Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reportedly closing in on Man United job

Erik ten Hag is viewed in some quarters as the man who can restore the glory days that Manchester United enjoyed under Alex Ferguson. (Getty Images)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • Both the BBC and the Daily Mail claim the 52-year-old Ajax manager is seen as fitting the profile the United board want
  • Ten Hag's contract is up at the end of next season and would cost United around £1.6 million ($2.1 million) to prise him away
LONDON: Erik ten Hag is the strong favorite to be named Manchester United's next full-time manager, dealing a crushing blow to the dreams of embattled Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to British media reports on Thursday.

Both the BBC and the Daily Mail claim the 52-year-old Ajax manager is seen as fitting the profile the United board want for the man who they hope will restore the glory days the club enjoyed under Alex Ferguson.

The Mail says United held talks with Ajax — whose chief executive is former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar — at the end of last week about the conditions under which Ten Hag can leave.

His contract is up at the end of next season and would cost United around £1.6 million ($2.1 million) to prise him away whereas PSG might demand a far larger sum for Pochettino to leave.

However, Pochettino's position at PSG is far from secure after a disappointing exit in the last 16 of the Champions League — the barometer by which coaches at the Qatar-owned club are judged.

Ten Hag — whose Ajax side were denied a place in the 2019 Champions League final in the final minute by Pochettino when he managed Tottenham — has been interviewed by United and is said to have demanded backing from United to pursue his transfer targets.

According to the Independent newspaper, Ten Hag told United's football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher he envisaged a "five-year project."

He also addressed the futures of several present squad members, saying they are nowhere near "Champions League shape."

However, according to the Independent he has "not blown people away" at United due to a perceived lack of charisma — which reportedly saw him lose out to Nuno Espirito Santo for the Spurs job last summer.

In that respect Pochettino comes out way ahead of Ten Hag, although he has been more muted at PSG than his passionate performances on the touchline when at Spurs.

Both the BBC and the Mail say that United will hold off on an announcement out of respect for Ajax and the closeness of their title race with PSV Eindhoven — the latter trail Ten Hag's side by four points.

Despite managers of the stature of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho bringing some cup silverware, United have persistently failed to mount a significant challenge for the title while UAE-backed neighbors Manchester City have won it four times since Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Temporary incumbent Ralf Rangnick has failed to create consistency in results since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked in November but will reportedly stay on as an advisor.

Manchester United are seventh in the table, three points off Tottenham, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, with both having played the same number of games.

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game
Updated 16 sec ago
Jon Pike

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game

Cricket continues to grapple with evolving spirit of modern game
  • Lecture introduced in 2001 in honor of former England captain Colin Cowdrey has seen high-profile figures tackle gamesmanship, match fixing, cheating, equality, race, access, progressive changes, mental health
Updated 16 sec ago
Jon Pike

Expectations of behavior on a cricket field are enshrined within the concept of the spirit of the game. This has its roots in 19th-century Victorian Britain when cricket was used as a metaphor to express honesty and fairness.

The makers of the game’s laws sought to cleanse a previous era in which corruption, gambling, and spectator unruliness had been characteristic.

Almost 100 years later, concerns began to be expressed that the game might not be living up to its expressed values. These were fueled by a rise in the number of paid, professional players, international expansion of the game into diverse cultures, and the introduction of league cricket in southern England in the 1970s.

Deep suspicion, especially among gentlemen amateurs of means, so-called Corinthians, abounded of league cricket’s win or lose mentality and attendant behaviors.

It is little surprise that two of England’s most Corinthian captains of the 1960s, Colin Cowdrey and Ted Dexter, should be instrumental in campaigning in the 1990s to integrate the spirit of cricket within the laws of the game. They wanted to re-emphasize that cricket should be played not only within its laws but in a good atmosphere where respect to captains, team-mates, match officials, teachers, coaches, and parents was central.

A preamble to the laws was introduced in 2000 and, after Cowdrey’s death later that year, an annual lecture was introduced in 2001 by the Marylebone Cricket Club, known as the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture.

Over the years, this has been delivered almost entirely by pre-eminent former cricketers, not a single woman among them. The male interpretation of the spirit of cricket concept has varied markedly, reflecting its nebulous nature. The emphasis on respect, on playing hard but fair, which the preamble sets out, can be equally applied to other sports. In seeking to explore the concept, one cerebral former England captain, Mike Brearley, who delivered the 2019 Cowdrey lecture, has even produced a book.

The annual lecture provides a focal point for reflection on the state of the game by one person. Former player and legendary broadcaster, Richie Benaud, delivered the inaugural address. During his playing days, there was no television coverage, and the game was played hard and behavioral issues were dealt with out of sight. It is TV that has allowed the visual recording of all aspects of the game and revealed dubious practices.

In 2002, Barry Richards focused on how the game could be made sustainable in the 21st century, Clive Lloyd stressed in 2004 the need to create greater competition for the top three to four teams, while, in 2005, Geoffrey Boycott advocated day and night Test cricket in warmer countries.

Martin Crowe thought that Twenty 20 cricket would appeal to untapped markets in China and the US, Adam Gilchrist pressed for cricket’s inclusion as an Olympic sport, and Imran Khan was concerned in 2010 about the impact of money on standards within the game.

The first to introduce politics into the lecture was archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2008. His view was that the concept of togetherness and fair play, which underpinned cricket, had played a major role in persuading the supporters of apartheid to change their ways.

Politics and corruption also featured in Kumar Sangakkara’s address in 2011 in which he explained how Sri Lanka’s civil war had shaped his early years in which cricket provided a playground escape from nearby horrors. He and Tutu have been the only ones to have received a standing ovation after their lectures.

In 2012 and 2014, two controversial figures, in the shape of Tony Greig and Ian Botham, took aim at India. Grieg was of the view that the Board of Control for Cricket in India, through the Indian Premier League, needed to show much more of the spirit of cricket in exercising its financial and political power for the benefit of the whole game, while Botham simply called for the IPL to be scrapped, claiming it had become too powerful and was changing the priorities of world cricket.

More recent lectures have focused on gamesmanship, match fixing, cheating, equality, race, access, progressive changes, and mental health.

The extent to which the changing focus of chosen topic reflects the contemporary crises within the game is debatable, as is the strength of the mirror that is being held up to provide the opportunity for reflection. Have any policy decisions been made or changed because of a lecture’s content or message?

The IPL and BCCI continue to expand financially and politically at an increasing pace. Inward money remains a mantra. The chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board is set to propose a four-nation tournament involving India, Pakistan, Australia, and England with revenue to be shared throughout the game. Little evidence there of balancing money with already packed schedules, as recommended by Pakistan’s current leader in 2010.

It is the MCC, the institution that once ruled the world of cricket, which introduced and hosts the Cowdrey lecture. Power in the cricket world now lies largely in India, with support from Australia and England, in the International Cricket Council, TV and streamed media, and corporate sponsorship. Critics of the way that the game is governed and played abound, but they are fragmented. A rare platform for respected voice rests with the MCC, acting as a conscience for the game.

Yet, it still seems to be behind the curve of time, perhaps constrained by its past culture. Although two women joined the post-lecture panel in 2021, it is at odds that, so far, no Cowdrey lecture has been delivered by a woman.

Discussion of racial discrimination was raised in the 2021 lecture. The spirit of cricket’s focus on respect, on hard but fair play, is laudable but, in 2022, respect now has a broader purview.

Given the recent rapid growth of women’s cricket and exposure of systemic racism, is it not time that the formal spirit of cricket was updated to encompass them more explicitly? Cricket is no longer a game just for white men.

Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header

Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header

Formula E returns with Rome E-Prix double-header
  • Rounds 4, 5 of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on April 9-10 in Rome
  • Dragon/Penske Autosport’s Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi set to make home debut
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Eternal City will welcome thousands of fans onto its streets for the first time in two years as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship arrives for the double-header Rome E-Prix at the weekend.

Returning fans will have plenty to cheer as Dragon/Penske Autosport’s Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi makes his home race debut in Formula E on April 9 and 10.

Street racing had not been a part of Roman culture for 62 years prior to Formula E visiting in 2018, and the track uses parts of the old Tre Fontane circuit from the 1920s, with the start line on Via delle Tre Fontane.

The 19-turn, 3.385-kilometer Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR, one of the longest on the ABB Formula E calendar, is a mix of high-speed corners, tight complex sections, and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

The 22 all-electric race cars will speed around landmarks including the Palazzo dei Congressi and Piazzale Marconi as the race navigates the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, known as the Square Coliseum, with Ninfeo Park forming part of the circuit’s perimeter. A new update for this year sees the start moved between turns three and four with the finish on the approach to turn 19.

Jean-Eric Vergne came home on the top step in round three in 2020-21 with a calculated drive from fifth to first, with Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne taking the chequered flag in round four, the second of last year’s races.

Edoardo Mortara leads the way in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship after a trio of top-six finishes, including a race-two win in Diriyah. Silverware and strong points for his ROKiT Venturi Racing teammate Lucas di Grassi in Saudi Arabia helped ensure the Monegasque team had enough on the rest to leave Mexico as the teams’ pacesetters, just ahead of Mercedes-EQ.

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) is second in the running, having made the top step in the season opener. The Dutchman, and leader Mortara, are two of only four drivers to have scored points in all three rounds of season eight so far, the others being DS Techeetah’s Vergne and Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis, who sit sixth and seventh in the standings.

The first three rounds of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season have seen three different race winners, including a historic one-two by the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in the last race, the Mexico City E-Prix, with a maiden victory for the team.

Pascal Wehrlein delivered in style, securing his own maiden victory in the process. The 27-year-old led home a Porsche one-two, with Andre Lotterer in close company and the pair inflicted an extra lap on the rest to rub salt in the wounds, such was the team’s strategic success.

