Saudi authorities warn against donating money to strangers due to potential ‘terrorism financing’

RIYADH: Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia have been warned against donating to strangers due to the possibility the money could be used to finance terrorism.
The Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security posted on Twitter to urge people to donate via authorized and official channels, such as the Ehsan platform, adding: “[Random strangers] may be more dangerous thank you think.”
The authority also posted a video warning people how beggars can scam people out of their money.
The warning comes after the Ministry of Interior said an Asian woman who managed to collect around SR117,000 ($31,200) from begging had been arrested by the Kingdom’s security forces on Monday.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to report any beggars they encounter, while Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwirakh reiterated that penalties will be imposed against those arrested for practicing, facilitating or organizing begging.
The Kingdom’s anti-begging law, which came into effect in January 2021, can enforce penalties ranging from a one-year prison sentence to a fine worth up to 100,000 SR ($26,658) or both for anyone begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting someone to beg.
Updated 46 min 52 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has announced the launch of two new higher diploma programs in tourism, in partnership with the Deanship of Postgraduate Studies at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.
Launched and introduced in two new foreign languages, English and French, the two programs aim to elevate the standards and qualifications of Saudi tourism sector workers and empower women in the field.
The ministry said on Twitter: “In partnership with Princess Nourah University, we are pleased to offer two higher diploma programs in the field of tourism launched in two languages including English and French. These two programs are the first programs of their kind in Saudi universities, with the aim of preparing professionally qualified cadres in various fields of tourism according to the highest standards.”
Applicants must achieve specific scores in related tests to qualify for the programs, including a minimum score of 65 in the Post-Graduate General Aptitude Test. They must also complete a bachelor’s degree in related majors with a grade of at least B or C+.
Those who wish to apply to the French diploma programs must obtain level A2 in the DELF (Diplome d’etudes en langue francaise), TEF (Test d’Evaluation de Francais), or other French-language equivalent tests.
For the English diploma program, applicants must score at least 5.5 on the Academic IELTS (International English Language Testing System) or equivalent test.
The tourism diploma program lasts for one year, with a total credit of 28 hours and total fee of SR22,400 ($5,970)
PNU offers a range of about 20 master’s degree programs, including several interdisciplinary and international collaboration-based programs. The university has been working to introduce programs that keep pace with local and global developments, and meet the needs of the labor market in line with Vision 2030.
Although Saudi universities offer Arabic diploma programs in tourism, the addition of English and French programs is a bonus in attracting visitors to the Kingdom.
According to the Kingdom’s Unified National Platform, one of the most important criteria that Saudi tourist guide license applicants must meet is mastering at least one foreign language.
There are 1,233 licensed Saudi tour guides in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The Saudi Tour Guides Association aims to increase the number of licensed male and female tour guides to 13,000 by 2030.
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met with Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and his delegation in Riyadh recently.
The meeting discussed international developments and mutual cooperation initiatives, while Rocca voiced his appreciation for the Kingdom’s global humanitarian efforts through the Saudi Crescent Authority.
Health Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Al-Abdulali and Vice President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Fahd Al-Hajjaj also attended the meeting.
Later, the delegation visited Seha Virtual Hospital, which connects patients digitally to a network of 130 hospitals around the Kingdom.
Updated 05 April 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: As part of Saudi-Chinese cultural cooperation, King Abdulaziz Public Library signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the Bayt El-Hekma Chinese Group on Monday.
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China in different cultural, knowledge, and language fields of interest to both sides. The agreement also includes exchanging translation and publication services between the two countries, exchanging cultural visits, holding scientific meetings and specialized exhibitions, and activating cultural commonalities through forums.
The memorandum also seeks to strengthen the existing partnership between Saudi Arabia and China, especially in fields connected with Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI is Beijing’s massive infrastructure plan for a global network of railways, roads, ports, and other projects to connect China to the world, launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping.
According to Dr. Bandar Al-Mubarak, KAPL’s director general, the agreement reflects his library’s interest in communicating and interacting with various local and international cultural and social platforms, institutions and associations. It also aims to take Saudi culture to the whole world.
“The cooperation with the Chinese side comes as part of the ongoing cooperation between the KAPL and Chinese culture since the library opened a branch at Peking University,” Al-Mubarak said.
He added that the branch receives the full care and support of both King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.
KAPL’s branch at Peking University houses 23,474 books, most of which were donated by Saudi Arabia.
Al-Mubarak added: “I hope that the cooperation will add to the distinguished cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and China, especially given that the Arabic and Chinese civilizations are among the ancient civilizations that contributed to spreading science and knowledge around the world.”
Among KAPL’s possessions iss an archive of photographs, one of the rarest collections in the world, with a total of 5,564 single original images or albums taken since 1740. KAPL also possesses photographs taken by travelers, sea captains, military personnel, envoys, consuls, and politicians who visited the region from the middle of the last century until the beginning of this century.
