescheduled from Saturday following heavy snowfall.

Dimitri Payet and Bamba Dieng scored penalties either side of a comical own goal from Saint-Etienne defender Timothee Kolodziejczak before Amine Harit added a fourth for Marseille.

"We saw total domination from Marseille. It's an important victory but we need to fight until the end," said Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"We can't ease off and we'll need to perform well when it's more difficult."

Denis Bouanga had given Saint-Etienne the lead at a sold-out Stade Geoffroy-Guichard after a mistake by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Lucas Gourna grabbed a late consolation for the hosts, who remain in the relegation play-off spot but are still just one point from safety.

Marseille are three points clear of Rennes while Strasbourg climbed above Nice into fourth courtesy of a 1-0 victory at home to Lens.

Ludovic Ajorque scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Strasbourg extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Ajorque notched his 11th goal of the season after a cross struck the arm of Poland international Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Strasbourg won another penalty when Ajorque was fouled by Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca, but Kevin Gameiro's spot-kick was saved.

They moved ahead of Nice on goal difference after Christophe Galtier's side were held 1-1 at home against Rennes on Saturday.

Strasbourg are two points behind Rennes.

Brazilian winger Tete struck two minutes into his Lyon debut to give his new side a 3-2 home win over Angers.

The 22-year-old joined Lyon this week for the rest of the season from Shakhtar Donetsk following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

FIFA has allowed Ukraine-based players to temporarily suspend their contracts and move to other clubs.

Moussa Dembele twice gave Lyon the lead but Angers replied through goals from Mathias Pereira Lage and Sofiane Boufal, with Tete curling in the winner 10 minutes from time.

 

Topics: football sport Kylian Mbappé

Pedri gem sees off Sevilla and sends Barca to second

Pedri gem sees off Sevilla and sends Barca to second
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Pedri gem sees off Sevilla and sends Barca to second

Pedri gem sees off Sevilla and sends Barca to second
  • Victory continues Barcelona’s recent surge as they backed up their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

AFP BARCELONA: A wonder-goal from Pedri proved the difference for Barcelona on Sunday as a 1-0 win over Sevilla sent Xavi Hernandez’s side up to second in La Liga for the first time this season.
Barca missed a string of chances against a dogged Sevilla at Camp Nou before the 19-year-old Pedri settled the contest with a moment of magic, dancing his way into space on the edge of the area before firing into the corner.
Victory continues Barcelona’s recent surge as they backed up their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid before the international break with a convincing win against the team who have been Madrid’s chief title challengers all season.
Madrid edged past Celta Vigo on Saturday to calm suggestions their Clasico nightmare could even prompt a late collapse and let Barca back into the race.
A 12-point advantage means that is surely impossible now but Barcelona are in the driving seat to finish second, which would be a remarkable achievement for a team that only a few months ago had serious concerns about missing out on the top four. When Xavi took over in November, they lay ninth.
The last time the Catalans were second in La Liga after a complete round of fixtures was May 10 last year, three matches before the end of last season.
“We’re second but nothing is done,” Xavi said. “While it’s mathematically possible to fight for La Liga, we will keep fighting.”
Ousmane Dembele delivered another excellent to display to enhance the growing the sense that the Frenchman might yet stay in the summer, even if the club remain pessimistic.
Pedri, though, was the star of the show, a stunning performance in midfield rounded off with a masterful goal that will only further the reputation of one of the world’s most exciting young talents.
“I encourage him to shoot,” said Xavi. “He always thinks to pass, he’s a passer, it’s something that happened to me as well. But today he scored a great goal.
“When I say he’s an elite player, it’s because there is hardly anyone that understands our style as well as him.”Sevilla, meanwhile, continue to fizzle, have drawn seven out of their previous nine games before this defeat made it two wins from 10.
Add the surprise exit in the Europa League at the hands of West Ham and Julen Lopetegui’s side are in danger of enduring a miserable end to what looked a promising season.
Barcelona were the more assertive team in the first half but it was only in the last 10 minutes that Sevilla were made to feel uncomfortable as a flurry of chances went begging.
A sumptuous Pedri pass released Dembele out on the right but his attempted cut-back was intercepted.
Then Pedri picked out Dembele again, this time with a clipped cross into the area and while Dembele nodded smartly across the six-yard box, neither Ferran Torres nor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could convert.
Aubameyang was slipped through by Dembele, only to see his finish clawed away by Bono as Sevilla survived, the score goalless at the break.
The pattern, though, was set and while Sevilla were less frantic after the restart, Barcelona remained in charge. Dembele squared for Torres, whose finish was pushed over. Jordi Alba cut back for Torres but this time he curled wide.
A sloppy Dembele pass gave Ivan Rakitic a chance at a free-kick but he floated the shot just over, allowing the Barca assault to continue, Gerard Pique driving wide and then heading the resulting corner against the crossbar. Sergio Busquets volleyed the rebound over.
When Dembele missed at the back post with 20 minutes left, it felt like Barca would never score, until Pedri intervened.
Dembele’s pull-back found the teenager on the edge of the area but Rakitic and Diego Carlos were rushing out to him.
He floored Rakitic with one dummy and then left Diego Carlos for dead with a second, firing through the sprawling bodies around him and into the bottom corner.

Topics: football Barca

Al-Ittihad's Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test

Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test
Updated 04 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test

Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test
  • ‘Action with Walid’, the daily sports program broadcast on MBC Action, reported that the Saudi forward is being investigated by the Saudi Arabia Anti-Doping Committee
Updated 04 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad and Saudi national team striker Fahad Al-Muwallad is being investigated by the Saudi Arabia Anti-Doping Committee amid allegations that he failed a drug test, according to “Action with Walid,” the daily sports program broadcast on MBC action.

This marks the second time in three years that Al-Muwallad has failed an out-of-competition drug test. He accepted a one-year ban from SAADC on May 9, 2019 due to the use of prohibited substances during the team’s match against Al-Nasr in April 2018, within the Saudi Professional League.

The daily program revealed on Thursday that Al-Ittihad football club, which sits on top of the standings table of the Saudi Professional League, had received a notice two days earlier from the Saudi Doping Commission that the test on its striker returned a positive result and the final decision would be made after a hearing session.

The player and club are cooperating and responding directly with the SAADC. The player is now subject to a playing suspension locally and internationally while the matter is under investigation.

No official information about the suspension and the nature of the doping violation has been made by the SAADC until now.

A positive test for a banned substance that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list can lead to a four-year suspension.

The 27-year-old Al-Muwallad is one of the Kingdom’s most celebrated players, having scored the goal against Japan that took Saudi Arabia to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He started his professional career with Al-Ittihad when he was 16, and at 18 Al-Muwallad made his first team debut and scored his first senior goal for Saudi Arabia against China in an Asian Cup qualifier. From there he has become a regular squad inclusion for the Saudi national team.

He also played for Spanish club Levante UD in the final minutes of the league clash away to Leganes in 2018, when on loan ahead of the World Cup.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

