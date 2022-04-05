80 new prayer halls open for Ramadan at Makkah’s Grand Mosque as part of third phase of expansion

MAKKAH: Eighty new prayer halls that form part of the third phase of expansion at the Grand Mosque in Makkah have opened to worshipers for the first time during Ramadan this year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced.
Walid Al-Masoudi, director of the General Administration of the Third Saudi Expansion at the Grand Mosque, said the new halls are on the ground and first floors and the first and second mezzanine levels of the mosque. Worshipers can access them through a number of entrances on the northern, western and eastern sides of the mosque, as well as the main gate.
The new facilities represent 95 percent of the total capacity of prayer halls inside the section of the mosque that houses them, which can now accommodate up to 300,000 worshipers. If these interior halls are full, the northern courtyards can hold an additional 280,000 worshipers and there is space for even more in the western courtyards.
Al-Masoudi said the number of worshipers at the mosque increases during Ramadan and teams are in place to ensure that they can move around, locate the new prayer halls and enter and leave easily and safely.
He added that all the work is carried out under the direct supervision of Mohammed Al-Jabri, the under-secretary-general for services, field affairs and environmental protection at the General Presidency, under the direction its president, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s leadership to provide the best quality of services for visitors to the Two Holy Mosques.
The new prayer halls can be accessed through the main gate at the mosque, King Abdullah gate no. 100, along with gates 104, 106, 112, 173, 175, and 176 on the northern side, gates 114, 116, 119, 121, and 123 on the western side, and gates 162, 165 and 169 on the eastern side.
International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia
Founders of the restaurants aim to transport diners to France, Japan, and Greece with decor, authentic flavors
Updated 05 April 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR: They say all good things come in threes, and Alkhobar has triple the options to offer foodies an elegant gastronomic experience while soaking in the corniche sunset this Ramadan.
After nearly three years since the beginning of the lockdown, these clusters of restaurants by the sea opened on Saudi Arabia’s first Founding Day, aiming to transport diners to three contained destinations in Al-Matal complex: France on the ground floor, Japan on the second and Greece on the third.
Following the successful launch of these three remarkable restaurants in February, charismatic Chef Marios George and the Cavadore Group are offering tantalizing options with their refined hospitality for the holy month of Ramadan. In partnership with Abdul Aziz Al-Moajil, his brother Saad and their father Mohammed Saad, vice chairman of the Al-Moajil Group, they have created another reason for the world to visit Alkhobar.
I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located.
Haifa Al-Sudairi, Fashion designer
Be transported to the streets of Paris this Ramadan, with an elegant French-style iftar at Belgravian Brasserie from Maghrib to 1 a.m. daily. The menus include everything from French toast to roast chicken. For those not observing the fast, Belgravian Brasserie offers French afternoon tea from 2-5 p.m. on weekdays in a secluded area designed with discretion in mind. They also offer curated Ramadan gift hampers for pre-order such as an elegant basket with an array of freshly baked cakes, handcrafted chocolates, chocolate-dipped dates, pastel-colored pillowy macarons and sparkling tea, deemed the best “high-end non-alcoholic product” on the market today.
Break bread at Hellenika from sunset until 8 p.m. The iftar menu is served family-style on the table, with platters to pass around, showcasing a mouth-watering selection of Greek and Middle Eastern dishes, including traditional dips, refreshing crisp salads and hot grills. Between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., Hellenika hosts a convivial sahoor, featuring an à la carte menu of popular Greek dishes and traditional live music that will capture the spirit of the season. The restaurant is inspired by the Greek islands and Aegean Sea.
The Cavadore Group’s acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nozomi offers an enchanting Ramadan retreat, decorated with lanterns, candles and floral arrangements that honor this holy month. Open only for sahoor, the restaurant offers foodies the chance to sample tantalizing offerings from 9:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Nozomi was chosen because of this generation’s love for the structured Japanese style of food.
