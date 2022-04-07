You are here

  • Home
  • Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success

Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success

Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success
Jafri’s collectors include Bill Gates, the UAE royal family, the British royal family, Richard Branson, George Clooney, Will Smith, Madonna, David Beckham, Rafael Nadal and a host of other global celebrities. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6urv

Updated 7 sec ago
Tessy Koshy

Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success

Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success
  • The Dubai-based artist on his record-breaking career and humanitarian achievements
Updated 7 sec ago
Tessy Koshy

DUBAI: Sacha Jafri is one of the most famous artists in the world, and not just because of his obvious talent. The 45-year-old has a knack for doing things that have never been done before. Later this year, he is slated to become the first person to have their artwork displayed on the moon. He holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas (the 18,000-square-feet “Journey of Humanity”). And he is, reportedly, the youngest artist to have a 20-year retrospective world tour.

“I'm not trying to do this on purpose,” Jafri tells Arab News. “It's the other way round. The records are coming to me. It’s quite spiritual, what I do: I tap into something magical, borrow a moment and something beautiful happens. And then someone points out that no one has ever done that before.”

We are talking at the unveiling of Jafri’s latest project, “The Art Maze” — another first (the first art exhibition held in a custom-built steel labyrinth) — on the helipad of Dubai’s Burj Al-Arab hotel, 212 meters above sea level. The work celebrates 50 years of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.




First official artwork on the moon. (Supplied)

It's a hot March afternoon and the sun is blazing down. Jafri, who is currently based in Dubai, has been on a grueling six-week schedule, and has spent the last 28 hours painting non-stop. But he is still lively —equally passionate about his art and the causes for which he paints.

“It's a problem when children don't learn history; they don't know where we come from,” he says. “They are increasingly spending time online. As a father of two, I’m worried. This project will raise awareness about our beautiful planet, I feel. And what better way to do it than to paint the UNESCO sites?”

As with most of Jafri’s projects, a part of the proceeds from the sale of the 50 paintings in the Art Maze will be donated to UNESCO. Jafri began associating with humanitarian projects after a trip to Darfur in 2004 with George Clooney, during the filming of the documentary “Sand and Sorrow.” This journey inspired him to visit 42 refugee camps around the world and raise millions of dollars for those camps.




He holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas (the 18,000-square-feet “Journey of Humanity”). (Supplied)

Described as a pioneer of magical realism, Jafri’s collectors include Bill Gates, the UAE royal family, the British royal family, Richard Branson, George Clooney, Will Smith, Madonna, David Beckham, Rafael Nadal and a host of other global celebrities. His work has been shown in most major international arts institutions and has raised more than $140 million for charities across the world through his art. “Journey of Humanity” alone raised a staggering $62 million at auction last year, with proceeds going to several charities and government bodies including Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO and the Global Gift Foundation.

“We Rise Together with the Light of the Moon,” which will be placed on the lunar surface later this year, also has a strong humanitarian aspect. The funds it will raise are pledged to charities that focus on equality for all, sustainability, education and health.

“If you ask me, we don't really need an artwork on the moon, but it's a huge opportunity to raise money for charity,” Jafri says. “Ultimately it's about reconnecting humanity, connecting with each other, with our creator and to the soul of the earth.”




Historic Centre of Rome, the Properties of the Holy See in that City Enjoying Extraterritorial Rights and San Paolo Fuori le Mura, Italy. (Supplied)

The heart-shaped artwork depicts two intertwined human figures and will be placed on the moon in association with NASA under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative (NASA CLPS). The launch will trigger the release of a five-piece NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) charitable collection and will also see the launch of Jafri’s cryptonaught series. While making his foray into the digital art world, he once again became a world-record holder (the most open-edition NFTs sold in under a minute, with $2 million-worth sold in 45 seconds).

But even as he embraces technology in his work, Jafri is quick to warn of its pitfalls.

“Our future is human,” he says. “Technology can be used to aid humanity, but it should not take over.”




