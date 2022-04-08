You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi defense shot down drone near base hosting US troops

Iraqi defense shot down drone near base hosting US troops

Iraqi defense shot down drone near base hosting US troops
No damages or casualties were reported. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5erd

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iraqi defense shot down drone near base hosting US troops

Iraqi defense shot down drone near base hosting US troops
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

RAMADI, Iraq: Defense systems at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi security sources said late on Thursday.
The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Iraq Ain al-Asad air base

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer
Updated 08 April 2022
Beril Eski | Thomson Reuters Foundation

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer

Turkish women fight in court for free HPV vaccine against cancer
  • Health officials ordered to refund student for HPV jab
  • Economic pain makes buying vaccines unaffordable for many
Updated 08 April 2022
Beril Eski | Thomson Reuters Foundation

ISTANBUL: When Turkish university student Yagmur Varkal found out she would have to pay for a vaccine protecting her against cervical cancer, she took health authorities to court to get a refund — winning a landmark victory.
Buoyed by her win last month, other women have since filed legal action to demand free access to vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV), which more than 100 countries already provide to girls, according to the World Health Organization.
Campaigners in Turkey hope the Ankara court ruling could set a precedent, and pave the way for universal access.
“We’re very happy about the outcome. Our legitimate cause has been validated,” said Varkal, 24, whose legal fight was backed by the Children and Women First Association campaign group.
“But we will not stop, our main target is to make sure that the vaccine is available for all girls and boys,” Varkal told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Health Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Varkal’s case.
One of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, HPV normally causes no symptoms and goes away on its own. But the virus can cause cancer of the cervix in women and transgender men, as well as cancers of the throat and male organ.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, and claims about 1,250 lives in Turkey each year.
Vaccinating girls against HPV can cut cervical cancer cases by about 90 percent, studies have found, prompting a growing number of countries to offer free vaccination — most commonly for girls aged from nine to 14, when they are most effective.
But Turkey, which has a population of more than 84 million, has yet to include the HPV vaccine on the list of vaccinations its provides without charge.
At the same time, economic woes that have seen inflation reach 20-year highs and the currency halve in value against the dollar over the past year have made paying privately less affordable for many.
At 2,372 Turkish lira ($160) – more than half the monthly minimum wage following the currency collapse – the vaccine is too expensive for most Turkish women and girls.

Vaccine price
Access to HPV vaccines varies across the region. They are routinely provided in 37 of the 53 countries in the WHO’s European region, which includes Turkey.
Greece, Armenia, and others fully cover immunization costs, while residents of Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Lebanon and Iran have to pay for their own vaccines, according to data from the HPV Information Center, an information hub co-led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
Candan Yuceer, a Turkish doctor and member of parliament, estimated that fewer than 1 percent of Turkish women and girls have been vaccinated against HPV.
“This ratio means that (vaccination) doesn’t exist. It’s unacceptable to ignore these deaths when thousands of lives could be saved,” Yuceer said.
Conservative social values are also a barrier to broadening access to the jabs in Turkey, where public conversations about sex or women’s health are typically considered taboo, women’s campaigners said.
Zeynep, a 36-year-old woman from Istanbul, said she felt “angry, scared, and upset” after becoming infected with HPV because of the social stigma attached to sexually transmitted diseases.
“Coming from a conservative family, I blamed myself,” said Zeynep, who asked not to be identified by her real name.
But after talking with friends, Zeynep realized that many of them had also had the virus.

Class-action lawsuit
Activists say Varkal’s March 10 victory at an Ankara court over the government-run Social Security Institution, which funds health care including vaccines, sets an important precedent that could eventually lead to widespread access to the HPV jab.
More than 25 women have applied to Turkish courts for their own refunds as part of a class-action lawsuit supported by the Children and Women First Association, which has also worked with pharmacists lobbying for free vaccination.
“There is only one goal left before us: a decision must be made by politicians to include the HPV vaccines in the national immunization program,” said Cem Kilic, a pharmacist leading the free vaccination campaign.
Nilda Baltali, of the Children and Women First Association, said that until the vaccine is offered free of charge, women will continue to face a higher risk of cancer.
“Our efforts are for the right to life,” she said.

