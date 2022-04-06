You are here

  • Home
  • Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims
The Glade of Light memorial in Manchester. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwb5b

Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims

Man admits vandalizing memorial to Manchester bomb attack victims
  • Anwar Hosseni vandalized the memorial on Feb. 9, just weeks before it was due to open, by scratching white lines across the monument
  • Terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb packed with nails at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man has admitted vandalizing a memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing of 2017.

Anwar Hosseni, 24, caused £10,000 ($13,000) worth of criminal damage to the tribute, a white marble halo inscribed with the names of all 22 victims.

Hosseni vandalized the memorial on Feb. 9, just weeks before it was due to open, by scratching white lines across the monument.

Manchester City Council said the damage was “minor” at the time, but Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was killed in the bombing, said the perpetrator must have “dark hearts to do such a thing.”

Murray said the monument, called Glade of Light, was important not just to the families of the victims, but also to everyone psychologically or physically injured by the bomb.

Hosseni’s case has been passed up to Manchester’s crown court, with local magistrates saying that it was out of their jurisdiction. He will appear in court on May 4 but has strict bail conditions preventing him from visiting the scene of the crime.

Terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb packed with nails at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The monument was designed as a living memorial. It was created with flowers from throughout Britain, so it would change with the seasons. The white flowers of a hawthorn tree in the monument would blossom around the time of the anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is set to officially open ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack, with a local choir performing.

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Anwar Hosseni Salman Abedi

Related

MI5 dismissed two lots of intelligence ahead of Manchester Arena bombing, officer admits
World
MI5 dismissed two lots of intelligence ahead of Manchester Arena bombing, officer admits
Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
Updated 16 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks

Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
  • "The position was both baseless and scandalous," Macron said
  • Macron said that Morawiecki had met Le Pen on numerous occasions
Updated 16 min 58 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lashed Poland’s Prime Minister during a TV interview after Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the French leader for engaging with the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.
“The position was both baseless and scandalous,” Macron said after Morawiecki questioned the French leader’s record of engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting the Polish leader, backed by a right-wing party, was seeking to empower Macron’s right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election.
Macron said that Morawiecki had met Le Pen on numerous occasions.
In a high-profile intervention Monday, in which Morawiecki called for a genocide investigation into alleged crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, the Polish leader criticized several European leaders.
“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?” he said addressing Macron.
“We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against.
“Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?“
Morawiecki also called for new Western sanctions against Russia and compared Putin to dictators from the past.

Topics: France Poland Emmanuael Macron Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’
World
Emmanuel Macron’s re-election push troubled by ‘McKinsey Affair’
France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants
World
France’s Macron hits back at rival over ‘killer’ chants

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges

UK security guard extradited from Germany over Russia spy charges
  • London's Metropolitan Police said: "The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state"
  • His arrest was the result of a joint operation by British and German police
Updated 06 April 2022
AP

LONDON: A security guard at Britain’s embassy in Berlin was extradited Wednesday to face charges of spying for Russia, UK authorities said.
Following his arrest by German police in August, David Smith, 57, was flown back to Britain to answer nine counts under the Official Secrets Act, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
London’s Metropolitan Police said: “The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.”
German prosecutors have said Smith received an unspecified amount of cash in return for handing documents to a representative of Russian intelligence.
His arrest was the result of a joint operation by British and German police.
Smith is due to appear in a London magistrates’ court on Thursday.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a string of European Union members including Germany this week expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats and staff between them, including for alleged spying.
Britain has not joined in the new wave of expulsions. Sources said it had already thrown out nearly every Russian diplomat suspected of espionage after a 2018 nerve-agent attack in the English city of Salisbury.

Topics: Britain Germany Russia spying

Related

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
World
Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat suspected of spying
World
Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat suspected of spying

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US

Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US
  • Tokyo has been gradually relaxing pandemic-induced curbs
  • The loosened border regime does not mean a full reopening to tourists
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan plans to ease COVID 19-related border restrictions by lifting its entry ban for foreign nationals from 106 countries including the United States, Britain and France on Friday, the government said.
Tokyo has been gradually relaxing pandemic-induced curbs but the loosened border regime does not mean a full reopening to tourists.
The foreign ministry said in an update on Wednesday that foreigners from the 106 countries would not be subject to denial of permission to enter Japan from Friday, but foreigners with tourist purposes were still not allowed into the country.
Japan closed its borders to most foreign travelers from the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and only recently accepted a trickle of students and business people into the country. Many other developed countries have reopened to tourists.
After the planned lifting, Japan will still keep its doors closed to 56 countries, another government statement said.
The government has said it will raise the daily quota on overseas visitors to Japan to 10,000 this month, from 7,000.

Topics: Coronavirus Japan US

Related

Japan, Qatar to cooperate in stabilizing energy markets
Middle-East
Japan, Qatar to cooperate in stabilizing energy markets
Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
World
Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
Updated 06 April 2022

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
  • New Delhi has repeatedly called for end to violence, but abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia
  • International rights groups recorded “apparent war crimes” by Russian forces in Bucha and other sites
Updated 06 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister condemned the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called for an independent investigation on Wednesday amid international calls for further sanctions against Russia.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, its troops have repeatedly hit civilian sites with airstrikes and artillery, raising international concerns over war crimes.

As Russian forces retreat from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, some of the strongest evidence of atrocities came to light this week from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha: mass graves and dead civilians on the streets — some corpses with bound hands and gunshot wounds to the head, others apparently mowed down by heavy vehicles.

Following the accounts from Bucha, the EU proposed new sanctions against Russia and several more European states have expelled Russian diplomats.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told lawmakers during Wednesday’s parliamentary address that India was “deeply disturbed by the reports.”

He said: “Many honorable members (of Parliament) brought up the incidents, the happenings in Bucha. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter, and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

Moscow has since denied targeting civilians, despite overwhelming evidence shown by Ukrainian authorities, the international media and rights groups. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have said they had documented “apparent war crimes” by Russian forces in Bucha and other sites.

India has repeatedly called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has abstained from various UN resolutions on the war as it attempts to balance diplomatic ties with the West and Moscow — its main supplier of defense technology.

Neither Jaishankar nor India’s permanent representative to the UN, who on Tuesday evening also called for an independent probe into the Bucha killings, have directly condemned Russia.

Indian officials have also avoided using the terms “invasion” or “war” in reference to Russia’s assault on Ukrainian territory.

“This is keeping the Russian sensitivities in mind because Russia is not calling it a war,” Prof. Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“From India’s vantage point, keeping Russia in good humor is important for its own operational requirement, which is defense,” he said, adding that India wanted to balance the position of another superpower: China.

India-China ties have significantly deteriorated since April 2020, when tensions on the border in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh led to a continuing standoff and the deployment of tens of thousands of extra troops to the area.

“India wants a channel of communication opened with Russia,” Pant said. “There are certain things India will have to do to make sure that Russia does not feel completely isolated and marginalized, because that would mean the Russia-China axis would grow even stronger.”

However, he added that recent developments are demonstrating an evolution in India’s position.

Facing Western pressure, Jaishankar last week called for respect for the UN Charter during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi.

“Gradually, India is moving towards a position where it is saying that all countries, including Russia, have to follow the UN Charter, international law and territorial integrity,” Pant said. “Once this massacre has unfolded, it made it difficult for India to take any other position.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Bucha

Related

CAPTION: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov sit for a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (AP) video
World
India calls for end to Ukraine ‘violence’ amid visit of Russia’s Lavrov 
Russia bombards and US imposes sanctions as Ukraine urges decisive help
World
Russia bombards and US imposes sanctions as Ukraine urges decisive help

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce
  • "I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.
“I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate cease-fire,” Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. “His response was positive, but with conditions,” Orban said, without elaborating.
The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban President Vladimir Putin Truce

Related

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
World
Hungary PM Orban wins fourth term with comfortable victory
Russia bombards and US imposes sanctions as Ukraine urges decisive help
World
Russia bombards and US imposes sanctions as Ukraine urges decisive help

Latest updates

TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
TikTok celebrates Ramadan values in new campaign
Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
Macron hits back at Polish PM’s criticism of Putin talks
Saudi Arabia joins world body for prosecuting corruption safe havens 
Saudi Arabia joins world body for prosecuting corruption safe havens 
Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves
Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.