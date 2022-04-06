You are here

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque


No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. (File/AFP)

AFP




  • Kabul police spokesman said grenade was thrown inside the mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities

AFP

KABUL: Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan.
Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but Daesh-Khorasan continues to operate across the country.
“We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred,” worshipper Mohammed Yasin told AFP.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown inside the Pul-e-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the extremist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who now rule Afghanistan.




AFP

Ukrainians fleeing occupation pour into Zaporizhzhia


  • The conditions faced by the 120,000 people still in Mariupol, scene of intense fighting for over a month, are “unliveable” according to mayor Vadym Boichenko

AFP

ZAPORIZHZHIA: A large white tent in a shopping center car park in Zaporizhzhia has become the meeting place for thousands from southern Ukraine who have fled the Russian invasion and left everything behind.
The lot is a transit point for those escaping besieged Mariupol, over 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the southeast, and the coastal region captured by Russian forces.
Under the marquee, displaced people eat at communal tables, are given clothes, medicine and even toys, as they wait for buses to take them on to regions less exposed to attacks.
Children’s drawings have been stuck to the inside of the tarp, most of them celebrating Ukraine and its army. One is a portrait of a green-eyed black cat with the message: “If you find my cat Myka, let the psychologist know.”
Further along, a noticeboard is filled with announcements offering spaces in cars heading west and the photos and numbers of missing relatives.
Angela Berg, an energetic 55-year-old with short hair, left everything behind in Mariupol, including her mother, too old to take on the journey.
“A man armed with a machine gun forced us to lie on the ground in front of our 12-story building, on bits of broken glass. Then they started to fire on it with tanks. The building caught on fire and the man with the machine gun shot at the people trying to get out,” she told AFP.
“They didn’t let us retrieve anything from the building until it had all burnt, not our stuff, not any documents,” said Berg, who worked in hospitality before the war.
“Even the clothes I am wearing now are the ones the welcome center gave me.”
Her voice begins to break at the mention of the mother and disabled sister-in-law, whom she left behind to save the rest of her family, including her sick three-month-old granddaughter.
“It’s the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I had to choose between my mother and my grandchildren.”
“Only people who can walk are able to escape. My mother and my sister-in-law have nowhere to go, and we have no information on what happened to them,” she said.


The conditions faced by the 120,000 people still in Mariupol, scene of intense fighting for over a month, are “unliveable,” the city’s mayor Vadym Boichenko told AFP on Tuesday.
“We have passed the point beyond a humanitarian disaster, because for the last 30 days, these people haven’t had heating, water — anything,” he said.
Ivan Kosyan, 17, who arrived in Zaporizhzhia on March 22 with his mother and some friends describes appalling scenes from the besieged port.
“In our building, three entrances were completely engulfed by the flames. People burnt alive. It was horrible,” said the teenager.
“It took us between 10 to 12 hours to get here,” he said over tea handed out by volunteers.
More than 3,800 people were evacuated on Tuesday, 2,200 of them coming to Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol and Berdyansk, another port city, according to Ukrainian authorities.
At another table, Natalia Babychuk, a teacher from Polohy, between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, is still trying to understand what happened to her.
“Truth be told, it’s a month now that we haven’t slept properly,” she said, playing with her wedding ring.
“I asked one of the Russian soldiers, who they called ‘Avenger’ because his son had been killed by Ukrainians, what they wanted. He said it was payback for what is happening in Donbas,” the eastern region where Ukrainian troops have clashed with pro-Russian separatists since 2014, Babychuk said.
“They take the kids’ phones and ours, the SIM cards, the computers, everything... They take everything,” she said. “I don’t know how they can call themselves our brothers.”



Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine's gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage


  • Two gas distribution stations had been destroyed

Reuters

Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday.
Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 ​​gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.



Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues

Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues



AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi told the election commission Wednesday to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the supreme court sat to decide the legality of political maneuvers that led to parliament being dissolved.
The court must rule if the deputy speaker of the national assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the weekend.
Had the vote taken place Khan was certain to have been booted from office, but the move allowed him to get the loyalist president to dissolve parliament and order an election.
The opposition have cried foul and are refusing to cooperate with forming an interim government to oversee any ballot, but on Wednesday Alvi upped the ante.
A statement from his office said the election commission had been told to propose a date “in order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution.”
While the opposition applies its resources to the court, Khan effectively hit the campaign trail — telling party workers in Lahore late Tuesday that he would be more careful in picking candidates to stand for his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Khan’s woes started weeks ago when a group of rebel PTI lawmakers threatened to vote against him, but his fragile ruling coalition was beginning to unravel anyway.
There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.
Whether the election commission has the capacity to organize a ballot within 90 days remains to be seen, with a watchdog group warning this week of “grave concerns” for potential violence.
“The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election,” said the group.
“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression.”
Khan has already blown anti-US sentiment into the political atmosphere by saying the opposition had colluded with Washington for “regime change.”
The cricket star turned politician says Western powers want him removed because he will not stand with them against Russia and China, and the issue is sure to ignite any forthcoming election.
It is unclear when or how the court will rule on the issue — or if Khan would even accept its decision — but there is precedent.
In 1988, Muhammad Khan Junejo appealed to the court after the assembly was dissolved by then president General Zia-ul-Haq, who had taken power in a military coup years earlier.
It agreed his government had been dissolved unconstitutionally, but ruled that since elections had been announced anyway it was best to move on.
In 1993, the court ruled president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had also illegally dissolved the assembly — then with Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.
The supreme court is ostensibly independent, but rights activists say previous benches have been used by civilian and military administrations to do their bidding throughout Pakistan’s history.
Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
“I don’t think the court is going to deliver any noticeable decision, it will be a sort of doctrine of necessities,” said Ayesha Siddiqa, an independent analyst.
“On one side judges will declare the ruling of the deputy speaker as unconstitutional, but at the same time will justify the fresh elections... as every political party wants to go for a fresh election.”



Updated 06 April 2022
Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving





Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Sri Lanka's president will not resign despite protests, says minister



Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”