All restaurants are considered to be on the higher end of the price point. They also have rooms for private events, which have been very popular with employees and dependents of Aramco and for birthday parties.
“I went to Saudi in 2011, and I saw just how passionate everyone was and thought, let’s put a restaurant here,” Chef George told Arab News. “I’m a huge believer in, ‘Build it and they will come.’ I believe Alkhobar is a very important city. You’ve got some huge industries there. You’ve got some fabulous big families.”
George said he was impressed by the “sophisticated palate” in Alkhobar because it is adjacent to Bahrain with the many fine eateries there and only a car ride away from Riyadh. Until these restaurants opened up, foodies have had to travel to other locations to get their fix. Now, it’s in their backyard.
“In Saudi, we can do grand things. In London, we have to do things in smaller places; 600 square meters in London is considered a big restaurant, right? Here, we built three restaurants at 1,200 square meters each. That sets a pattern for the region. It’s not just about money. If it makes a statement, we bring something that adds to the culture, which is the wealth of the region,” George said.
Way before work began on the design of the restaurants, the company strategically set up the infrastructure by creating a company first to import certain products, such as the olive oil that comes from one olive oil plantation in Greece, which was listed as the No. 1 olive oil in the world for the past five years. This enabled them to hold a powerful position to ensure continuity of the experience and quality control so that customers could enjoy consistent excellence on the plate each time they visited.
Next, they are establishing an academy based in Alkhobar to train Saudis, especially women, who want to work in the restaurant business. They will offer support and resources to enable eager Saudis in the area to acquire the necessary skills.
“We’re going to open in Riyadh soon. But my father mentioned that if I wanted to start a company, I would have to start in the Eastern Province because we live here. We love the city, and we love the people. So, we have to add to our city before adding to other cities in Saudi Arabia,” Abdul Aziz told Arab News.
“As a managing director and CEO, it would not have happened without the support from my father and my brother, Saad. They believe in my goal — it’s a family kind of community,” he said.
In keeping with the Alkhobar roots, all of the elegant clothing worn by the women at the reception were designed by local fashion designer Haifa Al-Sudairi.
“When I started to design, I asked the owners to send their renderings, colorings — everything from A-Z. I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located. I’m so honored to have designed the reception clothing for these wonderful restaurants and so proud that we have such offerings in our dear city of Alkhobar,” Al-Sudairi said.
In keeping with the theme of family and community building, the organizers are hosting a monthly high tea in which they will invite one woman of note in the region to be interviewed. Al-Sudairi will be the first woman in this series of talks when they launch after Eid.
Five smart vacuums to clean and disinfect surface of the Kaaba
‘Modern devices and technologies aim to preserve the quality of the marble, remove dirt and purify the Kaaba in particular, Grand Mosque in general’
Updated 05 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has recently allocated five smart brooms to clean and disinfect the surface of the Kaaba, to wash and clean it within 20 minutes.
The under-secretary-general for services, field affairs and environmental protection at the General Presidency announced the modernization of the smart vacuum to disinfect the surface of the Kaaba.
It operates both manually and through an application, using the latest cleaning techniques.
Mohammed Al-Jabri, the under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, told Arab News: “The smart vacuum takes up to four hours to charge and its battery lasts for three continuous hours,” adding that “the smart vacuum covers an area of 180 square meters in three hours.”
The cleaning operations are divided into several stages, the first of which is sweeping with wet cloths the surface of the Kaaba.
It is also supplied with a hybrid vacuum and mop that runs on artificial intelligence mapping technology.
Al-Jabri said: “These modern devices and technologies aim to preserve the quality of the marble, remove dirt and purify the Kaaba in particular and the Grand Mosque in general.”
“The agency is keen to provide the latest technologies to purify the Sacred House of God,” he said, noting that “these technologies will contribute to speeding up the performance of tasks.”
He added: “All employees are specialists and trained to serve the Sacred House and its visitors.”
