Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sex assault case

LOS ANGELES: A former dancer who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit against the US rapper, according to court papers obtained Friday.
The case was dismissed by a Los Angeles federal judge on Thursday after the unnamed woman voluntarily withdrew her case a day earlier.
“Jane Doe” had previously alleged that Snoop Dogg forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2013 while he was filming the “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network” television show.
In court documents filed in February, “Jane Doe” said Snoop burst into a restroom when she was unwell and forced himself on her.
She had requested unspecified “monetary and punitive” damages, alleging violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault.
Snoop Dogg denied the claims, and on Friday his representative said the complaint had been “full of false allegations and deficiencies.”
Born Calvin Broadus Jr. near Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg has had several brushes with the law, but his public image has softened in recent years.
Blood and Ruins is a masterpiece from of one of the most renowned historians of the Second World War, which will compel readers to view the war in novel and unfamiliar ways.
Thought-provoking, original and challenging, Blood and Ruins sets out to understand the war anew.
Author Richard James Overy is a British historian who has published extensively on the history of World War II and the Third Reich.
Overy sets out in Blood and Ruins to recast the way in which “we view the Second World War and its origins and aftermath,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“He argues that this was the ‘great imperial war,’ a violent end to almost a century of global imperial expansion which reached its peak in the ambitions of Italy, Germany and Japan in the 1930s and early 1940s, before descending into the largest and costliest war in human history and the end, after 1945, of all territorial empires,” said the review.
It said that Overy “explains the bitter cost for those involved in fighting, and the exceptional level of crime and atrocity that marked these imperial projects, the war and its aftermath.”
Arab students reunite in London to raise money for Yemen eye surgeries
About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London
All profits from this year are going to UCAN charity to provide cataract surgeries in Yemen
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Arab students from seven universities gathered for the first time in two years in London to celebrate their heritage and cultural diversity, while raising money for eye surgeries in Yemen.
“We have such a strong community here in all the different London universities and universities outside, so it really shows that no matter any politics, any religion, we come together because we share a love for our culture and a love for our countries and that’s what’s most important,” Ayah Magdi El-Hanafi, co-president of Queen Mary Arab Society, told Arab News.
The 20-year-old environmental science major, who is of Egyptian Tunisian descent, said the event was also open to non-Arabs and people from different backgrounds.
“We’re not keeping it to ourselves. We want everyone to share and love our culture the way we do,” she added.
The London native, who said she longs to feel close to her heritage, was “amazed and glad” to see Arab students “reaching out to the UK” and sharing their culture with born and bred Britons.
About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London, representing their different ethnicities and backgrounds.
The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization, a nonprofit company that aims to strengthen cultural ties between London and the Arab world. It included Arab societies from Queen Mary, King’s College, University College London, London School of Economics, Westminster, Kingston and City universities.
This year’s Arab Ball is the biggest one yet, Yunus El-Asri, organizer and vice president of QMUL Arab Society, said, with more people and societies getting involved, in line with their general social, charity and educational events that aim to bring the Middle Eastern community together in the UK capital.
“This year, for the first time, we’re also running it as a nonprofit and all profits from this year are going to a charity called UCAN (Uniting Communities of Africa’s North) that provides cataract surgeries in Yemen to cure people who can’t see,” Moroccan mechanical engineering student El-Asri, 21, said.
20-year-old Moroccan Kurdish Shirin Sirdi, the Queen Mary’s Arab Ball officer, said that though the majority of students at the event were born in London, she was proud to see so many come from abroad, especially Arab women, who were dressed in glittery gowns, traditional dresses, and stylish, colorful suits.
“The majority of the members of our society from Queen Mary’s are actually women, and more often than not, it’s events like these that give people a chance to dress up and come and meet new people,” Sirdi, who is studying international relations, said.
“Something like this doesn’t come often and it’s really hard to get so many Arabs in one room. But it’s just fantastic to see everyone excited, singing Arab songs, dancing to Arab music, enjoying Arabic food, and all in the heart of London. We’re very, very happy that we managed to organize something to this scale as well,” said Faris El-Sayad, 21, originally from Egypt.
The fourth-year dentistry student said that it is important to bring Arabs together where they can enjoy themselves and some great food, but also remember their cultures and origins, and support people in Yemen.
Psychology student Aisha Qadi, 20, from Saudi Arabia, said that the event provided a “wonderful opportunity” to see hundreds of Arab students far away from home.
“Coming to the UK as well, you don’t see many Arabs in the community, so in this event, bringing all the Arabs, not just from one university, but so many different universities, just gives us that closeness and we feel like we’re back home,” said Qadi, who is also a member of the Arab Ball Committee.
Eritrean Hassan Yassin Bushnag, 20, co-president of QMUL Arab Society, said charity is an important aspect not only in Arab culture, but also in Islam, so raising money for a good cause was “essential.”
Although not Arab, Bushnag’s parents grew up in Saudi Arabia and he feels passionate about Arab culture, and wants to show people that he has embraced it.
“There’s quite a bit of stigma against the Arab community, and I just wanted to show that there are better parts to Arab culture, me being someone that’s embraced it and kind of shown it,” said the biology student.
Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ episode closes with Egyptian song
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The second episode of Marvel’s most recent series “Moon Knight” aired this week with an Egyptian pop song “El-Melouk” (“The Kings”) playing in the credits to close off the Mohamed Diab-directed show.
The upbeat 2021 hit has over 56 million views on YouTube and is by Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad, and features rising rap stars Enaba and Double Zuksh.
The music played as one of the characters in the show opens the curtains to a view of the pyramids in Egypt.
Shortly after the episode ended, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement.
If you told me a week ago a modern Egyptian song would be in an official marvel work I would have called you and idiot. Yet here we are!
Ladies and gentlemen, We FUCKING made it!#MoonKnightpic.twitter.com/h0k8Xoi6Gs
“If you told me a week ago a modern Egyptian song would be in an official Marvel work I would have called you an idiot. Yet here we are,” wrote one user sharing the clip from the series.
The rap scene in Egypt has been gaining popularity over the past few years with stars like Wegz, Marwan Moussa, Afroto, Marwan Pablo and Abyusif garnering a large fan base in the Arab world.
A lot of people mainly the foreigners who watched moon knight yesterday and really liked the end credits song - El Melouk - have no idea how big of a moment this is for this type of music in Egypt. The song is a mix of Mahraganat and Egyptian rap music.
Another user tweeted: “A lot of people, mainly … foreigners, who watched ‘Moon Knight’ yesterday and really liked the end credits song — ‘El-Melouk’ — have no idea how big of a moment this is for this type of music in Egypt. The song is a mix of Mahraganat (Egyptian electronic dance music) and Egyptian rap music.”
“Having a favorite Egyptian street song of mine in a Hollywood series, a Marvel one too is just unfathomable to me,” wrote another viewer.
Never danced to an end credits song this hard before
The “Moon Knight” series stars US actors Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy.
In a twist from the comic books, in which Moon Knight’s alter ego is the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector, Isaac plays gift shop worker Steven Grant, a sleep-deprived Londoner who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is haunted by memories of Spector.
Hawke stars opposite Isaac as villain Arthur Harrow.
The series debuted internationally on Disney+ on March 30 and will premiere in the region this summer.
Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy talks controversy, ‘Suits Arabia,’ and optimism
The Egyptian producer and writer is the man behind several of the Middle East’s most talked-about shows and movies from the last two years
Updated 08 April 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: No one gets the region talking quite like Egyptian film producer Mohamed Hefzy. Through his company Film Clinic, Hefzy has played a huge role in pushing the Arab film industry forward, providing safe haven to filmmakers with vision and gusto, and ensuring their voices will be heard across the world. Now, as the writer of Ramadan’s most anticipated new series, “Suits Arabia,” the producer is using his own voice to breathe new life into one of the most popular US TV shows of the last decade.
“Let’s be clear — it’s not a straight translation,” Hefzy tells Arab News. “We tried to stick very close to the original show, because it works so well, and if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. But at the same time, it’s got a soul all its own.
“A good adaptation has to stand on its own as a great show. And that’s what we tried to do,” Hefzy continues. “With ‘Suits,’ we had to maintain the core dynamics between the characters, while still feeling culturally specific to Egypt. That was a huge challenge, and needed the right people to pull it off.”
