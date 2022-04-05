NATO foreign ministers to meet this week

You are here

ALI YOUNES

  • Discussions in Brussels will focus on providing more military, economic aid to Ukraine
  • Alliance’s ‘open-door policy remains open,’ US envoy tells briefing attended by Arab News
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: America and its NATO allies will hold a foreign ministers’ meeting this week in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to the alliance, told a briefing attended by Arab News on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, with the discussions focusing on providing more military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Smith said: “We will use this moment to bring ministers together to think about what more the alliance individually, collectively can be doing to support the people of Ukraine.”

The meeting will also work on the agenda of the Madrid Summit, which is scheduled to take place in late June.

The summit will draft NATO’s Strategic Concept, a key document updated every decade that reaffirms the alliance’s objectives and provides a collective assessment of the current security environment and future threats.

Four Asia-Pacific countries — Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand — were invited to attend this week’s meeting for the first time.

Sweden, Finland, Georgia and Ukraine, which are not NATO members, will also attend, Smith said.

“What that tells us is that NATO is increasingly joining forces with other democratic partners around the world,” she added.

“We’re looking for ways to bring some of these countries across the Pacific into our discussions first and foremost because they’ve provided very important support to Ukraine, but also because they have a lot to share when it comes to some of the future challenges.”

Smith did not rule out the possibility of Ukraine and other East European nations someday joining the alliance, saying: “The open-door policy here at NATO remains open.”

However, she said the alliance is not looking to expand into the Pacific in order to counter China’s rising influence and strength.

AFP

  • "A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve?" Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television
  • Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued after their top diplomats met in the Turkish resort of Antalya last month
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the discovery of bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha was a “provocation” aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
“A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations,” Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued after their top diplomats met in the Turkish resort of Antalya last month, the first such gathering since the start of Moscow’s military operation on February 24.
Russia last week announced it would drastically reduce its military activities in northern Ukraine following a meeting in Istanbul.
Ukraine has proposed an international agreement with other countries guaranteeing its security in return for accepting a neutral and non-nuclear status, not joining NATO and refusing to host foreign military bases.
According to the Ukrainian proposal, Russia would not oppose Kyiv’s admission to the European Union.
Lavrov said the situation in Bucha aims to “distract attention from the negotiation process, distract attention from the fact that the Ukrainian party, after Istanbul, has started to row back, tried to put forward new conditions.”
But he added that Russia was “ready” to continue the talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of killing civilians in Bucha, after images emerged of bodies strewn across the streets following Russia’s withdrawal.
But the Kremlin has denied any responsibility and suggested the images of corpses were staged.
Russia has not officially responded to Ukraine’s security propositions and negotiations continue by videoconference.

Sudan militia chief ‘rampaged’ across Darfur, court told

Sudan militia chief ‘rampaged’ across Darfur, court told
AFP

  • Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict almost 20 years ago
  • His trial is the first before the Hague-based ICC for crimes in Darfur
AFP

