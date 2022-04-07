You are here

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and caddie Joe LaCava on the 16th green during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • Woods would be the third-oldest major winner and oldest Masters champion if he wins Sunday
AUGUSTA, Georgia: Tiger Woods has talked the talk, now he'll have to walk the walk as he chases a record-tying sixth Masters title only 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, played the back nine at hilly Augusta National on Wednesday in a final practice round before Thursday's start of the 86th Masters, making one last test of his surgically repaired right leg.

"I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It's now walking is the hard part," Woods said.

"This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for."

The 46-year-old superstar, who says he fights pain every day, played an 18-hole practice round last week over the 7,510-yard layout and has played three nine-hole practice rounds over the past four days with pals Fred Couples and Justin Thomas.

"It's a miraculous thing -- 14 months ago I'm bawling like a baby every day, and now you pair with him and he looks strong," Couples said.

"I know the leg is hurt, but he's driving it with J.T. He's hitting it plenty far enough to play this course and he has won here a bunch. He knows what to do."

Barring a setback in his condition, Woods will tee off Thursday morning alongside South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann with thousands of spectators and a global television audience watching his every move.

"It really shouldn't surprise us. He's one of the most dedicated, determined athletes I've ever seen in my life," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. "Who knows what might happen this week? We're excited he's here."

Woods has not played a competitive round in 17 months, since trying to defend his 2019 title at a 2020 Masters delayed to November by Covid-19.

"This is an incredible feat," said Jack Nicklaus, winner of a record 18 major titles and record six Masters crowns. "Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed."

In February 2021, Woods was involved in an automobile accident that left him hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months, his right leg repaired with rods, plates and screws that have left him with limited mobility.

"I've been very excited about how I've recovered each and every day," Woods said. "That has been the challenge... how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day."

Woods, who has slumped to 973rd in the rankings due to his extended layoff, plans on a 72-hole trek over four days. His only missed Masters cut came in 1996 as an amateur.

"He's a brilliant guy, he's a great player and I think it's amazing for him to be out here," Couples said.

"He's just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He'll compete, and he'll be ready to roll."

Rain has softened the course, which could make footing even more treacherous, although that doesn't concern Woods thanks to special footwear.

"I don't worry about slipping," he said. "I've got metals (spikes) in so I don't have to worry about that. Even with the rain, it doesn't really concern me."

Woods, whose 82 US PGA Tour titles is level for the all-time record set by Sam Snead, would be the third-oldest major winner and oldest Masters champion if he wins Sunday.

Woods said he would have been satisfied with his career had his injuries been too severe to return.

"I think 82 is a pretty good number," he said. "And 15 (majors) is not too bad either."

"When I decide to hang it up, when I feel like I can't win anymore, then that will be it. But I feel like I can still do it."

If Woods does capture a sixth green jacket, it would be among the most astonishing comeback stories in sports history.

Being able to play, and walk at all, is an achievement for Woods, who feared amputation shortly after the crash.

"The fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success," Woods said.

"Now that I'm playing, everything is focused on how do I get myself into the position where I'm on that back nine on Sunday with a chance."

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
  • Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City
  • "If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, 'that's it, decided'," Klopp told reporters
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned against viewing Sunday’s match with Manchester City as a decider for the Premier League title.
Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City at the top of the table with seven games left to play.
But even if they succeed against City, there is no guarantee Liverpool will have a smooth finish to the season, with a derby against Everton and a clash with bitter rivals Manchester United to come before the end of this month.
Liverpool will make the short journey across the northwest to Manchester on the back of a 3-1 win away to Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a result that has left the six-time European champions on the brink of the last four.
“If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, ‘that’s it, decided’, because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.
“We play now against the best team in the world but we will give it a try anyway.
“Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other game in another competition but also in the Premier League as well.
“If you cannot be first you want to be second. If you are behind then you want to come closer. If you are close you want to overtake.
“That’s the situation and we will give it a proper try.”
Liverpool remain on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies this season after already winning the English League Cup in February.
But German boss Klopp said: “We are in the (Champions League) quarter-final, the semifinal (of the FA Cup) and the further you go in competitions the harder it gets.”

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai
Updated 06 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai
  • The Real Madrid and France star and UAE women’s international were joined by local children at the event, which is part of a world tour to celebrate the launch of the ball
  • Benzema: The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world
Updated 06 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Al-Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup, arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, following its grand launch in Qatar last week, on the first stop on a world tour to showcase the new ball and support community initiatives sponsored by its manufacturer, Adidas.

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema and Emirati women’s national team player Nouf Alanzi were on hand to help with the celebrations, and they were joined by children from the Dubai football community, including young players from Gulf United FC. A specially created image was also projected on the Burj Khalifa to help inspire the next generation of female footballers in the region.

Benzema said: “The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world.”

Adidas said that the name Al-Rihla, which translates as “the journey,” was inspired by the architecture, boats and flag of Qatar. It is the 14th successive ball the company has created for the FIFA World Cup and it said it is designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any previous World Cup ball.

Following its launch in Qatar on March 30, Al-Rihla will visit 10 cities around the globe where Adidas is sponsoring initiatives that aim to improve access and equality in sport among local communities. Other destinations of the global tour include Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York.

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction
  • The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1
  • Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($5.23 million), auctioneer Sotherby’s said on Wednesday.

