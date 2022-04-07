You are here

TASI inches up, ACWA POWER shares fall — Closing bell

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, with gains registered by several major companies, like Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al Alamiya. 


As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.44 percent higher at 13,326, while the parallel market, Nomu rose 0.64 percent to reach 24,279. 

Shares in Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. rallied 9.52 percent to lead the gainers.

ACWA POWER led the fallers since the opening, falling 9.95 percent.

Among the gainers,  Al Alamiya rose 6.32 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank gained 4.28 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.35 percent lower. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.48 percent, while Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 1.23 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. fell 2.79 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. was down 1.40 percent at the closing bell. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. fell 0.57 percent.

Brent crude is priced at $103.10 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $98.44 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI #stocks #SAUDI ARABIA ACWA Power

UAE’s Masdar Green REIT’s reports 3.3% valuation gain

UAE’s Masdar Green REIT’s reports 3.3% valuation gain
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s Masdar Green REIT’s reports 3.3% valuation gain

UAE’s Masdar Green REIT’s reports 3.3% valuation gain
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE government-owned renewable energy company, Masdar’s Green REIT’s valuation increased 3.3 percent in its portfolio of commercial buildings to hit 980 million dirhams ($266 million) as of December 2021, according to a statement.

This figure reflects a valuation gain of approximately 32 million dirhams over the financial year.

Masdar Green REIT poses as the first such fund in the UAE to invest solely in sustainable real estate assets.

Further assets valued at approximately 1 billion dirhams have been identified for acquisition this year.

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi UAE real estate commercial real estate

Italy’s Snam invests $250m in UAE’s ADNOC gas pipelines with expected returns of 10%

Italy’s Snam invests $250m in UAE’s ADNOC gas pipelines with expected returns of 10%
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Italy’s Snam invests $250m in UAE’s ADNOC gas pipelines with expected returns of 10%

Italy’s Snam invests $250m in UAE’s ADNOC gas pipelines with expected returns of 10%
  • Snam is currently very active in Saudi Arabia through the investment of providing electrolyzers to NEOM city
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Italian energy infrastructure company, Snam will invest a total of $250 million in UAE state-owned oil company The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. with expected returns of 10 percent, Al Arabiya reported, citing Snam’s CEO.

Snam is planning to use the investment to enter the region with an industrial asset, as well as to sell and promote the firm’s technologies capable of catering to a future of hydrogen, the CEO disclosed.

The energy firm is planning on having a parallel system of hydrocarbons and hydrogen running in parallel for many decades toc come, he revealed.

This system offers a seamless way to shift from fossil energy to complete renewable energy, the CEO stressed.

Snam is currently very active in Saudi Arabia through the investment of providing electrolyzers to NEOM city, he added.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Gulf region as a whole pose as birthplaces for hydrocarbon and renewable energy, which are projected to lead the hydrogen revolution in the near future, the CEO emphasized.

Topics: economy ADNOC UAE Italy hydrocarbons Hydrogen

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
Ousama Habib

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing

As TRSDC advances construction, focus shifts to employees’ physical, mental wellbeing
Updated 23 min 6 sec ago
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is marching ahead with its construction plans as it aims to have its first hotels this year at the site.

For this, thousands of workers and staff are mobilizing to the destination, and TRSDC is making sure they are all safe and well.

As the UN marks the World Health Day on April 7, TRSDC reiterated its commitment to focus on the wellbeing of its employees.

TRSDC’s efforts to protect its staff against COVID-19 were spearheaded by head of health and safety Brian Spraker while Julie Parisien, the senior portfolio strategy director, handled the strategy to operate new hospitals in the Red Sea area. Spraker stressed that safe practices are central to the business philosophy at TRSDC, where the physical and mental wellbeing of employees is of paramount importance.

The TRSDC has been incorporated as a closed joint stock company, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The company has been established to develop and promote a new international luxury tourism destination that will set new standards for sustainable development and bring about the next generation of luxury travel.

The project was announced in July 2017 and is one of the three giga projects aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy in keeping with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

TRSDC officials, who are fully aware of the threat posed by COVID-19 to its workforce, have made significant progress on the ground to keep this pandemic at bay.

More than 15,000 workers are now onsite, and the company has awarded over 800 contracts to date, worth over SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).

“We have been able to maintain our workforce onsite safely, which has allowed construction to remain on target. To ensure that everyone had enough space to social distance, we moved a proportion of workers to temporary accommodation outside of our construction village, including four local schools,” Spraker said.

Brian Spraker

A phased approach was used when mobilizing staff back to the office after the mandatory shutdown was lifted.

TRSDC not only implemented mass PCR screening on site during the initial stages of the pandemic but it also implemented a robust training and communication process to educate its staff, including two companywide webinars hosted by International SOS. Nearly all the 16,000 workers on the sites were fully vaccinated as part of the protection program launched by the company.

For her part, Parisien gave details about the contracts awarded to Steward alf Global Health Co. to operate a major hospital in the area.

“TRSDC awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to the Steward alf Global Healthcare Co., a joint venture between Alf Healthcare, the healthcare arm of Saudi-based Alfanar, a renowned developer and operator of large-scale public-private-partnership projects, and leading international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International,” Parisien said.

Julie Parisien

She added: “Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided.”

The hospital will offer primary and secondary care to the community of 14,000 people working on site and later to visitors of the Red Sea, including emergency care, family medicine, radiology, clinical support, women’s health, and pharmacy services. The intention is to develop a highly efficient and patient-centric hospital, according to the company.

Read More: Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast

“A hyperbaric chamber will also be operated as an integrated part of the facility’s Emergency Department, enabling world-class primary treatment for diving accidents, such as decompression sickness,” Parisien said.

The hospital will employ around 300 to 400 employees. “The development maximizes employment opportunities for local Saudi nationals, as part of TRSDC’s broader alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With a mandate to develop local talent, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will provide continuous professional development, telemedicine and community education for local Saudi residents,” Parisien indicated.

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 

Oil and gas giant Shell idles 2 Russian-owned LNG ships to curb sanctions, criticism 
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: British oil and gas giant Shell Plc has left idle two Russian-owned liquefied natural gas ships in an attempt to curb potential sanctions and public criticism, Bloomberg reported. 

Shell’s decision was taken as a precaution, even though the ships were used to ferry LNG within Asia, and were not directly under sanctions.

This comes as the European Union has announced that it will strengthen sanctions on Russian vessels.

Owned by Russia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot, the two vessels — also known as SCF Barents and SCF Timmerman — have been anchored off the coast of Singapore for several weeks.

In its attempt to self-sanction, Shell has agreed to bear the economic costs of its decision. 

The oil and gas giant’s move follows an incident where the firm was under fire last March for buying Russian crude oil at a steep discount.

Topics: economy Shell Oil Russia Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting
Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting
Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, and Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, have agreed to extend their collaboration on greener aluminium smelting technology.

In a statement, the companies announced that they will explore developing new aluminium smelting technologies with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

EGA and Ma’aden will also consider cooperation in the management of by-products from processes in the aluminium value chain, and aluminium recycling, the statement added.

“This partnership aims to increase the cooperation between Ma’aden and EGA to work together, including toward more sustainable aluminium production,” said Riyadh Al-Nassar, senior vice president of Ma’aden’s aluminium business.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to extend our agreement with Ma’aden on potential cooperation in technology and other development to further support the sustainability of our two companies.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #aluminim ma'aden

