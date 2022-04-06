You are here

  • Home
  • Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
A video recorded before firefighters arrived showed the front of the car in flames as it remained wedged in the gate. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2bu9

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
  • It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BUCHAREST: A driver died ramming his car into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police in the Romanian capital said in a statement.
A video recorded before firefighters arrived showed the front of the car in flames as it remained wedged in the gate.
It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate.
During recent weeks, several Russian embassies elsewhere in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by the invasion of Ukraine.
Police said they were investigating and did not release the identity of the driver.
Romania said on Tuesday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules, joining other European countries to have done so in recent days.
Nearly 624,860 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24, and around 80,000 are still in Romania.

Topics: Romania Russian embassy Bucharest

Related

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Business & Economy
Intel suspends business operations in Russia
Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
  • Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields
  • Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO:  Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to cooperate with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, in fostering a closer bilateral relationship, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

During a a telephone talk on April 5, Al Khalifa expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening the bilateral relationship, and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation in the launching of the Bahrain-UAE joint nanosatellite “Light-1” from the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” on the International Space Station.

Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields, in both the public and private sector, through signing the agreement between Japan and the Kingdom of Bahrain for “the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment” at an early timing, especially as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment their diplomatic relations.

During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and how to shape the framework of the international order going forward, including the United Nations Security Council, and confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will continue to closely coordinate their response to the situation.

In addition, both sides confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Oil Japan Bahrain

Related

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
Business & Economy
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast

This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast

This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
  • Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

DHAKA: Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast.
The Islamic holy month began over the weekend and during that time believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.
The fast is conceived as a spiritual struggle against the seduction of earthly pleasures -- but for the nightly "iftar" meal, festive meals traditionally bring families together and there is intense social activity.
The centuries-old Chawkbazar market in Bangladesh is a traditional centre for evening meet-ups during Ramadan, with hundreds of makeshift food stalls selling traditional grilled meats and delicacies.

Vendors package food at a bazaar during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on April 4, 2022. (AFP)

Huge crowds returned to the neighbourhood on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in large public gatherings.
"I am so happy to see people here," said Ramzan Ali, who has sold barbequed quail at the market for around four decades. "The last two years were painful."
Traditional dishes of pakoras and lentil soup were on offer alongside more esoteric fare, like kebabs made from the meat of bull genitalia and the ever-popular fried goat brain served to accompany roast meats and vegetables.
"It felt so good to come here again," said businessman Mohammad Ashrafuddin.
"Without Chawkabazar's iftar items, I feel like my Ramadan isn't complete."
Pakistan's Muslims are also basking in the opportunity to again break fast in company and out from under a Covid crowd, with the government lifting restrictions on public gatherings weeks earlier.
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor.

In this picture taken on April 3, 2022, food plates are placed for Muslim devotees to break their fast at the Jama Masjid mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi. (AFP)

In India, crowds flock to stalls which line a street in the shadow of New Delhi's resplendent Juma Masjid, one of the country's largest houses of worship, snacking on wrinkled dates and seasonal sweet buns baked with infusions of coconut or cherries.

More subdued evening gatherings are underway in Afghanistan, where people are still reckoning with an acute humanitarian crisis in the wake of last year's US withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.
The most popular fast-breaking local dish is Kabuli pulao -- rice sprinkled with saffron and mixed with dry fruits, especially black raisins.
Special spicy pickles and jalebis -- a calorific sphere of deep-fried batter soaked in sugary syrup -- are also relished by families during their evening meals after breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast.

A man prepares Iftar food for Muslim devotees on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu April 4, 2022. (AFP)

But many have been forced to keep their purchases to a bare minimum this year on account of the country's food shortage.
"For the first time I'm seeing that food prices have risen so much in Ramadan," Kabul resident Shahbuddin told AFP on the weekend.
"People were expecting that in an Islamic country prices would drop during Ramadan, but that has not happened."
Islam is the second-largest religion in South Asia after Hinduism, and the region is home to around a third of the faith's adherents.
Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Holy Qura'an was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) during that month.
The global observance draws to a close with the Eid al-Fitr festival, a celebration marked with prayers and feasts.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan world muslims

Related

With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities’ famous dishes with one another. Maqluba, the national dish of Palestine, is enjoyed by all. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Palestinians enjoy popular regional dishes during Ramadan
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Meat Samosa

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
  • Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

KANO, Nigeria: A Nigerian atheist and outspoken critic of religion was sentenced to 24 years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to blasphemy charges in the largely Muslim northern state of Kano, in a ruling that puts a spotlight on religious freedoms in the country.
Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020 that were critical of Islam and which authorities in Kano considered blasphemous and an insult to the religion, his lawyer said.
When asked by Kano High Court Judge Farouk Lawan whether he had been coerced to enter a guilty plea to the 18 charges, Bala said he did so of his own free will.
Bala’s lawyer, James Ibor, said Tuesday’s sentencing was “very outrageous” and could be challenged.
“The sentence infringes his right as an atheist,” Ibor told Reuters.
Bala, who heads the Humanist Association of Nigeria, was arrested at his home in the northern Kaduna state two years ago and was then moved to neighboring Kano, a majority Muslim and conservative state.

