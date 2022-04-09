You are here

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Senior officials from Japan, right, meet with their Philippine counterparts at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on April 9, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
  • The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies
  • The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday to consider further expanding defense cooperation against a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting in Tokyo of the two Asian nations’ foreign and defense ministers was the first in the “2+2” format between the key US allies.
The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting.
Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct in the East and South China Seas, while Russia’s actions in Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests also of mutual concern.
Japan and the Philippines signed an agreement to forge closer defense ties in January 2015 and have since conducted nearly 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 they also held joint air force exercises.
Japan has also transferred defense and technology equipment that could help the Philippines boost patrols in the South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with China.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also attended the meeting.
The defense ministers met on Thursday and agreed to further boost security cooperation by conducting joint exercises.
The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

Topics: Japan Philippines

Pakistan’s Imran Khan on way out as no-confidence vote looms

Pakistan’s Imran Khan on way out as no-confidence vote looms
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan’s Imran Khan on way out as no-confidence vote looms

Pakistan’s Imran Khan on way out as no-confidence vote looms
  • Prime minister loses his majority in the 342-seat national assembly through defections
  • Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked certain to be kicked out of office Saturday by a no-confidence vote in parliament, but a political crisis in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million will likely continue.
Khan lost his majority in the 342-seat national assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), and the opposition need just 172 votes to dismiss him.
There is no vote for a new premier on the agenda Saturday, but that could change and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is the anointed candidate.
But whoever takes over will still have to deal with the issues that bedevilled Khan — soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Militancy is also on the rise, with Pakistan’s Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hard-line Islamist group in neighboring Afghanistan.
Khan, 69, said late Friday he had accepted a Supreme Court ruling that ordered the no-confidence vote, but insisted he was victim of a “regime change” conspiracy involving the United States.
The former international cricket star said he would not cooperate with any incoming administration and called on his supporters to take to the streets.
A heavy security blanket was thrown over the capital Saturday, with thousands of police on the streets and a ring of steel containers blocking access to the government enclave.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Khan acted illegally by dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections after the deputy speaker of the national assembly — a loyalist — refused to allow an earlier no-confidence vote because of “foreign interference.”
Khan said the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — two normally feuding dynastic groups who joined forces to oust him — had conspired with Washington to bring the no-confidence vote because of his opposition to US foreign policy, particularly in Muslim nations such as Iraq and Afghanistan.
With reference to the defections, he also accused the opposition of buying support in the assembly with “open horse-trading... selling of lawmakers like goats and sheep.”
“I was disappointed with the Supreme Court decision but I want to make it clear that I respect the Supreme Court and Pakistan’s judiciary,” he said.
“There is a conspiracy from abroad,” Khan said. “This is a very serious allegation... that a foreign country conspired to topple an entire government.”
Washington has denied any involvement.
How long the next government lasts is also a matter of speculation.
The opposition said previously they wanted an early election — which must be called by October next year — but taking power gives them the opportunity to set their own agenda and end a string of probes they said Khan launched vindictively against them.
Local media quoted an election commission official as saying it would take them at least seven months to prepare for a national vote.
Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.
Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
  • Ukraine’s state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.
The attack, denounced by some as yet another war crime in the 6-week-old conflict, came as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Ukraine’s capital where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout.
Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps, and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. About 4,000 civilians had been in and around the station, heeding calls to leave before fighting intensifies in the Donbas region, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who says he expects a tough global response, and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn’t use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention experts dismissed.
Zelensky told Ukrainians in his nightly video address Friday that efforts would be taken “to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to.”

