Egypt, World Bank hold talks over COP27

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad meets Mari Pangestu, managing director for Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank on Wednesday. (Presidency of the Egyptian Council of Ministers)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • They discussed cooperation mechanisms in support of the COP27 agenda
  • The Sharm El-Sheikh COP27 will address the topics of financing, the priorities of developing countries and the updated national contributions of states
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has hosted representatives of the World Bank to discuss the upcoming COP27 forum, which will begin in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad met Mari Pangestu, managing director for Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank, and an accompanying delegation.

They discussed cooperation mechanisms in support of the COP27 agenda.

The meeting dealt with important topics and initiatives that will be presented at the climate conference, and the latest developments in the preparation of the Climate and Development Report prepared by the World Bank in a number of countries, including Egypt.

Fouad said that the conference will translate the decisions made at COP26 into operational steps, and also take the necessary measures to accelerate climate action by presenting success stories from regions around the world.

These include projects and programs that are addressing the effects of climate change, and small and medium projects targeting local investment.

The Sharm El-Sheikh COP27 will address the topics of financing, the priorities of developing countries and the updated national contributions of states.

Fouad said that Egypt is preparing a set of initiatives in a number of fields, including water and coastal zone management, agriculture and nutrition, and the relationship between food systems, crops, health, production and consumption patterns.

It is also preparing blue economy and waste management projects, especially in plastic technology, and demonstrating the added value of reusing waste in boosting green jobs and quality of life.

The minister drew attention to Egypt’s plan to involve youth and civil society in the climate conference by building the “Green Project” as a platform that allows them to present ideas and solutions.

Fouad said that the World Bank’s Climate and Development Report presents useful recommendations to move forward in the construction and development process, especially in light of Egypt’s National Strategy for Change Climate 2050.

Pangestu praised Egypt’s efforts in integrating environmentalism into its development process, which she labeled “an inspiring success” that should be showcased at COP27.

She also praised joint cooperation between the World Bank and Egypt in climate development reports, which support Cairo’s 10-year national plans in priority areas.

Topics: Egypt World Bank COP27

One of Egypt’s largest governorates declared free of COVID-19

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Beheira’s high vaccination rates played a major role, says Health Ministry 
  • Some 3.18 million citizens in the governorate have received their first dose, of which 2.2 million are fully vaccinated
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: All hospitals in the Beheira governorate have been declared free of any COVID-19 patients for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Egyptian government.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that all COVID-19 tests over the past 10 days returned negative results.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Beheira Hani Gumaa said that tests conducted in the ministry’s internal departments and the intensive care wards in all of the governorate’s hospitals produced negative results.

He added that Beheira has some of the highest vaccination rates in the republic, which played a major role in the governorate’s COVID-19 declaration. 

Some 3.18 million citizens in the governorate have received their first dose, of which 2.2 million are fully vaccinated. Gumaa added that mobile teams will continue to carry out vaccination campaigns at major mosques and gatherings during Ramadan in addition to the fixed vaccination centers.

Egypt has seen a 54 percent drop in COVID-19 cases, with the number of deaths falling by 45 percent.

Abdel Ghaffar revealed that, in conjunction with the decline in COVID-19 cases, there are now just four hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 care. The number of partial isolation hospitals just dropped to 16.

Some 44.54 million citizens have received their first dose of the vaccine, of which 32.56 million are fully vaccinated. The Health Ministry said that 2.84 million citizens have received their booster shot.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Beheira

Yemeni president creates new leadership council, moves his powers to it

Arab News

  • Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar relieved from his position
  • Eight-member council will be led by Rashad Al-Alimi
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi announced a new presidential leadership council on Thursday and transferred his powers to it.

The president, in a televised address, said the council was established to complete the implementation of the transition phase and will have the authority to negotiate with the Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the yearslong conflict afflicting the nation.

The changes sought to achieve the aspirations of Yemenis, preserve the society and stop the bloodshed, Hadi said.

Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar was removed from his position and the responsibilities of the post were reassigned to the new council.

The eight-member body, which will be headed by Rashad Al-Alimi, has the authority to manage the state politically, militarily and on the security front.