Topics: Nigeria blasphemy atheist

Related

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire
World
Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
World
Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south
Updated 06 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south
  • More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to choose a new president, vice president, and 18,000 local government officials
Updated 06 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police on Tuesday announced the formation of special task forces to prevent election violence in the country’s volatile south, where deadly incidents have marred polls for years.

Electoral campaigning is underway in the Philippines with one month left to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Violence has been a recurring concern during Philippine polls, which counts as one of the deadliest periods in the country’s politics, especially in the south where warlord-politicians often have their own private armies.

The new police units will operate in the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on the island of Mindanao where some places have been categorized by police as “areas of concern.”

Lt. Col. Cristio Lagyop, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Police, told Arab News the formation of the task forces was seen as necessary because of the presence of “private armed groups, criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and threat groups in the area.”

“As of now, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we continue to monitor the activities of these threat groups,” he said, adding that one such group surrendered to police on March 23 and negotiations were underway with another two.

According to police data, most of the groups have already been disbanded as security forces started preparing for the polls last year.

“Out of the 18 accounted (for) by the PNP (Philippine National Police) Directorate for Intelligence, there are only two remaining,” Lagyop said. “These are being continuously monitored.”

Election-related violence usually aims at excluding others from the political process. Not only politicians, but also journalists have been targeted as they uncover information and report on candidates.

One of the deadliest election-related incidents in the country was the Maguindanao massacre that took place in November 2009, ahead of the presidential vote in 2010. It claimed 58 lives — politicians, their supporters, and at least 32 journalists.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, but the region continues to be an electoral hotspot, where violence was expected during the election cycle.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers, and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Topics: Philippine Philippine election

Related

Special Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
World
Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal video
World
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
  • The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legislators
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

COLOMBO: A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legislators.

The largest opposition party, however, said it will not support any interim government and insisted that the president resign immediately.

“We must heed the voices in the streets. The government should go, starting from the president,” said Sajith Premadasa, leader of the United People’s Force, or SJB.

The SJB has 54 of Parliament’s 225 seats. The governing coalition controlled nearly 150 seats before the current crisis, but is believed to have lost the support of some lawmakers.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigned Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined street protests denouncing the government.

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold onto power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, foods and medicine, most of which come from abroad. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.

As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the island nation’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to 7 1/2 hours a day because they can’t supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Parliament met Tuesday for the first time since protests flared earlier this month.

“The first condition to solve this problem is that this government has to leave. In its place there should be an interim government,” said lawmaker Wimal Weerawansa, a former member of Rajapaksa’s Cabinet.

“We as members of the government and opposition have a responsibility to solve this problem. If not, there can be a bloodbath in this country,” said governing party lawmaker Wijayadasa Rajapakshe. “If that happens, you and all of us will be responsible.”

Both Weerawansa and Rajapakshe were elected on the governing party ticket but later opted to be independent of coalition instructions in voting.

During Tuesday’s session, nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.

Lawmakers also asked the speaker on Tuesday to ensure their safety after irate protesters surrounded the homes of several governing party members on Monday shouting slogans and pelting stones.

Police barricaded the area around Parliament, where a few hundred protesters gathered holding placards and chanting “Return our stolen money.”

“We have to get all the thieves out of Parliament,” said Devani Jayatilaka, one of the protesters. “The president has to go and there must be an audit into the assets of all the leaders.”

A group of lawyers staged a rally near Sri Lanka’s main court complex and accused the attorney general of protecting corrupt politicians. Catholic priests and nuns also held a silent protest near the archbishop’s house asking authorities to stop oppression and safeguard the rights of the people.

President Rajapaksa has assumed emergency powers which give him wide authority to protect public order, suppress mutinies, riots or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the decree, the president can authorize detentions, seizure of property and search of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

On Monday, Rajapaksa invited all parties to join a unity government to resolve the crisis, but the SJB immediately rejected the proposal.

The extent of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis became clear when it couldn’t pay for imports of basic supplies because of its huge debts and dwindling foreign reserves. The country’s usable reserves are said to be less than $400 million and it has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt obligations for this year alone.

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to an economy that depends heavily on tourism and trade, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion over the last two years. The economy is estimated to have contracted by 1.5 percent in July-September 2021, according to the central bank.

The already dire economic crisis has deepened as oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel with the war in Ukraine. Vehicles are stranded with empty tanks, power cuts deprive students of study time for exams and shopping mall air conditioners are being switched off to conserve energy. Sri Lanka was already so short of hard currency that authorities ordered bans on imports of cars and fertilizer and appealed to the country’s expatriates to send money home to help restore its depleted foreign reserves.

Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and had turned to China and India for loans.

Two brothers of the president, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, were among the Cabinet members who resigned on Sunday, along with the prime minister’s son, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa. Those resignations were seen as the family’s effort to pacify public anger while retaining executive, defense and lawmaking powers.

Topics: Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka

Related

Special Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
World
Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
World
Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Latest updates

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Al Moammar, Fransi Capital launch a $40m VC fund to invest in Saudi technology startups
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam
The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.