Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend play

1 / 2
Scottie Scheffler of the US plays from the rough on the 17th during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club Friday in Augusta, Georgia. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Tiger Woods follows his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

  • The 25-year-old Texas Longhorn's 5-under 67 matched the low score of the day and gave him a five-shot lead, tying a Masters record after 36 holes 
  • Woods: Hey, I made the cut. I got a chance going into the weekend
  • Two hours after the start of a glorious and calm spring day in Augusta, the wind arrived with a blast and players held on for dear life
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

AUGUSTA, Ga.:Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon.

The Masters was anything but that Friday.

The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could handle, a relentless fight from tee to green. And then Scheffler made it feel even tougher.

His 5-under 67 matched the low score of the day and gave him a five-shot lead, tying a Masters record after 36 holes. The last four players who led by five shots going into the weekend went on to win. The lone exception was Harry “Lighthorse” Cooper in 1936.

That brought little more than a shrug from the No. 1 player in the world.

“I think I’m still playing against the golf course out there,” Scheffler said. “And there’s a bunch of other guys in he field. So I can’t be paying too much attention to them either way.”

Scheffler is beating them all, along with an increasingly difficult Augusta National.

“You live on a knife’s edge every hole, honestly,” said Adam Scott, who played in Scheffler's group. "And I was playing with a guy who made it look easy. But that’s how he’s playing at the moment.”

In his debut as the new No. 1 player in the world, Scheffler looked the part. He was bogey-free over the final 15 holes, played smart from the fairways and trusted every shot he faced even as the wind was as strong as it was fickle.

Scheffler, the 25-year-old Texas Longhorn, has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour and doesn’t appear to be overwhelmed by the stage of Augusta National.

“I put myself in position, where I’m in position to win this golf tournament. I couldn’t ask for anything more after 36 holes,” Scheffler said. “My game feels like it’s in a good spot. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and not overthink things.”

He was at 8-under 136, five shots clear of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (69), former champion Charl Schwartzel (69), former British Open champion Shane Lowry (68) and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im (74).

Woods was nine shots behind, a daunting task even on two good legs.

Despite four bogeys after five holes, Woods patched together a 74 and made it to the weekend in his first 72-hole event since the November 2020 Masters.

“Hey, I made the cut. I got a chance going into the weekend,” Woods said. “I think it’s going to be the golf course that Augusta National wants. It’s going to be quicker, drier, faster. It’s going to be a great test.”

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson (73) led a group at 2-under 142, while the bunch another shot behind included two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and former PGA champion Justin Thomas, whose 67 matched Scheffler for best of the day.

Two hours after the start of a glorious and calm spring day in Augusta, the wind arrived with a blast and players held on for dear life. Scheffler could see sand blow out of the bunkers. Flags were ripping. Scores were soaring.

“Felt like I went 10 rounds with Canelo,” Sergio Garcia said of champion fighter Canelo Alvarez. That was after a hard-earned 74.

Spieth hit two into Rae’s Creek and took triple bogey on the par-3 12th. At least this was on a Friday, though he wound up missing the cut when he made double bogey on the 18th.

Scott was trying to stay in the mix until he had a wedge spin back into the water on the par-5 15th, hit the next over the green and took triple bogey.

Scheffler had no such troubles, even if it didn’t feel that way.

“I definitely feel like I was in a fight today,” he said. “I guess the only thing I would say to that is maybe I just performed a little bit better.”

Scheffler got his mistakes out of he way early and began to seize control with two birdies right before making the turn. After a tough par save from right of the 11th green, he added two birdies from 12 feet on the par-3 12th and a tough pitch from well right on the par-5 13th.

By then, the wind began to subside in the late afternoon and Scheffler began to pull away with two more birdies that made him a clear and difficult target on the weekend.

And to think only two months ago he still didn’t have a PGA Tour victory.

Woods made it through another hike along the undulating terrain of Augusta National, his limp more noticeable from a right leg held together with rods and screws from his car crash 14 months ago.

