Inaction will test Al-Ittihad nerves, while Al-Hilal sharpen up in AFC Champions League

Updated 08 April 2022
John Duerden

  • Jeddah giants lead SPL table by 11 points, but will have only one match before May 15 clash with reigning Saudi and Asian champions
LONDON: Can a team that has won 14 out of the last 16 league games be feeling a little uncertain about the coming weeks? We may be about to find out.

Al-Ittihad may be closing in on a first title since 2009, but it has not been a great week for the Saudi Professional League leaders. A couple of recent off-pitch issues have been joined by an on-pitch wobble, the first in several months.

Once trophies have been lifted, such weeks are invariably looked back on as blips that inevitably occur over the course of a long season. But when the outcome is yet to be decided, it is understandable if there are a few nerves.

The week began with a television announcement that star winger Fahad Al-Muwallad is being investigated by the Kingdom’s Anti-Doping Committee amid reports that he failed a drug test.

If confirmed, it would not be the first time the international forward, who plays regularly for the national team, has failed an out-of-competition test. In 2019, he was hit by a one-year ban. That may not happen this time, but the 27 year-old will not play while the issue is being investigated.

Al-Muwallad was absent on Monday and missed a shock defeat in the semifinal of the King’s Cup at the hands of Al-Feiha. On another day, the Tigers, who dominated possession, would have won that game and be looking forward to a May final and a possible — and impressive — double. 

For a team that has been so dominant in the league, it was a rare setback. The double is no longer on, and some would say that being forced to concentrate on the league is exactly what the Jeddah giants need as they seek to end a 13-year title drought. But that may not be the case.

The problem is that while the Tigers can rest, there have not been that many games of late anyway — just 13 in all competitions so far in 2022. It remains to be seen how sharp the players are next week when they return from a break agreed by coach Cosmin Costra. Star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has reportedly gone to the US for a few days. 

This should have been the start of a busy, but not frantic, April. The Asian Champions League came to Jeddah on Thursday, but the local giants, the only team to have won back-to-back titles in the tournament, a feat they managed in 2004 and 2005, will not feature.

There will be 12 games played in the Red Sea Port City, but Group C will be contested by Iran’s Foolad, Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, Turkmenistan’s Ahal and Al-Gharafa of Qatar. Al-Ittihad fans may want to go and watch some continental action, but their thoughts are more likely to be on Al-Taawoun instead. 

The Buraidah club kick off their campaign with a tough clash against Al-Duhail of Qatar, but it should be Al-Ittihad who are trying to stop the ultra-prolific Michael Olunga from scoring. Al-Taawoun finished fourth last season, one place behind the Tigers. Al-Ittihad, who have had financial issues in the past, were not given the club license last October that is needed in order to compete on the continent. As a result, they lost the chance to compete in Asia’s biggest event.

Again, it may seem better to miss out on the six games in the space of 19 or 20 days before a return to league action next month. But is it? Al-Hilal are the only realistic challengers to Al-Ittihad in the league, sitting 11 points behind with seven matches left to play, two more than the leaders.

That would be seen as too much of a gap by most, but it is not the case here. Al-Hilal have won all eight games under coach Ramon Diaz, which included victory over the leaders last month, a first league defeat for Al-Ittihad since October. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will also meet one more time this season in what will be a crunch game.

By the time that meeting, scheduled for May 15, comes around, Al-Hilal should be razor sharp — assuming injuries are avoided — after seven games in a month. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, will have played just one.

It remains to be seen which offers the best chance of the title. If it goes the way of the Jeddah giants, they will look back on this week as one to forget in what was a season to remember. However, If they miss out on the league championship one more time, they may see the first week of April as when it all started to go wrong.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad Al-Hilal AFC AFC Champions League

Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians

Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

  • “We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tonnes of relief supplies to the country," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke
  • "Ukrainians in need are helped directly", the club said in a statement
BERLIN: Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund announced Friday plans to host a charity football match against Dynamo Kiev on April 26 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tons of relief supplies to the country. Now we also want to raise money,” said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
The proceeds of the benefit match will be donated to a humanitarian organization to ensure that “Ukrainians in need are helped directly,” the club said in a statement.
The match takes place three days after second-placed Dortmund play a key Bundesliga match at runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.
The team and staff of Dynamo Kiev, one of Ukraine’s top teams, have been invited to Dortmund by the Bundesliga club.
The kick-off time must still be negotiated with European football’s governing body UEFA as it is the night of the Champions League semifinals.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Dynamo Kyiv charity match Ukraine

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial-reports

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial-reports
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

  • The six times Grand Slam champion was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017
  • Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges
DUBAI: German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, British media reported.
The 54-year-old six times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.
Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million).
Becker was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.
Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.
Last month, the court heard that Becker “acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.