THE HAGUE: A former Sudanese militia chief oversaw murder, rape and torture across Darfur, the International Criminal Court heard on Tuesday, as the first trial for war crimes in the region got underway.
Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, an ally of deposed Sudanese strongman Omar Al-Bashir, faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict almost 20 years ago.
His trial is the first before the Hague-based ICC for crimes in Darfur, in which 300,000 people were killed and two and a half million fled their homes, according to UN figures.
It comes as the world’s eyes turn to possible war crimes committed in Ukraine.
“You will hear evidence that he (Abd-Al-Rahman) and his forces rampaged across different parts of Darfur,” the ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan told judges.
He “inflicted severe pain and suffering on women, children and men in the villages that he left in his wake,” Khan said.
Abd-Al-Rahman, 72, a senior commander of the Janjaweed militia — a notorious armed group created by the Sudanese government — pleaded not guilty after the historic trial opened.
“I reject all these charges. I am innocent of all these charges,” Abd-Al-Rahman told judges at the ICC, a court set up in 2002 to try the world’s worst crimes.
Wearing a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and fiddling with his maroon tie, Abd-Al-Rahman sat motionless as the 31 counts of war crimes, crimes against humanity allegedly committed in 2003-04 were read.
The long charge sheet describes acts of murder, rape, torture and pillaging.
Fighting broke out in Darfur when black African rebels, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against Bashir’s Arab-dominated regime.
Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a force drawn from among the region’s nomadic tribes.
Rights groups described it as a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting the Fur, Masalit and Zaghawa ethnic groups.
In April 2007, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre of Ali Kushayb.
He fled to the Central African Republic in February 2020 when the new Sudanese government announced its intention to cooperate with the ICC investigation.
Four months later, he surrendered voluntarily.
Abd-Al-Rahman’s trial is the first-ever stemming from a UN Security Council referral.
Former president Omar Al-Bashir and three others are still being sought by the ICC for crimes in Darfur.
Following his ouster in 2019, Bashir remains in Sudan despite calls for him and two other associates to be handed over to the ICC for prosecution.
Asked about efforts to get Bashir to The Hague to stand trial, Khan said negotiations with Khartoum’s military government continued, but “cooperation is challenging.”
“The situation has improved, but I would really like to close this situation,” Khan said.
“But I can’t do that unless we move forward... and it will be made much easier with an ever... deeper cooperation with the government of Sudan.”
Prosecutors said Abd-Al-Rahman, who carried the title of “colonel of colonels” in the Janjaweed, played a central role in a series of attacks on at least four villages in West Darfur.
He is charged with both directing attacks, as well as mobilizing, recruiting, arming and supplying to Janjaweed militia under his command.
Abd-Al-Rahman “took pride in the power that he thought he exerted... and a strange glee in his feared reputation,” Khan told the judges.
During these attacks, at least 100 villagers were murdered, women and girls were raped and the members of the predominantly Fur ethnic group subjected to forcible transfer and persecution.
After one such an attack in late February and early March 2002 on a village, 100 Fur men including community leaders, doctors and teachers were taken to a police station in the town of Mukjar, where they were interrogated and tortured.
Fifty detainees were driven out into the countryside, told to lie face down and were then executed, prosecutors said.
Still languishing in refugee camps today, victims of the Darfur conflict said they were relieved that justice was finally being done.
But Adam Musa, speaking from the sprawling Kalma refugee camp in Darfur, said: “I was surprised to hear that Kushayb denied the charges of killing our people.”
“I have seen him take away men from our village and none of them came back,” Musa said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges UN Security Council to ‘act immediately’

President Volodymyr Zelensky, of Ukraine, addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York City. (AFP)
President Volodymyr Zelensky, of Ukraine, addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York City. (AFP)
Agencies

  • His address came after global outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha
  • The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the images are fakes produced by Ukraine forces
Agencies

NEW YORK: Ukraine’s president urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to take immediate action against Moscow, calling for “accountability” for atrocities against civilians, as fears grow that Russia is preparing new offensives to seize territory in the east and south.
People “were killed in their apartments, houses... civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a somber video message to the UN council in New York.
“Accountability must be inevitable,” he said, while calling for Russia’s exclusion from the Security Council after six weeks of heavy bombardments of Ukraine.
“Are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately,” he said.
His address came after global outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha and other towns near Kyiv after Russian troops pulled back, which Zelensky and other officials have denounced as war crimes and attempted “genocide.”
“What we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit. It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before leaving for a NATO meeting in Europe starting Wednesday.
Washington and the EU have promised more sanctions to squeeze Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin to halt the war he launched six weeks ago, purportedly to defend pro-Russia enclaves in Ukraine’s east.
“In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in the eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to occupied Crimea,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
The EU announced a fifth package of measures that would target oil and coal exports and prohibit Russian ships from European ports, while the US Treasury said Russia would no longer be able to pay its foreign debt with dollars held in American banks.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said she would travel to Kyiv this week, has offered the bloc’s assistance in documenting proof of war crimes.
The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the images are fakes produced by Ukraine forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out of the areas.
But one resident in Bucha, Olena, told AFP she saw Russian soldiers shoot a man in cold blood as units of “brutal” older troops sowed fear in the town.
“Right in front of my eyes, they fired on a man who was going to get food at the supermarket,” said the 43-year-old, who did not wish to give her family name.
In response Spain, Italy, Denmark and Slovenia expelled dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of being intelligence operatives, after France and Germany did the same on Monday, for a total of some 180 expulsions in just 48 hours.
Putin warned of reprisals for what the Kremlin called a “short-sighted move” that would complicate efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities.
He also said Moscow would “monitor” its food exports to “hostile” nations, raising the spectre of further inflation pressures worldwide as the conflict endures.
Europe’s worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates.
Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the United Nations said Tuesday.

