Head of new Yemeni presidential council says committed to ending war

RIYADH: Chairman of the newly formed Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen Rashad Al-Alimi pledged on Friday to end the war and establish a comprehensive and urgent peace process.
Speaking a day after he was appointed to lead the council, Al-Alimi affirmed full commitment to the Gulf initiative, the Riyadh Agreement, and the Yemeni national dialogue.
“We will work to achieve the demands of Yemenis without exception or discrimination,” he said, calling on all Yemenis to rally around restoring state institutions.
He also said that the council would stand as “an impenetrable bulwark in the face of terrorism,” and would work to prioritize the national interest of the country.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council on Thursday and transferred his powers to it, saying it was established to complete the implementation of the transition phase and will have the authority to negotiate with the Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the years-long conflict afflicting the nation.
Al-Alimi also urged Yemenis to confront Iran’s “project” to destabilize the country and praised everyone who stood against the coup and the Iranian regime.
Al-Alimi thanked the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and Saudi Arabia “for their unlimited support to the Yemeni government and people in various political, economic and humanitarian fields, as well as for their continuous efforts to bring about comprehensive permanent peace in our country.”
