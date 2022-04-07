Egypt, World Bank hold talks over COP27

CAIRO: Egypt has hosted representatives of the World Bank to discuss the upcoming COP27 forum, which will begin in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.
Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad met Mari Pangestu, managing director for Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank, and an accompanying delegation.
They discussed cooperation mechanisms in support of the COP27 agenda.
The meeting dealt with important topics and initiatives that will be presented at the climate conference, and the latest developments in the preparation of the Climate and Development Report prepared by the World Bank in a number of countries, including Egypt.
Fouad said that the conference will translate the decisions made at COP26 into operational steps, and also take the necessary measures to accelerate climate action by presenting success stories from regions around the world.
These include projects and programs that are addressing the effects of climate change, and small and medium projects targeting local investment.
The Sharm El-Sheikh COP27 will address the topics of financing, the priorities of developing countries and the updated national contributions of states.
Fouad said that Egypt is preparing a set of initiatives in a number of fields, including water and coastal zone management, agriculture and nutrition, and the relationship between food systems, crops, health, production and consumption patterns.
It is also preparing blue economy and waste management projects, especially in plastic technology, and demonstrating the added value of reusing waste in boosting green jobs and quality of life.
The minister drew attention to Egypt’s plan to involve youth and civil society in the climate conference by building the “Green Project” as a platform that allows them to present ideas and solutions.
Fouad said that the World Bank’s Climate and Development Report presents useful recommendations to move forward in the construction and development process, especially in light of Egypt’s National Strategy for Change Climate 2050.
Pangestu praised Egypt’s efforts in integrating environmentalism into its development process, which she labeled “an inspiring success” that should be showcased at COP27.
She also praised joint cooperation between the World Bank and Egypt in climate development reports, which support Cairo’s 10-year national plans in priority areas.