The council will be supported by a 50-member consultative body. 

Al-Alimi was a former deputy premier of Yemen under the leadership of Ali Abdullah Saleh, and had previously served as the interior minister.

The council has the ability to announce a state of emergency if needed, according to a statement by the information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani.

Yemenis are currently holding talks in Riyadh to find a way to resolve the seven-year war in the country.

The Houthi militia, who seized the capital from the government in 2014, have refused to attend the discussions, which have been arranged by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

All sides of the conflict have agreed to adhere to a two-month truce.

Topics: Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Easing of restrictions on Palestinians during Ramadan criticized as Israeli ruse

Mohammed Najib

  • Former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority security services said the Israeli government is denying people of their rights and replacing them with ‘services in exchange for security’
  • Israeli authorities said a day earlier that all women, children 12 or younger and men 50 and over can pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the holy month; men ages 40-49 need a valid permit
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Israeli government’s decision this week to ease some of the restrictions on Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan has met with criticism.

“This Israeli government denies Palestinians their rights and replaces it with ‘services in exchange for security,’” Adnan Al-Damiri, a retired major general a former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority security services and member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, told Arab News.

During the holy month, some Palestinians have been granted permission to visit Jerusalem and pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s administration on Tuesday, was taken after a security assessment by top military officials.

Women of all ages, children up to the age of 12 and men age 50 and over will be free to enter the mosque on Fridays during Ramadan. Men between the ages of 40 and 49 will require a valid permit.

The relaxation of restrictions is linked to the security situation and will be reassessed next week, Israeli sources said.

“The Palestinian issue is not a service issue but rather a political issue based on the right to self-determination, which the government does not want to recognize but rather confines it to the issue of services,” Al-Damiri said.

He added that Bennett’s administration is the worst government Palestinians have seen during the entire history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It “is based on false and empty promises,” he said, and has done nothing — whether in relation to the economy, health or improving the lives of the Palestinians — that might differentiate it from the previous authority led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“At a time when the Israeli government kills 57 Palestinians in three months, including six children, and continues its policy of settlement expansion and settlers’ violence against the Palestinians, it comes to sell us false slogans about granting illusory facilities,” Al-Damiri said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and told him that Israel takes seriously recent attacks in which 11 people were killed. This time of year “is not the time for terrorism” and must pass in peace, he said.

Gantz also said that authorities will continue to act decisively to protect settlers in the West Bank and that “Israel is ready to expand its civil procedures during and after Ramadan, as long as security and stability allow that.”

Security experts criticized the Israeli attempt to call on the Palestinian Authority to calm tensions at reduce the threat of violence, pointing out that the policies of the previous and current government have weakened the PA and its security services.

The PA forces, they said, have lost their status and respect among the public and so now that the Israelis are asking them to help control the situation they are unable to do so, even if they were willing.

The Israeli decision to ease restrictions on some Palestinians during Ramadan came amid calls from some for a complete closure of the West Bank, a crackdown on protesters, the withdrawal of entry permits from relatives of those who carry out attacks against Israel, and the increased use of force against those who refuse to submit.

“The decision was taken before the wave of recent escalation but despite those events it was decided to maintain the facilities in an attempt to contain the escalation,” Israeli defense expert and analyst Eyal Alima told Arab News.

He said that the rationale behind the decision was an attempt to keep as much distance as possible between any violent clashes that break out “and the majority of the population that wants to lead a normal life.”

Government decisions that affect the lives of civilians often fuel anger and resentment among Palestinians, he added, pushing some to confront the Israeli military, and so authorities are attempting to avoid inflaming the situation as much as possible in ways that carry little political cost to them.

“Israel is trying as much as it can to improve economic conditions, allow workers to leave, and for many years it has even ignored the exit of unauthorized people through gaps in the fence,” Alima said.

“Therefore, performing prayers at Al-Aqsa serves Israeli interests in this respect because the Palestinian public, in general, wants to perform the rituals of Ramadan, celebrate and live their lives as normal without facing the Israeli occupation.

