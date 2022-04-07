Pakistan supreme court reinstates parliament, orders no-confidence vote against PM

You are here

Pakistanis watch as Imran Khan makes an address to the nation. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago

  • Follows Imran Khan’s obstruction of opposition bid to oust him last Sunday
  • Court orders National Assembly speaker to summon session, hold no-trust vote on Saturday
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday said the dissolution of the National Assembly last week by the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and a decision by the deputy speaker to forbid voting on a no-confidence motion against the premier were both “unconstitutional,” ruling that the speaker call a session on Saturday to hold the vote.

The closely watched verdict solves a constitutional wrangle that has plagued the country since Sunday, when the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, disallowed a no-trust vote that would have likely seen Khan booted from office. He used Article 5 of the constitution, which deals with loyalty to the state, to make his case, saying the motion was unconstitutional because it was part of a “foreign conspiracy.”

The president then dissolved the lower house of parliament on Khan’s advice.

But in an unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said the deputy speaker’s Sunday ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law, and of no legal effect.”

The court said the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly was therefore also unconstitutional.

“The advice tendered by the prime minister on or about April 3 to the president to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect,” the court said in a short order.

“It is declared that the order of the president issued on or about April 3 dissolving the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect, and it is hereby set aside. It is further declared that the Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so.”

The court also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon a session on April 9 at 10 a.m. to allow voting on the no-confidence motion.

“If the resolution is passed by the requisite majority (the no-confidence resolution is successful), then at any time once a prime minister is elected in terms of Article 91 of the Constitution read with Rule 32 of the Rules and enters upon his office,” the court ruled.

The court’s five-member larger bench — headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — ruled unanimously.

Ahead of the no-trust motion being put to vote last Sunday, Khan had lost his parliamentary majority after major coalition partners announced they would side with the opposition in the vote, while more than 20 lawmakers belonging to Khan’s own party also defected.

“This is a victory for all of Pakistan, the constitution, democracy,” Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman, the leader of an opposition alliance against the government, told reporters after the verdict.

The ruling comes as Pakistan’s Central Bank raised its benchmark policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent in an emergency meeting on Thursday, saying that a reduction in domestic political uncertainty would be required to ensure Pakistan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rupee also hit a new historic low of RS188.18 against the US dollar amid the political turbulence, diminishing foreign exchange reserves and a stalled International Monetary Fund loan facility.

KYIV, Ukraine: Trains evacuating residents from eastern Ukraine were halted by Russian strikes Thursday on the only line still under Kyiv’s control, the head of the Ukrainian rail operator Oleksandr Kamychin said.
“The enemy carried out strikes on the rail line next to the station in Barbenkovo on the Donetsk line,” he said in a post on the messaging service Telegram.
The line was the “only exit route by rail for cities such as Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman” in the eastern region still under Ukrainian control, he said.
The connection was “a lifeline for tens of thousands of our citizens today,” the rail chief said.
According to Kamychin, three trains were blocked in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
“We’re waiting for the end of the bombardments to clarify the situation. The passengers on these trains have been moved into the station until this is done,” he said.
Ukrainian authorities have called on residents in the east of the country to evacuate as soon as possible in light of an anticipated Russian attack.
The Ukrainian governor of the eastern region of Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, said Thursday it was the “last chance” to leave as Russia was “trying to cut off all possible ways of getting people out.”

Dependent on Russia for armaments, India ramps up domestic production

A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 07 April 2022

Dependent on Russia for armaments, India ramps up domestic production

A soldier salutes next to an Akash missile system during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
  • In 2022-23 budget, 68 percent of India’s capital defense procurement to be local
  • Country has world’s second-largest army
Updated 07 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is ramping up domestic production of complex military equipment, the country’s defense minister said on Thursday.

The South Asian nation is heavily dependent on Russia for more than half of its armaments.

With the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, India has for decades been largely dependent on arms imports, especially from Russia, which in the 1990s contributed 80 percent of its defense equipment.

The one-source dependence dropped significantly with the entry of US and European producers into the Indian market in the 2000s, but Moscow still remains a key player in the field, supplying an estimated 55 percent of India’s military hardware.

International sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine since late February have sparked doubts about future imports.

“Our main goal is to promote self-reliance and export in defense,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said as he released a list of military equipment that will be produced domestically.

The list contains 101 items, including complex defense systems, tanks, sensors, rockets, multi-role helicopters, patrol vessels, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles and other supplies of war used by the Indian Armed Forces, which Singh added “were earlier only imported.”

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that weapons and platforms from the list will be procured from local sources within the next five years. It also estimated that the orders will be worth more than $38 billion.  

India has been working on decreasing its dependence on military imports from one source for the past few years.

“The significant acquisition of Western platforms in the past five-seven years has diluted that percentage or brought down the share of Russian weapons in the Indian defense market,” Nandan Unnikrishnan, distinguished fellow at New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

He added that the indigenization of production was also contributing to the fact.

