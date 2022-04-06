Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

You are here

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (AP)
  • "I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference
BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.
“I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate cease-fire,” Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. “His response was positive, but with conditions,” Orban said, without elaborating.
The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

GENEVA: The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report issued Wednesday.
In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16 percent weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The UN health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.
However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus, meaning that many cases are likely going undetected.
WHO said it was also tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January. WHO said early estimates suggest the recombined omicron could be about 10 percent more transmissible than previous mutations, but further evidence is needed.
The agency has continued to warn countries not to drop their COVID-19 protocols too quickly and predicted that future variants could spread easily if surveillance and testing systems are shelved.
Last week, the UK said COVID-19 had hit record levels across the country, with government statistics estimating that about 1 in 13 people were infected. Those figures came on the same day the British government abandoned its free testing program.
Meanwhile, Chinese authorities conducted more mass testing this week across Shanghai, which remains in lockdown following another jump in infections; the city has recorded more than 90,000 cases but no deaths during the pandemic.
Despite growing public frustration and concerns about economic effects, China says it is sticking to its hard-line “zero-tolerance” approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts. Following a public uproar, Shanghai authorities said Wednesday they would allow at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.

  • Western sanctions gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in Bucha
  • Moscow denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West
LVIV: Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.
Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha after it was retaken from Russian forces.
As Pope Francis described the killings there as a “massacre,” the head of the European Commission signalled further sanctions — including examining a ban on energy imports — on top of ones unveiled by the bloc on Tuesday. Washington is in turn due to announce new sanctions on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to act decisively in taking “more rigid” steps.
“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he told Irish lawmakers by videolink.
Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, where satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.
Moscow, which refers to the conflict as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise Ukraine, denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West to discredit it.
To the south, the besieged southern port of Mariupol has been under bombardment throughout most of the invasion that began on Feb. 24, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.
“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday, while Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people trying to flee would have to use their own vehicles..
Reuters could not immediately verify the British report.
Vereshchuk said authorities would try to evacuate civilians trapped elsewhere through 11 humanitarian corridors.

Energy sanctions push?
Ukraine’s foreign minister said that while he welcomed the latest set of EU sanctions only an embargo on Russian gas and oil and cutting off all Russian banks from the global financial system could “stop” President Vladimir Putin.
“I will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
Russian forces last week pulled back from positions outside Kyiv and shifted the focus of their assault away from the capital, and Ukraine’s general staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest, also remained under attack.
Authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk on Wednesday urged residents to get out “while it is safe” from an area that Ukraine also expects to be the target of a new offensive.
Speaking a day after the European Union announced new sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal imports and denying Russian ships access to EU ports, the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said there was more to come.
“These sanctions will not be our last sanctions,” she told European Parliament on Wednesday. “Now we have to look into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels.”
Von der Leyen’s remarks signalled the bloc’s strengthening resolve to take the step that Kyiv says is vital to securing a deal to end the war. But German Finance Minster Christian Lindner said in a newspaper interview, Europe’s biggest economy which relies on Russian gas for much of its energy needs, was just not ready for an immediate ban.
The White House said earlier that new sanctions, coordinated between Washington, the Group of Seven advanced economies and the EU, will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia.

  • Kabul police spokesman said grenade was thrown inside the mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities
KABUL: Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan.
Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but Daesh-Khorasan continues to operate across the country.
“We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred,” worshipper Mohammed Yasin told AFP.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown inside the Pul-e-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the extremist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who now rule Afghanistan.

  • Two gas distribution stations had been destroyed
Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday.
Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 ​​gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi told the election commission Wednesday to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the supreme court sat to decide the legality of political maneuvers that led to parliament being dissolved.
The court must rule if the deputy speaker of the national assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the weekend.
Had the vote taken place Khan was certain to have been booted from office, but the move allowed him to get the loyalist president to dissolve parliament and order an election.
The opposition have cried foul and are refusing to cooperate with forming an interim government to oversee any ballot, but on Wednesday Alvi upped the ante.
A statement from his office said the election commission had been told to propose a date “in order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution.”
While the opposition applies its resources to the court, Khan effectively hit the campaign trail — telling party workers in Lahore late Tuesday that he would be more careful in picking candidates to stand for his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Khan’s woes started weeks ago when a group of rebel PTI lawmakers threatened to vote against him, but his fragile ruling coalition was beginning to unravel anyway.
There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.
Whether the election commission has the capacity to organize a ballot within 90 days remains to be seen, with a watchdog group warning this week of “grave concerns” for potential violence.
“The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election,” said the group.
“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression.”
Khan has already blown anti-US sentiment into the political atmosphere by saying the opposition had colluded with Washington for “regime change.”
The cricket star turned politician says Western powers want him removed because he will not stand with them against Russia and China, and the issue is sure to ignite any forthcoming election.
It is unclear when or how the court will rule on the issue — or if Khan would even accept its decision — but there is precedent.
In 1988, Muhammad Khan Junejo appealed to the court after the assembly was dissolved by then president General Zia-ul-Haq, who had taken power in a military coup years earlier.
It agreed his government had been dissolved unconstitutionally, but ruled that since elections had been announced anyway it was best to move on.
In 1993, the court ruled president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had also illegally dissolved the assembly — then with Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.
The supreme court is ostensibly independent, but rights activists say previous benches have been used by civilian and military administrations to do their bidding throughout Pakistan’s history.
Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
“I don’t think the court is going to deliver any noticeable decision, it will be a sort of doctrine of necessities,” said Ayesha Siddiqa, an independent analyst.
“On one side judges will declare the ruling of the deputy speaker as unconstitutional, but at the same time will justify the fresh elections... as every political party wants to go for a fresh election.”