Topics: Turkey human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Turkish economic crisis cervical cancer

Related

Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
World
Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work
Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war
Middle-East
Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments
Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments

GCC foreign ministers hold meeting to discuss regional and international developments
Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their 151st session on Thursday in Riyadh to discuss a number of developments.
The session was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the chairman of the current session of the ministerial council, with the participation of GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf.
Al-Hajraf said the meeting would discuss a number of reports on developments in implementing the decisions of the Supreme Council issued by the 42nd summit in Riyadh.
He also said the ministers would discuss agreements and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC and international countries and blocs, and the latest regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the council was briefed on committees' work within the framework of the cooperation council and the general secretariat to implement the decisions of the 42nd GCC Supreme Council session and Saudi Arabia's King Salman's vision regarding strengthening joint Gulf action in all fields.

The ministerial council reviewed the developments of joint Gulf action, and latest regional and international political issues. It also discussed the fight against terrorism.

The UN’s Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg was also present at the meeting.

He briefed the council on the latest developments in his efforts towards achieving security and stability in Yemen. He also praised the success of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations to end the Yemeni crisis and restore security and safety throughout Yemen.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Prince Faisal bin Farhan Nayef Al-Hajraf

Related

Update Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), speaks during the last day of the conference on the conflict in Yemen, hosted by the six-nation GCC in Riyadh. (AFP)
Middle-East
GCC-brokered Yemeni consultations seek to bring peace to war-torn country
Analysis GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply graphic
Business & Economy
GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals
Updated 08 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals

Palestinians mark timeless traditional Ramadan rituals
  • Iftar cannon, Al-Musaharati, praying at Al-Aqsa, Takaya, pickle stalls, family gatherings resume amid price rise, political tension
Updated 08 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories is characterized by its distinctive rituals and atmosphere.

Three million Palestinians live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and activities during Ramadan include performing prayers in mosques — especially the Al-Aqsa mosque — visits and family meetings, performing semi-pilgrimages to Makkah in Saudi Arabia and giving charity to poor and needy families.

Ramadan this year is distinguished by being the first after the end of COVID-19 procedures and restrictions that have cast a shadow over the atmosphere and rituals of the holy month during the past three years.

Meeting family remains important and iftar meals are shared during this fasting month.

Despite the occupation and Israeli control over the city of Jerusalem, the custom of the Ramadan iftar cannon at Al-Aqsa Mosque continues. It fires every evening, marking the end of the day’s fasting and the start of the Ramadan dinner.

People consume plenty of the qatayef desert during Ramadan, while sellers of juices, tamarind, almonds, liquorice and carob are abundant, as are sellers of pickles. Meanwhile, restaurants also serve Ramadan dinner meals for those breaking their fast.

The function of “Takaya” becomes more important during the fasting month as it provides hot iftar meals for low-income families.

In the big cities, such as Ramallah, municipalities used to light the Ramadan lantern, mostly in Ramallah’s largest and most important square, attended by the governor, the mayor, local community leaders and a large crowd of citizens. The state of sadness and anger pervading the West Bank after the Israeli assassination of three young men on the first day of Ramadan on April 2 has led to no popular celebrations for the lantern lighting this year.

The Ramallah municipality said in a statement: “The lighting of the lantern at the Clock Square in the center of Ramallah will be carried out without events, in honor of the martyrs and mourning their souls.”

Despite the availability of alarms via mobile devices, the custom of Al-Musaharati continues in most of the Palestinian Territories. Young people tour neighborhoods beating drums and chanting Ramadan songs to wake people up to eat the sahoor meal. During the past two to three days of Ramadan, youths visit the houses of the neighborhoods they were in and receive a gift from the people to thank them for their efforts during Ramadan.