F1 returns to Australia after 3 years, on revamped track

F1 returns to Australia after 3 years, on revamped track
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

F1 returns to Australia after 3 years, on revamped track

F1 returns to Australia after 3 years, on revamped track
  • Lewis Hamilton has raced 13 times in Australia and won the event in 2008 and 2015
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

MELBOURNE:  Formula One returns to Australia for the first time in three years on Sunday and Daniel Ricciardo hopes the break – and track renovations he had a say in determining – will help turn around his fortunes on his home circuit.

McLaren driver Ricciardo and his F1 rivals are preparing for a new Albert Park layout at the Australian Grand Prix – they won't drive on the redesigned, resurfaced circuit until Friday’s two practice sessions ahead of qualifying Saturday.

The Australian driver’s input resulted two corners being removed and five others widened in a bid to offer more overtaking opportunity on the circuit.

“Not taking credit, but I was a little bit involved in the talks about revamping the circuit a few years ago when they had the first idea of what to do to try to make the racing a bit better,” Ricciardo said.

“It has always been a fun track but on Sundays it has been a little bit tricky for overtaking just through the layout and the nature of it. As a race now you’re going to see a totally different Sunday here in Melbourne.”

Defending F1 series champion Max Verstappen, who won the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, said he’s pleased to be back in Australia after the 2020 and 2021 GPs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a while . . . the atmosphere is always so good there too,” Verstappen said. “It will be interesting to see the track updates, I think they will make quite a big difference, especially in Turn Six where the most significant change has happened. There should be more overtaking opportunities now, too, which is always positive.”

Ricciardo said it was particularly hard to take when the 2020 event – at the pandemic's global start – was called off while thousands of spectators lined up outside the gates to enter the Albert Park circuit.

“It was pretty heartbreaking and that’s from a selfish point of view as a driver,” Ricciardo said. “But for everyone that was here expecting to see a race, too. So very happy we’re back.”

Ricciardo has had a poor start to the season, finishing 14th in the F1 season opener in Bahrain on March 20 in a race won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and failing to finish a week later when Verstappen won.

In Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo moved up from 14th to ninth, and appeared set to score his first points of the year. But after being overtaken by his teammate Lando Norris, Ricciardo’s engine cut out with fewer than 15 laps to go.

In Australia, Ricciardo finished second in 2014 before his car was disqualified for breaking fuel flow laws. His best valid finish is fourth, but he’s failed to finish two of his past three races in Melbourne, which has lost its season-opener status.

“Honestly, now that we’ve missed it for a couple of years, I’m just kind of thankful that it’s on the calendar,” he said. “Right now, it doesn’t really bother me where it is. As long as we’ve got an Aussie Grand Prix then I’m happy.”

Red Bull, which made their debut here in 2005, will be seeking their 75th series pole position. Both Verstappen and fellow team driver Sergio Pérez made their F1 debuts on the Albert Park track –Verstappen’s first start was in the 2015 race for Toro Rosso, four years after Pérez had finished seventh on debut with Sauber, only to be disqualified for a technical infringement.

Lewis Hamilton has raced 13 times in Australia and won the event in 2008 and 2015. He also has eight poles and nine podium finishes here. He finished second behind Valtteri Bottas when the Australian race was last held in 2019, with Verstappen rounding out the podium in third.

This season, Hamilton finished third at Bahrain and 10th in Saudi Arabia after his comeback in the latter race was halted by pit-lane confusion. The Mercedes driver maintained his pre-season stance that his team is a “long way away” from returning to the front.

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games

FIFA says it has no plans for 100-minute World Cup games
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: FIFA responded on Wednesday to speculation that it might change the format of games in the World Cup by insisting the basic length of matches in Qatar would remain 90 minutes.

"Following some reports and rumors spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition," said the governing body of world football in a terse statement.

Social media, and some more traditional news outlets such as Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, had reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was considering encouraging referees to play more stoppage time, effectively extending games to 100 minutes, to make up for the amount of time the ball is not in play.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open
  • Tsonga has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic
  • He reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

PARIS: Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced Wednesday he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd.

The 36-year-old Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff. That means he can't enter the main draw at Roland Garros automatically through his ranking, and will have to rely on being granted a wild-card entry by organizers.

Tsonga is the first member of a gifted generation of French players that emerged nearly 20 years ago — which also includes Gaël Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon — to call it quits.

“This is the last thrill," Tsonga said in a video. “This will be my 15th Roland. I hope that I will stay fit before and be able to be the one I have always been in that tournament."

Tsonga reached the semifinals twice at the French Open, in 2013 and 2015.

He has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic. He earned a combined 16 wins against the Big Three of Roger Federer (6), Rafael Nadal (4) and Djokovic (6).

In 2017, he also helped France win its first Davis Cup title in 16 years. But injuries have hindered Tsonga recently. The Frenchman underwent left knee surgery in 2018 and was then hampered by back problems.

The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.

 