The Journey of Humanity, Soul of the Earth. (Supplied)

Jafri has become one of the art world’s most-bankable investments. And, as he explains, there are probably few artists who have immersed themselves so deeply in their work. He has been proven to go into a trance-like state when he paints, and when he was struggling academically as a child with severe dyslexia, art was, he says, the “only thing that made sense” — something the teachers at the UK’s most-prestigious public school, Eton (which he attended at the same time as Prince William), fortunately recognized, providing Jafri with his own portacabin studio. “That changed my life,” he says.

Brain scans have shown that Jafri enters a theta state when he is painting — meaning he is extremely relaxed and that tasks become almost automatic. Being so involved in his work means that he often does not eat or sleep for days when working. While creating “Journey of Humanity,” he would often work in 17-hour stretches and not sleep for four days. (He ended up with herniated discs in his spine and dislocated ankles.) And, as mentioned, before “The Art Maze” was unveiled he painted continually for 28 hours.




The Statue of Liberty by Sacha Jafri. (Supplied)

“For an artist, it's not the finished product or the journey that matters, but the way they live their life. If you do not live in grace, then even if you create something beautiful, it has no meaning or poignancy,” he says. “It's the intention with which you create that stays.

“The whole point of art, is that it is the soul of a human being who has surrendered and connected to something greater than himself. As soon as we engage the ego and become self-important, the magic ends. That's why I can say I love what I do — because it’s not me. I just feel humbled to have been part of the process,” he continues.

“Art is really two (things): Love and empathy,” he concludes. “When these two combine, that is when something happens that changes the world.”

Topics: Sacha Jafri

REVIEW: Judd Apatow’s COVID comedy ‘The Bubble’ falls flat

REVIEW: Judd Apatow’s COVID comedy ‘The Bubble’ falls flat
Updated 07 April 2022
Matt Ross

REVIEW: Judd Apatow’s COVID comedy ‘The Bubble’ falls flat

REVIEW: Judd Apatow’s COVID comedy ‘The Bubble’ falls flat
  • Netflix movie sends up the film industry, with disappointing results
Updated 07 April 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: Before Facebook rebranded, the word ‘meta’ didn’t have quite the social stigma attached to it that it does now — apart from when it comes to movies. Because, honestly, the number of so-called ‘meta’ films worth watching can be counted on one hand. And, sadly for the cast and crew of “The Bubble,” that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

David Duchovny, Via Das as Ronjon, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo, Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb, Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Harry Trevaldwyn as Gunther in The Bubble. (Supplied)

Comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow directs and co-writes this pandemic-set film, which tells the story of a group of cast and crew making a movie under COVID-19 quarantine conditions — hence the title. The creative team behind movie-within-a-movie “Cliff Beasts 6” must do whatever it takes to ensure UK-based filming on the movie continues despite lockdowns, social distancing and the challenges of keeping an eccentric ensemble cast locked together for six months. To portray his fictional stars, Apatow has assembled an impressive roster — including his wife Leslie Mann and his daughter Iris Apatow, alongside Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, Guz Khan, and Peter Serafinowicz and Kate McKinnon as movie execs. And a sprinkling of cameos add further star power. So it should be easy to find something to love here. It really should.

Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Pedro Pascal Dieter Bravo, Karen Gillan Carol Cobb, Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance in The Bubble. (Supplied)

The problem is, in poking fun at how silly it is for megastar actors to feign suffering when being paid to make a movie during a pandemic, it simply reminds audiences that megastar actors haven’t exactly had it tough over the last few years. And while there’s some almost-funny sending up of Hollywood tropes, it’s hard to figure out exactly what “The Bubble” is about. It’s tough to feel sorry for a group of people cooped up in a luxury hotel, with their every need catered for and every whim indulged. And it’s hard to find it funny — or surprising — when they’re revealed to be, on the whole, terrible people.

Once those two narrative devices have been thoroughly exhausted (which happens pretty quickly, it appears that Apatow — surprisingly, given his impressive track record — doesn’t have anything else up his sleeve.