Worship during Ramadan is essential, especially at the Al-Aqsa mosque, and for the late evening prayer, known as the Tarawih. An hour after eating the Ramadan iftar, men and women perform prayers in mosques, some of which broadcast the prayer through loudspeakers.

Palestinians are keen to perform prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Their greatest eagerness is to perform Friday prayers during Ramadan — thousands of men and women flock from all over the West Bank to perform these prayers at the mosque. It is unclear whether the Israeli authorities will place restrictions on their access to Al-Aqsa due to the security escalation in the Palestinian Territories.

West Bank Palestinians, who frequently visit East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, boost the economy of the Old City by shopping at its markets. The owners of these stores await this season throughout the year.

After stopping the performing of semi-pilgrimages for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Umrah trips have resumed from the West Bank and Gaza Strip to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al Munawwarah. The Umrah registration offices are witnessing a good turnout, especially for the scheduled Umrah in Ramadan.

Sameh Jbara, owner of the Hajj and Umrah company in the West Bank, told Arab News that Palestinians were demanding to perform Umrah in Ramadan this year after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. Still, demand is not as intense as it was before COVID-19 due to the significant increase in costs, which have risen from $282 to $493. The number of those registered to perform Umrah during Ramadan this year reached 6,000, while in past years it was up to 20,000, he said.

“The significant increase in the costs of Umrah has led to many reluctances to register for this religious worship,” Jabara told
Arab News.

The audio-visual and print media devote a great deal of space during Ramadan to provide advice to those who are fasting, urging them to perform acts of worship, visit their families and give to the poor, while some prominent clerics have begun using social media such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to convey their religious instructions to their followers.

Talib Al-Silwadi, one of the most prominent imams of preaching and religious guidance in the Ramallah area, told Arab News that he directs fasting people in sermons and spiritual lessons “to pay attention to their behavior and link it to the teachings of the Islamic religion,” and remind people of the “double reward for their worship
during Ramadan.”

Al-Silwadi said that the restrictions and procedures of COVID-19 had cast a shadow over Ramadan during the past three years. However, the Palestinian people were accustomed to suffering due to the Israeli occupation. “The Palestinian people lived and got used to the greatest and most severe suffering due to the presence of the Israeli occupation before, during and after the coronavirus,” he said.

Al-Silwadi spoke of the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the Palestinian people in terms of an “unprecedented wave of price increase that coincided with the beginning of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories.”

It was essential for Muslims in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to try to visit Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there during Ramadan. However, the Israeli authorities may only allow those over 60 to access Al-Aqsa. “It is essential that we pray at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan and that we do not leave it alone,” he said.

Al-Silwadi recalled the atmosphere of Ramadan in the Palestinian Territories 40 to 50 years ago, saying that social and family relations were closer then and that there was more cooperation between people.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine

Related

Demand for tasty, tangy pickles increases during Ramadan in Palestine
Middle-East
Demand for tasty, tangy pickles increases during Ramadan in Palestine

Timeline of Yemen’s seven-year conflict

Timeline of Yemen’s seven-year conflict
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