Topics: boris becker tennis bankruptcy court Grand Slam

US coach Starks giving Saudi female boxers a platform to rise

US coach Starks giving Saudi female boxers a platform to rise
Updated 08 April 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • In 2021, the trainer from Plainfield, New Jersey launched TKO Fighters, a club that enables local fighters to enter competitions in the region and across the globe
RIYADH: Boxing in Saudi Arabia is on the rise.

For a new generation of aspiring female boxers, however, a platform for development in the “sweet science” hasn’t always been accessible. But thanks to one boxing veteran, that is now changing.

“I created TKO Fighters because when I came to Riyadh, I found out that they (female fighters) had only two shows a year, and so I was like, man, you know, they can’t really get a lot of experience that way? So I decided to create the team so that they can travel outside of Saudi Arabia to get experience, different experiences,” said Saudi-based American boxing trainer Lee Starks.

Starks has been a boxing coach for the past 21 years, having started training young fighters in his home state of New Jersey. In that time, he has received numerous honors by the city of Plainfield and the state for his achievements in amateur boxing, which included producing 29 champions that came out of his Plainfield Boxing Academy.

In 2009, he was selected as one of the coaches for the US National Boxing Team.

Since then, he has been working with professional and amateur fighters — as well as hosting training camps — in the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and several other countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Starks founded TKO Fighters, the first ever women’s boxing team in the Kingdom, in 2021. He started with four ambitious young female boxers and led them to a historic debut championship in Riyadh, one of the first women’s boxing tournaments in the GCC.

They did not disappoint, winning one gold and three silver medals between them.

“I did boxing before in Vietnam,” said Christin Reuter, a pro-amateur boxer from Munich, who boasts a master’s degree in psychology and works as a business consultant. “My background is Muay Thai and kickboxing, taekwondo and kung fu, and I just came straight from Vietnam actually, before Saudi Arabia, I lived there. 

Christin Reuter, a pro-amateur boxer from Munich. (SUPPLIED)

“So I did Muay Thai and some boxing, I had a boxing fight also in Vietnam, my first boxing fight. And when I came here, I was looking for any kind of martial arts and then I found this female boxing group.”

TKO Fighters has become a haven for local fighters looking for a home.

“We’re a boxing group that travel around and go to different competitions to compete,” said Salma Fahad, a fresh high school graduate. “Personally, like five to six months, I’ve only just begun.

Salma Fahad, high school graduate. (SUPPLIED)

“I used to go to boxing classes, but not technical classes, they were cardio-based classes.”

The members have gained far more than just boxing experience from Starks.

Sara AlShahrani, MMA fighter, kickboxer, bodybuilder, and fitness instructor. (SUPPLIED)

“It’s not only about boxing or fighting, it’s about him teaching us a lot of things about life, and how this can affect our life,” said Sara AlShahrani, an experienced MMA fighter, kickboxer, bodybuilder and fitness instructor. “And we choose, is it going to affect our life in a good way or a bad way? We are so passionate about it and so disciplined. We always find a part in ourselves we didn't know about before.”

Another member, Atheer Abdulaziz, a nursing student at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University, added: “I was a judo fighter, I’m still a judo fighter, a brown belt.

Atheer Abdulaziz, a nursing student at PNU. (SUPPLIED)

“I’ve also competed in jiu-jitsu championships, and I finished second in my last one. Now, I’m a boxer.”

For Kaysie Joy, a physiotherapist as well as a fitness and dance instructor from Lagos, Nigeria, joining TKO Fighters has been a whole new experience.

Kaysie Joy, physiotherapist, fitness and dance instructor. (SUPPLIED)

“It’s been three months now, and prior to that I was teaching shadow boxing, more like Les Mills body combat,” she said. “But it is not the same. That was more of just cardio-based, but it wasn’t technique specific. This is actually different.”

Next up for Starks and his group is a trip to Europe.

In June and July, the coach will assemble a team to represent Saudi Arabia in Germany, Sweden and France.

In just one year, Starks has managed to change the complexion of competitive women’s boxing in the Kingdom. With each passing day, with each passing fight, the future looks brighter.