While “Suits Arabia” was only announced recently, its journey to becoming the pièce de résistance of OSN+’s 2022 Ramadan line-up began more than three years ago, when Hefzy was approached to write by Tarek El-Ganainy, CEO of TVision Media Productions.
While Hefzy originally tried to say no, due to his packed schedule as both a prolific producer and then-head of the Cairo International Film Festival, the charm of “Suits,” a show that follows a man who lies his way into a job at a law firm due to his photographic memory and a cutthroat lawyer who becomes his closest ally, proved too much to turn down.
“The show has so many great ideas; it’s so well constructed, full of fast, witty, and truly great dialogue. I knew to do that in Egypt, it would take real skill, while also coming loaded with great characters that I knew would translate across cultures. That’s what ‘Suits’ has that a lot of other shows don’t,’ says Hefzy.
The show went through a number of false starts behind the scenes, with different major stars signing on and dropping out as development continued, Hefzy reveals. The showrunners ultimately settled on a core cast of Asser Yassin as Harvey, Ahmed Dawoud as Mike, Saba Mubarak as Jessica, Reem Mostafa as Donna, Tara Emad as Rachel, and Mohamed Shahin as Louis — a group that Hefzy believes are a true embodiment of each iconic character — though he himself had to step away from writing for the final run of episodes due to delays, turning the writer’s room he assembled over to Yasser Abdel Mageed.
While he cedes much of the credit to the show’s other voices, Hefzy’s stamp is all over “Suits Arabia” — especially as he had to lay the groundwork to fit the legal particularities of modern Egypt, making sure that a show that is often keenly focused on legal minutiae fits its adopted culture.
“That took so much research, honestly speaking,” says Hefzy.
With so much going on — apart from “Suits Arabia,” Hefzy has a number of TV projects and films in the pipeline, some of which will likely end up at the Cannes Film Festival with others on the world’s biggest streaming platform — the producer rarely has time to reflect on his extraordinary career.
Nevertheless, with a little prodding, Hefzy opened up about how, back in the mid 2000s, his journey as a writer led him down the path to becoming the region’s most important producer — the man behind the most widely-discussed crop of films and series that the region has produced over the last 12 months or so, including “Feathers,” “Amira,” “Huda’s Salon,” “Souad,” the Arabic-language adaptation of “Perfect Strangers,” and MBC’s “Bimbo.” Fittingly, it was because no one wanted to make the sorts of films he now nurtures himself.
“I started getting a little bit bored. By then, even though it was only five years that I’d been writing, I wasn’t interested in just making scripts for stars, creating these vehicles for actors that controlled the entire creative process. The only thing that protected me was working with big directors who had their own personalities,” Hefzy says.
When he founded Film Clinic to help develop the next generation of talent as well as to do consultancy work on existing projects, his reputation grew, and so too did the trust that both filmmakers and key financiers had in him and his team. After a false start as a talent management agency, Hefzy and Film Clinic got directly involved in production, starting a string of ongoing successes.
“I’m in a position now where I’m very lucky to be able to work with some of the best talents in Egypt. Film Clinic now is the first port of call — the first place that those talents would come knocking, which is a privileged position,” says Hefzy.
There is, however, a price to pay for making films that challenge the status quo, and empowering the voices of filmmakers who wish to inspire real societal change — and Hefzy has paid it. Especially over the last year, many of the films he has produced have inspired a backlash from some circles in Egypt and across the wider region.
The Wissam Smayra-directed “Perfect Strangers,” for instance, inspired such loud protest from socially conservative leaders and groups that the debate earned write-ups in the Washington Post and New York Times, which rarely cover the Arab film scene. Mohamed Diab’s “Amira” was forced to pull its submission to the Academy Awards. Some Egyptian actors stormed out of a screening of Omar El Zohairy’s “Feathers” due to its stark depiction of rural Egyptian society. To be clear: Controversy is something that Hefzy neither wanted nor intended.
“I think it’s becoming more difficult for independent filmmakers. It certainly feels like there’s more restrictions,” he says.
The experience has led Hefzy to look closely at the kind of balance he must find in his projects, especially as some of the blowback came to him directly.