Timeline of Yemen’s seven-year conflict

Timeline of Yemen’s seven-year conflict
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Yemen has for more than seven years been mired in a war pitting Iran-backed rebels against government forces.
The conflict has left about 380,000 people dead, according to the UN, either directly in the fighting or as a result of famine and disease.
The Houthi rebels advance from their stronghold in Yemen’s northern mountains to seize the capital Sanaa in September 2014.
They ally themselves with forces loyal to ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was toppled in a 2011 uprising, before overrunning the lifeline Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
In February 2015, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi flees to the second city Aden, on Yemen’s south coast.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen enters the conflict in March 2015 with airstrikes targeting the rebels.
Washington says it is contributing logistics and intelligence.
As the rebels advance on Aden, Hadi flees to Saudi Arabia.
The coalition’s intervention helps pro-government forces secure Aden.
In October, coalition forces take control of the Bab Al-Mandab strait at the southern gates of the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest and most strategic waterways.
In June 2018, government fighters backed by coalition ground forces launch an offensive to retake Hodeidah, a key entry point for humanitarian aid.
In December, following negotiations in Sweden, the UN announces a ceasefire in Hodeidah. But it is marred by clashes between rebels and pro-government soldiers.
The anti-Houthi camp is divided between southern separatists and northern unionists loyal to Hadi’s government.
The separatists occupy the presidential palace in Aden in January 2018.
In August 2019, separatists again clash with unionist troops.
A power-sharing agreement is negotiated.
The rebels escalate their attacks on Saudi Arabia, using drones and missiles.
A major hit on Sept. 14, 2019 on the giant Abqaiq oil processing plant and Khurais oil field affects the oil market.
Riyadh and Washington accuse Iran of being behind the attack, which it denies.
In February 2021, the US ends its support for the coalition’s military operations and removes the Houthis from a “terrorist” blacklist.
Shortly afterward, the rebels resume an offensive to seize Yemen’s oil-rich Marib province, the government’s last northern stronghold.
In January 2022, the rebels take aim at the UAE, first seizing an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea and then carrying out a drone and missile attack on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi that kills three workers.
In February, Washington announces it is sending the destroyer USS Cole and fighter jets to Abu Dhabi to bolster its defenses.
In March, the rebels carry out a new series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities, one of which triggers a huge fire near Jeddah’s Formula One circuit with drivers on the track.
On March 26, the rebels call a unilateral three-day truce.
On March 29, the Saudi-led coalition announce their own ceasefire, which coincides with the opening of talks in the Saudi capital that the Houthis refused to attend.
A UN-brokered ceasefire, the first nationwide truce since 2016, starts on the first day of Ramadan on April 2.
The coalition also agrees to allow fuel shipments into Hodeidah and commercial flights to resume from rebel-held Sanaa, key rebel demands. The two sides trade allegations of violations but the ceasefire largely holds.
On April 5, President Hadi announces from Riyadh that he is handing his powers to a new leadership council.
Saudi Arabia welcomes the announcement and pledges $3 billion in aid and support, some of it to be paid by the UAE.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets members of Yemen’s new presidential leadership council. (Twitter: @Spa_Eng)
Middle-East
Launch of Yemeni presidential leadership council receives widespread praise
Saudi Arabia pledges billions in aid to Yemen as Crown Prince backs new leadership council photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges billions in aid to Yemen as Crown Prince backs new leadership council

200 European observers to monitor Lebanese elections; Aoun warns of low voter turnout

200 European observers to monitor Lebanese elections; Aoun warns of low voter turnout
Updated 07 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

200 European observers to monitor Lebanese elections; Aoun warns of low voter turnout

200 European observers to monitor Lebanese elections; Aoun warns of low voter turnout
  • As a result of the financial crisis in the country, increasingly impoverished citizens are prioritizing food over healthcare, Doctors Without Borders warns
  • ‘Opposition forces that claim to confront the ruling authority and corruption are no longer concerned with people’s suffering but are focusing on their own ambitions,’ said workers union chief
Updated 07 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Gyorgy Holvenyi, the head of the EU’s Electoral Observation Mission, said on Thursday that about 200 observers will monitor the Lebanese parliamentary elections on May 15 and will do so with “all transparency and impartiality.”

Part of the team arrived in Lebanon on March 27 and will remain there until June 6, he told Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Holvenyi said the observers will produce a detailed assessment of the election process, as was done during the previous electoral cycle. They will also monitor the voting process for expatriates in several European countries in accordance with the same standards and rules applied in Lebanon, he added.

Aoun said that “work is underway to overcome obstacles to holding the elections despite the difficult economic and financial conditions that Lebanon is going through, which could have been mitigated for voters if mega centers had been adopted.”

He blamed the legislative authority for this. The aim of the mega centers Aoun favors is to allow voters to cast their ballots outside the areas in which they are registered, meaning they would not have to return to their hometowns to vote. There were concerns among some, however, that if the creation of such centers was approved for the current election cycle it could lead to delays or postponement.