“I don’t feel as good as I would like to feel,” Woods said with a smile. “That’s OK. As I said, I’ve got a chance going into the weekend. Hopefully, I’ll have one of those light bulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done.”

His putter wasn’t helping any. All the key putts Woods made in the opening round weren’t falling Friday as he piled up four bogeys in his opening five holes, raising questions if his improbable return to the Masters would only last two days.

And now he has two more.

Coming off consecutive bogeys at the start of Amen Corner, he was headed for more trouble on the par-5 13th except that he missed badly enough to stay on right side of the tributary of Rae’s Creek, setting up a pitch-and-putt for birdie.

“It was tough for everybody,” Woods said, and before long came a wry smile. “Obviously, there’s a few people who aren’t struggling out there.”

One of those would be Scheffler, who has everyone’s attention.

Another was Thomas, with whom Woods played his practice rounds last week and in the days leading up to the Masters. He opened with a 76 and spent the rest of the day sulking at what looked to be a lost opportunity.

He capped off his 67 with three straight birdies along the back nine.

“I very easily could be going home right now, and not only am I not, but I’m in a really good spot going into this weekend,” Thomas said.

He was seven behind, nonetheless, though he wasn’t the least bit surprised Scheffler was able to post such good rounds to build a big lead.

“If I played how I should yesterday, I should be right there with him,” Thomas said. “This place, I love it because you can make so many birdies — even in conditions like this, if you plot your way around and know how to get it around, you can make a lot of birdies. It exposes you when it gets this windy if you don’t have control of your ball.

“He clearly has control of everything right now based off the last couple of months, so I’m not too surprised,” he added. “But yeah, I would appreciate it if he would stop going too far away.”

Topics: golf Tiger Woods Augusta National

Updated 09 April 2022
John Duerden

5 things learned from Saudi teams’ start to 2022 AFC Champions League

5 things learned from Saudi teams’ start to 2022 AFC Champions League
  • Group stage wins for reigning champions Al-Hilal, Al-Taawoun and Al-Shabab while Al-Faisaly managed to get one point
Updated 09 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: And so it begins. The AFC Champions League kicked off this week with all the group games in the western zone taking place in Saudi Arabia. On paper that is a huge advantage but here are five things we learned from what happened on the pitch.

 

1. Al-Hilal are the team to beat

 

The champions started with a 2-1 win over Sharjah, a game that finished in the early hours of the Riyadh morning, and it was a deserved victory, a ninth in a row under coach Ramon Diaz. Saad Al-Shehri put the hosts ahead with an early penalty and while the UAE team were quickly level, a second half strike from Michael (the Brazilian forward has been slowly improving after his arrival in January) after a lovely pass from Matheus Pereira, won the game.

Injuries to Al-Shehri and also South Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo were the main downsides, though it is hoped that both will return to fitness before the end of the group stage.

The scary thing for the rest of the group is that it was done without the attacking talents of Salem Al-Dawsari and Odion Ighalo. It is obviously early in the competition but Al-Hilal will take some stopping in the group stage and in the western zone. At the moment, the defending champions are the best team in Asia.

 

2. Tawamba terrorizes Al-Duhail to give Al-Taawoun a famous win

 

Al-Taawoun are taking a break from a relegation fight at home and got off to a great start with a 2-1 win over Al-Duhail. The Qatari team, coached by Hernan Crespo, have what it takes to do well and may feel that they should have taken all three points but didn’t reckon on Leandre Tawamba. The Cameroonian striker changed the game.

The Qataris took an early lead after a bad goalkeeping error but soon after Tawamba scored what could already be the goal of the tournament.

He ran on to a through ball and then, with his first touch and at full speed, executed a perfect lob from outside the area that gave the goalkeeper no chance. It was just a world-class finish. Soon after he hit the post from outside the area and then with four minutes left and the score at 1-1, his smart backheel inside the area, led to Alvaro Medran scoring the winning goal.

The group is a tough one with Sepahan of Iran and then Uzbekistan powerhouse Pakhtakor and there is a lot of football to be played. But as starts go, Al-Taawoun have had a very good one and if Tawamba maintains this current form then who knows what could happen.

 

3. Banega gives Al-Shabab a good start

Al-Shabab fans would have expected to beat Mumbai City and will be satisfied with a solid 3-0 win. The star of the show, as is often the case when the Riyadh team play, was Ever Banega with two of the goals. It was a game made more difficult by Ramadan with the players breaking their fast on the bus on the way to the stadium.

The Indian debutants started well, before the six-time Saudi champions slowly started to take control. It was the first victory under new coach Marius Sumidica and while it was not the hardest of tests, there did seem to be a little more fighting spirit and steel in the team. What will take longer is to be more clinical in front of goal as good opportunities were wasted.

Tougher tests will come, starting on Monday against Al-Jazira of the UAE, who lost their opener 2-1 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq. The Abu Dhabi club need to bounce back quickly and the clash could be a pivotal one in the group. Win that and Al-Shabab will be looking good for the next round.

 

4. Al-Faisaly’s debut positive but may regret dropping points

A 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat of Jordan was not a bad way to start a first game in Asia’s flagship club tournament but there may be a feeling in Dammam that it should have been three points instead of one. There is still a long way to go in Group E but with Al-Sadd very much the favorites, Al-Faisaly may look back on this as two points dropped.

It started well thanks to a fine free-kick from Hicham Faik in front of their own fans and Faisaly continued to have chances in what became an entertaining game. Early in the second half however, the defense lost a little concentration and the Jordanian powerhouse were back on level terms.

The draw ended the chances of a Saudi Arabian clean sweep of wins and with Al-Sadd also drawing, though the Qatari team had two men sent off, it is all very tight in the group. They are Al-Faisaly’s next opponents and will give a much better idea as to whether the Dammam men have what it takes to succeed in Asia.

 

5. A good start for Saudi Arabia

It has already been noted that Saudi Arabia’s four teams took 10 points from a possible 12. West Asian rivals did not fare as well. Clubs from the UAE managed just one from nine with Qatar’s four representatives managing five points.

There is, of course, much football to be played. And while it may be too much to expect all four Saudi Arabian teams, two of which are struggling near the bottom of the domestic table, to go to the next stage, the country should at least have a healthy showing in the second round early next year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League

Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival

Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Updated 09 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival

Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
  • A second-half penalty from Chris Wood was enough to secure the victory and move the Magpies 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games to play
  • The star of the night was Bruno Guimaraes, who manager Eddie Howe said ‘is going to be a mainstay of the team … he offered a different dimension’
Updated 09 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United took a giant leap toward Premier League safety by securing all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, ending a three-game losing streak in the English top flight.

Chris Wood’s second-half penalty allowed United to steal an early weekend march on their rivals in the bottom half of the table by reopening a 10-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

With just seven games left to play for the Magpies, it feels like survival is so close they can almost touch it.

“Massive tonight,” head coach Eddie Howe said of the win. “It was the kind of game we expected it to be. Wolves make it difficult for you. We had our moments. It took a penalty to win the game but the players gave everything, again.

“I am so pleased for Chris Wood. You could see him filling in on the left of midfield. He is a willing lad. The goal will do wonders for him. I am pleased he stepped up and took it.

“Bruno Guimaraes is going to be a mainstay of the team. The difficulty is that we went on that winning run and it was difficult to break the midfield up. He got his opportunity today and I thought he was excellent. He offered a different dimension. I am excited by what he can bring to the team,” Howe added.

“We still have work to do but that was a massive step forward, tonight. It brings us closer to safety. I hope there will be a different Newcastle in the future but we have to play a certain way to get results at the moment.”

Having taken stock of the 5-1 hammering by Spurs last Sunday, Howe made some tweaks to his starting XI for United’s first home game in more than a month. In came Guimaraes for his first home start since his $52million move in January from Lyon, with injured Joe Willock making way. Emil Krafth replaced Javier Manquillo at right-back.