Topics: Judd Apatow The Bubble

Palestinian poet Farah Chamma’s mix of music, verse is finding fans around the world

Palestinian poet Farah Chamma’s mix of music, verse is finding fans around the world
Updated 07 April 2022
Iain Akerman

Palestinian poet Farah Chamma’s mix of music, verse is finding fans around the world

Palestinian poet Farah Chamma’s mix of music, verse is finding fans around the world
  • Farah Chamma: ‘My work is about freedom in all its forms’
Updated 07 April 2022
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: It’s going to be a busy year for the young UAE-based Palestinian poet Farah Chamma. Chamæleon — a poetry and electronic music project Chamma founded with the Brazilian producer Live — is set to perform at festivals in Portugal and Holland, while her solo show, “Poems without Bread,” is to launch in Dubai before the summer. She’s also recording a second season of “Maqsoud,” a Sowt-produced podcast with the Lebanese poet Zeina Hashem Beck. And, if that’s not enough, she’s also performing at the Festival Poésie Moteur in Belgium on April 9.

“It’s too much,” Chamma says with a laugh. “This is why I’m overwhelmed. But I’m trying to go with the flow and find the right time for everything.” That means working remotely with Liev, who is based in São Paulo, and trying to imagine how Chamæleon’s debut EP, “Uncanny Valley (Vol 1),” will work on stage. It also means balancing her full-time job at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom with a spoken-word career that has been integral to her life since she was a teenager.

Chamma first burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at The Poeticians, a Dubai-based poetry group founded by the Palestinian filmmaker and writer Hind Shoufani. It was her online performances of “How Must I Believe?” and “The Nationality,” however, that catapulted the then-19-year-old onto the global stage and set the tone for much of what would follow. Now her new solo show, “Poems without Bread,” will bring together much of Chamma’s colloquial work in a single performance. The show will feature 10 pieces, including her latest, “Falastini Ana,” which was released as an animated video on YouTube last October.

Music is playing an increasingly important role in Chamma’s work. (Supplied)

Created by the Palestinian artist Ahmed Khalidi and accompanied by music written and performed by Maruan and Ismael Betawi, “Falastini Ana” was originally commissioned by Action for Hope and is in many ways indicative of how Chamma’s poetry about Palestine has changed.

“It feels more like my story now,” she says. “It feels more like the Palestine in my daily life. And one of the shifts has been that the nostalgia has changed. The nostalgia is becoming more tangible.”

Although the bulk of her poetry has focused on Palestine, the themes of Chamma’s work are broad. Sexuality, emotions and social justice all feature strongly, while a perpetual questioning drives much of her writing. “It’s not just Palestine — but Palestine is core because it happens to be where I’m from. I miss it, I talk about it, I have family from there, it just comes up more. But I really think it’s about freedom in all its forms. How do you free yourself from everything? Even sexuality is about freedom. It’s always about people being well in their bodies, in their minds, in their land and I just filter out all that other noise, you know?”

Chamæleon is a poetry and electronic music project Chamma founded with the Brazilian producer Live. (Supplied)

Music is playing an increasingly important role in Chamma’s work. With Chamæleon, which explores the intersections between spoken word and musical textures, the sounds are electronic and ambient. With the Betawi brothers, they are more traditional — the poetry is performed in the Palestinian dialect and set largely to oud and violin. Both projects have added elements of visuals or animation.

“It was never intentional,” explains Chamma, who was born in Dubai and lives in Sharjah. “The poetry was not written to be set to music, but I think it started with the most obvious instrument in Arabic poetry — the oud. But that wasn’t enough, so we started experimenting. I think rap really helped me understand rhythm, poetry and music. Music works because it enhances the experience. And I don’t think it’s about poetry set to music. I’m starting to see it as a genre in itself. It’s a musical experience.

“This is why it’s enjoyable, because it doesn’t give more weight to one element over the other, unless you really want to give weight to the words at a particular moment,” she continues. “It’s about how the whole thing sounds and it’s so much more freeing to enjoy the sound of everything, rather than thinking of it as a poem set to music. I don’t think it’s an accompaniment any more. It feels like a marriage of both elements.”

Chamæleon’s debut EP was released in February and an album with the Betawi brothers is currently being cooked. “There’s momentum now and I’m very content with what’s happening,” says Chamma with a smile. “With these two groups I’m completely comfortable and safe. And we’re thriving together.”

Topics: Farah Chamma

Arab singer Balqees Fathi inspires Ramadan fashion collection

Arab singer Balqees Fathi inspires Ramadan fashion collection
The collection is based on a set of five quotes from the singer’s most popular songs. Supplied
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Arab singer Balqees Fathi inspires Ramadan fashion collection

Arab singer Balqees Fathi inspires Ramadan fashion collection
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Chinese online fashion retailer Shein has launched a Ramadan collection for the Middle East inspired by Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi’s music.

The collection is based on a set of five quotes from the singer’s most popular songs, and includes narrative T-shirts designed with modern calligraphy and embellishments.

Shein has launched a Ramadan collection inspired by singer Balqees Fathi’s music. Supplied

A portion of proceeds from the capsule collection will go to those in need in recognition of Ramadan’s virtues of sharing and gratitude.

Profits from a Shein livestream on April 9 will be directed to organizations such as the Emirates Red Crescent and Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association.

Fathi took to Instagram to promote the launch. She shared with her 13 million followers sneak previews in recent weeks and a full collection video this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balqees (@balqeesfathi)

“A new collection with Shein inspired by the lyrics of my songs, now available on Shein website,” she wrote to her fans.

The singer, who rose to fame in 2013, was born in the UAE to Yemeni-Emirati parents, and credits her father Ahmad, who is also a musician, with teaching her about the industry.

Fathi’s personality and popularity have helped her become a regional influencer, as well as a role model. 

The collection includes narrative T-shirts designed with modern calligraphy and embellishments. Supplied

During her career the “Hala Jdeeda” singer has worked with many charities and been a consistent advocate of women’s rights. 

As part of her philanthropic work, the singer previously visited Yemeni refugee camps in Djibouti and launched the #DontCoverItUp campaign, which aims to raise awareness on domestic abuse.

She was named a UN Champion for Women’s Rights in the Middle East in 2016.

A portion of proceeds from the capsule collection will go to those in need. Supplied

She has also collaborated with major fashion houses, and was the first Middle Eastern celebrity to partner with jewelry and luxury watch brand Piaget.   

In 2020, Fathi launched her own beauty brand, Bex — a nickname used by close friends and family. 

The label focuses on the Arab ideal of beauty, with products such as foundation colors with different undertones, a humidity-proof eyeliner and a variety of nude shade long-lasting lipsticks.

Topics: Balqees Fathi SHEIN X SHEIN Balqees ramadan collection 2022

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe
Chef Faisal Alnashmi is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table in the UAE. Supplied
Updated 06 April 2022
Hams Saleh

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe

Kuwaiti chef Faisal Alnashmi discusses regional eateries, shares dates paste recipe
Updated 06 April 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From cooking shows in Miami to eateries in Kuwait and Dubai, chef Faisal Alnashmi has followed his passion across continents.

The Kuwaiti cook is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table Otto — which he recently opened in Dubai Mall — in the UAE.

“Food has always been a major part of our home,” Alnashmi told Arab News. “My mother taught us the difference between food and quality food. I grew up understanding the importance of quality and good food to our everyday dining table.”

After graduating from high school in the UK, he knew that cookery was his only pursuit, and he continued his studies with a grand diploma from London’s Le Cordon Bleu.

Table Otto is an Italian/French fusion based restaurant in The Dubai Mall, UAE. Supplied

Besides his Dubai restaurants, the chef also has a store in Saudi Arabia called PAW + COW, a child-friendly fast food spot catering for “the children within us,” he said.

“We believe PAM + COW was a concept that best suits the vigorous Saudi demand, which has a major expansion plan in the very near future,” Alnashmi promised.

The entrepreneur’s brands are based on certain characters or clients, he said. “Each brand speaks to a different segment or audience which makes each brand unique to its own tone of voice … In many cases, most of our customers never realized they were owned by the same group,” Alnashmi explained.

For Ramadan, the chef shared with us an easy recipe to make for iftar.

“Ramadan is our month of food, so one thing that never leaves our table is the simple Tamreeya (dates paste) which we break our fast with,” he said, adding that it is “a very accustomed dish/dessert in Kuwait.”

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted dates / dates paste

1/2 tbs cardamom powder

1/2 stick butter

1/2 tbs flour

1/4 cup walnuts (chopped)

1 pinch saffron

Pistachios (to garnish)

Cardamom powder (to garnish)

Method:

In a saucepan, add the flour and butter and mix well to create a roux. Then, add the dates and start mixing well to incorporate all together.

Add the cardamom, saffron and walnuts to the mix and continue stirring to get a thick glossy paste while on medium or low heat. If the consistency is heavy, add more butter and one tablespoon of water.

Serve on a small ramekin with the garnishes while still hot.
 

Topics: Faisal Alnashmi Ramadan recipes

Ramadan prank hit show filmed in Riyadh

Ramadan prank hit show filmed in Riyadh
Updated 05 April 2022
Nada Hameed

Ramadan prank hit show filmed in Riyadh

Ramadan prank hit show filmed in Riyadh
  • In its 11th show this season, “Ramez Movie star” was filmed in the Riyadh desert
  • The program is screened exclusively on MBC channels
Updated 05 April 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The biggest prank hit show in the Middle East has been filmed in Riyadh and sponsored by the General Entertainment Authority for the second time in a row.
In its 11th show this season, “Ramez Movie star” was filmed in the Riyadh desert. The program is screened exclusively on MBC channels.
Presented by the Egyptian actor Ramez Galal, the prank show is considered one of the most popular Ramadan programs that viewers from the Arab world of all ages await every year. It combines comedy, horror and panic.
GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh shared the show’s promo video on his official Twitter account: “At the heart of our beloved capital Riyadh, during Ramadan, for the second time in a row. Stay tuned to watch #Ramez_Movie_Star on MBC sponsored by GEA.”
Every year, Galal brings a new daring theme to keep his viewers entertained, presenting different pranks in countries worldwide, including Egypt, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia, Indonesia and, recently, Saudi Arabia.
During the past 11 years, Galal has hosted hundreds of Egyptian, Arab and foreign celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Steven Seagal, Paris Hilton, Alla Kushnir, Shah Rukh Khan and Hector Cuper.
This year’s show included the Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme, who co-hosted 30 episodes, during which he participated in a pretend action scene — the core prank of the show.
As part of the 2022 Riyadh season that lasted for five months, welcomed 15 million visitors and closed at the end of March, Al-Sheikh introduced visitors of the season to an unprecedented experience inspired by the same prank program of Galal. The Ramez experience was held in Riyadh City Boulevard, where visitors enjoyed an array of exciting, funny pranks by Galal.
In a tweet, Galal thanked Al-Sheikh for his support in making Ramez’s experience available for the first time in the Middle East.
The artist Galal recently won the award for the best program at the Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh in January, 2022.
The 2021 season was called “Ramez Lost His Mind” also filmed in Riyadh. Galal said that in the last episode of the show, “according to the amazing renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, we decided to bring the show to Riyadh.”
He also praised the support received by GEA and Al-Sheikh in making the show happen: “We were able to build an Olympic pool in six days only, it is an incredible achievement.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Riyadh Prank show

Related

Beware: Saudi pranksters are on the prowl, and they're ready to catch you out
Offbeat
Beware: Saudi pranksters are on the prowl, and they're ready to catch you out
Posing as rich Saudi ‘with 78 wives’, student pranks Britons
Saudi Arabia
Posing as rich Saudi ‘with 78 wives’, student pranks Britons

Latest updates

US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia
US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges billions in aid to Yemen as Crown Prince backs new leadership council
Saudi Arabia pledges billions in aid to Yemen as Crown Prince backs new leadership council
Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success
Love and empathy: The secret behind Sacha Jafri’s success
Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header
Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header
Saudi stocks slip in early trading even as oil gains: Opening bell
Saudi stocks slip in early trading even as oil gains: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.