You are here

  • Home
  • Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Tiger Woods of the US greets Zach Johnson on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday in Augusta, Georgia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm99k

Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
  • The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning
  • “As of right now," Woods said, “I feel like I'm going to play”
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters.
The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
“As of right now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”
There had been plenty of signals in recent days that Woods was on the cusp of deciding it was time to play again. He came to Augusta National for a practice round last week, then returned Sunday — saying he’d be “a game-time decision” — and Monday for more. On Tuesday morning, with bad weather in the forecast, he spent plenty of time in the practice areas.
“It’s great to be back,” Woods said.
Woods played in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event, and when those rounds were over he flatly dismissed any notion that his game was tour-ready again.
“I can’t compete against these guys right now, no,” Woods said on Dec. 19. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”
About 3-1/2 months later, Woods apparently feels differently. If he plays, he’ll be in the Masters for the 24th time; he’s finished in the top five 12 times in his previous 23 appearances.
Thursday’s opening round would mark the first time Woods competes against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, which was the final round of that year’s pandemic-delayed Masters.
He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from that on Feb. 23, 2021 when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and down the side of a hill.
Woods’ injuries from that crash were so severe that doctors considered right leg amputation, before reassembling the limb by placing a rod in the tibia and using screws and pins to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.
“It’s been a tough, tough year ... but here we are,” Woods said.

Topics: US Augusta National Tiger Woods golf

Related

Biggest names in women’s golf attempt to recreate Varner III’s monster 92-foot putt video
Sport
Biggest names in women’s golf attempt to recreate Varner III’s monster 92-foot putt
Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
Sport
Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal take on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski
  • Villarreal are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus
  • Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Villarreal know their chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether they can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski.
And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club are coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when their defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
Villarreal defender Pau Torres said the squad has enough experience facing some of the world’s top forward and will be ready for the task at hand beginning in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
“These are the challenges we enjoy,” Torres told Marca TV. “Each striker has his style and we will make sure we know how to make things difficult for Lewandowski. He is a very complete striker. Sometimes it seems like he’s not doing much, but in the end he’s always a threat.”
Torres faced Lewandowski with Spain in last year’s European Championship, a 1-1 draw in the group stage when Lewandowski scored a second-half equalizer.
Vlahovic also scored against Villarreal in the first leg of the round of 16, getting on the board in the first minute at La Cerámica Stadium, but neither the Serbian striker nor teammate Álvaro Morata could find the net in the second leg in Italy — a surprising 3-0 win by the modest Spanish club.
Villarreal also faced Cristiano Ronaldo twice in the group stage, with the forward scoring a goal in each of Manchester United’s victories.
Lewandowski is the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches. He has more than 50 goals this season for his club and his country and is ranked third in the all-time list of Champions League scorers, behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions.
“He has very good numbers and any team would like to have these types of players,” said Torres, who scored one of the goals in Villarreal’s win at Juventus in the second leg. “We will have to do a good job to contain him and keep him from scoring against us.”
Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros said coach Unai Emery — who is in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time — will have the team prepared to face the powerful Bayern squad.
“He pays attention to detail. He dissects everything so players have everything as easy as possible or as many solutions as they need before a match,” Trigueros said. “We have many discussions with him and he’s very talkative, and he gets through to the players. Everyone around him spends hours watching videos so the players have everything they need.”
Villarreal are coming off its second consecutive Spanish league defeat — a 2-0 loss at second-to-last-place Levante, when Emery didn’t rest many of his regular starters.
Villarreal, the defending Europa League winner, are back in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Their best campaign was a semifinal appearance in 2006, when they lost to Arsenal.
“Villarreal has a coach with a lot of experience at winning on the international stage,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “The team are very experienced and we will need to figure out how to break them down.”
Bayern made it to the last eight 10 times in the last 11 seasons. The team are playing in the quarterfinals for a record 20th time.
The second leg is next week in Munich.
The winner of the series will play either Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinals.

Topics: Bayern Munich villarreal UEFA Champions League Robert Lewandowski

Related

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
Sport
Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Sport
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing

UAE’s Hamda Al-Qubaisi steps up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with PREMA Racing
  • Driver, 19, moves from Formula 4 racing after becoming one of region’s most successful female drivers
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hamda Al-Qubaisi will enter the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine under the PREMA banner.