A cagey opening period by the visitors allowed United much of the early ball without them really creating a whole lot in front of goal. Guimaraes buzzed around, pulling the strings and dictating the play, but Wolves stood firm, a well-drilled, well-oiled Bruno Lage-inspired machine.

The only bit of quality in the opening 45 came when United appeared to take the lead — for about 120 seconds until the video assistant referee decided otherwise. In a silky move, Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron, taking the place of the injured Ryan Fraser, exchanged passes and then found Wood, who diverted the ball home at the second attempt. He was denied his second goal in black and white because Bruno had strayed an inch offside in the build up.

Wood wasn’t to be denied for long, however. On 72 minutes he was played through on goal by Joelinton as United broke through with purpose. Wood touched the ball around Portuguese keeper Jose Sa, who clipped Wood’s ankles and the penalty was awarded.

Having only scored once since making the switch from Burnley in January, few would have been surprised, perhaps, if the striker had displayed a lack of confidence in front of goal but Wood was quick to pick up the ball and made no mistake in dispatching it past Sa with a minimum of fuss to make it 1-0.

With the goal came a collective sigh of relief that swept over the stadium, no doubt felt most acutely by New Zealander Wood.

Although they saw the game out, the Magpies did not have it all their own way in the latter stages, as Wolves wrestled back control and dominance. Fabio Silva had two late chances to level things as United rode their luck; one he put over the bar, the second was a poorly angled header that went wide.

At the other end Allan Saint-Maximin showed some flashes of his undoubted brilliance — and his influence arguably swung this one in United’s favor. A burst of action during which he had two goal-scoring opportunities and showed some typically fearless running preceded Wood’s penalty.

The star of the show, however, was Guimaraes, who lit up the evening with his midfield brilliance.

“I thought he did very well today,” said Howe of the Brazil international. “It was a difficult game but he showed real intelligence in terms of his positional play. His desire to get on the ball is so strong; there is no fear about getting on the ball and that’s in part why we love him so much.

“But also defensively, the discipline, his ability to recover, help his teammates out of possession was very good. As we know, the Premier League is very different and that was always going to be his biggest challenge, adapting to the pace of the league, but he had no issues with that tonight.”

With 34 points on the board, and 35 points being enough to guarantee top-flight survival for nine of the past 10 seasons, it is looking increasingly likely that United will live to fight another day in the Premier League next season. How big an achievement that will be cannot be overstated, especially when you consider that no other team has ever managed to remain in the top flight after failing to win any of their first 14 games of the season.

Safety was always seen as having the potential to unlock the door to a brighter future on Tyneside. Having endured nearly 15 loveless years with Mike Ashley at the helm, few could begrudge the Newcastle fans their rare moment of joy — joy, they hope, that will become more common in the years to come as part of this new-look, Saudi Public Investment Fund-driven dream.

Topics: Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier league

Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians

Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

Dortmund to host Dynamo Kiev in charity match to support embattled Ukrainians

  • “We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tonnes of relief supplies to the country," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke
  • "Ukrainians in need are helped directly", the club said in a statement
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund announced Friday plans to host a charity football match against Dynamo Kiev on April 26 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tons of relief supplies to the country. Now we also want to raise money,” said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
The proceeds of the benefit match will be donated to a humanitarian organization to ensure that “Ukrainians in need are helped directly,” the club said in a statement.
The match takes place three days after second-placed Dortmund play a key Bundesliga match at runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.
The team and staff of Dynamo Kiev, one of Ukraine’s top teams, have been invited to Dortmund by the Bundesliga club.
The kick-off time must still be negotiated with European football’s governing body UEFA as it is the night of the Champions League semifinals.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Dynamo Kyiv charity match Ukraine

Inaction will test Al-Ittihad nerves, while Al-Hilal sharpen up in AFC Champions League

Updated 08 April 2022
John Duerden

Inaction will test Al-Ittihad nerves, while Al-Hilal sharpen up in AFC Champions League

  • Jeddah giants lead SPL table by 11 points, but will have only one match before May 15 clash with reigning Saudi and Asian champions
Updated 08 April 2022
John Duerden

LONDON: Can a team that has won 14 out of the last 16 league games be feeling a little uncertain about the coming weeks? We may be about to find out.