Topics: boxing women's boxing

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc outpaces world champion Max Verstappen to go fastest in Melbourne

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc outpaces world champion Max Verstappen to go fastest in Melbourne
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

  • Leclerc fires an ominous warning in the second session with a leading time of 1min 18.978 secs
MELBOURNE: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said Friday there was still work to do despite going quickest in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton only managing 13th.
Monaco’s Leclerc, the early season championship leader, was outpaced by team-mate Carlos Sainz in the first 60-minute run at a revamped Albert Park.
But Leclerc fired an ominous warning in the second session with a leading time of 1min 18.978 secs, with reigning world champion Verstappen 0.245secs behind after a late surge. Sainz went third-fastest.
It is early days in the season, with Melbourne only the third race, but a title tussle between Leclerc and Verstappen is forming nicely.
“A bit of a harder Friday for me. FP1 was a bit tricky, I improved quite a bit in FP2, but there is still quite a bit of work to do,” said Leclerc, 24, who won the season-opening race in Bahrain.
“I don’t think anybody really put the (perfect) lap together today. We need to keep focusing on ourself. Tomorrow is qualifying and hopefully we have a good day. We need to do another step forward, and let’s push.”
Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, struggled with handling early on, saying on the team radio: “I’m still having the same issues, mate, I can’t turn the car” after straightlining into the Turn 10 chicane.
He headed back to the pits after five laps, but returned to ensure Ferrari and Red Bull were again dominant.
“We were lacking a bit of balance, then I think for the final run, we changed the car around a bit and felt a lot happier,” said Verstappen.
“A tiny bit off Ferrari but I do think that we can maybe make it a little bit closer.”
Veteran Fernando Alonso, who won at Albert Park 16 years ago, was a surprise fourth after a blistering 1:19.537 in his Alpine, ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Esteban Ocon in the other Alpine secured sixth with 2019 winner Valtteri Bottas a strong seventh for Alfa Romeo, while both the McLarens made the top 10.
But seven-time world champion Hamilton continued to toil, as he did at the opening two races.
His Mercedes has had problems with porpoising — bouncing at high speed — this season after a radical design overhaul and there are no new upgrades for Melbourne.
Both he and teammate George Russell hit trouble. Russell, who finished 11th, slid through Turn 2 and Hamilton bounced onto gravel at Turn 14.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel’s return to action after missing Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with Covid also went badly wrong.
After setting some respectable times, the German jumped out of his Aston Martin with 14 minutes of the first practice left as smoke billowed from the back.
“Forget it, it’s gone,” he said on the radio as the red flags came out and he grabbed a fire extinguisher to deal with the problem.
Once the cars had returned to the pit lane, he was seen driving around the track on a moped to return to the paddock, waving to fans, and was set to visit the stewards later to explain himself.
He failed to appear for the second practice with his team tweeting that his “car will not be ready to run” in a fresh setback for the three-time Melbourne champion.
It was another miserable day for Aston Martin — who are yet to score a point — with the red flags out with 10 minutes left after some bodywork flew off Lance Stroll’s car. He finished 14th.

Topics: Melbourne Australia F1 Charles Leclerc

Al-Taawoun kick off AFC Champions League adventure with 2-1 win over Al-Duhail

Al-Taawoun kick off AFC Champions League adventure with 2-1 win over Al-Duhail
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

  • After Matchday 1, the Saudi team are second in Group D, behind Iran’s Sepahan on goal difference
Al-Taawoun kicked off their 2022 AFC Champions League campaign with 2-1 win over Al-Duhail of Qatar at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah on Thursday night.

The Saudi club’s first three points in Group D were secured thanks to Leandre Tawamba’s equalizer in the 11 minute and Alvaro Medran’s winner four minutes from time, overturning Edmilson’s eighth-minute opener for Al-Duhail.

The result puts Al-Taawoun in second place in the group, behind Iranian club Sepahan on goal difference.

It was Al-Duhail who struck first, with Brazilian forward Edmilson taking advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Muataz Al-Bagawi and defender Rayan Al-Mousa. But the Qatari team’s advantage lasted just three minutes before the Cameroonian Tawamba levelled by chipping Zakaria Hassan in Al-Duhail’s goal.

After the equalizer, Al-Taawoun’s momentum stalled, with Al-Duhail regaining control of the match and threatening Al-Bagawi’s goal on more than one occasion, but the first half ended without an addition to the scoreline.

Al-Duhail started the second half in the ascendency and once again forced Al-Taawoun to defend deep and play on the counter.

The Saudi team finally swung the tie their way thanks to the Spaniard Medran’s winner on 86 minutes. He collected a smart pass from Tawamba before finishing past Hassan to secure a vital 2-1 win.

Al-Taawoun will next face Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan on Sunday, while Al-Duhail will meet Sepahan on the same day.

Topics: Al-Taawoun AFC Champions League Qatar