Meanwhile, Bayt El-Hekma Group for Culture and Media owns Bayt El-Hekma for Educational Consultation, and has several branches in Beijing, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more than 13 branches in China and abroad.
The group’s work is focused on culture, the internet, tourism, education, and investment sectors. It also makes cultural exchanges, translating and publishing books, producing movies, TV series, and animation.
Updated 50 min 29 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir
RIYADH: In a recent wide-ranging interview with Arab News en Francais, Estelle Pagnon-Pouille, the French ambassador’s wife, spoke about bilateral relations between France and Saudi Arabia, the nation’s fast-transforming economy and society, and how she has developed a deep affinity to the Kingdom because of its people’s hospitality.
Pagnon-Pouille said she found the country “really fascinating.”
“It is a country with varying traditions. We don’t find the same traditional garments and architectures in different regions,” she noted.
“What impressed me the most were the landscapes,” said Pagnon-Pouille. “You have wonders like the hidden gem, AlUla, that I was lucky enough to visit three times. You can visit the mountainous regions of Tabuk, and I also must attend the Rose Festival in Taif. We recently visited Hofuf and its Yellow Lake, and then the magnificent Al-Hasa, which is one of the oldest and largest oases in the world.”
She urged French tourists to visit Saudi Arabia. “It is very important to change your outlook on this country, where significant societal changes are taking place. You must discover it to learn more about its cultural and historical heritage.”
She says AlUla is her favorite region. “It’s a somewhat mystical region because one has the impression that the mountains embody people who watch over this valley. And then, of course, we have all these projects coming out, with the archaeological discoveries that have been made by many Franco-Saudi teams since the mission of Laila Nehme in Hegra in 2002,” she said, referring to the French-Lebanese archeologist, known for her research on Nabatean writings, and excavations at Petra and Mada’in Saleh.
She added that the Lihyanite, Dadanite, and Nabataean peoples who lived in AlUla reveal that the Kingdom has always been a place of interaction and exchange between Asia, Africa, the Arab world, and the West.
Regarding her mission as the ambassador’s wife, Pagnon-Pouille shared some of her daily activities, saying: “I try to ensure that diplomatic relations run smoothly. I have the chance to meet a lot of Saudi men and women, and I greatly appreciate the gender mix that has been in place for a few years. It feels like things have always been this way.”
She also touched on the position of Saudi women in the labor market and reflected on the way “they have become role models to their compatriots such as Muneera Al-Dossary, director of investments at HSBC and president of the Capital Market Institution Commission, Her Highness Princess Reema Al-Ruwaysan, and Hoda Abdulrahman Alhelaissi, (a) fluent French-speaker (and) member of the Shoura Council.”
She said the Franco-Saudi friendship association, “Generation 2030,” was founded in 2019 by Saudi and French youth, initiated by Yousef Alhammadi, Timothee Dufour and Soha Alharbi, who are positive that young people have a lot to share and build together, far from the stubborn clichés that seemingly weigh on the citizens of the two nations.
Pagnon-Pouille explained to Arab News en Francais that cooperation occurs on all levels, including between young Saudi and French talent who are working with Mayada Badr. “(It) can be cultural, entrepreneurial and (in terms of) hospitality … like, for example, the collaboration between Saudi designer Shahd Alshehail and French designer Hanane Hotait.
“We also have the young Saudi Jameel Hareedi, who trained at ‘Cordon Bleu’ and came back here to open his own restaurant. It is extremely interesting to witness everything that can be accomplished by the Franco-Saudi cooperation,” she said.
Regarding the situation of women in Saudi Arabia, she said that women here have claimed their rights and are showing an intense motivation to succeed in entrepreneurship, finance, culture, art, and cinema.
Pagnon-Pouille offered the example of Noura bin Saidan, who created several artworks at Riyadh Boulevard with the help of her small team. “They are ready to engage in many challenges in all fields. On the economic level, I am thinking of Muneera Al-Dossary. Diplomatically, we have Princess Reema bint Bandar, ambassador to the United States, and Her Excellency Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, an ambassador to UNESCO. So they are extremely active and are raising the voice of Saudi women.”
Pagnon-Pouille said she also had the chance to welcome three Saudi artists: Fatimah Al-Nemer, Taghrid Al-Bakchi and Najla Al-Salim, who exhibited around 40 of their creations.
She also pointed out that during the visit of Emmanuel Macron, the French president launched several projects “in all fields” in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This included new partnerships related to the digital economy, ecological transition, renewable energy, tourism, sport, culture, education, and health. “French companies are ready, more than ever, to bring their excellence, innovations, and skills to the Kingdom,” she said.
What she misses the most about France is Parisian theatre, although she had attended the “magnificent” musical on the life of Umm Kalthoum at Boulevard Riyadh City, as part of the Riyadh Season.
At the end of the interview, Pagnon-Pouille wished all Saudis and Muslims Ramadan Kareem and “a month of spirituality, exchange, and sharing.”