India’s Defense Ministry has already identified a “positive indigenization list” of more than 300 military items since May last year. The newest list contains the most expensive and complex equipment so far.

The government said in the 2022-23 budget that 68 percent of India’s capital defense procurement would be directed at local manufacturers.

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine
  • The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained
  • A two-thirds majority of voting members — abstentions do not count — was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.
The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members — abstentions do not count — was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.
Suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Qaddafi.
The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly draft expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.
Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.
Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations.
Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. “They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies,” said a Geneva-based diplomat.
Last month the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia’s attack.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with 141 and 140 votes in favor. Moscow says it is carrying out a “special operation” to demilitarize Ukraine.
The United States announced it would seek Russia’s suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha.
Russia denies attacking civilians in Ukraine. UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence.” 

Suspect says he killed British MP to 'prevent further harm to Muslims'

Ali Harbi Ali said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess because he voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. (Metropolitan Police)
Ali Harbi Ali said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess because he voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. (Metropolitan Police)
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Suspect says he killed British MP to ‘prevent further harm to Muslims’

Ali Harbi Ali said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess because he voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. (Metropolitan Police)
  • Ali Harbi Ali said he acted because David Amess voted for strikes against Daesh in Iraq, Syria
  • ‘If I thought I had done anything wrong, I wouldn’t have done it’
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A suspect accused of murdering a British MP last October has denied the charge, claiming that his actions were intended to “prevent further harm to Muslims.”

Addressing jurors, Ali Harbi Ali, 26, said he decided to kill Southend West MP David Amess at a constituency surgery in Essex on Oct. 15 as he had been one of more than 200 MPs who had voted in favor of airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria.

“I decided to do it because I felt that if I could kill someone who had made decisions to kill Muslims, it could prevent further harm to Muslims,” Ali told the Old Bailey.

“He won’t be able to vote again in Parliament. He won’t be able to do votes like that in future. (I sought to) send a message to his colleagues who have done similar things. Something like that will always have a response.”

Ali said he does not regret the attack, adding: “If I thought I had done anything wrong, I wouldn’t have done it.”

He went on to deny charges of terrorism, claiming that his actions were comparable to MPs voting for airstrikes, despite the prosecution alleging that he had been planning an attack for years.

The trial had previously heard how Ali had researched several high-profile targets, including Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Dominic Raab and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Asked why he had a note on his phone about his “plans” to kill Gove, Ali responded: “That was plans I had to attack and hopefully kill Michael Gove. I believe he was someone who was a harm to Muslims.”

Ali earlier told the court that police contacted him in 2014 following a referral by someone he knew as they had been worried about British Muslims going to Syria at the time.

He said police interviewed him at the time about several Twitter accounts and how he felt about the government, claiming he simply nodded to their questions.

He added that a planned second interview was cancelled as the police “were happy with the first one.”

Describing himself as a “moderate Muslim,” Ali nonetheless said he intended to be martyred by police responding to the attack against Amess.

However, upon realizing the first officers on the scene were unarmed, he told jurors that he made the decision to drop the knife and surrender.

The trial continues.

German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings: report

German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings: report
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings: report

German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings: report
  • Some of the audio material collected appears to relate to victims found dead along a main street in Bucha
  • Among the intercepts was a soldier's description of how he and his platoon mates shot a person on a bicycle
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

BERLIN: German intelligence services have intercepted radio traffic of Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Spiegel reported Thursday, in what would be new evidence linking Moscow troops to the deaths.
Some of the audio material collected appears to relate to victims found dead along a main street in Bucha, the magazine said, citing a closed-door parliamentary briefing given by Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND.
Among the intercepts was a soldier’s description of how he and his platoon mates shot a person on a bicycle.
AFP journalists on the ground in Bucha saw three bodies tangled up in bicycles among the 20 corpses found along the tree-lined street, after Russian troops withdrew.
The Kremlin has however denied the accusations of mass killings, claiming instead that the images emerging from Bucha were “fakes” or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.
Spiegel said the audio files intercepted by the BND also provided evidence of the Wagner mercenary group’s role in the atrocities.
The killings were also apparently not random acts.
Rather, the soldiers were discussing the killings “as though they were simply discussing their everyday lives,” said the magazine.
The German government had said on Wednesday that satellite images from last month provided strong counterevidence against Russia’s denials of the atrocities.
Images at Berlin’s disposal covered the period from March 10-18 and “led to the conclusion that the victims whose images we all saw were lying there since at least March 10,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.
“Reliable evidence shows that Russian fighting and security forces were deployed in this area from March 7 until the 30th,” he said.
When asked if the satellite images viewed by German officials were from allies or media sources, Hebestreit replied: “These are our findings but as you know we do not comment on the origin or evaluation of intelligence matters.”
The Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday called for Russia to be suspended from the UN’s human rights body over “heinous acts and atrocities” in Ukraine.