“Israel does not lose anything and can reconsider and cancel the facilities at any moment.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestinians Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iran says it gave answers to UN atomic watchdog

AP

  • Eslami told reporters that Iran had handed over documents to the UN watchdog about the three requested sites in Iran, without elaborating
AP

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday said it supplied the UN nuclear watchdog with documents explaining the discovery of suspect enriched uranium traces, state media reported, the first acknowledgement from Tehran that it had answered the agency’s long-standing demands.

The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran sent the requested explanations on March 20 about several former undeclared sites in Iran where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.

The deadline came as part of an agreement announced last month to resolve the problem of undeclared uranium particles in Iran by June — long a source of tension between Tehran and the UN atomic watchdog.

Eslami told reporters that Iran had handed over documents to the UN watchdog about the three requested sites in Iran, without elaborating. He expected agency inspectors to visit Iran “to review the answers” and finish a report on the subject by late June, he added.

The Vienna-based IAEA declined to comment on Eslami’s remarks.

The IAEA in 2019 first discovered the traces of man-made uranium that suggested they were once connected to Iran’s nuclear program.

US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003.

 

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Iran

Demand for tasty, tangy pickles increases during Ramadan in Palestine

HAZEM BALOUSHA

HAZEM BALOUSHA

 GAZA CITY: At crossroads in the markets, scores of vendors have put up stalls offering bright, colorful pickles, popularly known as turshi, in Palestine. 

Turshi is known to have its origins in the Fatimid era. 

It is an essential and widely desired side dish in iftar during Ramadan in Palestine. 

“Since I was young, I have seen my father buying pickles during Ramadan in particular, and my mother asked me to buy some of those pickles to put on the iftar table when I’m returning home,” said 23-year-old Mahmoud Ghoneim, who bought half a kilo of pickled cucumbers, peppers and eggplant from a vendor. 

Ghoneim loves pickled cucumbers the most, which his mother used to prepare every year at home, but “the season for pickled cucumbers came late, and my mother could not prepare them in advance before Ramadan.”

Normally, some housewives prepare pickles at home throughout the year with seasonal vegetables; some only prepare and store them for Ramadan. 

Nisreen Lubbad, 50, said that she does not buy pickles from stores, but makes them at home all year round. “My family and I prefer products that can be prepared at home because I can control how they are prepared . . . the level of their salinity, unlike what is available in the market,” she said. 

The preparation of pickles is not limited to homes, but its trade flourishes during the month of Ramadan for business owners in this field.

FASTFACTS

Saeed Al-Sakka, pickle factory owner, prepares about 32 types of pickles in his factory, with demand for cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, olives, carrots, and turnip pickles and makdous increasing during Ramadan.

Some housewives prepare pickles at home throughout the year with seasonal vegetables; some only prepare and store.

Saeed Al-Sakka, the owner of one of the pickle factories, hires more workers before the start of Ramadan to meet the demand for pickles.

“The season of Ramadan is one of the best seasons in which pickles are increasingly sold in the Gaza Strip. It passes through several stages: The vegetables are picked from farms, they are then cleaned, pickled, cleaning, processed, and then packed according to different weights,” he said.

Al-Sakka prepares about 32 types of pickles in his factory, with demand for cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, olives, carrots, and turnip pickles and makdous increasing during Ramadan.

Abu Ahmed Al-Rubaie, one of the shop owners in Sheikh Radwan market north of Gaza City, said that pickles were indispensable in every home, and both the rich and poor buy them. He reasons that the “fasting person drinks a lot of water and liquids, which in turn deprives him of eating food, and pickles works as to food for its distinctive taste.”

Iman Abu Qamar, 44, who was standing in front of Al-Rubaie’s shop, prefers pickles of olives and eggplant over other varieties, and those that come with little shelf life and low salinity. A staple on her iftar table, Abu Qamar’s family consumes them as appetizers.

“In Ramadan, different types are prepared and sold, more than other months, including cauliflower, lemon with red pepper, regular small pepper, and eggplant,” she said. 

The Gaza Strip is famous for the cultivation of vegetables, which are a main source of pickles. Vendors usually buy and stock up on seasonal vegetables due to the lower prices at that time.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine