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge’s attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal. Following Maradona’s death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. It fetched £157,750 in 2002, over three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers. He died at the age of 60 in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • Elimination starts Friday with finals, coronation ceremonies on April 9
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Top-class jiu-jitsu returns to the UAE capital this weekend with the prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup competition for under-16s.

Taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, players from various clubs and academies are expected to take to the mats on April 8-9 across numerous weight categories.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the country, the U-16 competitions will be open to athletes aged 14 and 15, with men competing in weight divisions of 46, 50, 55, 60, 66, 73 and 84 kilograms; and women competing in weight divisions of 48, 57 and 69 kilograms.

The competition begins on Friday with a weigh-in session scheduled for between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by elimination rounds from 9 p.m. The final competitions and coronation ceremonies will be held on Saturday.

“We are pleased to launch the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup during the holy month,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF. “It is the most valuable tournament in the local scene and holds a special place in the hearts of participants and the jiu-jitsu community as a whole.

“This year, we’ve made some significant updates to the tournament system to improve competition levels and performance quality by separating the competitions for the U-16, U-18 and adult categories. The new format will ensure maximum representation of players and top-level competitions.”

The previous edition of the President’s Cup saw the addition of a women’s category, resulting in outstanding performances by Emirati women. Palms Sports Academy Team 777 took first place in the adult category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place in the U-18 category and Al-Wahda took first place in the U-16 category. In the men’s category, Baniyas Club took first place in the adult and U-18 categories, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club placed first in the U-16.

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
Updated 06 April 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives

Qatar 2022 matchups not short on intriguing historical narratives
  • Whether it’s Ghana seeking revenge over Uruguay, Senegal hoping to repeat 2002 heroics, politically charged encounters, World Cup groups stage promise plenty of intrigue already
Updated 06 April 2022
Liliane Tannoury

RIYADH: As the dust settles over the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha, and coaches start preparing dossiers on their opponents for the action in seven months, narratives are emerging.

Qatar is the first host to participate in the World Cup for the first time, but it will not be playing a part in the tournament’s opener, that honor going to the Netherlands and Senegal on Nov. 21.

The omens bode well for Senegal. In 2022, they kicked off the World Cup in Japan and South Korea with a stunning 1-0 win over then defending champions France. And 22 years earlier, Cameroon pulled off an identical feat at Italia 90 by beating Diego Maradona’s Argentina by the same score.

In Group H, the scent of revenge will be in the air.

Few supporters from Ghana, or around the world, will have forgotten Luis Suarez’s 120th-minute goal-line handball, and subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan, that denied the African nation a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Even less would have forgiven the controversial Uruguayan star for his celebrations following his red card and his country’s win in a penalty shootout.

Expect fireworks when the two teams, including Suarez, step onto the pitch at Al-Janoub Stadium on Dec. 2.

Uruguay, for their part, have previously faced all three other teams in Group H, beating South Korea 2-1 in 2010, and in 2018 overcoming Portugal 2-1 in the round of 16.

Group B is in danger of narrative overload.

England, the US, and Iran will be joined by the winner of a European play-off (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine).

This will be the third World Cup meeting between England and the US, with the Americans still unbeaten against the nation that exported the game to the world.

Famously, the US beat England in Belo Horizonte, Brazil at the 1950 World Cup, and drew 1-1 against Fabio Cappello’s team in 2010.

Meanwhile, Nov. 29 will see the second meeting between the US and Iran, the Asian powerhouses having won a politically charged clash 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Should Scotland or Wales reach the finals, no doubt talk will center around a Battle of Britain, and the Ukrainian team will garner an immense, sympathetic spotlight — and a lot of neutral supporters — if they make it to Qatar following the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Qatar 2022 does not seem to have a clear Group of Death though Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan, and the winner of the CONCACAF-OFC play-off comes close.

Spain and Germany will meet on Nov. 27 at Al-Bayt Stadium, arguably the group-stage match with the highest profiles and indeed the only one between two previous World Cup winners.

The confrontation will also bring back memories of the November 2020 meeting in the UEFA Nations League, in which Spain thrashed Die Mannschaft 6-0.

Defending champions France will have mixed feelings at meeting Denmark yet again in the group stages, where the two European nations will be joined by Tunisia and the winner of the CONMEBOL- AFC play-off (Peru, the UAE, or Australia) in Group D.

In 1998 and 2018, group meetings between the two proceeded a French World Cup triumph. However, in 2002, a 2-0 win for Denmark confirmed a dismal early exit for the world and European champions.

On an individual level, eyes will turn to recent history’s two finest footballers, surely taking part in their last World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to prove the doubters wrong by pulling one last rabbit out of the hat in Group H against Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Lionel Messi, having finally led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, will look to crown his astonishing career with a World Cup win, emulating his nation’s finest son Maradona.

Against Poland, Messi will come up against the brilliant Robert Lewandowski, the man many believe has been denied a rightful Ballon d’Or by the Argentine maestro in recent years.

And Saudi Arabia’s players will no doubt relish coming up against arguably the world’s greatest footballer.

Will we see a new champion at Qatar 2022? Or will it follow expectations with a win for one of the traditional powers? And could it follow the pattern of the last three World Cups with group-stage elimination for the title holders?

Whatever happens, we will not be short on narrative.

