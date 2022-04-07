Benzema treble puts Chelsea on brink of exit as Villarreal tops Bayern

You are here

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal as Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger looks dejected. (Reuters)
Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano in action with Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma during their Champions League quarterfinal first leg match on Wednesday. (Reuters)
  • It was the sublime Benzema's second successive Champions League hat trick
  • The return leg is next week in Munich, where Villarreal will need a draw to get to the semifinals for the first time since its first last-four appearance in the Champions League in 2006
LONDON, VILLAREAL: Carlo Ancelotti hailed Karim Benzema's "fantastic" hat-trick as he fired Real Madrid to a 3-1 win against Chelsea that put the Champions League holders on the brink of elimination after Wednesday's quarterfinal first leg.

Benzema produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge as the France striker netted twice in the first half with two perfectly-taken headers.

Kai Havertz reduced the deficit before the interval, but Benzema punished a woeful mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the second half to complete his treble.

It was the sublime Benzema's second successive Champions League hat trick after he single-handedly inspired their epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 second leg.

Ancelotti's side are in pole position to advance to the semifinals as they return to Madrid for the second leg on April 12.

After losing to Chelsea in last season's Champions League semifinals, Real will have the opportunity to exact revenge at the Bernabeu.

"We had a fantastic performance up front from Benzema," Ancelotti said.

"He's getting better every day like wine. We played well. It was a good night.

"We have an advantage but we have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League."

Real won the last of their 13 Champions League titles in 2018 and, while they may not be favorites in this year's tournament, their ruthless victory in west London was a significant statement of intent from the La Liga leaders.

With 11 goals this term, Benzema has scored more times than any other Frenchman in a single European Cup campaign, moving past Just Fontaine's 10-goal haul in 1958-59.

"They're magic nights. Today we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid," Benzema said.

"We played well from the first minute to the last. They're very important goals."

Chelsea were a shadow of the supremely organized side that marched to their second Champions League crown last year and won six successive games in all competitions before the recent international break.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel had dismissed Saturday's 4-1 home defeat against Brentford in the Premier League as nothing to worry about.

But in truth that shock loss had exposed some major flaws in Chelsea's defense that Real gleefully exploited.

"The first half was a repetition of the second half against Brentford. We were so far off our level in every aspect that this game demands," Tuchel said.

"The game was killed off with a big mistake in the second half. We gave it away in a moment that is simply impossible.

"The individual decisions were far from our level and our standards. It is on all of us. I'm included in this."

Benzema put Real ahead in the 21st minute at the end of a rapier thrust.

Vinicius Junior's cross was perfect for Benzema and he looped a superb header over Mendy into the top corner from 10 yards.

Benzema was proving Madrid's maestro once again and three minutes later he doubled Real's advantage.

Showing all his experience, the 34-year-old peeled away from Thiago Silva before planting a clinical header into the far corner from Luka Modric's pin-point cross.

Five minutes before halftime, Jorginho's deft cross caught Dani Carvajal ball-watching and Havertz glided behind him to bury a powerful header past Thibaut Courtois.

Tuchel sent on Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech at half-time, but Mendy's nightmare moment arrived just one minute after the break.

There should have been no danger when Mendy intercepted a long pass outside his area, but the Senegal keeper horribly miscued his ball towards Antonio Rudiger.

Benzema punished Rudiger's surprising reluctance to commit to the tackle, stealing possession to slot into the empty net as Tuchel looked on in disbelief.

Benzema is the first player to score hat tricks in consecutive Champions League knockout ties since Cristiano Ronaldo for Real in 2017.

Chelsea tried to hit back and Courtois made a brilliant tip-over from Cesar Azpilicueta's strike.

But Romelu Lukaku's wretched headed miss summed up a night to forget for Chelsea.

Villarreal stun Bayern to keep alive upset hopes in Champions League

Villarreal pulled off another surprising Champions League result, this time against six-time champions Bayern Munich to boost their hopes of returning to the semifinals for the first time in 16 years.

After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step toward reaching the last four by holding on to a 1-0 victory against favorite Bayern in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal at the La Cerámica Stadium, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.

Bayern was unbeaten in its last 22 away games in the Champions League, with 17 wins and five draws in a record run that had started after a loss in 2017 to a Paris Saint-Germain team coached by Emery.

The return leg is next week in Munich, where Villarreal will need a draw to get to the semifinals for the first time since its first last-four appearance in the Champions League in 2006. Villarreal stunned Juventus 3-0 in Italy after a 1-1 draw at home in the last 16.

Villarreal looked in control from the start and Bayern struggled to create significant scoring chances. The hosts threatened the most and had some good chances to add to its lead.