Aoun expressed concern that the rejection of the mega centers will result in low voter turnout because rising fuel prices as a result of the financial crisis in the country will mean additional expense for voters who have to travel further to vote.

A judicial source told Arab News that 45 judges in Lebanon have so far rejected the possibility that they will oversee the vote-counting process. Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat previously submitted a letter about this to the Ministry of Justice and urged the appointment of alternatives.

The source said: “The judges will refrain from participating given the economic conditions and the low wages they would receive for more than 24 hours of work.”

The source also expressed concern that “staff in public institutions could refrain from supervising the electoral process amid the low wages and long working hours.”

On Thursday, Aoun signed a law, approved by parliament, authorizing an extraordinary allocation in the 2022 general budget for the General Directorate of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, the General Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover the costs of the elections at home and abroad.

The total amount is 620 billion Lebanese pounds ($31 million, based on the Central Bank’s Sayrafa exchange rate of 20,000 pounds to the dollar). It will be distributed as follows: 260 billion pounds for the Ministry of Interior, 300 billion pounds to cover the costs of issuing 1 million Lebanese passports, and 60 billion pounds to cover the expense of organizing polling in other countries for expatriates.

Political parties have been organizing special events in an effort to encourage hesitant or reluctant voters since the official electoral lists were announced. Despite this there is still widespread skepticism that the elections will take place next month as scheduled.

However, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday: “Ever since the government was formed, we keep hearing people deliberately doubting everything we do in this country — as if they want to prevent Lebanon from rising once again and achieving financial, economic and social recovery.

“I call on all people to find common ground and steer clear of tensions.”

He added that that there is great hope attached to the elections, especially among the younger generation.

Political analysts believe that many people are questioning the realistic chances of the elections going ahead because of the prevailing poor living conditions in the country as a result of the financial crisis, and public resentment of a political elite that is once again standing for election under unconvincing slogans.

The financial situation has also created power supply problems across the country, which could disrupt the provision of electricity to polling stations and vote counting centers in all regions.

Mikati confirmed during a cabinet session on Wednesday that his government will not surrender “in the face of the difficult social and economic situation.” He stressed the need to invite all sections of society to cooperate to overcome the “difficult situation we are experiencing, and not spread panic and despair among the Lebanese.”

On Thursday, Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors Without Borders, warned that financial pressures are forcing people to prioritize the purchase of food over healthcare in a country where privatization of medical services is rampant.

The organization, which has organized health projects in Wadi Khaled in northern Lebanon, one of the poorest parts of the country, said: “To avoid spending money, people delay seeking care until their health condition deteriorates and reaches a critical degree. Sometimes, it will be too late.”

Marcelo Fernandez, the head of the MSF mission in Lebanon, said: “With the increasing poverty rates, communities living on the edge of the poverty line are likely to neglect preventive care or try to treat diseases on their own.

“What we are witnessing in Wadi Khaled is a vivid example of that and people in fragile conditions are the most affected.”

The National Federation of Trade Unions and Employees in Lebanon has announced that it will take to the streets on Labor Day, May 1, in a comprehensive show of civil disobedience to protest against poor working conditions and the greed its says it said is manipulating prices and the black market.

Castro Abdullah, the federation’s president, said food prices have increased by 1,500 percent, while hospitals are failing to meet required moral and humanitarian standards.

He accused candidates standing for election next month of exploiting the prevailing conditions in the most horrific ways.

“The opposition forces that claim to confront the ruling authority and corruption are no longer concerned with the people’s suffering but are rather focusing on their own ambitions, claiming that change can only be achieved through parliament,” said Abdullah.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Aoun vows to stay in office until he ‘exposes all corrupt elements’
Middle-East
Aoun vows to stay in office until he ‘exposes all corrupt elements’
Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit
Middle-East
Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit

Latest updates

Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
Liverpool and Man City brace for Etihad showdown
Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
Tiger Woods launches unlikely Masters quest with 1-under 71
American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince
Quba: Islam’s first mosque to expand tenfold, says Saudi crown prince
Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages amid economic crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.