The Emirati racer, who secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship last year, the first and only female to achieve that result, will stay with PREMA Racing as she makes the switch to the next step of her professional career.

She said: “I’m very excited to be working with PREMA Racing for my first season in FRECA. I’m looking forward to building on what I learned in the Formula Regional Asian Championship and continuing to progress and improve.”

Al-Qubaisi, 19, is considered the UAE’s most outstanding driver, and one of the world’s most competitive female racers, coming from a racing family that includes her father Khaled and sister Amna.

Having started in go-kart, she moved on to single-seaters in 2019 and went on to capture podium finishes in 2020 and 2021. In addition, she had two successful campaigns in the F4 UAE Championship, with six wins (the most by any female in F4 worldwide) and multiple poles to her name in addition to two overall fourth-place finishes in the series.

The 2022 season has already seen her make the step to a more competitive class as she took part in the Formula Regional Asian Championship to prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Rene Rosin, team principal of PREMA Racing, said: “We are proud to see Hamda make such a major step in a driver’s career. Moving up from Formula 4 brings a lot of new challenges but we know her ability and level of commitment.

“She started with the right foot in the Asian Formula Regional Championship, and we are looking forward to seeing that potential translate to FRECA as well. We are happy to continue working with her in what I think is a very interesting four-driver line-up.”

Topics: UAE Formula Regional European Championship

Related

Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car
Sport
Saudi researchers partner with McLaren Racing to boost F1 car
Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Sport
Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals

Al-Feiha shock Al-Ittihad: 5 things learned from the King’s Cup semifinals
  • Conquerors of SPL leaders now face reigning Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal
Updated 05 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The semifinals of the King’s Cup threw up plenty of action. On Sunday, Al-Hilal came back from a goal down to defeat Al-Shabab 2-1 after extra time while Al-Feiha shocked Al-Ittihad to win 1-0. Here are five things we learned.

 

1. No World Cup after effects for Odion Ighalo

Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that the striker took his frustrations out on Al-Shabab. Ighalo returned from international retirement in November and there was some controversy when he was not released by his club for the African Cup of Nations in January. That club was Al-Shabab and soon after, he left for Al-Hilal, who were lower down in the table. Not anymore.

The former Manchester United man was called up by the Super Eagles for their World Cup playoff against Ghana. He came off the bench in the second leg at home but could not prevent the Black Stars from winning on away goals and taking a place in Qatar.

It was a heartbreaking situation for all Nigerian fans and on Sunday Ighalo was seemingly more determined than ever to get on the scoresheet. It was a real striker’s goal, an instinctive shot from outside the area that won the game, broke Al-Shabab’s hearts and ended a bad week on a high.

 

2. Al-Feiha show the magic of the cup is still alive, with some Serbian help

After Al-Hilal’s win on Sunday, the country was expecting a big final with Al-Ittihad but the league leaders were caught out by a feisty Al-Feiha. The men from Al-Majma’ah took the game to the Tigers in the first half and took the lead nine minutes before the break thanks to great work from Malek Al-Abdalmoniem and a fine finish from Mohammed Abusabaan.

It was a hard-working performance from Vuk Rasovic’s men. It was almost all one-way traffic in the second half as Al-Ittihad pushed forward but despite all their possession, they struggled to create clear chances. The number of last-ditch tackles and interceptions were impressive, and even when the defense was breached, goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic was in excellent form and equal to anything that the men from Jeddah could throw at him. His flying save to tip a Abderrazak Hamdallah header onto the bar with 10 minutes remaining was world class and suggested that this was not going to be Al-Ittihad’s night.

There was even time at the end for Aleksandar Trajkovski, the man who dumped Italy out of the World Cup, to make an appearance. The North Macedonia star is 90 minutes away from a trophy and the same can be said for Al-Feiha — it would be a historic one.

 

3. Despite new coach Al-Hilal have a mental hold over Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal may have had around two thirds of possession but Al-Shabab had plenty of chances and looked dangerous throughout. Despite all that, they ended up losing, yet again. You have to go back to 2014 to find the last competitive victory over their Riyadh rivals. In this and last year’s seasons, Al-Shabab had been going for the title only to face Al-Hilal, get thrashed and practically drop out of contention.