“There was talk about them being favorites and wanting to seal their place in the semifinals tonight, but we came out very hungry, very humble,” Villarreal midfielder Giovani Lo Celso said. “There’s no doubt they are one of the best teams in the world, but we managed the game well and could have scored even more goals.”

Danjuma opened the scoring in the eighth minute by redirecting a close-range shot by Dani Parejo as the Bayern defense was caught off guard. It was Danjuma’s sixth goal in nine Champions League appearances this season, and seventh in 11 career games in the competition.

Villarreal thought they had doubled the lead in the 41st but Francis Coquelin’s goal from a tough angle was disallowed for offside.

Striker Gerard Moreno twice had opportunities to add to Villarreal's lead after that. First with a low shot from outside the area that hit the post in the 53rd, and 10 minutes later after intercepting a bad pass by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer near midfield and missing his long-range shot into the open net. The ball ended up curling too much as Neuer desperately tried to run back into position.

Bayern increased the pressure near the end but again it was Villarreal that nearly added to the lead when substitute Alfonso Pedraza missed from close range on a counterattack in the 87th.

Villarreal did a good job containing Robert Lewandowski throughout the match and he had few opportunities inside the area. He entered the match as the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches and had scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions. The Poland striker is ranked third on the all-time list of Champions League scorers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bayern's Canadian player Alphonso Davies made his first appearance since Dec. 17 after a long injury layoff because of cardiac issues.

Villarreal, based in a city of about 50,000 people, is playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years. It qualified for the Champions League by winning last season’s Europa League.

Bayern was eliminated by PSG at this stage last season. The German club made it to the last eight 10 times in the last 11 seasons. The team is playing in the quarterfinals for a record 20th time.

The winner will play either Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinals. Liverpool won the first leg in Lisbon 3-1.

Topics: champions league Chelsea real madrid villarreal Bayern Munich

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return

Tiger makes final preparations for epic Masters return
  • Woods would be the third-oldest major winner and oldest Masters champion if he wins Sunday
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Tiger Woods has talked the talk, now he'll have to walk the walk as he chases a record-tying sixth Masters title only 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, played the back nine at hilly Augusta National on Wednesday in a final practice round before Thursday's start of the 86th Masters, making one last test of his surgically repaired right leg.

"I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It's now walking is the hard part," Woods said.

"This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for."

The 46-year-old superstar, who says he fights pain every day, played an 18-hole practice round last week over the 7,510-yard layout and has played three nine-hole practice rounds over the past four days with pals Fred Couples and Justin Thomas.

"It's a miraculous thing -- 14 months ago I'm bawling like a baby every day, and now you pair with him and he looks strong," Couples said.

"I know the leg is hurt, but he's driving it with J.T. He's hitting it plenty far enough to play this course and he has won here a bunch. He knows what to do."

Barring a setback in his condition, Woods will tee off Thursday morning alongside South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann with thousands of spectators and a global television audience watching his every move.

"It really shouldn't surprise us. He's one of the most dedicated, determined athletes I've ever seen in my life," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. "Who knows what might happen this week? We're excited he's here."

Woods has not played a competitive round in 17 months, since trying to defend his 2019 title at a 2020 Masters delayed to November by Covid-19.

"This is an incredible feat," said Jack Nicklaus, winner of a record 18 major titles and record six Masters crowns. "Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed."

In February 2021, Woods was involved in an automobile accident that left him hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months, his right leg repaired with rods, plates and screws that have left him with limited mobility.

"I've been very excited about how I've recovered each and every day," Woods said. "That has been the challenge... how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day."

Woods, who has slumped to 973rd in the rankings due to his extended layoff, plans on a 72-hole trek over four days. His only missed Masters cut came in 1996 as an amateur.

"He's a brilliant guy, he's a great player and I think it's amazing for him to be out here," Couples said.

"He's just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He'll compete, and he'll be ready to roll."

Rain has softened the course, which could make footing even more treacherous, although that doesn't concern Woods thanks to special footwear.

"I don't worry about slipping," he said. "I've got metals (spikes) in so I don't have to worry about that. Even with the rain, it doesn't really concern me."

Woods, whose 82 US PGA Tour titles is level for the all-time record set by Sam Snead, would be the third-oldest major winner and oldest Masters champion if he wins Sunday.

Woods said he would have been satisfied with his career had his injuries been too severe to return.

"I think 82 is a pretty good number," he said. "And 15 (majors) is not too bad either."

"When I decide to hang it up, when I feel like I can't win anymore, then that will be it. But I feel like I can still do it."

If Woods does capture a sixth green jacket, it would be among the most astonishing comeback stories in sports history.

