Saudi Arabia's PoS transactions in February see biggest fall in over a year

RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: The value of point of sales transactions in Saudi Arabia for February fell 10.8 percent month-on-month to SR38.9 billion ($10.4 billion), the Saudi central bank, SAMA, reported.

This is the biggest monthly drop since February 2021 when sales plunged 16.7 percent. 

The number of transactions also fell markedly by 7.4 percent to over 496 million in February from the previous month's 535.7 million transactions.

Looking at the structure of transactions, the number of purchases using bank cards was down by 8.7 percent and stood at 276.6 million transactions.

Some of the points of sale transactions could be from mobile phones and cards, otherwise referred to as near field communication technology.

The number of mobile phone transactions also fell by 5.0 percent to 201.2 million in February after it hit 211.8 million in January 2022, the highest on record. 

Notably, the February drop is the first decline on record for this transaction category. 

The number of e-commerce transactions using Mada cards — a local debit card — witnessed a decrease of 4.9 percent to 38.9 million in February from 40.9 million in the previous month, the first decline since June 2021.

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves
Updated 7 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves

Singapore tightens rules for crypto providers: Crypto Moves
Updated 7 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Singapore has approved a law tightening rules for crypto providers.

As per the legislation, only those service providers operating overseas will be able to obtain licence to operate in the city state, Bloomberg reported. 

The additional tightening in Singapore comes on top of the financial regulator’s latest move to discourage companies in the crypto space from advertising their services to the public, underscoring the country’s cautious approach.

SEC’s oversight 

The chairman of the US' Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said his agency aims to increase regulatory oversight of the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market to protect investors from fraud attacks.

The SEC plans to register and regulate crypto platforms, including working to separate the custody of assets to reduce risk, Gensler said. 

“These crypto platforms play roles similar to those of traditional regulated exchanges,” Gensler said, at the Penn Law Capital Markets Association’s annual conference. 

“Thus, investors should be protected in the same way.”

Last year, more than $14 billion in crypto assets were stolen through fraud and cyberattacks.

The SEC will partner with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to address platforms that trade both crypto-based security tokens and commodity tokens, as it currently only oversees those that trade securities, Gensler added. 

He said the SEC will look into whether crypto platforms should be treated by his agency more like retail exchanges.

Stablecoins are also often owned by crypto platforms, creating potential “conflicts of interest and market integrity questions that would benefit from more oversight,” Gensler added.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 1.44 percent to $46,662 at 2:03 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,518, up by 1.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: CRYPTO

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Updated 16 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Updated 16 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Non-oil sectors in the Gulf region are sheltered from the impacts of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index data.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global PMI suggested that the index increased in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in March, while it remained unchanged in the UAE. 

In Saudi Arabia, the headline survey rose to 56.8 in March, from 56.2 in February with the Output Index recording the highest growth since December 2017. 

Qatar’s PMI picked up from 61.4 to 61.8 last month, while the UAE’s PMI remained unchanged at 54.8 .

Egypt’s PMI dropped from 48.1 in February to 46.5 in March. 

The S&P data suggests a sharp improvement in the business condition and new orders, along with stronger improvements in purchasing and supplier delivery times in the Gulf region. 

Moreover, Gulf economies do not seem to have suffered much from weaker external demand and a lengthening of supplier delivery times due to the ongoing war in Europe. 

The war could even help the Gulf as higher oil and gas prices will provide a significant boost to the economies of countries in the region. 

In contrast, all sub-components of the PMI fell last month in Egypt. 

Triggered by higher global commodity prices due to the war, last month’s devaluation of the Egyptian pound will result in high prices and push the inflation rate up in the coming months. 

Topics: Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Gulf economy

Related

Dubai’s PMI surges to reach 54.1 in February
Business & Economy
Dubai’s PMI surges to reach 54.1 in February

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to establish joint entities that can reach regional and global levels, the fund’s CEO told Al-Arabiya.

Ayman Soliman said the Egyptian fund plans to invest in fintech and finance inclusion sectors in Saudi Arabia. 

“The cooperation aims to create bridges between Egypt’s sovereign fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,” he added. 

The fund’s agreement with PIF includes identifying specific sectors for cooperation, Soliman explained. 

Topics: Egypt PIF

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has approved a number of loans with an accumulated worth of over SR434 million ($115 million) to finance working capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The loans were approved during the current fiscal year’s first board meeting.
The board also reviewed the progress of an initiative to finance the import of agricultural products to ensure food security in the Kingdom.

Topics: Agriculture Saudi Arabia fund

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global
Updated 05 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global
Updated 05 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil economy expanded strongly in March, as output and new business both rose sharply despite cost pressure reaching a 40-month high, revealed a PMI survey by S&P Global.

Since February, UAE non-oil firms’ rate of new business growth has also been unchanged and remains close to the post-pandemic high seen in November 2021.

Domestic sales were the main growth driver, but the new export business grew modestly.

As a result of the substantial rise in demand, business activity increased substantially during March, with nearly a quarter of companies reporting growth, the survey disclosed.

Increased marketing efforts and new products also spurred business activity in the region.

“A strong rise in demand across the non-oil economy in March masked the concerning threat posed by global commodity prices,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global.

“With energy and raw material costs rising worldwide following the Russia-Ukraine war, UAE firms faced a sharp increase in purchase prices and the most marked rise in overall price pressures for more than three years,” he added.

At the same time, businesses faced substantial price increases in fuel and raw materials due to supply concerns stemming from the Ukraine war. Input cost inflation was higher than the series average and solid.

Some businesses sought to pass-through higher costs to their customers, which resulted in average output charges falling to the least extent in the current eight-month decline.

 

Topics: Dubai S&P Global Ratings S&P Global

Latest updates

