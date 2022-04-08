Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

ROME: The newly appointed archbishop of Catania has visited the mosque of the Sicilian city for a moment of common prayer for Ramadan and Lent.

It was Luigi Renna’s first official meeting with Catania’s Muslim community during the holy month.

He was welcomed by Imam Kheit Abdelhafid at the Mosque of Mercy, one of the biggest Islamic places of worship in southern Italy.

“We feel like brothers on a common journey of constructive dialogue at a historic moment that asks all people to bear witness that faith builds peace, respects human dignity and is never a reason for violence,” Renna said.

He offered Abdelhafid two symbolic gifts: A dove and a cassata, the traditional ricotta cream Sicilian Easter cake.

Abdelhafid said: “This visit is particularly appreciated by the entire Muslim community. This gesture gives us confidence in the ecumenical dialogue both our religious communities are living, and which can only be fruitful if it is supported by continuous dialogue. If we pursue it, we will be able to live in fraternity.”

After a common prayer, they stressed that Ramadan and Lent are both based “on fasting that teaches us sacrifice, almsgiving that makes us stand in solidarity, and prayer that elevates our heart to the Highest.”

Nearly 30,000 Muslims live in Catania and its hinterland, out of nearly 130,000 throughout Sicily. The community is very well integrated, and during Ramadan common prayers and solidarity initiatives for the needy are organized.

Renna and Abdelhafid inaugurated an inter-confessional prayer room in San Marco Hospital, the biggest in Catania.

“This place has a symbolic meaning,” said Renna. “Here, where suffering, hope and joy are experienced every day, patients and their families and doctors will be able to come and pray in a dedicated area, where everyone is the same, with his religion and his faith.”

Abdelhafid said the opening of the new inter-confessional prayer room represents “a further step towards dialogue and coexistence between religions.”