Romanian boss Marius Sumudica will have learned a lot about his players in his first game in charge since succeeding Pericles Chamusca last month. His team fought hard, created chances and took the lead on the hour thanks to an Ever Banega penalty.

From that moment on however, the champions poured forward and it didn’t look like Al-Shabab were ever going to hold on. The attacks intensified after Salman Al-Faraj’s bullet levelled the scoreline with 18 minutes remaining and you could almost see the belief drain out of the men in white. For the rest of the season, as well as the AFC Champions League, the new Romanian boss is going to have to work hard to instill the right kind of mental strength in the team.

 

4. Al-Ittihad will be disappointed but not devastated

Chances of a double may now be over but when the dust clears, Al-Ittihad will not feel down too long as there is a bigger prize in their sights. The Tigers won the King’s Cup in 2018 but it was 2009 when they last got their claws on the league trophy. As things stand, they are 11 points clear of Al-Hilal in second and while the defending champions have seven games remaining, two more than the leaders, it really is Al-Ittihad’s league to lose.

Coach Cosmin Contra will tell his players that the result against Al-Feiha is one of those things. Mistakes were made at the back against an opposition that then defended fiercely. On another night, it could have gone differently but Al-Ittihad need to put it behind them and focus on the positives. Igor Coronado looks to have returned to full fitness and looked sharp, and defender Ahmed Hegazi should be ready to take the pitch when the big games come thick and fast in May. Al-Ittihad need four wins to wrap up the league championship.

 

5. It is the final that Saudi Arabia needs

Al-Hilal are the only club with a chance of catching Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and it is to be hoped, at least by neutrals, that the title race goes all the way in the coming weeks. It would not have been ideal to have the same two teams in the King’s Cup final. Now there is a different narrative and it is refreshing to see Al-Feiha make it. Their celebrations at the end of the win showed what the chance of a first major piece of silverware means to the club. For Al-Ittihad who have lifted the trophy nine times, it would surely not have had the same meaning.

The King’s Cup has thrown up some interesting winners of late with Al-Taawoun and Al-Faisaly celebrating in the past three seasons. Those triumphs have not propelled those teams to the next level just yet but they would not have swapped the experience for anything. It shows that while the big boys are too strong and consistent over the length of a league season, anyone can beat anyone in a cup tie situation and that is the way it should be.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Feiha

Related

Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test
Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test
Al-Ittihad edge to title: 5 things learned from Saudi league action
Sport
Al-Ittihad edge to title: 5 things learned from Saudi league action

Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat

Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat

Arsenal’s top four bid rocked in ‘unacceptable’ Palace defeat
  • Arteta's side were destroyed by first half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park on Monday
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta apologized for Arsenal's "unacceptable" performance in a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace that dealt a significant blow to their bid to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Arteta's side were destroyed by first half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Unable to muster a revival after the break, Arsenal's second defeat in their last three league games was sealed by Wilfried Zaha's late penalty.

Arsenal had gone into the weekend in fourth place, but Tottenham's 5-1 win against Newcastle on Sunday piled pressure on the Gunners and their response could not have been any less convincing.

The battle to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish is heating up and Arsenal are in danger of wilting.

They sit in fifth place, behind Tottenham on goal difference having played a game less than their north London rivals.

West Ham and Manchester United, both three points behind Arsenal, will also fancy their chances after a result that blew the top four battle wide open.

"We made it impossible for ourselves with the way we competed. You have to be physical and run and then you earn the right to play. We were really inconsistent on the ball and that is unacceptable," Arteta said.

"We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn't have the presence or the composure to dominate the situation. That's what I'm most annoyed with."

It was an especially painful result for Arsenal fans given the presence in the Palace dug-out of Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, a Gunners legend after his trophy-filled playing career with the club.

How they could have done with the kind of tenacious performance that was Vieira's hallmark in midfield during Arsenal's glory days.

Vieira comfortably out-witted Arteta, who was voted the Premier League's manager of the month for March after masterminding his side's climb into contention for a top four berth.

Those Champions League ambitions don't look so believable now.

"We need to put our hands up and get the criticism we deserve. Then we accept it, look ourselves in the mirror and look to the next game. This performance was not good enough," Arteta said.