Al-Ittihad may be closing in on a first title since 2009, but it has not been a great week for the Saudi Professional League leaders. A couple of recent off-pitch issues have been joined by an on-pitch wobble, the first in several months.

Once trophies have been lifted, such weeks are invariably looked back on as blips that inevitably occur over the course of a long season. But when the outcome is yet to be decided, it is understandable if there are a few nerves.

The week began with a television announcement that star winger Fahad Al-Muwallad is being investigated by the Kingdom’s Anti-Doping Committee amid reports that he failed a drug test.

If confirmed, it would not be the first time the international forward, who plays regularly for the national team, has failed an out-of-competition test. In 2019, he was hit by a one-year ban. That may not happen this time, but the 27 year-old will not play while the issue is being investigated.

Al-Muwallad was absent on Monday and missed a shock defeat in the semifinal of the King’s Cup at the hands of Al-Feiha. On another day, the Tigers, who dominated possession, would have won that game and be looking forward to a May final and a possible — and impressive — double. 

For a team that has been so dominant in the league, it was a rare setback. The double is no longer on, and some would say that being forced to concentrate on the league is exactly what the Jeddah giants need as they seek to end a 13-year title drought. But that may not be the case.

The problem is that while the Tigers can rest, there have not been that many games of late anyway — just 13 in all competitions so far in 2022. It remains to be seen how sharp the players are next week when they return from a break agreed by coach Cosmin Costra. Star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has reportedly gone to the US for a few days. 

This should have been the start of a busy, but not frantic, April. The Asian Champions League came to Jeddah on Thursday, but the local giants, the only team to have won back-to-back titles in the tournament, a feat they managed in 2004 and 2005, will not feature.

There will be 12 games played in the Red Sea Port City, but Group C will be contested by Iran’s Foolad, Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE, Turkmenistan’s Ahal and Al-Gharafa of Qatar. Al-Ittihad fans may want to go and watch some continental action, but their thoughts are more likely to be on Al-Taawoun instead. 

The Buraidah club kick off their campaign with a tough clash against Al-Duhail of Qatar, but it should be Al-Ittihad who are trying to stop the ultra-prolific Michael Olunga from scoring. Al-Taawoun finished fourth last season, one place behind the Tigers. Al-Ittihad, who have had financial issues in the past, were not given the club license last October that is needed in order to compete on the continent. As a result, they lost the chance to compete in Asia’s biggest event.

Again, it may seem better to miss out on the six games in the space of 19 or 20 days before a return to league action next month. But is it? Al-Hilal are the only realistic challengers to Al-Ittihad in the league, sitting 11 points behind with seven matches left to play, two more than the leaders.

That would be seen as too much of a gap by most, but it is not the case here. Al-Hilal have won all eight games under coach Ramon Diaz, which included victory over the leaders last month, a first league defeat for Al-Ittihad since October. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will also meet one more time this season in what will be a crunch game.

By the time that meeting, scheduled for May 15, comes around, Al-Hilal should be razor sharp — assuming injuries are avoided — after seven games in a month. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, will have played just one.

It remains to be seen which offers the best chance of the title. If it goes the way of the Jeddah giants, they will look back on this week as one to forget in what was a season to remember. However, If they miss out on the league championship one more time, they may see the first week of April as when it all started to go wrong.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad Al-Hilal AFC AFC Champions League

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial-reports

Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial-reports

  • The six times Grand Slam champion was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017
  • Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges
Updated 08 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, British media reported.
The 54-year-old six times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.
Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million).
Becker was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.
Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.
Last month, the court heard that Becker “acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.

Topics: boris becker tennis bankruptcy court Grand Slam

