Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

A destroyed building is pictured in Chernihiv on April 5, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Western sanctions gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in Bucha
  • Moscow denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West
Reuters

LVIV: Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.
Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha after it was retaken from Russian forces.
As Pope Francis described the killings there as a “massacre,” the head of the European Commission signalled further sanctions — including examining a ban on energy imports — on top of ones unveiled by the bloc on Tuesday. Washington is in turn due to announce new sanctions on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to act decisively in taking “more rigid” steps.
“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he told Irish lawmakers by videolink.
Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, where satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.
Moscow, which refers to the conflict as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise Ukraine, denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West to discredit it.
To the south, the besieged southern port of Mariupol has been under bombardment throughout most of the invasion that began on Feb. 24, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.
“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday, while Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people trying to flee would have to use their own vehicles..
Reuters could not immediately verify the British report.
Vereshchuk said authorities would try to evacuate civilians trapped elsewhere through 11 humanitarian corridors.

Energy sanctions push?
Ukraine’s foreign minister said that while he welcomed the latest set of EU sanctions only an embargo on Russian gas and oil and cutting off all Russian banks from the global financial system could “stop” President Vladimir Putin.
“I will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
Russian forces last week pulled back from positions outside Kyiv and shifted the focus of their assault away from the capital, and Ukraine’s general staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest, also remained under attack.
Authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk on Wednesday urged residents to get out “while it is safe” from an area that Ukraine also expects to be the target of a new offensive.
Speaking a day after the European Union announced new sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal imports and denying Russian ships access to EU ports, the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said there was more to come.
“These sanctions will not be our last sanctions,” she told European Parliament on Wednesday. “Now we have to look into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels.”
Von der Leyen’s remarks signalled the bloc’s strengthening resolve to take the step that Kyiv says is vital to securing a deal to end the war. But German Finance Minster Christian Lindner said in a newspaper interview, Europe’s biggest economy which relies on Russian gas for much of its energy needs, was just not ready for an immediate ban.
The White House said earlier that new sanctions, coordinated between Washington, the Group of Seven advanced economies and the EU, will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia.

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
AP

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque
  • Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the lucrative market
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul’s largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.
The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.
One suspect is in Taliban custody, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.
Taliban officials blamed the attack on thieves trying to rob the lucrative market.

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage
Reuters

  • Two gas distribution stations had been destroyed
Reuters

Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday.
Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 ​​gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.

Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues

Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
AFP

AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi told the election commission Wednesday to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the supreme court sat to decide the legality of political maneuvers that led to parliament being dissolved.
The court must rule if the deputy speaker of the national assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the weekend.
Had the vote taken place Khan was certain to have been booted from office, but the move allowed him to get the loyalist president to dissolve parliament and order an election.
The opposition have cried foul and are refusing to cooperate with forming an interim government to oversee any ballot, but on Wednesday Alvi upped the ante.
A statement from his office said the election commission had been told to propose a date “in order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution.”
While the opposition applies its resources to the court, Khan effectively hit the campaign trail — telling party workers in Lahore late Tuesday that he would be more careful in picking candidates to stand for his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Khan’s woes started weeks ago when a group of rebel PTI lawmakers threatened to vote against him, but his fragile ruling coalition was beginning to unravel anyway.
There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.
Whether the election commission has the capacity to organize a ballot within 90 days remains to be seen, with a watchdog group warning this week of “grave concerns” for potential violence.
“The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has identified multiple constitutional, legal and operational challenges to the conduct of an early election,” said the group.
“Public confusion and political divisions that have already arisen as a result can potentially translate into violent expression.”
Khan has already blown anti-US sentiment into the political atmosphere by saying the opposition had colluded with Washington for “regime change.”
The cricket star turned politician says Western powers want him removed because he will not stand with them against Russia and China, and the issue is sure to ignite any forthcoming election.
It is unclear when or how the court will rule on the issue — or if Khan would even accept its decision — but there is precedent.
In 1988, Muhammad Khan Junejo appealed to the court after the assembly was dissolved by then president General Zia-ul-Haq, who had taken power in a military coup years earlier.
It agreed his government had been dissolved unconstitutionally, but ruled that since elections had been announced anyway it was best to move on.
In 1993, the court ruled president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had also illegally dissolved the assembly — then with Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.
The supreme court is ostensibly independent, but rights activists say previous benches have been used by civilian and military administrations to do their bidding throughout Pakistan’s history.
Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
“I don’t think the court is going to deliver any noticeable decision, it will be a sort of doctrine of necessities,” said Ayesha Siddiqa, an independent analyst.
“On one side judges will declare the ruling of the deputy speaker as unconstitutional, but at the same time will justify the fresh elections... as every political party wants to go for a fresh election.”

Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
Reuters

  • Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia, including 12 that were under construction for Russian owners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions. Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Reuters

Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”