’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park

’Come and see’ says Spanish PM after Musk tells country to build solar park
Reuters

  • "Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe," Tesla founder Musk tweeted
  • With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain targets getting 67% of its electricity from renewables by 2026
Reuters

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended his government’s energy policy and challenged Elon Musk to put his money where his mouth is on Tuesday after the world’s richest man said Spain should build a massive solar power plant.
“Spain should build a massive solar array. Could power all of Europe,” Tesla founder Musk, who has a net worth of some $219 billion according to Forbes, tweeted to his 80.5 million followers on Monday.
Sanchez responded in kind, touting his country’s plans to transition toward a more efficient and sustainable energy system and inviting Musk to be a part of it.
“Time is now. Let’s get it right. Come and see. We welcome investors in Spain,” he tweeted.
With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain targets getting 67 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2026.
Data from national grid operator Red Electrica showed renewables accounted for 45 percent of generation in March, with solar photovoltaic contributing around 6.4 percent.
As part of its COVID-19 economic recovery plan, Spain will allocate some 6.9 billion euros ($7.8 billion) to renewables, green hydrogen and energy storage by 2023 and aims to attract another 9.45 billion euros in private funding.
Former Science Minister Pedro Duque, an aeronautical engineer who was a European Space Agency astronaut before taking up his ministerial post, also replied to Musk’s tweet, challenging him to make his idea a reality.
“We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewables. All our legal framework is prepared for it. Know any investors?“

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite

Slow trading at Pakistan’s oldest date market as high prices bite
Khurshid Ahmed

  • Traders say freight, labor costs, general sales tax, custom duty have increased prices by 70 percent
  • People fearing more price hikes started buying dates before start of Ramadan
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Trading has slowed down at Pakistan’s oldest date market that caters for demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, traders said on Tuesday, as high prices and decreasing purchasing power kept buyers away.

The century old Khajoor Market in Karachi’s Lyari Town is a major source of date supply not only to the city, but to the rest of the South Asian country as well.

More than 90 percent of commercial activities at Khajoor Market depend on Ramadan, but the market has remained subdued this year except for a few days before the start of the holy month, according to traders. They said the prices of various varieties of dates had increased by around 70 percent this year, as compared to 2021.

“The price of Mazafati (Iran-origin) dates has increased to between 12,000 and 13,000 (Pakistani) rupees ($65 to $70) per 40 kilograms. The variety was available for 7,000 to 7,500 rupees per 40 kilograms the previous year,” Sabir Baloch, a wholesaler and president of the date market association, said.

“This variety remains highly sought after during the month of Ramadan.”

The date fruit is considered a quintessential part of iftar, the sunset meal during Ramadan, and is the first thing that is eaten to break the fast for the day. It serves as a good source of energy and provides essential vitamins.

A number of factors have contributed to the high prices of dates this year, including freight costs, the imposition of general sales tax, custom duty, and labor costs, according to Hanif Baloch, secretary-general of the association.

“A truck load of dates that was available for 55,000 rupees last year now costs 70,000 rupees. Similarly, the labor costs and cold-storage charges have increased,” he said.

“Due to the decreasing purchasing power and high inflation, individual buying has declined, and charity groups have increased purchasing.”

Apart from the Irani- and Pakistani-origin dates, the prices of dates imported from Saudi Arabia have shot up too, according to traders.

“The prices of Saudi dates, including Ajwa, Mabroom, Anbara Safwai, Sukkari, Barhi, Saghai, Kalmi, Khudri, Kholas, and Medjoul have increased by around 500 rupees per kilogram this year,” Zaheer Khan, a trader at Khajoor Market, told Arab News.

Hanif noted that this year people, fearing more price hikes, had purchased dates before the start of Ramadan and now the market had slowed down to a large extent.

“Trading would usually remain elevated until the middle of Ramadan, but this year activities do not reflect what it used to be in previous years.”

The traders said the devaluation of national currency had also played a major role in the high prices of dates. The Pakistani rupee has devalued by more than 16 percent so far this financial year, with the US dollar trading at 185 rupees on Tuesday.

Pakistan meets around 50 percent of its peak demand of dates through imports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and other Gulf countries.