Al-Jabri concluded: “The agency’s services and efforts come in line with the follow-up and guidance of the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, which we take as our guiding light, and in accordance with the aspirations of the wise leadership.”
The under-secretary-general for services, field affairs and environmental protection disinfects the surface of the Kaaba with the help of a specialized Saudi team.
The cleaning operations are divided into several stages, the first of which is sweeping with wet cloths the surface of the Kaaba, removing dust and bird droppings, then wiping the entire surface, the Kiswa holder, the wall, and the walls next to the Kaaba’s roof door from the outside.
Modern tools provided by the General Presidency are used afterwards that wash, rinse and provide suction. The surface is then sprayed with water and wiped once again. Then comes the drying stage, and finally, spraying with natural rose water.
The cleaning process is usually completed within 20 minutes, using the help of specialists trained to serve the Sacred House and its visitors.
Who's Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has been president, at ministerial rank, of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques since May 2012.
At a recent press conference, he announced the launch of one of the biggest ever Ramadan operations at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, pointing out that despite the gradual easing of COVID-19 precautionary measures, health and safety practices would continue to be applied at the same levels as during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Al-Sudais, a Grand Mosque imam and prominent Islamic scholar known for his melodious Qur’an recitations that have inspired Muslims around the world, was born in 1962 in Riyadh, where he joined Al-Mothana bin Haritha Elementary School.
He also attended Riyadh Scientific Institute, graduating from there with excellence in 1979. Four years later, he gained a bachelor’s degree from the Riyadh-based College of Shariah, where he was also appointed a lecturer in the department of the fundamentals of Islamic jurisprudence.
In 1988, he obtained a with-excellence master’s degree in Islamic jurisprudence from the college at the Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University, and then a Ph.D. with excellence from Makkah’s Umm Al-Qura University. In 1996, he was promoted to assistant professor at the university’s college of Shariah.
In 2004, Al-Sudais became an associate professor and member of the teaching staff in Umm Al-Qura University’s higher Shariah studies department. Five years later, he was made professor of Islamic jurisprudence at the same university.
Al-Sudais, who had memorized the whole of the Qur’an by the age of 12, is an expert in both the Hafs bin Asim method of reading the Qur’an and the “Six Books,” that contain Prophetic Hadith and acts compiled by six Muslim scholars.
A year after his graduation from the College of Shariah, he was appointed an imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, beginning his new duty by leading the Asr prayer eight days before Ramadan. On June 15, 1984, he delivered his first Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque.
NEOM's Trojena ski resort: Where mountain sports and outdoor adventure will be on offer year round
Surrounded by the pristine mountains, Trojena is tipped to be one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourism offerings
Due to open in 2026, Trojena will be built using sustainable materials and powered entirely by renewables
Updated 04 April 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Nestled among the mountain peaks overlooking NEOM, the new smart city taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, the world’s first futuristic, sustainably built ski resort promises to transform the Kingdom into a major regional tourist destination.
Last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans for Trojena, the Gulf region’s first-ever outdoor ski resort, which, unlike the Alps of Europe, can be reached by almost 40 percent of the world’s population within four hours.
The site, which will feature sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts and cultural festivals, is expected to attract 700,000 visitors and 7,000 permanent residents by 2030. Planners say the project is due for completion by 2026.
Surrounded by the pristine ranges of the Sarawat Mountains, reaching 2,400 meters above sea level, Trojena is billed to become one of NEOM’s top tourism offerings, consisting of a ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, the region’s largest freshwater lake, an interactive nature reserve, and a range of dining and retail options.
Trojena’s vision is to integrate nature and technology in order to cater to the interests and needs of modern travelers. “It will offer a seamless travel experience that can remove the traditional pain points of travel,” Philip Gullett, Trojena’s executive director, told Arab News.
“We are looking into delivering luggage via drones, using biometrics to fulfill security requirements, and allowing interested parties to explore the site first using the latest virtual reality.”