The remains of a rocket is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (AFP)

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor of Donetsk, in the Donbas, said 52 people were killed, including five children, and many dozens more were wounded.
“There are many people in a serious condition, without arms or legs,” Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said, adding that the local hospital was struggling to treat everyone.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace denounced the attack as a war crime, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “completely unacceptable.”
“There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Ukraine, told reporters. “The cynical behavior (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”
Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of atrocities in the war that began with a Feb. 24 invasion. More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions more have been displaced. Some of the grisliest evidence has been found in towns around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back in recent days.
In Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares — 90 percent of whom were shot.
Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a town church under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud. About 67 people were buried in the grave, according to a statement from Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova’s office.
“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Zelensky said, his voice rising in anger late Friday.
He expounded on that theme in an excerpted interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday, citing communications intercepted by the Ukrainian security service.
“There are (Russian) soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of (Russian) prisoners of war who admitted to killing people,” he said. “There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead.”
Zelensky’s comments echo reporting from Der Spiegel saying Germany’s foreign intelligence agency had intercepted Russian military radio traffic in which soldiers may have discussed civilian killings in Bucha. The weekly also reported that the recordings indicated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group was involved in atrocities there.
German government officials would not confirm or deny the report, but two former German ministers filed a war crimes complaint Thursday. Russia has denied that its military was involved in war crimes.
Russian forces, who pulled back after failing to take the capital in the face of stiff resistance, have now set their sights on the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas.
A senior US defense official said Friday that the Pentagon believes some of the retreating units were so badly damaged they are “for all intents and purposes eradicated.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.
The official did not say how many units sustained such extensive damage, but said the US believes Russia has lost between 15 percent and 20 percent of its combat power overall since the war began. While some combat units are withdrawing to be resupplied in Russia, Moscow has added thousands of troops around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, he said.
The train station hit is in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in the Donbas, but Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack. So did the region’s Moscow-backed separatists, who work closely with Russian regular troops.
Western experts refuted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion that Russian forces “do not use” that type of missile, saying Russia has used it during the war. One analyst added that only Russia would have reason to target railway infrastructure in the Donbas.
“The Ukrainian military is desperately trying to reinforce units in the area … and the railway stations in that area in Ukrainian-held territory are critical for movement of equipment and people,” said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.
Bronk pointed to other occasions when Russian authorities have tried to deflect blame by claiming their forces no longer use an older weapon “to kind of muddy the waters and try and create doubt.” He also suggested that Russia specifically chose the missile type because Ukraine also has it.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, also said Russia’s forces have used the missile — and that given the strike’s location and impact, it was “likely” Russia’s.
Ukrainian officials have almost daily pleaded with Western powers to send more arms, and to further punish Russia with sanctions and exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system.
NATO nations agreed Thursday to increase their supply of weapons, and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on a trip to Ukraine on Friday that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Zelensky had appealed for S-300s to help the country “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.
American and Slovak officials said the US will then deploy a Patriot missile system to Slovakia.
After meeting with Zelensky on Friday, during which he urged the EU to impose a full embargo on Russian oil and gas, von der Leyen provided him with a questionnaire that is a first step for applying for EU membership.
Elsewhere, in anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages that were either under fire or occupied in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson.
In the northeast’s Kharkiv, Lidiya Mezhiritska stood in the wreckage of her home after overnight missile strikes turned it to rubble.
“The ‘Russian world,’ as they say,” she said, wryly invoking Putin’s nationalist justification for invading Ukraine. “People, children, old people, women are dying. I don’t have a machine gun. I would definitely go (fight), regardless of age.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict railway station rocket strike