“I’ve come to expect that there’s always going to be a lot of conflicting opinions and loud voices in social media and the media in general in Egypt,” he says. “And Egyptian public opinion has become so divided, that it’s impossible to please everybody. But I won’t disregard it; I have to be careful. I have to be cautious. And I have to be able to predict reactions.”
Nevertheless, his commitment to true filmmakers and their voices remains — it’s why he started this journey, and his main motivation for continuing it.
“I know I’m never going to be the kind of filmmaker who is doing what will please everybody else without believing in the core subject matter and the point of view of the filmmaker. And I have so much hope for the future,” Hefzy says. “So, let’s just keep being optimistic.”
From consulting to canvas: Halla Shafey’s artistic journey
The Egyptian artist may have started late, but she’s making up for lost time with her distinctive take on painting with pastels
Updated 08 April 2022
Denise Marray
LONDON: Egyptian artist Halla Shafey is unusual in achieving success in two totally distinct spheres. For over two decades she worked as an economist and international development consultant for organizations including the World Bank and the United Nations. Then, aged 40, she decided to nurture her creative side: She spent four years preparing for her career switch to full-time artist by studying classical drawing and painting with the renowned Egyptian artist Magd El-Sagini.
“He was a rigorous classical teacher who taught us how to draw and paint. The whole course was about realism,” Shafey told Arab News. “He taught very methodically, until we were able to work with all media in a representational way.”
At school and university, Shafey had an interest in art but chose to study economics.
“At school (my art) was quite good. They would select my work for school exhibitions and as an undergraduate at the American University in Cairo I was involved in establishing an art club,” she said.
But during her 25-year international development career, Shafey says, “I didn’t touch a paint brush or pastel stick. I had my family — I didn’t have the time or even the inclination for art.”
Today her innovative work is shown in exhibitions and biennials worldwide and housed in the Egypt’s Museum of Modern Art and its Ministry of Culture.
In 2020 Shafey was elected as a member of the prestigious Pastel Society of England, which dates back to 1898. In that field, Shafey is unusual in her use of the abstract form.
Pastels, she explained, have historically been seen as secondary to oil paintings, but she pointed out that, while oils degrade over time, pastels retain their original luminosity. “They hold their quality because they are the closest thing to pure pigments,” she said. “My love of pastels has to do with my love for color, which (comes from) my mother. I recall our visits to markets in Egypt and abroad, selecting fabrics for interior decoration at home. My father, an economist, also shared his love of art with me.”
Of her unconventional painting style, Shafey said: “Usually, pastel artists use harder pastels or pencils and leave the very creamy, buttery colors to the end for the highlights. But I use the intense colors from the start. I do a lot of under painting in acrylics and then I start adding — monoprints, lino cuts, stenciling — and this is what gives my work its rich texture.”
She has found that when people comment on her art, they often use words like ‘soothing’ and ‘tranquil’. Asked how she sees her work, she explained: “It is a kind of supplication or meditation or introspection. Our connection with the greater universe — this is what really concerns me.
“Some people say they notice a lack of figures in my work, but figurative art does not interest me at all. For me, human beings are just a tiny part of a bigger, greater universe — so this is my lens on the world. The works reflect my inner self. Every artist, consciously or subconsciously, will bring out what is in their heart.
“My work is totally abstract and spontaneous,” she continued. “I don’t do any sketches or plans, or use photo references or models or whatever. I draw on my memories.”
She emphasized that abstract art has its own discipline and that “in order to break rules, you first have to master them.”
“For any good abstract art composition, there is a lot of thought, calculation and analysis. It’s an emotional and mental process. It starts emotionally because you are just pouring out colors and shapes, but then you start analyzing and thinking and balancing. It’s not just about color, it is also about tonality and having the whole composition ranging from the darkest tones all the way up to the light. You want to give the work depth. In abstract art we don’t have the three dimensionality of realism. This has to be achieved through mastering tone and color,” she said.
Shafey, who this year will be conferred with Master Circle status by the International Association of Pastel Societies, believes it is vital for artists to find their own ‘voice,’ as she has done.
“When I’m asked to judge art, in both regional and international contexts, I keep seeing the same work over and over again,” she said. “Make your work very personal because your quirkiness is what makes you unique.”