Palace took the lead in the 16th minute after Ben White needlessly fouled Zaha.

Conor Gallagher swung his free-kick towards the far post, where Joachim Andersen headed it back across for Mateta to nod home from six yards for his sixth goal this term.

If that was a sloppy goal to concede, there was worse to come for Arteta eight minutes later.

Andersen's long pass should have been easy for the Arsenal rearguard, but Gabriel made a hash of his attempt to intercept, completely missing the ball as Ayew eluded the dozing Nuno Tavares to score with a composed finish from the edge of the area.

The Ghana forward's second goal this season left Arteta scratching his head in disbelief.

Without Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney due to a knee injury, Arsenal's defence was in disarray and Zaha swept through to tee up Mateta for a chance that Aaron Ramsdale saved at full stretch.

Out-fought and out-played in the first half, Arsenal needed an immediate response after the break but Bukayo Saka's penalty appeal was waved away after he was bundled over by Cheikhou Kouyate.

Although there was more urgency about Arsenal in the second half, they still lacked a cutting edge.

Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Vicente Guaita with the goal at his mercy before Martin Odegaard fired wastefully wide from Saka's cross.

Arsenal were punished for their profligacy in the 74th minute as Zaha's raid prompted Odegaard to concede a penalty as he clipped the forward's ankle.

Zaha dusted himself down and converted the spot-kick with ease, sending Ramsdale the wrong way to leave Arsenal's top four bid in the balance

Topics: Arsenal Crystal Palace English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Special Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
Sport
Next 3 matches could determine Newcastle’s Premier League fate: Eddie Howe
Arsenal boss Arteta glad to see Jimenez back after skull fracture
Sport
Arsenal boss Arteta glad to see Jimenez back after skull fracture

Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan

Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan

Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan
  • Driving experiences, karting and track days to take place at the circuit across the holy month of Ramadan
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Marina Circuit is hosting more than 70 exciting activities for the families to enjoy throughout Ramadan, including driving experiences, karting and track days.

Visitors can experience the thrill on the circuit as DriveYAS will continue for three days a week — Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday — throughout Ramadan with three new bundle options for drivers to test their ability behind the wheel of various vehicles.

For those looking for a taste of the Formula 1 experience, there is the Grand Prix Pack which offers a drive in the Formula Yas 3000 car — a single-seat racing car — and a full venue tour giving behind the scenes insight into the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

To celebrate Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit will be offering guests 20 percent off on both Drive YAS and karting over the course of Ramadan and through to the end of August.

Elsewhere on the circuit, the Motor Majilis Car Club will also return to the circuit for special meet-ups alongside track activities on Friday, Apr. 15 and Saturday, Apr. 30. Motor Majilis is a community for motorsports enthusiasts, world-class clubs, supercar owners and aspiring drivers, meeting at Yas Marina Circuit throughout the year. 

Alternatively, head down to Yas Kartzone powered by ADNOC for some fun with the whole family as people of all ages are invited to get behind the wheel, while the Ramadan Karting Cup, split between three age groups, will feature a two-hour endurance race for adults and Time Attack for children and juniors, with fantastic prizes on offer for the standout performers.

The Community YAS health and fitness events will also continue to be held at Yas Marina Circuit throughout Ramadan, providing members of the Abu Dhabi community with the platform to keep fit and active.

ADNOC TrainYAS powered by Abu Dhabi Sports Council takes place on Sundays and Tuesdays, from 7-11pm, giving guests of all fitness levels the chance to walk, run or cycle the track, while a female-specific version of the event is in operation every Monday from 7-10pm. TrainAM takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6-8am.

The Ramadan Challenge is also returning for 2022, encouraging the public to run or walk 50 km at the circuit or cycle 100 km. It’s free to register and the fastest times will have a chance of winning some great experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

Topics: Yas Marina Circuit Ramadan Abu Dhabi

Related

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
Sport
Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit
Sport
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit

Latest updates

Expats in Saudi Arabia share their iftar staples
This combination of photographs shows plates with traditional food for Muslims to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. (AFP)
Where We Are Going Today: Unicone
Photo/Supplied
Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan
Anghami launches live radio programs for Ramadan
What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south
Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.