Being able to play, and walk at all, is an achievement for Woods, who feared amputation shortly after the crash.

"The fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success," Woods said.

"Now that I'm playing, everything is focused on how do I get myself into the position where I'm on that back nine on Sunday with a chance."

Topics: Tiger Woods Masters

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider

Liverpool boss Klopp says Man City match no title-decider
  • Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City
  • "If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, 'that's it, decided'," Klopp told reporters
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned against viewing Sunday’s match with Manchester City as a decider for the Premier League title.
Victory at the Etihad Stadium would give Liverpool an 11th successive league win and leave them two points ahead of City at the top of the table with seven games left to play.
But even if they succeed against City, there is no guarantee Liverpool will have a smooth finish to the season, with a derby against Everton and a clash with bitter rivals Manchester United to come before the end of this month.
Liverpool will make the short journey across the northwest to Manchester on the back of a 3-1 win away to Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a result that has left the six-time European champions on the brink of the last four.
“If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, ‘that’s it, decided’, because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.
“We play now against the best team in the world but we will give it a try anyway.
“Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other game in another competition but also in the Premier League as well.
“If you cannot be first you want to be second. If you are behind then you want to come closer. If you are close you want to overtake.
“That’s the situation and we will give it a proper try.”
Liverpool remain on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies this season after already winning the English League Cup in February.
But German boss Klopp said: “We are in the (Champions League) quarter-final, the semifinal (of the FA Cup) and the further you go in competitions the harder it gets.”

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Juergen Klopp

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai
Updated 06 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai
  • The Real Madrid and France star and UAE women’s international were joined by local children at the event, which is part of a world tour to celebrate the launch of the ball
  • Benzema: The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world
Updated 06 April 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Al-Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup, arrived in Dubai on Wednesday, following its grand launch in Qatar last week, on the first stop on a world tour to showcase the new ball and support community initiatives sponsored by its manufacturer, Adidas.

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema and Emirati women’s national team player Nouf Alanzi were on hand to help with the celebrations, and they were joined by children from the Dubai football community, including young players from Gulf United FC. A specially created image was also projected on the Burj Khalifa to help inspire the next generation of female footballers in the region.

Benzema said: “The World Cup ball is the start of everything; the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world.”

Adidas said that the name Al-Rihla, which translates as “the journey,” was inspired by the architecture, boats and flag of Qatar. It is the 14th successive ball the company has created for the FIFA World Cup and it said it is designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any previous World Cup ball.

Following its launch in Qatar on March 30, Al-Rihla will visit 10 cities around the globe where Adidas is sponsoring initiatives that aim to improve access and equality in sport among local communities. Other destinations of the global tour include Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Karim Benzema Nouf Alanzi Al-Rihla

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch $5.23m at auction
  • The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1
  • Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for at least £4 million ($5.23 million), auctioneer Sotherby’s said on Wednesday.

The shirt is owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, the second a solo effort considered to be one of the greatest ever scored.

It was Hodge’s attempted back pass that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the first goal. Following Maradona’s death in 2020, Hodge said the shirt was not for sale.

Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. It fetched £157,750 in 2002, over three times the expected price.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest ever footballers. He died at the age of 60 in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Topics: Diego Maradona Steve Hodge Argentina Sotherby’s

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • Elimination starts Friday with finals, coronation ceremonies on April 9
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Top-class jiu-jitsu returns to the UAE capital this weekend with the prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup competition for under-16s.

Taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, players from various clubs and academies are expected to take to the mats on April 8-9 across numerous weight categories.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the country, the U-16 competitions will be open to athletes aged 14 and 15, with men competing in weight divisions of 46, 50, 55, 60, 66, 73 and 84 kilograms; and women competing in weight divisions of 48, 57 and 69 kilograms.

The competition begins on Friday with a weigh-in session scheduled for between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by elimination rounds from 9 p.m. The final competitions and coronation ceremonies will be held on Saturday.

“We are pleased to launch the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup during the holy month,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF. “It is the most valuable tournament in the local scene and holds a special place in the hearts of participants and the jiu-jitsu community as a whole.

“This year, we’ve made some significant updates to the tournament system to improve competition levels and performance quality by separating the competitions for the U-16, U-18 and adult categories. The new format will ensure maximum representation of players and top-level competitions.”

The previous edition of the President’s Cup saw the addition of a women’s category, resulting in outstanding performances by Emirati women. Palms Sports Academy Team 777 took first place in the adult category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place in the U-18 category and Al-Wahda took first place in the U-16 category. In the men’s category, Baniyas Club took first place in the adult and U-18 categories, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club placed first in the U-16.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