Afghan refugees in Pakistan dream of family, food and lost comforts

Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
Updated 08 April 2022

Afghan refugees in Pakistan dream of family, food and lost comforts

Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
  • “Every Ramadan day in Afghanistan was like Eid day,” 49-year-old Khan, who sells fruits and vegetables at a market in Peshawar, told Arab News
Updated 08 April 2022
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: As Ramadan began in Pakistan last week, Afghan refugee Sajjad Khan remembered the comforts of the holy month of fasting back home, where he enjoyed lavish sahoor and iftar meals surrounded by friends and family and always had enough to give away to the needy.
This Ramadan, he and his family will be breaking their fasts only with home-baked bread and green tea, if they are lucky.
During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, aiming to show patience, modesty and spirituality. The month culminates in Eid Al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of fasting and during which people go to mosques for prayers and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and meals.
But for many Afghan refugees in Pakistan, it will be hard this year to observe the usual rituals associated with this period.
While Pakistan was already home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees when US-led forces left Afghanistan last year and the Taliban seized Kabul, at least 100,000 more have arrived in Pakistan since, according to Qaiser Khan Afridi, a local spokesperson for the UN refugee agency.
“Every Ramadan day in Afghanistan was like Eid day,” 49-year-old Khan, who sells fruits and vegetables at a market in Peshawar, told Arab News. “Now we live a painful life as refugees … My iftar consists of bread and a cup of green tea.”
Khan was a fruit exporter in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, from where he fled with his parents and children only a week after the Taliban takeover last August. Now, he is among dozens of refugees who come to Peshawar’s Board Bazar each morning and spend the day trying to find buyers for their wares.
“I work all day long while fasting and earn 800 rupees ($4.30) to feed my five kids and ailing parents,” he said. “I pray that God protects everyone from refugee life. It makes you feel depressed, people look down upon you.”
However, he said he did not want to return to Afghanistan as long as the Taliban were ruling the country. Despite few opportunities to make a decent living and the scorching Peshawar summers, staying in Pakistan remains a better option.
Afghanistan’s economy collapsed last year after the Taliban takeover, with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95 percent of the population not eating enough food, according to the UN.
“Life is stressful over there with no healthcare or education facilities,” Khan said. “I want to give a good life to my children here.”
Naseemullah Khan, 46, also left Afghanistan when the Taliban seized Kabul.
“I hastily managed to flee to Pakistan and started my life from scratch,” he told Arab News. “I sell fruits and vegetables to support my nine-member family.
“It is difficult, if not impossible, to fast in refugee life.”
Shahid Afghan, who used to own a garment store in Kabul, said he had enjoyed a “comfortable Ramadan” in his hometown, sharing iftar dinners with relatives and friends. Now, he sells children’s clothes at a makeshift stall in Peshawar and can barely make ends meet.
“I hardly manage to get food for my children,” he said. “I will go back (to Afghanistan) once peace returns to my country … fear, hunger and uncertainty continue to haunt people over there.”

Naqeeb Ahmad, a refugee from Nangarhar province, told Arab News he had lost all hope for a better life back home when the Taliban enforced a ban on girls’ education.

“We opted to migrate to Peshawar for the sole purpose of educating my two daughters,” said Ahmad, who owned an import and export business of dry fruits in Afghanistan but now sells vegetables on a roadside in Peshawar.

“Ramadan is really harsh here,” he said. “Sometimes I burst into tears when I am alone… I had fruit, meat and dry fruit on my table to break my fast with. Now I just get home-cooked bread and green tea.

“A refugee’s life is very, very hard. It hurts me daily when I look at the plight of my children.”

The UN’s Afridi admitted there was no government program designed to help refugees get through the month of fasting.

“Afghan refugees are being provided health and education facilities at their camps,” he said. “But we do not have a Ramadan-specific program for them.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Afghanistan refugees

AFP

AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it was shutting down the local offices of Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International that have been working in the country for the past 30 years.
The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia’s military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 11 million having fled their homes or the country in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Human Rights Watch has been operating in Russia for 30 years, while Amnesty has had a presence in the country since 1993.
All in all, 15 organizations have been taken off Russia’s registry of international organizations and foreign NGOs due to “violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the justice ministry said in a statement without providing further details.
Russia also shut down the local offices of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation, the Wspolnota Polska Association and other organizations.
Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said there was little doubt the move was in response to the organization’s reporting on Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
“The Russian government had already made it abundantly clear that it has no use for any facts, regarding the protection of civilians in Ukraine. This is just one small further proof of that,” Denber said in a statement to AFP.
Denber, who previously directed the watchdog’s Moscow office, said Human Rights Watch would continue to work on Russia.
“HRW has been working on Russia since the Soviet era, when it was a closed totalitarian state,” she added. “We found ways of documenting human rights abuses then, and we will do so in the future.”
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said her organization would also continue to support Russians.
“We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia’s egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad,” she said in a statement.
“In a country where scores of activists and dissidents have been imprisoned, killed or exiled, where independent media has been smeared, blocked or forced to self-censor, and where civil society organizations have been outlawed or liquidated, you must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up.”
Over the past year Russian authorities have been presiding over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and independent journalism that has included dubbing non-governmental organizations and media outlets as “foreign agents.”
The label is reminiscent of the Soviet-era term “enemy of the people” and is meant to apply to people or groups that receive funding from abroad and are politically active.
On Friday, the justice ministry said it was designating six more people “foreign agents” including popular rapper Face who has spoken out against Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and left the country in protest.
“The first foreign agent rapper,” he said on Instagram. “Thanks for the best birthday gift,” said the singer who turned 25 on Friday.
In a watershed moment in Russia’s post-Soviet history, late last year Moscow shut down Memorial, the country’s most prominent rights group.
Founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, it chronicled Stalin-era purges and also campaigned for the rights of political prisoners and other marginalized groups.
Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s embattled opposition, was jailed last year on old fraud charges after he survived a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent, he blames on the Kremlin.
Last month a Russian court found him guilty of new charges of embezzlement and contempt of court and extended his sentence to nine years in a higher security prison as Moscow seeks to wipe out remaining pockets of dissent.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict HRW Amnesty

US, Philippines conclude biggest joint military drill in years

Philippine Balikatan Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan (L) and US Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron (2nd R) unfurl the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony for a 12-day joint military drill in Manila on March 28, 2022. (AFP)
Philippine Balikatan Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan (L) and US Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron (2nd R) unfurl the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony for a 12-day joint military drill in Manila on March 28, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 08 April 2022
Ellie Aben

US, Philippines conclude biggest joint military drill in years

Philippine Balikatan Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan (L) and US Exercise Director Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron (2nd R) unfurl the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony for a 12-day joint military drill in Manila on March 28, 2022. (AFP)
  • Annual exercise, Balikatan, covered live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, and disaster relief
  • For the first time, Patriot missile systems were deployed in amphibious maneuvers in the Asian nation
Updated 08 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino and US forces on Friday concluded their largest joint military drill in the Philippines in recent years.

The two-week training exercise, involving nearly 9,000 soldiers from the northern coast of Luzon to Palawan islands, came amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed by China almost entirely, while it is also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The annual drill, Balikatan — which means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog — covered maritime security, amphibious maneuvers, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“This exercise effectively capacitates our armed forces as we fulfill our respective responsibilities in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Andres Centino said during the drill’s closing ceremony.

He added that the exercise was one of the Southeast Asian nation’s proactive measures in dealing with unprecedented and real-world challenges.

The US and Philippine forces deployed more than 50 aircraft, four ships, 10 amphibious craft, four HIMARS rocket launchers, and four Patriot missile systems during this year’s Balikatan. The Patriot missile systems were used in amphibious operations in the Philippines for the first time.

“After two years of a global pandemic, US and Philippine forces have come together to complete one of the largest Balikatan exercises ever held,” said Heather Variava, US Embassy in the Philippines chargé d’affaires ad interim, who attended the ceremony as a guest of honor.

“This is a testament to the strength of the US-Philippine alliance and the shared priorities of our countries.”

The Balikatan drills were initiated in 1991, anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to assist one another in case of an attack.

“The completion of yet another successful Balikatan is a clear example of our shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” US Marine Corps Forces Pacific Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Clearfield said.

“We are better prepared to respond as one cohesive team to any crisis or challenge.”

While the US-Philippine war games were likely noticed by Beijing, as they were being carried out relatively close to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, both Centino and Clearfield said they were only aimed at improving interoperability.

“We have done this in the past, 36 times already,” Centino told reporters.

“It is meant to just improve our capabilities to use our unit procured equipment.”

While China has been seemingly siding with Russia since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which has been seen as inflaming already existing Washington-Beijing tensions, Clearfield said the drill “had nothing to do with current events.”

Clearfield added: “We were working on doctrines, capabilities and capacities that are joint force needs currently, and in going forward in a way to deter aggressions but this was long planned a year ago before any sort of conflagration happened in Ukraine with Russia.”

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’ Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, told Arab News that any tensions likely to arise would not be due to the drill itself.

“As a sovereign nation with the right of self-defense, we are fully entitled to carry out whatever military exercises are necessary to ensure that we have that ability to defend ourselves,” he said.

“The types of exercises that we’ve seen in this Balikatan exercise have been long overdue, because these are the kinds of exercises that are really needed to enhance our self-defense capabilities.”

Topics: The United States Philippines