NEOM, the $500 billion project wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is located on the Kingdom’s northwestern Red Sea coast. The area’s diverse terrain and dramatic topography makes it an ideal place for outdoor adventure tourism.
Visitors will soon enjoy a wide offering of activities, from scuba diving and skiing to hiking and climbing, all within the same day thanks to the high-speed mass transit network provided by The Line.
Trojena consists of six distinct districts, all centered around tailored experiences. It will host a wellness season from September to November with plans for a yoga retreat, art residency, entertainment residency and a focus on overall health.
Situated just 50 kilometers east of the Red Sea coastline, Trojena is on average 10 degrees Celsius cooler than the rest of the region, providing a temperate climate for outdoor sports throughout the year.
From December to March, it will host a raft of winter season events, including sports, a film festival, concerts and even a fashion week.
Then, between March and May, Trojena will offer an adventure season, hosting a triathlon, paragliding, mountain biking and more, followed by a lake season focused around water sports.
Following NEOM’s lead, Trojena will be powered entirely by sources of renewable energy and will make use of sustainable materials. “This includes the implementation of whole-life decarbonization targets,” said Gullet.
“These strategies will focus on heating and cooling systems, insulation and building materials, performance-based building energy codes that address operational and embodied carbon, and measures that enhance building resilience.
“One of the centerpieces of the energy grid will be a hydroelectric system that is incorporated within the lake system, and it will also be used as energy storage to help offset the energy required for the development.”
Planners say they have adopted a sustainable approach to the site’s construction, in adherence with NEOM’s strict environmental principles and to protect the cultural heritage of the region.
“NEOM is acutely aware of the need to protect the region and that is why sustainability is so central to this project at the outset,” said Gullet.
“The master plan was developed with specific consideration of the natural terrain and the important and sensitive environments contained within.
“We will be placing assets and supporting infrastructure in a light and dispersed program to specifically protect the natural features of this region. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how human development and the environment can coexist as part of a more sustainable future.
“The preservation of NEOM’s authentic culture and heritage will be supported through the integration of technology. In terms of sites such as The Vault, the reliance on energy systems for heating and cooling will be reduced as it will be built partially underground.
“The naturally stable temperatures below ground will act to passively moderate the microclimate and will help to reduce any need to disrupt the natural landscape.”
Indeed, NEOM is actively promoting the use of recycled amenities, zero waste practices and the local sourcing of products to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.
Besides environmental sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform agenda has made the public’s health and general well-being a top priority, setting out plans for more outdoor and green spaces, sports facilities and eateries offering nutritious fare.
In fact, one of NEOM’s key performance indicators is to ensure that 70 percent of its residents can practice sports for more than 150 minutes per week.
“The Relax Cluster of Trojena will offer a place to heal the body and mind, housing high-tech facilities and medical spas with tailored treatments, in addition to an outdoor wellness and personal enhancement center with innovative technologies,” said Gullet.
“We will offer world-class treatments for individual health and wellness provided by the leading doctors and therapists from around the world.”
One of the flagship attractions of Trojena will be its world-class observatory. Thanks to clear skies and a high altitude, the site will offer outstanding views of the night sky and will house a super telescope, integrated educational technologies, Observatory Pods and the NEOM Space Park.
“We want to make sure that these assets become world-renowned in the stargazing community,” said Gullet.
“This region has a long history with space and the development of the space industry is advancing. The next few years will be exciting.”
RIYADH: Saudi and Yemeni government officials held talks in Riyadh focusing on ensuring a lasting truce for the war-ravaged country.
The discussions took place between Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman and Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and the members of his Cabinet.
Prince Khaled said: “Saudi Arabia hopes that the truce will contribute to the … efforts to reach a political settlement in Yemen, through consultations held under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council.”
Saeed said the consultations offered a glimmer of hope for the Yemeni people that peace would prevail.