Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award
Megha Majumdar. (Twitter: @MeghaMaj)
AP

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award
NEW YORK: Megha Majumdar, whose novel “A Burning” was among the most talked about debuts of recent years, is among 10 recipients of a Whiting Award for emerging authors. Fiction writers Claire Boyles and Nana Nkweti, poets Ina Cariño and Anthony Cody and nonfiction writers Anaïs Duplan and Alexis Pauline Gumbs also will receive $50,000 each in prize money.
Others honored Wednesday at a Manhattan ceremony include fiction writer Rita Bullwinkel, poet Claire Schwartz and nonfiction writer Jesse McCarthy.
“As the world opens up, these brilliant writers open up our world,” said Courtney Hodell, director of Literary Programs for the Whiting Foundation. “From fresh cultural criticism, to poems of place and personhood and appetite, to fiction that brings surreal wit to compassionate portraits, their work is the spring thaw of the mind.”
The awards were established in 1985 and have previously gone to future literary stars such as Jonathan Franzen, Colson Whitehead and Tracy K. Smith.

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

In Originals, Adam Grant addresses the challenge of improving the world from the perspective of becoming original: Choosing to champion novel ideas and values that go against the grain, battle conformity, and buck outdated traditions. How can we originate new ideas, policies, and practices without risking it all?

Using surprising studies and stories spanning business, politics, sports, and entertainment, Grant explores how to recognize a good idea, speak up without getting silenced, build a coalition of allies, choose the right time to act, and manage fear and doubt; how parents and teachers can nurture originality in children; and how leaders can build cultures that welcome dissent.

Learn from an entrepreneur who pitches his startups by highlighting the reasons not to invest, a woman at Apple who challenged Steve Jobs from three levels below, an analyst who overturned the rule of secrecy at the CIA, a billionaire financial wizard who fires employees for failing to criticize him, and a TV executive who didn’t even work in comedy but saved Seinfeld from the cutting room floor. The payoff is a set of groundbreaking insights about rejecting conformity and improving the status quo.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
books
What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

In this must-read book for anyone striving to succeed, pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows parents, educators, students, and business people both seasoned and new that the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent but a focused persistence called grit.

Duckworth describes her winding path through teaching, business consulting, and neuroscience, which led to the hypothesis that what really drives success is not genius, but a special blend of passion and long-term perseverance. As a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Duckworth created her own character lab and set out to test her theory.

Here, she takes readers into the field to visit teachers working in some of the toughest schools, cadets struggling through their first days at West Point, and young finalists in the National Spelling Bee. She also mines fascinating insights from history and shows what can be gleaned from modern experiments in peak performance.

Winningly personal, insightful, and even life-changing, Grit is a book about what goes through your head when you fall down, and how that not talent or luck makes all the difference.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
books
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

In The Power of Habit, award-winning New York Times business reporter Charles Duhigg takes us to the thrilling edge of scientific discoveries that explain why habits exist and how they can be changed. With an ability to distill vast amounts of information, Duhigg brings to life a whole new understanding of human nature and its potential for transformation.

Along the way we learn why some people and companies struggle to change, despite years of trying, while others seem to remake themselves overnight.

We discover how the right habits were crucial to the success of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr.

We go inside Procter & Gamble, Target superstores, NFL locker rooms, and see how implementing so-called keystone habits can earn billions and mean the difference between failure and success, life and death.

At its core, The Power of Habit contains an exhilarating argument: The key to exercising regularly, losing weight, raising exceptional children, becoming more productive, building revolutionary companies and social movements, and achieving success is understanding how habits work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
books
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

In Atomic Habits, James Clear, one of the world’s leading experts on habit formation, reveals practical strategies that will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviors that lead to remarkable results.

If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. Here, you’ll get a proven system that can take you to new heights.

Clear is known for his ability to distill complex topics into simple behaviors that can be easily applied to daily life and work. He draws on the most proven ideas from biology, psychology, and neuroscience to create a guide for making good habits inevitable and bad habits impossible. Along the way, readers will be inspired and entertained with true stories from Olympic gold medalists, award-winning artists, business leaders, life-saving physicians, and star comedians who have used the science of small habits to master their craft and vault to the top of their field.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
What We Are Reading Today: The Murder of Professor Schlick
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Murder of Professor Schlick

What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander was originally an essay published in the New Yorker.

The essay was a reflection/analysis of the dangers facing young Black Americans, said a review on Goodreads.ccom.

The essay has now been integrated with art, poetry, and even a letter.

The book looks at America’s “unresolved problem with race,” said the review.

This breathtaking  book is essential reading and an expression of both the tragedies and hopes for the young people of this era that is sure to be embraced by those who are leading the movement for change and anyone rising to meet the moment. 

Through a series of images, poems, and essays, Alexander takes readers on a journey through some of the experiences that young black Americans faced in the US today.

Alexander’s writing is lyrical and moving. Her analyses and summary of historical events are well-researched and told with evocative prose.

The Trayvon Generation “will make you question whether the current generation is more traumatized than the last,” said the review.

“Racialized violence is obviously not new, but because of smartphones. children are witnessing these events from their bedrooms.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Murder of Professor Schlick
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Murder of Professor Schlick
What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll

